Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company will retain its stake in Twitter

The kayaker rescued from the English Channel by fishermen after snagging on a buoy is a troubled Briton from Blackpool who has been left devastated following a recent split with a girlfriend.

Daniel Lewis was spotted in the news by his anxious father Richard, who had become increasingly concerned about his 28-year-old son after not hearing from him for weeks.

Troubled Daniel, from Blackpool, had recently suffered the added heartbreak of parting ways with a girlfriend.

His father, Richard Lewis, told MailOnline how ‘both relieved and worried’ he was when he saw pictures of his son, struggling with personal issues, being rescued from the sea.

Mr Lewis, from Blackpool, told MailOnline: ‘From the moment I saw the pictures of the boy rescued from the sea I knew it was my Daniel.

“I am so happy that he is safe and healthy and being treated in hospital. But I was really afraid that he was almost lost at sea.

“I had no idea he was planning something like this.

“Richard had a lot of problems and he moved around a lot. He lived between Liverpool, Wrexham and Birmingham.

“I try to keep an eye on him and try to talk to him on the phone as often as possible. But the other day, he just disappeared. I learned later that he had broken up with his girlfriend.

“I had no idea he had come down south or intended to paddle across the English Channel.

‘Daniel has never kayaked. He doesn’t even own a canoe.

Daniel clung to the buoy for up to 48 hours after his inflatable kayak capsized in the middle of the English Channel.

The 28-year-old nearly drowned and reportedly told rescuers he survived by eating raw mussels, crabs and seaweed during his maritime ordeal.

Briton Daniel Lewis, 28, whose kayak capsized while crossing the English Channel to France was rescued yesterday morning after fishermen found him hanging on a buoy for life.

He was rescued by a group of fishermen from the Netherlands in the English Channel before being airlifted to a French hospital by the French coast guard.

After being taken on board, the exhausted British kayaker (pictured) was offered water and a Snickers chocolate bar

He was only rescued after being spotted by fishermen, suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

Today coastguards in France, where he was taken for emergency treatment, revealed he did not appear to have received proper training in the use of a kayak and did not appear not have any backing or backing for his attempt at such a dangerous crossing.

Orlane Saliou, spokesman for the maritime gendarmerie, the French equivalent of the coast guard, said he did not appear to have experience.

She added that her good physical condition and the timely rescue had “saved her life”. But she denied some media reports that he could have been lost at sea for 12 days – as it would have been impossible to survive.

Ms Saliou told MailOnline: “His motives for this crossing are not very clear but it would seem that a sporting project must be ruled out.”

“The maritime gendarmerie is currently conducting an investigation into this subject.

“The person suffered from hypothermia, general fatigue and dehydration but given his good physical resistance, his general state of health is rather good.

“The victim was taken care of by the French health services as soon as he arrived on the territory.

‘The responsiveness of the CROSS Griz-nez [maritime emergency station] and the rapid engagement of the French Navy helicopter Dauphin probably saved his life.

She added that the Briton attempted to cross the ‘busiest waterway in the world’ which 400 commercial ships pass through every day and endure 120 days a year of ‘force seven gales’.

Daniel was spotted by the crew of the cutter vessel ‘De Madelaine’, from Urk in the Netherlands which launched the rescue attempt at 11am yesterday.

He was found while skipper and owner Teunis de Boer was cruising between England and France this morning when he spotted something in the water.

French Channel authorities said he was found by fishermen hanging on to the “Colbart Nord” buoy halfway between Dover and France.

Fisherman Teunis de Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a swimsuit ‘waving at us like crazy’

Daniel (pictured), 28, was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board

De Madelaine’s crew then wrapped him in blankets and called the French coast guard, who airlifted him to hospital for treatment, photographed

The captain wanted to make sure they didn’t get too close to the buoy when he “saw something crazy moving” near it, he told local media.

Mr De Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and, to his surprise, saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a bathing suit ‘waving at us like crazy’, according to De Telegraaf.

Despite the choppy weather, the crew quickly worked to save him by sailing towards him and throwing a lifeline into the water. The man managed to use his last strength to reach out so they could bring him to the boat.

Daniel was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board with a body temperature of just 26C, Het Urkerland reports.

The Briton was also bruised, dehydrated and his eyes were “very deep in their sockets”. “It’s a miracle that he survived,” said captain De Boer.

The heroic crew then offered the exhausted man a bar of Snickers chocolate who then told him he had kayaked from Dover to France but his boat had capsized leaving him with the only option of hanging on to the floating buoy.

Authorities believe he spent around 48 hours in the water and on the buoy.

Daniel is now hospitalized in Boulogne-sur-Mer and is said to be able to speak but is in “poor condition”.