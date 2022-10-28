Senate Gop Probe Points To Chinese Lab Leak For Covid Origin

The COVID-19 virus most likely originated in a government lab in Wuhan, China, not a wild animal, according to a new report from Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee .

The report, written by the minority members of the Senate panel, also says the origin of the virus remains unknown primarily due to a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government.

“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, substantial evidence has emerged demonstrating that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a research-related incident,” the interim staff report concludes. minority. “A research-related incident is consistent with early epidemiology showing rapid spread of the virus in Wuhan, with the first calls for help located near the [Wuhan Institute of Virology’s] original campus in central Wuhan.

The Chinese communist regime has angrily denied the lab leak theory and has blocked the sharing or publication of any information about the virus behind COVID, known as SARS-CoV-2, without state review or approval. . Restrictions remain in place today.

Contrary to Chinese government claims, the first cases of the disease appeared in mid-October or early or mid-November 2019.

The other theory behind the virus is that it emerged from human infections after contact with animals, possibly at the live animal “wet market” in Wuhan. The report says there is less evidence of such a “zoonotic” transfer of the virus.

“Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no evidence of an animal infected with SARS-CoV-2, or a closely related virus, prior to the first human cases of COVID. -19 publicly reported in Wuhan in December 2019,” the report said.

If an animal was the source, no known species emerged as a candidate and no clues as to where the animal was first infected, the report said.

“Although it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a bat virus, most likely found in horseshoe bats residing in southern China or Southeast Asia , it is still unclear how SARS-CoV-2 traveled more than 1,000 miles from southern China or Southeast Asia before emerging in Wuhan,” the committee report said.

Additionally, committee investigators also determined that the COVID pandemic outbreak differed from previous virus spillovers that had been attributed to an animal host.

The panel based its assessment on coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in collaboration with Western scientists.

“The WIV is an epicenter of advanced coronavirus research that was designed to predict and prevent future pandemics by collecting, characterizing, and experimenting with ‘high-risk’ coronaviruses with the potential to spread to humans,” the report said. .

The institute has collected more than 15,000 bat samples and identified more than 1,400 bat viruses, including about 100 sequences of SARS-related coronaviruses – the genus of coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2.

The Wuhan lab database on these viruses was taken offline in September 2019.

Additionally, WIV coronavirus researcher Shi Zhengli revealed from 2018 that her team had infected civet cats and humanized mice with lab-manipulated SARS-related coronaviruses.

The EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based research group, has made grant proposals to the National Institutes of Health and the Defense Advanced Research Agency to conduct genetic experiments on coronaviruses that have made viruses a ‘high risk’ zoonotic spread in animals and humans.

“SARS-CoV-2 shares many traits that these researchers either wanted to find in SARS-related coronaviruses or wanted to engineer such traits if they were not found naturally,” the report said.

Senate investigators also found that the Wuhan lab experienced six biosafety failures in 2019 and 2020 related to the containment of an aerosolized respiratory virus like COVID-19.

The COVID outbreak also differed from previous outbreaks of SARS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and multiple avian flu outbreaks, which were far less transmissible between humans than SARS-CoV-2.

If the COVID-19 pandemic originated naturally in an animal host, “there should be evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in animals before it spreads to humans,” the report says. “Instead, there is no evidence that any animal was infected with SARS-CoV-2 before the first human cases.”

The Senate report is more definitive than two previous origin investigations by the World Health Organization and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

None of these investigations were able to tell whether an animal or a lab leak was the source of the pandemic.

“More than a million Americans have died from COVID-19 and tens of millions have died from this virus around the world,” said Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina and a prominent member of the committee. “With COVID-19 still among us, it is essential that we continue international efforts to uncover additional information regarding the origins of this deadly virus.”

A former Trump administration official involved in investigations into the origin of the virus said even the new Senate report lacked teeth and did not make strong recommendations, such as demanding answers from China or the limitation of American gain-of-function research.

“We are still struggling to find out how the pandemic happened and need to stop debating whether the origin is a zoonosis or a lab release,” the former official said. “What is needed are hard-hitting recommendations for reform [at NIH] and actions that hold China accountable.

New concerns about dangerous virus research were raised recently by House Republicans following reports that a Boston University lab experimented with creating a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. .

The State Department fact sheet released in the final days of the Trump administration provides key clues to the origin of the virus, including new links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report identified WIV experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the lab in January 2020 as 96% similar to SARS-CoV-2

WIV has also conducted gain-of-function research to design more contagious viruses.

The United States maintains that, contrary to claims by Chinese officials, the Wuhan facility also carried out secret projects with the military, including animal experiments.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.