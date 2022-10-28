Russia’s abandonment of the dollar is ‘irreversible’, says top banker — RT Business News

At the end of Thursday night’s 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a simple message, courtesy of a fan.

“Pay them now.”

As Jackson made his way to the tunnel at Raymond James Stadium after the Ravens’ second straight win, a fan threw a sign towards the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player with those words and Jackson’s No. 8 jersey written on it. Jackson picked it up and read the message before walking back to the crowd and holding it triumphantly above his head. He added his autograph and returned the sign to the fan as the crowd cheered for the South Florida native on his return to his home country.

After a shaky start, Jackson had one of his best performances of the season, completing 22 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards to give future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady his first three-game losing streak since 2002. After going 19 for 30 for 144 yards in the first half, Jackson completed all eight of his attempts in the second, bringing the Ravens back from a 10-3 deficit.

Jackson’s contract negotiations have come under intense scrutiny over the past two years. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft is playing under his fifth-year option worth $23.016 million this season after he and the Ravens failed to agree on a contract extension at long term before Jackson’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline. If he and the Ravens don’t agree on an extension by March 7 next year, Baltimore will have to use their franchise tag for the to prevent becoming a free agent. Under an exclusive franchise tag, Jackson is likely to earn around $45 million in 2023.

The Cleveland Browns redefined the quarterback market earlier this year when they signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, fully guaranteed, $230 million deal. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti commented on the deal when he spoke to Baltimore reporters in late March: “For me, this is something groundbreaking, and it will make it harder to negotiate with others. “

As Jackson sat down for his postgame on-field interview with Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” team, remaining Ravens fans chanted “Pay that man!” None of the commentators, including host Charissa Thompson, former tight end Tony Gonzalez, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, former left tackle Andrew Whitworth and former cornerback Richard Sherman, questioned Jackson directly on the sign, but Sherman said he wanted to see Jackson eclipse Watson’s contract. .

“What I really want to talk to you about is the sign that you spotted. As someone who represented themselves, I want you to get all the money you deserve,” Sherman said. “I know that you don’t talk about it in season, so I’m not gonna make you talk about it in season, but pay the man. Give him $231 million guaranteed.

In response to a question from Whitworth about his passion for the game, Jackson thanked the team for trusting him. “I feel like any quarterback would want that from their organization, especially their coach, who you have to see every day,” he said.

