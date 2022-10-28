Sunak is almost a billionaire with a net worth double King Charles

Nigel Winterburn has come to the defense of Gabriel Jesus saying he isn’t concerned about the Arsenal striker’s lack of goals.

Big things were expected of the Brazilian after scoring seven goals during pre-season following his £45million move from Manchester City.

Getty Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has scored just five goals since joining from Manchester City

Getty Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn has revealed he isn’t worried about Jesus’ lack of goals

And while the 25-year-old has undoubtedly transformed the Gunners’ attack, he has contributed just five strikes in 13 games in all competitions.

By comparison, Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez – whom some have ridiculed for his lack of goals given his price tag – has scored six goals this term despite not being fully fit.

No Premier League player has missed more key chances this term than Jesus (8).

His poor finishing was evident in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton where he missed a hat-trick.

But Arsenal icon Winterburn is not worried about his poor finish as he stressed the important thing is that he is in the right positions to score.

Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT on behalf of FreeSuperTips, the 58-year-old said: “For me, no, that’s not a problem.

“But I understand why it might be for some people because we are obsessed with statistics.

“I’m not a statistics man myself, but what I will say is that I would much rather have a striker be in those positions and miss than not having any chances at all.

“Obviously this race has to end, but I think he has too much capacity and energy to allow him to continue.

“I love what he has brought to the club and I’m still pretty sure he will score a lot of goals.

Getty No player has missed more key Premier League chances this season than Jesus

“But you can see it on his face, he will want to start scoring goals again very quickly, especially before this World Cup break.”

The last time Jesus found the back of the net was against rivals Tottenham in Arsenal’s 3-1 win in the North London derby earlier this month.

That’s five games without a goal in all competitions for the former Palmeiras ace ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against PSV.

Commenting on his form ahead of the game in the Netherlands, Jesus said: “It’s football.

“I don’t want it to be like that, of course.

“I want to improve, I want to work, as always in my life and then the next game I try again. And I’m 100% sure that I’m going to score. »