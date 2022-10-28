News
‘To die of boredom’: The struggle to free Thailand’s mall gorilla | Thailand
HWith a handful of green beans, Bua Noi gazes through the iron bars and glass of his house at visitors busy snapping photos of Bangkok’s controversial “mall gorilla.” Much to their dismay, the animal affectionately known as King Kong soon wanders away from the viewing window, past the tire hanging from the back of its sparse enclosure.
“She’s sitting there, dying of boredom,” says Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.
Gorillas, native to Africa, are social animals that generally live in family groups. Bua Noi, which translates to Little Lotus, lived alone for much of her 30-plus years on the seventh floor of a desolate shopping complex in downtown Thailand’s Pata Family Zoo.
The primate is at the center of a long-running dispute between Bangkok’s private rooftop zoo and animal rights activists around the world. In 2020, Cher joined those calling for the release of the gorilla, with the singer writing to Thailand’s Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa to express his “deep concern” about Bua Noi’s living conditions. Gillian Anderson joined the outcry, calling for the zoo to be closed.
Activists say the animals have little stimulation and are confined to unnatural enclosures at the zoo, which is on the upper floors of a department store. Bua Noi’s companion died more than a decade ago, according to the Bangkok Post.
Hopes were raised last week when Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment announced plans to purchase and rehabilitate Bua Noi. They were quickly devastated when the owners released a statement saying no talks were taking place and no price had been agreed, despite mentions of 30 million baht (£700,000) circulating online.
“Every animal in Pata Zoo is serving a life sentence, a sentence not meted out even to the toughest Thai criminals,” said Jason Baker, senior vice president of Peta Asia. “They could have a meaningful life if they were transferred to a facility that provided them with the mental stimulation and physical comfort of the naturalistic environment that they needed.”
But, in the statement, Bua Noi’s owners said the “aging gorilla” might not adapt to a new environment with new pathogens.
Gorillas can live up to 40 years in the wild and longer in captivity.
Amos Courage of the Aspinall Foundation dismissed those concerns and believes Bua Noi could receive great care at a sanctuary. The foundation has already offered to cover the costs of this transition, as has Free the Wild, a charity Cher co-founded.
Closer to home, Wiek says his rescue center, which is about two hours from Bangkok, could also take him. “Wherever she goes, as long as she gets out of this glass aquarium…that would be great,” he says.
Kung Chan is a 50-year-old Bangkok resident and city guide who visited Pata Zoo in May to relive a visit he made as a child. He says he probably wouldn’t come back after what he saw. “I wasn’t happy. We only stayed 15 minutes…I don’t want to see [Bua Noi] in a room like this.
Elsewhere around the zoo, an orangutan observes maintenance work, the concrete hallway of which is partially cordoned off, while rusted panels and peeling walls make up the aesthetic of this aging zoo. Flamingos roam freely and monkeys forage for food which visitors can purchase upon arrival.
Wiek says, “The bottom line is that the place needs to be shut down…raising money to get a gorilla out of this zoo by the government seems like an ethical thing to do, but it’s not. We need to find a solution for all the animals in the zoo,”
Pata Zoo declined to comment beyond its statement in response to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Zoo owner Kanit Sermsirimongkol has previously dismissed claims that the animals are being mistreated.
theguardian
News
L.A. Homeless Man Builds Wooden House on Hollywood Boulevard Sidewalk: ‘Gives Me Empowerment’
A homeless man in Los Angeles has built a small wooden house with wheels on busy Hollywood Boulevard amid frustrations with the city asking him to tear down his tent.
The man, who goes by the name ‘Q’, told Fox Los Angeles he built a house on wheels using lumber thrown away from construction sites and help from friends.
He was offered temporary accommodation by the city but declined, saying he preferred a makeshift home to a temporary stay in a hotel.
“It kind of gives me autonomy,” he said. “I don’t think I’m bothering anyone here.”
CALIFORNIA CONSIDERING PAY FOR DRUGS TO STAY SOBER
The house is supported by metal carts and batteries with potted plants and a tapestry outside. He said he uses a generator placed outside the house for his electrical needs.
“I feel good,” Q said. “I feel like I’m, you know, kind of an example to people who are in my situation. you live on the street that you have to give it all up.”
Fox News contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and city leaders. Police told Fox Los Angeles they couldn’t do anything unless someone blocked a sidewalk, active driveway or business.
“He didn’t bother anyone, and honestly, I’m glad it’s just there because honestly, I feel safer with him there,” City Vibes Coffee’s Rance Shaw told the station. “Looks like he knows what he’s doing and he’s not here to hurt anyone.”
Q told the outlet that he is from the Midwest, an Army veteran, and has been in Los Angeles for three months.
He said he planned to move the house with a cart on Friday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Homelessness in Los Angeles County has been a major issue for residents and lawmakers for years. In the city of Los Angeles, 41,980 people have been classified as homeless, while countywide 69,144 have been counted homeless, according to figures released in September.
Fox
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman suffer injuries, are ruled out vs. Buccaneers; RB Gus Edwards exits
It didn’t take long for injuries to pile up for the Ravens in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tight end Mark Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter and was ruled out early in the third, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out in the third with a foot injury.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half but returned for the start of the second half.
Running back Gus Edwards, who made his season debut in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns after missing all of last season with a knee injury, limped off the field in the fourth quarter. He had 11 carries for 65 yards before exiting.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. He was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as dealt with a knee injury and was listed as questionable before kickoff.
Andrews’ injury is a blow for Baltimore, as he has been Jackson’s go-to target. After Andrews set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, he has a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the first eight games this season. He caught three of his five targets for 33 yards before leaving the game.
Bateman missed practice Monday and Tuesday while dealing with a foot injury before returning Wednesday and being ruled questionable to play. He was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable to play Thursday, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and suited up.
Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a Baltimore native, injured his ankle in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room and ruled out.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, also exited the game near the end of the first half. The Ravens trailed the Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime but tied the game with a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive early in the third.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Ex-Apple and Tesla executive shares tips for building a successful business
The opportunity to work for not one but two tech giants has been “very rewarding” for Sukemasa Kabayama.
After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple’s director of education and pioneered the use of iPads in Japanese schools.
Then came an opportunity that Kabayama said he “couldn’t pass up” – to be Tesla’s first president in Japan, where he reported directly to Elon Musk.
Leading the electric vehicle maker’s Model S launch was no small feat, but Kabayama wanted more.
He wanted to be an entrepreneur.
I thought it would be a lot more exciting to really build something from scratch, from scratch.
Sukemasa Kabayama
Co-Founder and CEO, Uplift Labs
“[I was] really in charge of sales and marketing, as opposed to having very little effectiveness on the product,” the 51-year-old told CNBC Make It.
“I thought it would be a lot more exciting to really build something from scratch, from scratch.”
In 2016, he moved to Silicon Valley, hoping to create “category-defining” products like Steve Jobs and Musk did.
Six years later, Kabayama may be one step closer to that goal. His health startup Uplift Labs, founded in 2017, is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that tracks and analyzes movement in 3D.
According to the company, it has since been adopted by some MLB and NBA teams to improve the movement performance of athletes, while minimizing injury.
“Many professional sports teams have these indoor multi-camera labs that allow for precise motion capture,” said Uplift’s co-founder and CEO.
“But, [with Uplift Labs] … all you need right now is just two iPhones or two iPads. It’s portable and we can capture the action whether it’s on the field, on the field or in the batting cage.”
The startup claims to have raised $8.5 million, with a star-studded list of investors including NBA star Seth Curry, NFL player David DeCastro and SoftBank subsidiary Deepcore.
With over 17 years of experience under his belt, Kabayama has three tips for running a business. CNBC Make It finds out what they are.
1. Attention to detail
Working for Apple and Tesla gave Kabayama insight into what it takes to create successful products.
“While the culture at Apple and Tesla was not exactly the same, [there’s a] common, which is the need to really understand your business at a detailed level,” he said.
Kabayama cited an example: the attention to detail in the user experience, which is “exceptional and unmatched” for both companies.
“For example, if you’re buying a new iPhone, the box lid is designed for ‘slow release’ to anticipate when you unbox your new phone,” he said.
“The cellophane wrapper is designed to be easily removed with your finger, unlike many other products where you struggle with scissors or your fingernails. That’s just the unboxing.”
2. Relentless Focus
For early-stage startups, the key to success is product market fit, Kabayama said.
That trusty litmus test is something he falls back on: “If you suddenly had to take your product or solution away from them, can they get away with it?”
“It’s so important to be relentlessly focused…really understanding what customer segment you’re targeting, what their pain points are, and do you really have an effective solution to address them?”
Being vision-driven really gets the troops on board. All that hard work you do goes towards a greater common good.
Sukemasa Kabayama
Co-Founder and CEO, Uplift Labs
Kabayama added that while companies like Apple and Tesla are already having “significant impact on market share”, they have a “big vision” that will push the envelope.
“They’re all very goal driven…or better yet, vision driven. Take Tesla for example, the company’s vision is to move the world towards more sustainable transportation.”
“Being vision-driven really rallies the troops. All that hard work you do goes towards a greater common good.”
3. Accept feedback
Something Kabayama enjoys doing for his business? Respond to as many customer calls as possible, he said.
“What makes my heart sing is really hearing what they love about the product, but also hearing what we can do better.”
He added, quoting LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman: “There’s no such thing as tough love…you’d rather have 10 or even 100 passionate users than 100,000 users who are like, ‘ The product is fine.”
What keeps Kabayama going is providing “an essential missing piece” to understanding how athletes of all levels naturally move.
cnbc
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman suffer injuries, are ruled out vs. Buccaneers
It took just one half for injuries to pile up for the Ravens in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tight end Mark Andrews was taken into the locker room after suffering a shoulder injury during the second quarter and was ruled out early in the third, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out in the third with a foot injury.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also exited with a hamstring injury near the end of the half but returned for the start of the second half.
With 11:25 left, Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain. He was evaluated inside the team’s medical tent and then escorted into the locker room by trainers.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection did not practice throughout the week as dealt with a knee injury and was listed as questionable before kickoff.
Andrews’ injury is a blow for Baltimore, as he has been Jackson’s go-to target. After Andrews set single-season franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361) in 2021, he has a team-leading 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the first eight games this season. He caught three of his five targets for 33 yards before leaving the game.
Bateman missed practice Monday and Tuesday while dealing with a foot injury before returning Wednesday and being ruled questionable to play. He was limited in the first half Thursday, playing just 10 of the Ravens’ first 26 snaps while sitting on the sideline during their fourth drive.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has had his snap counts limited in his return from an ankle injury, was also on the sideline for the Ravens’ last two drives of the first half.
Humphrey and fellow cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable to play Thursday, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and suited up.
Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a Baltimore native, injured his ankle in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room and ruled out.
Cornerback Daryl Worley, who plays mostly on special teams, also exited the game near the end of the first half. The Ravens trailed the Buccaneers, 10-3, at halftime but tied the game with a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive early in the third.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Megan Fox asks Machine Gun Kelly to “get me pregnant”
Megan FoxThe latest emo-girl request is approved.
The Jennifer’s body the actress recently took Machine Gun KellyInstagram comments section to show her fiancé some love and introduce him to the idea of having a baby.
“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” Megan wrote under MGK’s Instagram post on Oct. 26. “Exquisitely, devastatingly beautiful. And 6ft 5in? Kill me or impregnate me. Those are the only options.”
Megan’s thumb stop post was given a snap by MGK at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on October 25. For this event, MGK, whose real name Baker Colson, sported a sheer corset paired with black patent leather pants. Meanwhile, Megan wore a gold Maison Yeya dress.
Megan’s nod to expanding their family comes after Machine Gun Kelly turned heads at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, when halfway through his performance of a song, he announced, “It’s for our unborn child”.
Entertainment
News
Jurgen Klopp punishment upheld by FA as Liverpool manager escapes sideline ban for red card against Man City but fined £30,000
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit with a £30,000 fine following his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City, the FA have confirmed.
The German was sent off for raging at an official after Mohamed Salah was denied a free-kick in the closing stages of the Anfield clash earlier this month.
However, Klopp managed to avoid a one-game ban on the touchline.
An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League game against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022.
“The manager has admitted that his behavior in the 86th minute was inappropriate, and an independent regulatory committee imposed his sanction at a hearing.
“This penalty is subject to appeal by Jurgen Klopp or the FA after receipt of written reasons from the Independent Regulatory Commission.”
Klopp took responsibility for his actions after the win over City and admitted his emotions got the better of him.
The Reds manager said: “It’s all about emotion, of course. So red card, my fault, I overshot the stage at the time.
last
Arsenal husband stabbed and hospitalized as Gunners say defender ‘not seriously injured’
DIRECT
Man United 3-0 Sheriff LIVE REACTION: Ronaldo helps Red Devils reach next stage of UEL
Why?
Ten Hag to ‘correct’ Antony as pundits fume over ’embarrassing’ display
FORD
PSV 2-0 Arsenal LIVE REACTION: Gunners miss chance to win group after Ramsdale error
no chance
Belgium boss Martinez responds to talkSPORT host’s England inquiry over De Bruyne
frighten
PSV stun Arsenal as ex-Newcastle star and Man United transfer target shine
“I don’t think I disrespected anyone, but if you look at the pictures… I know myself, I’m 55 and my appearance at that time is already worth a red card.
“I lost it at that time and it’s not good, but kind of as an excuse I would like to mention how not to whistle that foul (on Salah), how the hell is that possible?”
In August, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was banned from the touchline following his red card for a clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte – who was also sent off but escaped suspension .
Meanwhile, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has also served a sideline ban after being shown a red card at Brentford in September.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
‘To die of boredom’: The struggle to free Thailand’s mall gorilla | Thailand
L.A. Homeless Man Builds Wooden House on Hollywood Boulevard Sidewalk: ‘Gives Me Empowerment’
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman suffer injuries, are ruled out vs. Buccaneers; RB Gus Edwards exits
Ex-Apple and Tesla executive shares tips for building a successful business
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman suffer injuries, are ruled out vs. Buccaneers
Megan Fox asks Machine Gun Kelly to “get me pregnant”
Jurgen Klopp punishment upheld by FA as Liverpool manager escapes sideline ban for red card against Man City but fined £30,000
Don’t let Russia win, warns US NATO chief – POLITICO
Hartman’s first goal of season is a winner for Wild
Quentin Tarantino is not responsible for the use of the N-word in his films
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund