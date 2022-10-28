Rishi Sunak’s move allows criticism that he failed the first hurdle

–>

The new British Prime Minister notably promised “integrity, professionalism and responsibility” to Downing Street. But with the (re)appointment of Suella Braverman as interior minister, Rishi Sunak has opened up to the accusation of having failed at the first hurdle.

The Home Secretary is a darling of the Brexiteer wing of the party. A lawyer, the daughter of immigrants, she rose through the ranks of the Conservative Party to become Attorney General under Boris Johnson. She is also a former chair of the European Research Group which condemned Theresa May’s Brexit deal and prime minister and helped elevate Johnson as prime minister.

In his own leadership campaign this summer, Braverman pledged to cut taxes and restore government efficiency, suspend Britain’s net zero target by 2050, end the jurisdiction of the European Court human rights and to provide “Brexit opportunities”. At the Conservative Party Conference, she described the prospect of seeing a front-page photo of a robbery deporting illegal immigrants as her “obsession”.

When that leadership campaign failed, she supported Liz Truss’s and was rewarded by the Home Office. During this earlier period, Braverman threatened to derail trade talks with India when she complained that Indians were the group of migrants who overstayed their visas the most. She denounced the “wokerati reading guards and eating tofu” as responsible for the disruption caused by the protesters.

A day later, she was forced to resign for sending a confidential ministerial document to an MP via her private email. There are conflicting accounts about the seriousness of this security breach and whether Braverman’s apology and resignation should put an end to the matter. Unsurprisingly, shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper demanded a full investigation. More unusually, former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry, who was sacked by Sunak, publicly accused Braverman of “multiple breaches” of the cabinet code, far worse than Braverman’s claimed minor oversight.

Whether Berry is genuinely outraged by Braverman’s violation or just plain unhappy that he was kicked out of the tent is unclear, but perhaps irrelevant. His intervention keeps the issue alive. Is an apology enough to hold a position in Sunak’s cabinet after a violation of the ministerial code? Expect Labor to maintain this theme.

Braverman’s appointment signals Sunak’s desire to keep a vocal right-wing faction on his side as he seeks to rebuild party unity and make tough economic decisions. But it looks more and more like a lose-lose. By keeping it, he is signing an illiberal immigration policy that undermines his wider economic vision and Britain’s global standing. By rejecting her, he would anger the right wing of his party and confirm suspicions that his nomination shows a lack of judgment.

Truss reportedly wants higher immigration figures built into growth forecasts to give the government more leeway for tax cuts, while Braverman wants to return to the Tories’ old pledge to cut the number of immigrants to “tens of thousands”, which was never realistic. Sunak is also likely to run into Braverman. Although he took a hard line on immigration during the summer leadership race and does not want the limits to be lifted, he is resisting target setting.

This leaves the party trapped in a policy that does not appease anti-immigrant factions or serve the economy. Despite a new points-based immigration system, the Home Office is struggling to manage backlogs and sponsors are finding the process bureaucratic and costly. Businesses have been pushing to increase the number of immigrants as Britain faces a major labor shortage. Hospitality, construction and other industries say staff shortages are costing them billions of pounds in lost business (which also means lost tax revenue for the Treasury).

Immigration has distributional effects that cannot be ignored, but higher levels of migration would likely provide a modest boost to GDP growth; and immigrants bring tax advantages, paying more into the treasury than they receive in benefits. Often the greatest benefits also come from the second generation.

Yet, although public attitudes towards immigration are more pragmatic and nuanced these days, the Conservative view seems to be that no one has ever lost their voices by promising to cut the numbers.

Yet the Interior Ministry’s flagship policy on this front – a program to deport asylum seekers arriving by boat to Rwanda – could prove embarrassing for Sunak. The policy has been the subject of a number of legal challenges and is unlikely to have much impact on the number of migrants. Britain’s international position will also not be helped by Sunak’s threat to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (after the Strasbourg-based court which applies the convention intervened to prevent the first deportation plane to Rwanda).

And all this before considering the rising rates of violent crime and sexual offenses that the Home Office will have to tackle. Should the controversy over his resignation drag on, Sunak could be forced into a reshuffle sooner than expected.

A cynic might suggest that’s the whole point. The Home Office is often known as the graveyard of political careers (Theresa May’s long stay before becoming prime minister is a notable exception). A Machiavellian reading might be that Sunak’s nomination is a gesture to the Braverman wing of the party, but one that gives itself a way out in case it stumbles badly.

If so, maybe it’s halfway too smart. If she fails, Sunak’s judgment will be called into question. Far from appeasing the right of the party, Braverman’s appointment would only whet its appetite. Be that as it may, these two children of immigrants have set their sights on an immigration policy that will not fail to turn against them.

