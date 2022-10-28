The Salvation Army will triple its

The Salvation Army announced its most ambitious local project on Thursday, one that will provide more shelter and services for the homeless than anywhere else in San Diego County.

The 200,000 square foot, $100 million project comes at a time when the county is seeing an increase in the number of people living outdoors and a recent report found that the number of new homeless people is exceeding the number of people hosted each year.

The new building at Seventh Avenue and E Street is scheduled to open in the winter of 2025-26 as the Rady Center in honor of longtime Salvation Army supporters, philanthropists Ernest and Evelyn Rady.

At a press conference on the roof of the Andaz Hotel overlooking the site of the new center, Ernest Rady spoke briefly about his latest donation and said he was grateful to be able to help people he sees struggling in the street.

This year’s homeless count found 8,427 people living outside or in shelters across the county, a 10% increase from the previous count in January 2020.

New shelters and affordable housing have opened in the eight months since the count, but many towns across the county still see homeless encampments along streets and in canyons. In August, the Downtown San Diego Partnership monthly homeless count reported a record 1,609 people living on sidewalks or in vehicles.

The partnership’s September tally showed the numbers continued to rise and reached 1,623.

The Rady Center will replace the Salvation Army’s Center City Corps facility at 825 Seventh Ave. and will provide shelter, housing and services to over 200 people through a mix of interim accommodation beds and transitional, permanent supportive and low-income housing. It is planned to serve 7,100 homeless people over the next 10 years.

The Radys donated $30 million for an endowment at the center and pledged an additional $5 million if a matching $30 million is raised.

With a $10 million gift from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies and other donations and pledges, The Salvation Army has raised $21 million toward the $30 million goal and is launching a fundraising campaign. financing to acquire the rest.

The $100 million prize includes property of Center City Corps, which is owned by the nonprofit and is valued at about $12 million, Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano said.

The nonprofit Wakeland Housing and Development Corp. is the primary developer of the project and will raise approximately $60 million through tax credits and federal, state and local grants, Lescano said.

The Salvation Army Center City Corps building, seen from the roof of the Andaz Hotel, will be raised and replaced by the new Rady Center, which will open in about four years (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Megan Dowell, director of homeless services for the Salvation Army, said the Center City Corps building opened in 1974 and provides accommodation beds for 34 men, a pantry, teams and Pathway of Hope, a case management program to help families break the cycle of generational poverty.

With demolition about a year away, Dowell said the Salvation Army will create a plan to continue serving people for the 18 to 24 months before the new center opens.

The 100-room Silvercrest senior housing project adjacent to the Center City Corps facility will not be affected by the site redevelopment.

An architect for the new center has not yet been chosen, so the Salvation Army does not yet know how many floors will be in the new building. The documentation, tendering and permitting process is expected to begin next month and take a full year, followed by site preparation in late 2023.

Once opened, the center will include 60 accommodation beds for temporary accommodation for up to six months. Twenty additional beds will provide transitional housing for six to 12 months, and 30 studios with kitchens and bathrooms will provide transitional housing for six to 12 months.

Another 60 Wakeland-operated kitchen and bath units will provide permanent supportive housing for 60-70 people, and 30 Wakeland-operated one-bedroom units will provide affordable housing for 30-90 people.

Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, attended Thursday’s announcement and called the project fantastic.

“The Salvation Army performs such an essential service,” she said, adding that she particularly appreciates the endowment to ensure the longevity of the program and the fact that the nonprofit organization already owns the site.

In 2018, the Radys donated $50 million to the Salvation Army, at the time the third-largest donation ever to the charity, for the construction of the 140-bed Rady Residence in Door of Hope, which opened in Serra Mesa in 2020. A portion of the donation went to the new Rady Center.

The Salvation Army had operated its headquarters and main warehouse a few blocks from the Center City Corps building for 41 years, but moved from downtown last year. Its new offices and warehouse opened in June 2021 in Otay Mesa.