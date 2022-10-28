News
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talents in the West
With Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, it is now impossible to deny what has been evident for some time: Indian talent is revolutionizing the Western world far more than was predicted 10 or 15 years ago. .
You might think British leadership is an exception, but consider the United States. It is entirely possible that there will be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028 between Kamala Harris (who is of half Indian descent) and Nikki Haley, who is of Indian descent. Few people consider this to be the most likely match, but it’s definitely possible.
If the two most prominent members of the Atlantic Alliance end up being led by people of Indian origin, it is a testament to the flexibility and strength of the United Kingdom and the United States. It’s hard to imagine the same happening in China or most of the rest of the world. And a striking feature of Sunak is that his ethnicity does not dominate political discussion.
The success of talents of Indian origin is at this stage overwhelming. Important Indian-born CEOs include Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Parag Agrawal of Twitter (maybe not for very long), Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Arvind Krishna of IBM, Raj Subramaniam of FedEx , Sonia Syngal from Gap, and (coming soon) Laxman Narasimhan from Starbucks. All of this is happening in an America that is arguably the greatest generator of managerial talent the world has ever seen. These people find it difficult to succeed in a weak or non-competitive environment.
Moreover, many of these people were born in India. Estimates vary, but India’s per capita income, according to the World Bank, is always below $7,000. You cannot credit India’s capital endowment for their success. It’s their talent, even though many of them come from relatively wealthy families.
Of the various ethnic groups that have settled in the United States, people of Indian descent have the highest per capita income. Already.
Or consider my own profession, economics. Two of the three most influential academic economists of the past 20 years have been Raj Chetty, for his work on mobility, and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee (with his French-born wife and co-author Esther Duflo, also a laureate of the Nobel Prize) on economic development. and randomized controlled trials. You can debate who else could belong to this higher level, but the presence of Indian origin is unquestionable.
It’s not just the Anglo-Saxon world. Indian talent is spreading more widely. In Germany, for example, 58% of workers of Indian origin have either university degrees or specialist skills. This is about double the rate for ethnic Germans.
Together with Shruti Rajagopalan, I oversee a philanthropic program, Emergent Ventures India, to provide grants to promising young (and sometimes older) people in India. I’ve met most of the winners, and they’re remarkably ambitious and energetic.
I am of the opinion that India is by far the world’s largest source of undiscovered and undervalued talent. It is akin to Germany and Central Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and one day will be seen as such. It is possible to believe this and still have mixed or uncertain opinions about the future of India as a nation, just as Central Europe at that time was facing a lot of turbulence.
As tech entrepreneur and author Balaji Srinivasan has suggested, the internet will quickly become much more of an Indian playground, influencing our ideas and moods as well as the way we write and speak English. The future of our intellectual spaces will largely be derived from India.
Imagine a visitor to Britain in 1900, then the world’s preeminent power, pondering how to shape the future of their own nation. Whatever their area of concern, they probably should have paid a lot of attention to the United States. Now imagine a visitor to the United States today, thinking about the future of his own nation: he should really focus on India.
The success of Indian-born talent is not limited to India’s conspicuously high population. Creative talent flourishes often have an element of mystery, but in this case some factors are obvious; some fluency in the English language, “good enough” internet connections, and an ambitious attitude that doesn’t take prosperity for granted.
More subjectively, I would add that India has historically been able to absorb and synthesize foreign influences, including many conquerors. This can help Indian talent adapt particularly well to very different overseas environments, especially in the UK and the US.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.
California driver smashes into grandma and toddler on marked crosswalk
Horrific moment hit-and-run driver rams into 68-year-old grandma, pushing toddler in stroller as they cross California street: Woman fights for life in intensive care as may the boy recover
- A gray Mazda rammed a 68-year-old woman who was pushing her three-year-old grandson in a stroller at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday
- The woman is in intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder while the toddler escaped with a scar and a bruise on his head
- The collision happened on Sierra Road – a busy four-lane road in San Jose
- Residents who live there think the road needs proper signals to avoid accidents
A woman and her grandson were crossing a quiet road in San Jose, California when they were hit by a car that drove off without stopping.
The grandmother, 68, is now in an intensive care unit with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, the mother of the boy, three, said.
A home security camera captured the moment a dark gray 2012 Mazda 3 slammed into the woman, who was pushing her grandson in a stroller, around 5.40pm on Tuesday.
The boy is recovering with a scar and a bruise on his head, his mother told KTVU. The police have opened an investigation to find the car and identify its driver.
“I couldn’t believe it happened,” the three-year-old’s mother said. I can’t imagine how anyone could drive like that. This is so bad.’
The collision occurred at the intersection of Sierra Road — a four-lane highway that connects the eastern foothills of San Jose to the East Capitol Freeway — and Mauna Kea Lane.
The 68-year-old woman pushing the stroller was knocked to the ground by the speeding gray Mazda. She was taken to intensive care with broken ribs and a broken shoulder
The Mazda was captured in home security footage driving through the crossing without slowing down before or after colliding with pedestrians
The collision happened at the intersection of Sierra Road – a four-lane highway that runs from East San Jose Foothills to East Capitol Expressway – and Mauna Kea Lane
The video was recorded by security cameras outside a house near the intersection.
Yong Oin, who lives there, said, “I know her. Every day she walks around here and takes her grandchildren on the school trail.
“Cars like this don’t even stop,” she said.
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely.
“A traffic light is better,” Oin said.
The grandmother can be seen starting to cross the road moments before being hit by the Mazda
Residents living along the busy stretch of Sierra Road said they felt a simple crosswalk was not enough to cross the road safely
San Jose police are asking for help in locating the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 408-277-4654.
This South Indian Superstar Has Been Approached To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2
Over the last few years, South Indian Cinema has been leading the charge while Bollywood has been going downhill. The nepotism debates, repetitive content, political involvement – they all have been piling up on Bollywood’s misery. However, the story has been exactly opposite for South Indian Industry. In 2022 only, we have witnessed some content-driven masterpieces as well as some mass-entertainers.
KGF 2 and RRR are the Top 2 highest-grossing Indian films this year, with RRR making Western Audience crazy. Vikram and Ponnyin Selva: I earned praises from critics and fared well at the Box Office too. The latest entrant in the list is Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which is simply a masterpiece. The root cause of these films’ success was how well they were connected to the roots and how well they portrayed our culture.
With Brahmastra, Bollywood tried doing something similar, even though it didn’t pan out as well as they’d have liked. Now they’re going a step ahead and looking to hire a South Indian Superstar for the lead role in Brahmastra – Part Two. It’s none other than the KGF Fame, Mega Star – Yash.
With rising stardom and PN India success, he was bound to get big film offers and that’s exactly what’s happened. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, he has been approached to play Dev in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra 2. Not just this, Yash was also offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Karna’, based on the great epic Mahabharat.
It remains to be seen whether Yash will accept these tempting offers. The bigger question is whether Bollywood will be able to use his stardom properly. Regardless of what happens, Cinema Lovers are up for a treat and some proper Masala Entertainers if rumours turn out to be true. Speaking of South Indian Cinema, you can check this out ; we’ve compiled a list of the 30 Best South Indian Suspense Thrillers in Hindi. Enjoy!
Sunak is almost a billionaire with a net worth double King Charles
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have an estimated combined wealth of £730 million ($800 million).
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images
LONDON — Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made history as the country’s first colored leader and the youngest in centuries, taking office at just 42.
He also breaks the record for the wealthiest occupant of Downing Street – with an estimated fortune greater than that of King Charles III.
Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on Monday, previously worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, then as a hedge fund manager, before becoming a politician eight years ago.
But he owes much of his huge fortune to his wife, Akshata Murty, a tech heiress whose father, NR Narayana Murthy – who spells his last name differently – founded the Indian computer company Infosys.
A net worth of $844 million
Together, the couple have an estimated fortune of £730 million ($844 million), according to the Sunday Times rich list.
The majority of Murty’s wealth comes from his 0.93% stake in Infosys, which currently has a market capitalization of around $75 billion. However, Murty also owns Catamaran Ventures UK, the UK arm of his father’s venture capital and private equity firm, which has stakes in a portfolio of companies, including a luxury furniture brand co-owned by the eldest daughter of Rupert Murdoch.
Catamaran Ventures did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The couple, who met while studying for an MBA at Stanford University, are also believed to own at least four properties worth an estimated £18.3million, including a flat in California.
Before moving into Downing Street, their primary residence was a five-bedroom house in Kensington, London, worth an estimated £6.6million, as they spent weekends in a Grade-listed retreat II in Yorkshire, according to The Guardian.
Richer than the king?
The personal wealth of Sunak and his wife far exceeds that of Britain’s richest former Prime Minister, Edward Stanley, who was elected in 1852 and had a net worth of around $440 million in money today, according to Guinness World Records.
It is also more than double the wealth of King Charles and his queen consort, estimated at around £370million.
This estimate excludes the value of the wider Crown Estate – a diverse portfolio of buildings, artworks, forests and fields worth billions of pounds – which is not personally owned by the King but rather held by the monarch only for the duration of their reign.
King Charles III greets Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.
Aaron Chown | via Reuters
Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister is believed to mark the first time that the people of Downing Street have been wealthier than the people of Buckingham Palace.
It comes at a time when millions of people in the UK are facing a cost of living crisis, raising questions about multi-millionaire Sunak’s ability to understand the experience of ordinary Britons.
Indeed, the former finance minister faced heavy criticism earlier this year over his wife’s “non-domiciled” status, which prevented him from paying tax on his earnings outside the UK. The escape, although legal, is estimated at £20 for the family. million in UK tax.
murty later promised to give up this status and start paying taxes on their full income. As of this writing, Downing Street has not responded to CNBC’s request for confirmation that it has done so.
Finneas is recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident
Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an e-bike accident.
In an October 27 Instagram post, the musician, whose sister is Billie Eilishsaid he underwent surgery after breaking a few bones and shared a chest X-ray showing the extent of the damage.
“Last Friday I had the pleasure of crashing my e-bike, flying over the handlebars and completely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture in my right elbow,” he wrote. . “The severity of my collarbone displacement required me to undergo surgery of which I am now on the other side and feeling great!”
He said he learned a valuable lesson: wearing a helmet.
“As stupid as I felt after the fall, my overriding emotion is gratitude,” Finneas explained. “See, I wasn’t wearing a helmet. Lesson learned forever. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourself, thank your body for all it does for you.”
Kanye West mural: Chicago rapper’s image painted on Fulton Market amid backlash over comments about Jews
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Kanye West mural in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted.
The Chicago native and rapper is facing increasing criticism over his anti-Semitic slurs in recent weeks.
Several companies have terminated agreements with him.
SEE ALSO | Protesters on the Los Angeles freeway seen supporting Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments
The artist who created the mural posted the new version of the mural on social media with West blacked out with the caption “We need better role models.”
The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.
Russia invites ‘friends’ to join massive Arctic oil project — RT Business News
Company could help boost Asia-Pacific energy supply, Rosneft says
Russian energy giant Rosneft, which is developing the multi-billion dollar Vostok Oil project in the Arctic region, has invited companies from friendly countries to join the initiative.
“The implementation of the project is continuing according to the previously announced schedule. We will be happy to see all our friends again, including Socar [Azerbaijani oil and gas company]among the participants in this project, Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft, said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum Verona in Baku.
According to Sechin, the Vostok Oil project could meet any growing demand from markets in Southeast Asia, India and China. He noted that, having made the strategic decision to “turn east”, Russia is systematically increasing the supply of energy resources to the Asia-Pacific region. Russian oil exports to China and India topped 80 million tonnes in 2021, he said.
Rosneft’s flagship energy project includes 52 licensed areas in the northern Krasnoyarsk region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located.
Sechin said earlier that Vostok Oil could deliver up to 30 million tonnes of oil via the Northern Sea Route by 2024. In total, the project will provide production, transportation and transshipment of up to 50 million tons of oil per year during the first stage, and up to 100 million tons when the second stage is completed, according to the CEO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Vostok Oil project “huge and promising.”
