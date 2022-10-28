News
Scholz and Macron threaten trade retaliation against Biden – POLITICO
BERLIN/PARIS — After publicly falling out, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron have found something they agree on: the growing alarm over unfair competition from the United States and the potential need for Europe to retaliate.
The German chancellor and the French president discussed their common concerns for nearly three and a half hours of talks over a lunch of fish, wine and champagne in Paris on Wednesday.
They agreed that recent U.S. state subsidy plans represent market-distorting measures aimed at convincing companies to shift production to the United States, according to people familiar with their discussions. And this is a problem they want the European Union to tackle.
The convergence of minds on this issue follows public disagreements in recent weeks on key political issues such as energy and defence, fracturing what is often seen as the EU’s central political alliance between its two most great savings.
But even though their lunch took place in a difficult context, the two leaders agreed that the EU could not remain inactive if Washington continued with its law on the reduction of inflation, which offers tax cuts and energy benefits to companies investing on American soil, in its current form. Specifically, recently signed US legislation encourages consumers to “buy American” when it comes to choosing an electric vehicle – a decision that is particularly infuriating for major automotive industries like France and Germany.
The message from the Paris lunch is this: if the United States does not downsize, the EU will have to fight back. Similar incentive systems for businesses will be needed to avoid unfair competition or loss of investment. This decision would risk plunging transatlantic relations into a new trade war.
Macron was the first to make this stern warning public. “We need a Buy European Act like the Americans, we have to book [our subsidies] for our European manufacturers,” said the French president on Wednesday evening in an interview with the France 2 television channel, referring in particular to state subsidies for electric cars.
Macron also mentioned similar concerns about China’s state-subsidized competition: “You have China protecting its industry, the United States protecting its industry, and Europe being an open house,” he said. Macron, adding:[Scholz and I] have a real convergence to move forward on the subject, we had a very good conversation.
Basically, Berlin – which has traditionally been more reluctant when it comes to confronting the United States in trade disputes – is indeed supporting the French push. Scholz agrees that the EU will have to deploy countermeasures similar to the US plan if Washington refuses to address key concerns expressed by Berlin and Paris, according to people familiar with the chancellor’s thinking.
Scholz is not a big fan of Macron’s formulation of a “Buy European Act” as he brings up the nearly 90-year-old “Buy American Act”, often criticized for being protectionist because it favors American companies. But the chancellor shares Macron’s concerns about unfair competitive advantages, the people said.
Earlier this month, Scholz said publicly that Europe will need to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act with the United States “in depth.”
Before pulling out the big guns, however, Scholz and Macron want to try to reach a negotiated solution with Washington. This should be done via a new “EU-US Taskforce on the Inflation Reduction Act” which was created during a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the US deputy adviser to National Security Mike Pyle on Tuesday.
The task force of EU and US officials will meet via video conference late next week, underscoring the seriousness of the European push.
On top of that, EU trade ministers will gather for an informal meeting in Prague next Monday, with US trade envoy Katherine Tai planning to attend to discuss the tensions.
In Brussels, the Commission is also watching with concern Macron’s formulation of a “Buy European Act”, which evokes protectionist tendencies that the European institution has long sought to combat.
“Every step we take must comply with World Trade Organization rules,” a Commission official said, adding that Europe and the United States should resolve their differences through talks and “not sink in trade war measures like we experienced them under [former U.S. President Donald] Asset.”
News
NFLPA president has surprising answers to concussion protocol questions surrounding Dolphins
With constant questions surrounding the NFL’s revised concussion protocol and its impact, NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter shared an essay Wednesday on the union’s website to answer some of them.
Surprisingly, Tretter said Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s removal from the Oct. 9 game at the New York Jets was not a result of the league and union’s agreed-upon revision announced the day before.
“In short, no,” Tretter wrote. “Nothing that happened in Teddy’s case would have been treated differently than before the protocol change. The ATC spotter saw unsteadiness when he stood up and there was a brief pause in the game, which allowed both spotters and the booth UNC to rewatch the video of the previous play. All three agreed to call down to the club medical staff and he was removed from the game for having a no-go symptom.”
This contrasts from how coach Mike McDaniel described Bridgewater’s disqualification after one offensive play in that loss at MetLife Stadium — and as it was widely understood.
Tretter also touched on what transpired in the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Tua Tagovailoa stumble that sparked an investigation and debate leading up to the rule change.
Tretter explained that Tagovailoa displayed an automatic no-go symptom of gross motor instability, which should have removed him from the game, even though Tagovailoa cleared concussion tests at halftime. While attributing the instability to a back injury he sustained in that game, Tretter emphasized that doctors performing the evaluation never examined his back.
Regarding whether protocol at the time was followed, Tretter said: “If we are using the concussion protocols as a checklist and path to return players back into the game, then yes, each step was followed. But that approach takes us all the way back to the problems we faced before 2011, and the culture we had of return to work at all costs. This is the culture and practice we have worked so hard to change for so long. Our union does not care about checklists; our concern is for player care.”
What is the change that came about over the two weeks between Tagovailoa’s initial clearance against Buffalo and the rule change on Oct. 8?
Tretter explained that the gross motor instability symptom was changed to ataxia.
“Ataxia is defined as abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue,” Tretter wrote. “The term is well-documented in medical literature, understood in the medical profession and should eliminate any ambiguity. It also removes the orthopedic loophole that inherently prioritizes returning a player to the field over conservative care.”
Thursday updates
Left tackle Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday after he missed Wednesday’s session with his persistent toe injury. Last week, Armstead also practiced Thursday before a solid effort in Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
All Dolphins on the active roster were present during the media viewing portion of Thursday drills, which also involved a return of safety Clayton Fejedelem from a groin injury and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram from veteran rest. Fejedelem and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) were seen working out on the side.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who is still on injured reserve for his ankle injury, was not at practice again. Since he was designated to return by participating in practices two weeks ago, his 21-day clock to be activated off IR comes up next week.
This story will be updated.
News
Disney sticks to its ‘wake-up’ strategy — RT World News
The entertainment giant’s CEO has dismissed concerns that progressive programming is bad for business
After watching his company erase more than $100 billion from its market value in the past year alone, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has doubled down on his supposedly woke business strategy, saying the entertainment conglomerate will continue survive by providing inclusive programming. .
“We want our content to reflect the rich and diverse world we live in. . . “, Chapek said Wednesday at a Wall Street Journal conference. “The world is a rich and diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that.”
Chapek added that such an approach would appeal to the widest possible audience. “We now live in a world where everything seems to be polarized, but I think we want Disney to champion bringing people together.” He was asked if he believed Disney was too “wake up”, he said, “I think Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by talking to its audience, and it’s going to thrive for the next 100 years by talking to its audience.”
However, much of Disney’s mainstream audience has apparently been alienated by its increasingly progressive programming. For example, the animated children’s film ‘Light year’, which was to be a blockbuster, instead bombed at the box office and banned in the Middle East due to a scene featuring a gay kiss. His net earnings for Disney could be $100 million less than the film’s production and marketing costs.
Disney’s market value has fallen by around $116 billion over the past year. To put that into perspective, it has taken the company nearly 90 years since its founding and 55 years since its beginnings with a publicly traded stock to reach $100 billion in market capitalization. Much of the drop has come since March, when the company publicly denounced a new Florida law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.
After initially hesitating to address the political issue, Chapek spoke out against the new law, at least in part because of pressure from left-wing employees. Florida responded by depriving Disney of an improvement district that essentially allowed the company to self-govern the area around its Orlando theme parks.
Asked about lessons learned from the costly controversy, Chapek doubled down again, saying it reinforced his understanding that employees are at the heart of everything the company does. “We were reminded, through the passion of our cast’s reaction, how important their feelings are on these issues to make them feel part of The Walt Disney Co.”
READ MORE:
Disney employee arrested in pedophile predator sting
News
Judge appoints lawyer to represent interests of Orioles owner Peter Angelos; Georgia, Louis Angelos appear at court
A judge appointed a lawyer on Thursday to represent the interests of Peter Angelos, who has been incapacitated by illness as his family fights over control of his assets, the Baltimore Orioles and his legendary law firm among them.
Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer also moved to avoid a threat by Wells Fargo to freeze the Angelos law firm’s accounts because of the family dispute over the ownership and management of the practice, known for winning billions of dollars on behalf of asbestos and tobacco victims.
But the judged saved for another day decisions on other requests from lawyers, including whether the law firm should be placed under a temporary conservator.
Truffer appointed Benjamin Rosenberg, founder and chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg in Baltimore, to represent Angelos in the legal proceedings that have his wife, Georgia, and elder son John, the Orioles chairman and CEO, on one side facing off against younger son Louis on the other.
Georgia Angelos, 80, waited in a courthouse hallway, expecting to be called to testify at the hearing, but Truffer determined that would be unnecessary. Louis Angelos, 53, who has been managing his father’s law firm, sat in the courtroom with his attorneys. John Angelos, 55, was not seen in the courtroom.
For all of Peter Angelos’ prominence in legal, political, philanthropic and sports circles, he and his family have largely shunned the spotlight that they now find themselves in.
“This family has always been a very private family,” Jeffrey E. Nusinov, who represents Louis Angelos, noted at one point during the hearing.
At issue was the fate of the Angelos law firm, with the litigation raising concerns at Wells Fargo, its longtime banker, over who was in charge and authorized to access funds in the practice’s 11 bank accounts.
Peter Angelos, who started practicing law in the 1960s, had long been the sole partner and shareholder of the firm. In June, Louis Angelos transferred the firm to himself, signing both sides of the transaction. He ha argued that because of his father’s disability, state law required ownership of the practice to be moved to a qualified person and, as the only lawyer among Peter Angelos’ immediate family, that was him.
Lawyers for Georgia Angelos, however, characterized the transaction as self-dealing and theft and filed suit in August on her behalf against Louis Angelos, alleging “financial elder abuse” of his father.
“It’s like Lamar Jackson has a great game,” said Doug Gansler, one of Georgia Angelos’ attorneys, going on to imagine the Ravens quarterback then saying, “‘I’m now going to sell the team to myself.’
“That’s not how it works,” said Gansler, a former state attorney general and two-time Democratic candidate for governor.
Gansler asked Truffer to put the firm under conservatorship until its ownership is settled. He noted that despite Peter Angelos’ incapacity, checks were still being signed with his stamp, even one last month for $500,000.
Nusinov argued that there was no need for a conservator with Louis Angelos having managed the firm for the past four years since his father’s illness. The issue was “concocted,” he said, by the other side using the law firm as leverage in the legal battle.
Georgia Angelos’ lawyers had written Wells Fargo to inform them of the dispute over the law firm and say that she was her husband’s attorney-in-fact and the only one authorized to act on his behalf.
Mary Zinsner, representing Wells Fargo, told Truffer that the bank was neutral in the family dispute but needed clarity on who had authority to sign checks.
“We need to know who to contact,” Zinsner said, particularly in the event of an issue with a particular check or account.
Truffer agreed to name three people suggested by Louis Angelos to be authorized to sign checks on the law firm’s bank accounts. The signatories were not named it court after Zinsner said making them public would raise security concerns.
It’s unknown if Louis Angelos was one of the three, with attorneys for his mother arguing he be excluded as having a conflict of interest given his lawsuit against his family members.
Louis Angelos, a day after transferring the law firm to himself, sued his mother and brother, saying John Angelos was seeking to consolidate control over the Orioles and his father’s other assets. He is seeking to have them removed as trustees from his father’s trust, into which Peter Angelos’ share of the Orioles has been transferred.
The litigation revealed that Georgia Angelos has been preparing for a future sale of the team, and that she wants to wind down or sell her husband’s law firm.
In appointing Rosenberg to represent Angelos, Truffer acknowledged the central — though silent — role the incapacitated team owner and lawyer has been playing in the family fight.
“Every discussion, every pleading, every email addresses one or another of Mr. Angelos’ assets,” Truffer said. “I do think it’s important to have Mr. Angelos made a party to this case.”
Rosenberg is a longtime litigator who has served on several judicial commissions, according to his firm’s website. He notes there that he formerly co-chaired the Equal Justice Council of the Legal Aid Bureau of Maryland, playing “a small part in ensuring that the phrase ‘Equal Justice for All’ is not an empty slogan.”
The judge also agreed to seal certain filings that deal with confidential financial information, as well as details about Peter Angelos’ health.
Truffer will hold another hearing on Nov. 9 to consider a range of issues, including Georgia Angelos’ request he invalidate Louis Angelos’ sale of the law firm to himself.
A trial has been scheduled for July, but the family members have agreed to try mediation.
News
The Murphy Theater is holding auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear”
WILMINGTON – Calling all comedians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” – the Murphy Theater’s Christmas special – are fast approaching.
Everyone is welcome to audition, from 5 to 500, and if you can catch all the rehearsals and performances posted on the Murphy Theater website, come to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart. you’ve prepared, or just come prepared to sing a few bars of something a cappella, or sing along with the help of their friendly accompanist – and chances are you’ll be in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts, then maybe next year will suit you better.
The auditions take place this Sunday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, November 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the theatre. No appointment is necessary and you do not need to attend both auditions.
Don’t feel that singing is your forte, but still want to get involved? There are also speaking roles available, specifically lines for the characters of mom and dad, both somewhere in their 50s to 70s, and their daughter and son-in-law, both in their 20s to 30s, as well as a few roles smaller. throughout the script which will be voiced by the singers of the show. The sides of the script will be provided during the auditions.
There are plenty of behind-the-scenes support opportunities too, so be sure to reach out to let them know you want to help.
The rehearsal schedule is posted on the Murphy Theater website at www.themurphytheatre.org beginning Friday evening, and if you can attend all rehearsals as well as performances, then show up at the audition, sing a few words, then you could be the next big Murphy Theater Christmas star…or something like that.
“Do You Hear What I Hear” is written and performed by Steve Burnette, with choral and musical direction by the one and only Mr. Ryan Hutcherson, and will feature members of the Clinton County Community Band as the show’s musical accompaniment, under the Eric Stanton’s wand.
It promises to be the most fun you’ve ever had in the months of November and December 2022.
News
Kadarius Toney claims he’s not injured after Giants finally trade unreliable receiver to Chiefs
Kadarius Toney was never long for the Giants once Joe Schoen took over.
The Giants’ new GM is thorough. He did his homework on what happened before he and Brian Daboll got here.
Then Toney skipped the start of Daboll’s spring offseason workouts and reinforced internal concerns. He also had an arthroscopic knee procedure that sidelined him until training camp.
The Giants made calls looking to trade Toney away in the spring, as the Daily News exclusively reported in April. But, predictably, they couldn’t fetch a sufficient price at that time.
Other front offices knew something was up when such a talented former first-round pick was on the market in just his second year.
Despite Daboll’s and Schoen’s concerted efforts to publicly demonstrate that the organization was embracing Toney, the oft-injured wideout never earned their trust.
That’s why he only played seven snaps in the season opener in Tennessee. That’s why they traded him Thursday to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder.
Fascinatingly, Toney tweeted after Thursday’s trade that he is not hurt, even though he has been missing games on the Giants’ injury report with a hamstring injury.
“That Joke Would’ve Been Funny if I was Actually Hurt Still Lol… …Irrelevant people don’t get updates.”
This is a developing story, check back for more updates
News
China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents
By Mike Corder | Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in countries around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents amid the Beijing’s crackdown on corruption.
News from the outposts highlighted concerns about the ruling Chinese Communist Party influencing its citizens overseas, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as undermining democratic institutions and the theft of economic and political secrets by agencies affiliated with the one-party state.
The Spanish non-governmental group Safeguard Defenders released a report last month titled “110 Overseas. Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild,” which focused on foreign stations.
Laura Harth, the group’s campaign manager, told The Associated Press that China has set up at least 54 police stations overseas.
“One of the goals of these campaigns, obviously, as it’s about suppressing dissent, is to silence people,” Harth said. “So people are scared. Those targeted, who have family members in China, are afraid to speak out.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Thursday that Beijing was doing nothing wrong. “China’s public security authorities strictly observe international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries,” Mao said.
Many facilities appeared to have ties to the Fuzhou and Qingtian regions, where many overseas Chinese are from.
The Irish government said it has asked China to shut down an overseas Fuzhou Police service station operating in Dublin. The Foreign Ministry said Chinese authorities had not made a prior request to set up the office.
“The actions of all foreign states on Irish territory must be in accordance with international law and the requirements of national law,” the Irish government said, explaining why it told the Chinese Embassy that the office “should close and cease operations”.
“The Chinese Embassy has now declared that the activities of the office have ceased,” he said.
The Dutch government said this week it was examining whether two such police stations – one a virtual office in Amsterdam and the other at a physical address in Rotterdam – were established in the Netherlands.
“We are investigating the activities of these so-called police centers. Once there is more clarity on the matter, we will decide on the appropriate measures,” the Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement sent to the AP. “We were not informed of these centers through diplomatic channels.”
Another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, described the foreign outposts identified by Safeguard Defenders as service stations for Chinese people who are overseas and need help to, for example, renewing their driver’s licence.
Wang added that China also cracked down on what he called transnational crimes, but said the operation was carried out in accordance with international law.
In its report, Safeguard Defenders reproduced Chinese media accounts of people suspected of alleged crimes in China being interviewed by video link from certain locations in other countries that Beijing would not have reported to other governments.
In one case, according to the group, a Chinese man accused of environmental crimes was persuaded in 2020 to return from Madrid to Qingtian, Zhejiang province, where he surrendered to authorities.
Associated Press visits to some of the locations identified by Safeguard Defenders in Rome, Madrid and Barcelona revealed, respectively, a massage parlour, the Spanish headquarters of a Qingtian citizens’ association and a business providing services of legal translation. There were no indications of police stations or other activities directly related to the Chinese government.
An employee of the Barcelona translation company confirmed to the AP that an overseas police service station in Fuzhou operated on the premises for a few weeks this year as part of a test drive.
The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, the press said the police department center provides document renewal services to citizens of Fuzhou living in the Barcelona area who could not return to China due to pandemic travel. restrictions and the high cost of flights.
According to Safeguard Defenders, China says 230,000 fraud suspects were “persuaded to return” to China from April 2021 to July 2022.
“These operations avoid official bilateral police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in the establishment of a parallel police mechanism using illegal methods”, indicates his report.
The European Union executive said on Thursday that it was up to member countries to investigate such allegations, as it would be a matter of national sovereignty.
A Hungarian opposition lawmaker claimed this month to have uncovered two sites in Budapest where overseas Chinese police stations were operating without the knowledge of the country’s Interior Ministry.
Lawmaker Marton Tompos said one of the two sites in the Hungarian capital had a sign for the Qingtian Overseas Police Station. Tompos said he was unable to contact anyone affiliated with the sites, and when he visited again a few days later, the panel had been removed.
The Hungarian Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about this.
Three informal Chinese police stations are operating in Portugal, Safeguard Defenders reported. Portuguese authorities did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about the complaint.
A Portuguese TV report said one of the sites, located in an industrial complex in northern Portugal, appeared to be a car shop operated by a Chinese. The man denied any links to the Chinese government, although broadcaster SIC Noticias showed him in a video promoting the Beijing Winter Olympics and said he ran a local charity that helps immigrants Chinese.
In Tanzania, police and the Chinese Embassy have denied the presence of a Chinese-run police station in the commercial hub and the country’s former capital, Dar es Salaam, after the BBC reported on it last week. last.
“You are fabricating stories,” the embassy tweeted, calling the report an example of misinformation aimed at dividing China-Africa relations. A police spokesperson sent the AP a copy of China’s denial in response to questions on Thursday.
In Lesotho, a southern African kingdom, the chief superintendent of the national police, Mpiti Mopeli, also denied the existence of any Chinese law enforcement activity. He said such operations would be illegal because all form of policing in Lesotho is carried out by local authorities.
During his decade in power, Chinese President Xi Jinping pushed a relentless anti-corruption campaign that saw tens of millions of Communist Party cadres investigate and expand overseas via a pair of campaigns known as the name of Sky Net and Fox Hunt. Both are tasked with locating allegedly corrupt officials who have fled overseas and convincing them to return to China with their stolen public assets.
Since China began to open up in the 1980s, corruption has been a major problem among those who had access to state funds and resources with few safeguards in place, and the money was often scattered around overseas, particularly in the United States and other countries without extradition treaties with China. .
Herbert Moyo in Maseru, Lesotho, Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Francesco Sportelli and Maria Grazia Murru in Rome, Justin Spike in Budapest, Renata Brito in Barcelona, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London and AP reporters in China contributed to this story.
