Savvy Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson defying his age
With the Vikings returning from their bye week on Wednesday, veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson texted coach Kevin O’Connell before players arrived back at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. He wanted to get the leadership group together to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“The second half of the season is about to start,” Peterson said when asked why exactly he texted O’Connell. “Now it’s about time for us to start separating ourselves.”
It doesn’t take much for things to go sideways, Peterson explained, noting how he’s been on teams in the past that have stumbled right when it was time to make a push. He experienced that as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, who happen to be the next opponent on the schedule.
“I’ve been in the desert where we had great starts and didn’t make the playoffs,” Peterson said. “It all came down to the second half of the season.”
Though his focus remains on the team as a whole, as the Vikings prep to host the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the 32-year-old Peterson is hoping to build off of his best game of the season. He balled out against the Miami Dolphins a couple of weeks ago with an interception and a trio of passes defended. He joked that the South Florida heat had his muscles feeling good.
“I don’t know,” said Peterson, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla. “The old man was feeling a little bit looser than normal. I felt great. I just want to continue trending in the right direction to continue to help this team win ballgames.”
That performance from Peterson garnered high praise from O’Connell.
“His energy was really a deciding factor for us on a hot day down there in Miami,” O’Connell said. “I thought every snap he just kept getting better and better and better. Now, ultimately what I’ve challenged Patrick to do is be that guy each and every week for us. We’re going to rely on him.”
Maybe in different ways than they’ve relied on him so far.
In the game in Miami, for example, Peterson played press coverage more than he has at any point this season. He got into the body of Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the line of scrimmage as a way to negate their speed.
“We’re going to go ahead and greenlight him to maybe get up and be more competitive at the line of scrimmage because he’s got that skill set and experience doing that,” O’Connell said. “He’s done a great job of using the experience of all those years of playing against elite receivers.”
Asked about playing Peterson in press coverage, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell refused to tip his hand. Though he noted that he wants the secondary to “deny the ball” on a regular basis, Donatell kept the game plan as vague as possible.
“As for how we present our looks, it’s week-to-week,” he said. “There’s a plan with that, and that will vary.”
Not surprisingly, Peterson stuck to the script when asked if he expected to be used in press coverage.
“That probably was the most that we were able to get into the receivers,” Peterson said. “Maybe we’ll see more of it, maybe we won’t. That’s something that varies week to week, depending on how aggressive the game plan is.”
No matter how the Vikings plan to use Peterson moving forward, he wants to continue making an impact at a high level. He takes pride in being the heartbeat of the position group despite being much older than his peers. In a sense, Peterson being a born leader is what keeps him young at heart.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “The body feels great. The energy level is always going to be there. Just my passion and my fire to not only be my best, but to try to bring the best out of my teammates. That’s the joy that I get out of it. Just putting that fire into others and helping them reach their full potential.”
Hot mic Schumer admits to Biden that Fetterman hurt his chances in Oz debate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer admitted in a hot mic moment Thursday that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hurt his chances with a shaky debate on Tuesday night.
“It looks like the debate hasn’t hurt us too badly in Pennsylvania so far,” Schumer, DN.Y., told President Biden on the tarmac during Biden’s trip to New York on Thursday. “So it’s good.”
FETTERMAN’S PERMANENT STROKE EFFECTS WILL CLEARLY DISABLE HIM AS A SENATOR, GOP SENATE EXPERTS SAY
Fetterman often struggled to communicate during his debate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz due to the lingering effects of a stroke he suffered earlier this year. Fetterman needed closed captioning to understand comments from Oz and the moderators during the debate.
Schumer and the Democrats are in a neck and neck battle with the Republicans over who will control the Senate in the next Congress, with Pennsylvania being one of the races that could tip the majority one way or another.
Schumer also appeared in the conversation with Biden to refer to another Senate seat, which the Democratic leader did not have an optimistic outlook for.
“This seat, we’re in danger in this seat,” Schumer said. “We will see.”
TRUMP PUT HIS MONEY WHERE HIS MOUTH IS IN MID-TERM ELECTIONS
It is unclear which seat Schumer was referring to. But Schumer appeared to respond to a comment from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., who said one person is “a nice man” and “one of the only moderates” who “still works with us.”
Schumer also weighed in on the tight Senate races in Georgia and Nevada.
“I think we’re gaining momentum in Nevada,” Schumer said.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“The state we’re going to, though, is Georgia. It’s hard to believe they’re going for Herschel Walker,” Schumer added.
Schumer also mentioned that Georgia’s turnout for early voting was “huge.”
The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats technically in the majority as Vice President Harris can break tie votes. Republicans only need to win one seat to secure a majority, which could see them thwart much of Biden’s agenda for the rest of his first term.
Women’s basketball: Gophers lose Aminita Zie to season-ending leg injury
Already without freshman wing Niamaya Holloway, the Gophers women’s basketball team announced Thursday that post player Aminita Zie will miss this season after having surgery to repair a leg injury.
Zie, a 6-foot-1 post who transferred last spring from Western Nebraska Community College, was injured last week, the team said in a release. The Gophers are scheduled to play an exhibition game against Wisconsin-River Falls on Sunday at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
“Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were saddened to learn later that it is season ending,” coach Lindsay Whalen said in a statement. “We’re obviously disappointed for Aminata but our entire team is here to assist and support her every step of the way as she moves forward in this recovery process.”
A redshirt sophomore who started her career at Stony Brook, Zie led the National Junior Athletic Association (NJCAA) in field goal percentage (67.9 percent) in her only season at Western Nebraska, where she averaged 9.2 points and 8.9 rebounds a game and helped the team advanced to the national semifinals.
Holloway, part of a highly ranked recruiting class, was lost to a season-ending knee injury in July.
Senator Elizabeth Warren calls for CFPB investigation into Zelle
Senator Elizabeth Warren is urging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to toughen the rules governing Zelle, as she worries about what she called growing fraud on the payment platform.
In a letter dated Wednesday to Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, the Massachusetts Democrat also said the big banks may have violated federal law by not providing full refunds to the ‘vast majority’ of defrauded customers. . Warren, a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, released the findings as part of a report earlier this month.
“My investigation, which is based on previously non-public information obtained from the banks that own and operate the platform, shows that Zelle is increasingly becoming a tool of bad actors who use the platform to defraud consumers, while the big banks that own Zelle do little to stop them or offer recourse to their consumers,” Warren wrote in the letter.
Warren urged the CFPB to use its regulatory power under the Dodd-Frank Act to amend so-called Regulation E of the Electronic Funds Transfers Act “to increase consumer protections and interpret the guidelines for peer-to-peer platforms”.
“The growing volume of fraud and scams – combined with the failure of banks to make consumers whole in more than 90% of authorized scam cases and nearly 50% of unauthorized fraud cases – is a violation of banks’ responsibilities to their consumers and is inconsistent with the objectives of Regulation E,” she wrote.
A spokesperson for Zelle did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Zelle and its parent company, Early Warning Services LLC, are owned by Bank of America, Truist, Capital one, JPMorgan Chase, NCP Bank, American bank and Wells Fargo. Consumers use the platform to directly transfer money between bank accounts, similar to how other peer-to-peer platforms like Cash App and Venmo work.
CNBC has reached out to the seven companies that own early warning services for comment. Bank of America directed CNBC to Early Warning Services, while JPMorgan and PNC Bank declined to comment.
Warren’s letter follows an April letter to early warning services – also signed by the senses. Robert Menendez, DN.J., and Jack Reed, DR.I. — find out about its anti-fraud procedures.
Warren said his investigation found that big banks promoted Zelle as a safe payment option, but the number of consumer fraud and scam claims has increased since 2020.
PNC Bank reported 8,848 customer complaints in 2020, and reports could top 12,000 in 2022, according to Warren’s report. US Bank said it received 14,886 complaints about Zelle in 2020, but is now on track to hit nearly 45,000 this year.
Truist reported 9,455 fraud and scam claims on Zelle in 2020 and 22,045 in 2021, according to the senator. But claims are expected to drop slightly to around 20,000 in 2022.
Bank of America said its number of claims rose from 49,652 in 2020 to 131,509 in 2021, according to Warren’s report. Its customers are on track to make 160,977 scam and fraud claims on Zelle in 2022.
The value of scam and fraud claims received by PNC, Truist, US Bank and Bank of America exceeded $90 million in 2020. The value of claims is expected to reach $255 million in 2022, according to the report.
Warren said she also found that most of the time the big banks were not reimbursing customers involved in the 190,000 cases in 2021 and the first half of 2022. where consumers reported being scammed into making payments through Zelle. Fraudulent payments reached $213 million during this period.
Of the three banks that provided full data sets, customers were only reimbursed in 9.6% of scam claims, amounting to $2.9 million, according to the report. This amount represented 11% of payments.
The inaction is a possible violation of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act and CFPB Regulation E, Warren said. Both require banks to reimburse customers for unauthorized withdrawals from their account.
Data provided by the banks shows consumers who reported unauthorized payments on Zelle in 2021 and the first half of 2022 were refunded 47% of the dollar amount, Warren said.
Several other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, declined to release key information about the fraud, Warren said. Data released by Wells Fargo revealed that customers reported fraud and scams on Zelle at a rate nearly 2.5 times higher in 2022 than in 2019.
“And that’s more than twice as high for Wells customers as for customers of other banks,” Warren wrote.
Ravens add 3 practice squad players for game vs. Buccaneers; OLB Tyus Bowser, WR DeSean Jackson won’t play
The Ravens added help from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, elevating defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and outside linebacker Devon Kennard and re-signing cornerback Daryl Worley to their 53-man roster.
Mack, a preseason standout, will be making his season debut at Raymond James Stadium, helping to bolster the line’s depth with starter Calais Campbell (illness) sidelined. Kennard played 11 defensive snaps after being promoted for the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns. Worley, who’s shuffled between the Ravens’ practice squad and 53-man roster this season, plays primarily on special teams.
Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, still working their way back from Achilles tendon tears, were not activated to the 53-man roster Thursday. They’re expected to be added to the active roster by Wednesday, when their 21-day practice window expires, and could make their season debut against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 7.
Ravens practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, for the second straight week, was not promoted to the game-day roster. Starting wideout Rashod Bateman (foot), who was considered questionable for Thursday’s game, is expected to play despite missing practice Tuesday.
The Buccaneers ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), who hasn’t played since Week 2.
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating reports that China has set up two allegedly illegal police stations in the Netherlands The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating reports that China has set up two allegedly illegal police stations in the Netherlands -Down
The Dutch Foreign Ministry is “investigating” reports that China has set up two allegedly illegal police stations in the Netherlands.
“We are investigating the activities of these so-called police centers,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maxine Hovenkamp said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.
Hovenkamp added that the ministry was not “informed of these centers through diplomatic channels”.
China has denied that the centers are carrying out police operations.
Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws and Dutch investigative journalism outlet Follow the Money released a report on Tuesday claiming that China has opened at least two police stations in the Netherlands since 2018. The two stations are located in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.
The stations operate under the guise of “overseas gas stations” where Chinese nationals can renew their driving licenses and report changes in their marital status, according to RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money.
According to RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money, the Dutch government was never informed of the presence of these stations.
Their investigation found “strong indications” that the branches are being used to pressure Chinese dissidents in the Netherlands. A young Chinese dissident, Wang Jingyu, who is being prosecuted by Chinese authorities for criticizing the regime on social media, told reporters he received a call from someone claiming to be from the Chinese police station in Rotterdam.
“He asked me to go back to China to solve my problems. He also told me to think about my parents,” Wenbin said.
At a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing on Wednesday, spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked to confirm whether China has police operations in the Netherlands and whether he has a response to reports from RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money.
In response to these questions, Wenbin said the report’s claims were “completely false” and that the alleged police stations are “actually Chinese service centers.”
“The purpose of the service centers is to help needy overseas Chinese nationals access the platform to renew their driver’s license and undergo a physical examination,” the spokesperson added.
Human rights group Safeguard Defenders published a report in September citing evidence of such gas stations in several countries, which it said “avoid official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and may violate the integrity territory of third countries involved in the establishment of a parallel policing mechanism using illegal means”. methods. »
The report contained a map of more than 50 publicly documented and labeled overseas police stations that China referred to as overseas Chinese “service centers” located around the world. Since its publication, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has launched an investigation into the petrol stations and the conclusions of the report.
Meanwhile, Dutch authorities say they will “decide on the appropriate action” once they have “more clarity on the matter”, according to the statement.
Mike LaFleur says conversation with Elijah Moore was ‘100 percent no blowup’
A week ago, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn’t seen during last Thursday’s practice leading up to the game against the Broncos.
Following reports of what happened between him and Moore, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the rumors of what happened false.
“I heard it was some sort of blowup,” LaFleur said. “That’s the only thing I will say is 100 percent inaccurate.
“It was nothing, it was a conversation. Other than that, I’m not going to get into the conversation, we are going to keep that in-house as we should.
“It was 100 percent no blowup.”
Jets coach Robert Saleh said Moore was dealing with a personal matter on Oct. 20, which was why he was not in practice. But reports from a league source say Moore and LaFleur got into a disagreement about his recent usage on the team and was sent home by Saleh.
The Jets then kept Moore at home and made him inactive for Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos. The second-year receiver hasn’t been happy about the lack of targets he’s recently received in the team’s offense.
In his last game against the Packers on Oct. 16, Moore was targeted zero times. Hours after the game, he quoted a tweet voicing his frustration.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
Moore returned to practice Wednesday as he was seen talking to teammates, Saleh and LaFleur. The Jets could use Moore this week, probably more than ever this season.
Starting receiver Corey Davis injured his knee during the win against Denver. While Saleh says he’s day-to-day, Davis hasn’t practiced this week.
Moore has caught 16 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns in six games. Last season, Moore caught 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdown receptions in 11 games.
Moore has not spoken publicly about the situation since it happened last week.
“We are all on the same page,” LaFleur said. “Again, we are just trying to move forward. We have a tough opponent in New England.
“I know that’s where his focus is in getting himself prepared for Sunday and that’s where my focus is for this offense.”
MAC JONES WILL START
A day after Patriots coach Bill Belichick played games with the Massachusetts media, he finally decided to announce who would be the team’s starting quarterback against the Jets Sunday.
Mac Jones, who started in New England’s 33-14 loss against the Bears, will also start against Gang Green this week.
“Mac took the full workload yesterday and I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go,” Belichick told reporters Thursday. “So that’s really it.”
Jones missed Weeks 4 through 6 with an ankle injury and the Patriots inserted Bailey Zappe as the team’s starter. Following Zappe’s back-to-back victories against the Lions and Browns, Belichick was noncommittal on who would start against the Bears.
After three weeks off, Jones started and completed just three of six passes for 13 yards and an interception. Once the Bears led 10-0 in the first half, Jones was replaced by Zappe, who led the Patriots to two back-to-back touchdown drives.
But in the second half, Zappe threw two interceptions in a scoreless second half for the Patriots. He finished 14-of-22 for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Jets said earlier this week they were preparing for both quarterbacks.
Like the Jets have this season, the Patriots have relied heavily on its rushing attack. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team in rushing with 487 yards and four touchdowns, as he is averaging five yards per carry.
“It doesn’t change us a whole lot,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said about Jones starting. “I don’t think the offense is a whole lot different with either guy.
“What they target within the offense within a given play might be a little bit different. But very similar and I think it’s going to be called the same way too.
“Both good quarterbacks, both tremendous challenges, excited about the opportunity.”
INJURY REPORT
It looks more like Davis will not play against the Patriots. The veteran receiver missed his second consecutive practice Thursday.
A day after being sent home due to an illness Wednesday, defensive end John Franklin-Myers was a full participant in practice. Linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) also practiced fully.
Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.
SAUCE GETS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won his second NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award this season on Thursday. He received the honor after recording 10 tackles and three pass break ups in the 16-9 victory against the Broncos last Sunday. That includes a deflection on a pass from Courtland Sutton on 4th and 3 with two minutes left.
Gardner also won the award after recording his first interception Week 5 against the Dolphins. This is the fifth time a Jets’ rookie has won the award. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson won in Week 2 and running back Breece Hall won in both Week 4 and Week 6.
