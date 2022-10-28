Pennsylvania State University is scrapping much-touted plans for a center for racial justice that began amid a civil rights movement in response to the police killing of George Floyd and after allegations made surface that the university failed to consistently hire and retain black faculty.
Sunak is almost a billionaire with a net worth double King Charles
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have an estimated combined wealth of £730 million ($800 million).
LONDON — Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made history as the country’s first colored leader and the youngest in centuries, taking office at just 42.
He also breaks the record for the wealthiest occupant of Downing Street – with an estimated fortune greater than that of King Charles III.
Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party on Monday, previously worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, then as a hedge fund manager, before becoming a politician eight years ago.
But he owes much of his huge fortune to his wife, Akshata Murty, a tech heiress whose father, NR Narayana Murthy – who spells his last name differently – founded the Indian computer company Infosys.
A net worth of $844 million
Together, the couple have an estimated fortune of £730 million ($844 million), according to the Sunday Times rich list.
The majority of Murty’s wealth comes from his 0.93% stake in Infosys, which currently has a market capitalization of around $75 billion. However, Murty also owns Catamaran Ventures UK, the UK arm of his father’s venture capital and private equity firm, which has stakes in a portfolio of companies, including a luxury furniture brand co-owned by the eldest daughter of Rupert Murdoch.
Catamaran Ventures did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The couple, who met while studying for an MBA at Stanford University, are also believed to own at least four properties worth an estimated £18.3million, including a flat in California.
Before moving into Downing Street, their primary residence was a five-bedroom house in Kensington, London, worth an estimated £6.6million, as they spent weekends in a Grade-listed retreat II in Yorkshire, according to The Guardian.
Richer than the king?
The personal wealth of Sunak and his wife far exceeds that of Britain’s richest former Prime Minister, Edward Stanley, who was elected in 1852 and had a net worth of around $440 million in money today, according to Guinness World Records.
It is also more than double the wealth of King Charles and his queen consort, estimated at around £370million.
This estimate excludes the value of the wider Crown Estate – a diverse portfolio of buildings, artworks, forests and fields worth billions of pounds – which is not personally owned by the King but rather held by the monarch only for the duration of their reign.
King Charles III greets Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.
Aaron Chown | via Reuters
Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister is believed to mark the first time that the people of Downing Street have been wealthier than the people of Buckingham Palace.
It comes at a time when millions of people in the UK are facing a cost of living crisis, raising questions about multi-millionaire Sunak’s ability to understand the experience of ordinary Britons.
Indeed, the former finance minister faced heavy criticism earlier this year over his wife’s “non-domiciled” status, which prevented him from paying tax on his earnings outside the UK. The escape, although legal, is estimated at £20 for the family. million in UK tax.
murty later promised to give up this status and start paying taxes on their full income. As of this writing, Downing Street has not responded to CNBC’s request for confirmation that it has done so.
Finneas is recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident
Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an e-bike accident.
In an October 27 Instagram post, the musician, whose sister is Billie Eilishsaid he underwent surgery after breaking a few bones and shared a chest X-ray showing the extent of the damage.
“Last Friday I had the pleasure of crashing my e-bike, flying over the handlebars and completely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture in my right elbow,” he wrote. . “The severity of my collarbone displacement required me to undergo surgery of which I am now on the other side and feeling great!”
He said he learned a valuable lesson: wearing a helmet.
“As stupid as I felt after the fall, my overriding emotion is gratitude,” Finneas explained. “See, I wasn’t wearing a helmet. Lesson learned forever. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourself, thank your body for all it does for you.”
Kanye West mural: Chicago rapper’s image painted on Fulton Market amid backlash over comments about Jews
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Kanye West mural in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted.
The Chicago native and rapper is facing increasing criticism over his anti-Semitic slurs in recent weeks.
Several companies have terminated agreements with him.
The artist who created the mural posted the new version of the mural on social media with West blacked out with the caption “We need better role models.”
The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.
Russia invites ‘friends’ to join massive Arctic oil project — RT Business News
Company could help boost Asia-Pacific energy supply, Rosneft says
Russian energy giant Rosneft, which is developing the multi-billion dollar Vostok Oil project in the Arctic region, has invited companies from friendly countries to join the initiative.
“The implementation of the project is continuing according to the previously announced schedule. We will be happy to see all our friends again, including Socar [Azerbaijani oil and gas company]among the participants in this project, Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft, said Thursday at the Eurasian Economic Forum Verona in Baku.
According to Sechin, the Vostok Oil project could meet any growing demand from markets in Southeast Asia, India and China. He noted that, having made the strategic decision to “turn east”, Russia is systematically increasing the supply of energy resources to the Asia-Pacific region. Russian oil exports to China and India topped 80 million tonnes in 2021, he said.
Rosneft’s flagship energy project includes 52 licensed areas in the northern Krasnoyarsk region and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located.
Sechin said earlier that Vostok Oil could deliver up to 30 million tonnes of oil via the Northern Sea Route by 2024. In total, the project will provide production, transportation and transshipment of up to 50 million tons of oil per year during the first stage, and up to 100 million tons when the second stage is completed, according to the CEO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Vostok Oil project “huge and promising.”
Villa Park football too strong for Foothill, clinch playoff berth – Orange County Register
TUSTIN — The Villa Park football team left no stone unturned on Thursday night with a CIF-SS playoff spot on the line.
The Spartans posted a 29-point second quarter and earned a 50-28 win over Foothill in a Crestview League Final at Tustin High.
Carter Christie led the way with 224 yards of total offense and five touchdowns and a fumble recovery on defense, while quarterback Nate Lewis threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard to Spencer Jarrell.
With the win, the Spartans (5-5, 2-1) edged Foothill (4-6, 1-2) in the league standings and secured Crestview’s automatic second spot in the playoffs. The CIF post-season brackets will be released on Sunday morning.
Villa Park, coming off a 55-7 victory over Brea Olinda on Saturday October 22, impressed coach Dusan Ancich with their ability to perform at a high level despite a short week of preparation.
“The thing I would say our staff are most proud of is having a more mature approach to every game,” Ancich said. “Saturday to Thursday is tough, I don’t care who you play (against), and that was for a playoff spot. It’s a big game. »
Foothill quickly fell behind 14-0 after fumbling on their first two drives.
The Knights moved the ball on the first practice, but Nicholas Miali’s throw to running back Charles Hughes was mishandled and bounced off Christie.
The Spartans wasted no time taking advantage of that error as Lewis hit Spencer Jarrell on a 59-yard strike to open the scoring.
After another fumble from Foothill was picked up by Villa Park on the next possession, the Spartans scored on a 5-yard run from Christie.
“As a coach or a fan, it doesn’t get any better than that, jumping in front like that,” Ancich said. “I think it cut the wind for them, even though they moved the ball on us on that drive.”
Foothill responded with a successful 13-play drive that was capped off by Hughes’ 4-yard run. Hughes was the star running back in the final because regular starter Aaron Mitchell was unable to play due to illness.
The Spartans’ 29-point scoring spree in the second quarter allowed them to put the game out of reach.
Christie, Lewis and Jarrell were the catalysts.
Jarrell, who had four receptions for 148 yards, set up two scoring drives with catches of 32 and 21 yards, respectively. The latter came before Lewis’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Christie gave Villa Park a 43-14 just before halftime.
“All of those guys mentioned are juniors and sophomores, so every week they got a little bit better,” Ancich said. “We let Nate (Lewis) throw the ball more and more, and that opened up our attack. We are much more versatile.
Foothill wide receiver Tyler Hawkins had six catches for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Christopher Johnson added a fourth quarter touchdown for the Knights.
After a slow start to the season, Ancich hopes the Spartans have gained momentum heading into the playoffs.
“We’ve been used to success, so after a bad start (to the season) people start looking at you differently,” Ancich said, “so that was a bit humiliating but a lesson we needed.”
Penn State cuts racial justice center, disappointing activists
“I have determined that improving support for the current efforts of the people who know Penn State best will have more impact than investing in a new company,” university president Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. a statement.
Penn State originally pledged to form the center to “address the challenges of racism, racial bias, and community safety that persist in our country.” He was supposed to create a scholarship program that would fund research for faculty, create scholarship opportunities for students, and otherwise help the university advance diversity. Then-university president Eric Barron called it “just the start” and part of a larger plan of action “in the wake of senseless tragedies”.
The university announced the search for the center’s founding director in March, but a report this month by local outlet Spotlight PA suggested funding for the project had not been allocated. It’s unclear how much funding was to be directed to the center, though Penn State had an endowment of at least $4.6 billion in 2021. Representatives from the State College, Pennsylvania-based university, were not immediately available for comment Thursday night. .
The university’s decision to backtrack on the center has struck a nerve, with critics drawing comparisons between the canceled project and a group of Penn State students’ invitation to Gavin McInnes, the group’s founder. far-right Proud Boys, to speak at an event this month. After some initial resistance, the university stepped in and ended the event for fear of escalating violence.
Critics grow after Penn State cancels event with Proud Boys founder
Bernice King, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, wrote on Twitter in response to news from the scrapped center that working for diversity, equity and inclusion is not the same as trying to eradicate racism.
“We can have diversity, inclusion and some semblance of fairness, and still no justice,” she said. “The Center could have helped make that happen in this institution and beyond.”
The university officially announced the creation of the Racial Justice Center in 2021, more than a year after two black professors released a report alleging that progress in hiring black professors had been “exceedingly slow and lacking in sustained commitment.
According to the 2020 report, the number of African-American professors at Penn State increased from 105 in 2004 to 103 in 2018, and the number of tenured or tenured black professors fell by about 20%. Another report by Penn State faculty said eight in 10 black professors said they had experienced racism on the University Park campus.
The reports called on the university to hire a more diverse faculty, increase diversity training and be responsible for retaining black staff. Barron, then president, told the Washington Post in a 2021 interview that Penn State needed to do more to hire and support black professors.
“I have a responsibility not just to the sense of community here,” he said, “but the sense of safety here.”
Nick Anderson contributed to this report.
Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn plays down Gabriel Jesus’ lack of goals as Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez overtakes him with six strikes this season
Nigel Winterburn has come to the defense of Gabriel Jesus saying he isn’t concerned about the Arsenal striker’s lack of goals.
Big things were expected of the Brazilian after scoring seven goals during pre-season following his £45million move from Manchester City.
And while the 25-year-old has undoubtedly transformed the Gunners’ attack, he has contributed just five strikes in 13 games in all competitions.
By comparison, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez – whom some have ridiculed for his lack of goals given his price tag – has scored six goals this term despite not being fully fit.
No Premier League player has missed more key chances this term than Jesus (8).
His poor finishing was evident in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton where he missed a hat-trick.
But Arsenal icon Winterburn is not worried about his poor finish as he stressed the important thing is that he is in the right positions to score.
Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT on behalf of FreeSuperTips, the 58-year-old said: “For me, no, that’s not a problem.
Why?
“But I understand why it might be for some people because we are obsessed with statistics.
“I’m not a statistics man myself, but what I will say is that I would much rather have a striker be in those positions and miss than not having any chances at all.
“Obviously this race has to end, but I think he has too much capacity and energy to allow him to continue.
“I love what he has brought to the club and I’m still pretty sure he will score a lot of goals.
“But you can see it on his face, he will want to start scoring goals again very quickly, especially before this World Cup break.”
The last time Jesus found the back of the net was against rivals Tottenham in Arsenal’s 3-1 win in the North London derby earlier this month.
That’s five games without a goal in all competitions for the former Palmeiras ace ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against PSV.
Commenting on his form ahead of the game in the Netherlands, Jesus said: “It’s football.
“I don’t want it to be like that, of course.
“I want to improve, I want to work, as always in my life and then the next game I try again. And I’m 100% sure that I’m going to score. »
