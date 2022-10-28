This South Indian Superstar Has Been Approached To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2

Pin 0 Shares

Over the last few years, South Indian Cinema has been leading the charge while Bollywood has been going downhill. The nepotism debates, repetitive content, political involvement – they all have been piling up on Bollywood’s misery. However, the story has been exactly opposite for South Indian Industry. In 2022 only, we have witnessed some content-driven masterpieces as well as some mass-entertainers.

KGF 2 and RRR are the Top 2 highest-grossing Indian films this year, with RRR making Western Audience crazy. Vikram and Ponnyin Selva: I earned praises from critics and fared well at the Box Office too. The latest entrant in the list is Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which is simply a masterpiece. The root cause of these films’ success was how well they were connected to the roots and how well they portrayed our culture.

With Brahmastra, Bollywood tried doing something similar, even though it didn’t pan out as well as they’d have liked. Now they’re going a step ahead and looking to hire a South Indian Superstar for the lead role in Brahmastra – Part Two. It’s none other than the KGF Fame, Mega Star – Yash.

With rising stardom and PN India success, he was bound to get big film offers and that’s exactly what’s happened. If a recent report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, he has been approached to play Dev in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra 2. Not just this, Yash was also offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Karna’, based on the great epic Mahabharat.

It remains to be seen whether Yash will accept these tempting offers. The bigger question is whether Bollywood will be able to use his stardom properly. Regardless of what happens, Cinema Lovers are up for a treat and some proper Masala Entertainers if rumours turn out to be true. Speaking of South Indian Cinema, you can check this out ; we’ve compiled a list of the 30 Best South Indian Suspense Thrillers in Hindi. Enjoy!

