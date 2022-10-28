News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
By LEANNE ITALIE and FRED GOODALL
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision.
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.
Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.
“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”
The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.
“What more do you have to prove?” Bündchen told her husband on the sidelines after his last, record-shattering Super Bowl victory, Brady himself recounted shortly after the win.
Despite Brady initially saying his retirement was a chance to focus his “time and energy on other things that require my attention,” part of his motivation to come back was what he has referred to as “unfinished business” with the Buccaneers. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl last season in their effort to repeat as champions.
Bündchen told “CBS This Morning” in 2017 that she was concerned about her husband after he played through a concussion the previous year. Brady’s then-team, the New England Patriots, and agent declined to respond to her comments at the time, and an NFL spokesperson said there were no records he had suffered a head injury. Brady later said he preferred to keep his medical history private.
“I mean, we don’t talk about it,” Bündchen said during the interview. “But he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for anybody to go through.”
She more recently contended that the characterization in reports that she was desperate for her husband to retire carried sexist overtones.
“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the supermodel told Elle magazine in September. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Bündchen and Brady were introduced by a mutual friend and married — twice — a little over two years later. They said their first “I dos” in early 2009 at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, before family and close friends, followed by an equally small second wedding at her house in Costa Rica nearly two months later.
Their son Benjamin was born later that year, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen, who was discovered by a modeling scout at age 13 in Brazil, secured her place as one of the industry’s highest-paid models by the 2000s and became a tabloid staple, fueled by a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. In addition to walking the runways of top designers, appearing in campaigns for high street and high fashion brands alike, she signed on as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and took on small film roles — including in “The Devil Wears Prada.”
She took a step back from modeling in 2015, giving up runway work and limiting herself to a few advertising campaigns and magazine covers a year. She made one big exception, wearing a glistening gown and a huge smile in 2016 as she crossed a 400-foot (120-meter) runway at the Rio Olympics while fellow Brazilian Daniel Jobim performed “The Girl from Ipanema.”
Since paring back her modeling commitments, she has dedicated herself to environmental activism, particularly with regard to the Amazon rainforest’s conservation, and business ventures like eco-friendly skin care and a lingerie line. She has also been vocal about mental health, disclosing debilitating panic attacks that she said had her contemplate suicide and criticizing unrealistic beauty standards.
Above all, Bündchen told Elle, her top priority was her family.
“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
After years in Boston — where Brady played for the Patriots — and then moving again to Tampa with him in 2020, she said she has her own plans: “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”
Brady turned 45 in August, when he left the Buccaneers for 11 days for unspecified personal reasons. The team supported the leave, calling it a pre-planned break agreed to before the start of training camp in July.
A three-time NFL MVP and the league’s all-time leader in yards passing and touchdowns, Brady has also signed a 10-year contract reportedly worth $375 million to become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports once he hangs up his cleats. When that will be is yet uncertain — while Brady had expressed an interest in extending his playing career beyond his mid-40s if he remained healthy, his now ex-wife had a different idea back in 2017.
“That kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you,” she said during the CBS interview. “I’m planning on him being healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”
___
Associated Press journalists Curt Anderson and Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
Who has the controversial Youtuber beaten so far? ‘Problem Child’ finally returns to the ring to face UFC legend Anderson Silva
Jake Paul returns to boxing this weekend for the first time in 2022 to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in blockbuster exhibition clash.
The controversial YouTuber, aka “The Problem Child”, last fought in December and has since seen several bouts called off.
Paul was set to fight Tyson Fury’s younger half-brother Tommy this summer, but that matchup was called off due to a visa issue.
And then Hasim Rahman Jr stepped in as a substitute, but the pair couldn’t agree on a weight limit for their clash.
But now Paul will finally get back on the ropes to meet former UFC champion and fight veteran Silva.
The 25-year-old made his first foray into the boxing world with a win over KSI’s younger brother Deji in an amateur bout in 2018.
Paul then turned pro less than two years later without another amateur fight, but who did he face? talkSPORT.com takes a look…
Who has Jake Paul beaten so far?
AnEsonGib
Paul started his professional career by knocking out a fellow YouTuber in Miami in January 2020.
The American floored his British social media nemesis Gib three times in the opener, forcing the referee to end the obvious incompatibility.
Few predicted how one-sided the fight would turn out, with Gib having already won his two white-collar contests.
Paul said: “I caught the boxing virus, put in the work and am in love with the sport.
“I spent the last five months of my life doing this at Big Bear with Shane Mosley.
“My power, my speed knocked him out in one round. I couldn’t even show my boxing skills, it was just a natural instinct.
“We started visualizing the first-round knockout and it happened.”
nate robinson
Paul then knocked out former NBA star Robinson in the second round of a rather bizarre fight in November 2020.
The ex-Vine star settled his feud with the NBA great over the undercard of Mike Tyson’s comeback exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.
Paul scored his first knockdown in the first round before sending Robinson to the canvas twice more after several devastating right hands.
Paul said: “He was better than I expected. He was athletic, super strong, obviously.
“I want to say thank you to Nate, he was the one who originally called me, I respect him and his basketball career has been amazing.
“I’ve been training my ass over the past year. I take it seriously.
Ben Askren
Paul did light work on another UFC star by knocking out Ben Askren in the first round of their fight.
The former Disney Channel actor flattened ex-welterweight Askren with a right hand in the opening two minutes to claim an emphatic victory.
A nice jab set up Paul’s right and despite Askren getting up, the ref called him the day with ‘Funky’ looking unsteady on his feet.
He said: “I’ve been in training camp for four months every day, I deserve this shit.
“It’s the craziest moment of my life. I told you I was going to do it in the first round.
“I told you I was a real fighter, I don’t know how many times I have to prove to myself that it’s for real.”
Tyron Woodley
Paul’s toughest fight to date was his first showdown against Woodley in Cleveland as he went the distance for the first time in his career.
He took the split decision win and couldn’t hide his joy after winning 77-75, 75-77, 78-74 on the scorecards.
Paul told BT Sport: “I’ve been boxing for three years and four days. I went there, I didn’t fight my best. It’s the first time I’ve done more than two laps.
“I’m not too happy with my performance, it’s only my fourth fight, no one has done that on this stage. It is unprecedented.
“He caught me with a good shot, an eight-round shot, cool. I shot, it’s not football, it’s combat, I have a chin.
“We’ll see what happens, I’ve been doing this for 18 months straight, I’m tired. My legs were tired. That’s what it is, I’ll go back to the drawing board and figure it out.
“I was built for this but people seem to forget this is my fourth fight. I do things that no one has done before.
Tyron Woodley
Paul’s most recent fight was much simpler as he knocked the 40-year-old out with a punch in their rematch.
Jake reacted after the fight, “I told you I was going to fuck it up, and I fucked it up.”
He also called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal who were both at ringside.
Jake said: “You’re all bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don’t want that shit.
“I will eliminate you both next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I will fuck them too.
Jake Paul: Next Fight
Tommy Fury has continually requested that his fight against Paul be rescheduled.
His last fight resulted in a points victory over Polish fighter Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s heavyweight title win over Dillion Whyte.
But while Tommy sent a strong message to the American after that fight, it seems Paul lost interest.
Paul will now face the toughest test of his fledgling boxing career to date in an eight-round bout against UFC icon Silva.
Paul: “Anderson Silva is the nicest guy in the world and we love him.
“If my opponent is an ad***head, I’m going to treat him like an ad***head and kick his ass and I think people saw that side of me.
“But I respect this man. I will always knock him out, but respectfully, knock him out.
And after appearing in a public session on horseback, Paul declared: “I will go to war. I feel like a warrior a gladiator, that’s really what Saturday is.
“And I’m going to war, he’s one of the toughest fighters in the world, a combat sports legend.
“It won’t be an easy fight, so I have to ride like I’m preparing for battle.”
What did Jimmy Johnson face as new Dolphins coach? An excerpt from ‘Swagger,’ his new book with Dave Hyde
An excerpt from the forthcoming SWAGGER: Super Bowls, Brass Balls, and Footballs—A Memoir by Jimmy Johnson with Dave Hyde. Copyright c 2022 by James W. Johnson. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.
Some problems that came with coaching the Dolphins couldn’t be conveniently swept out the door. For instance, to fix messy salary cap issues, I had to release a handful of good veterans.
That added to the burden of a rebuild. The first time I met Shula after replacing him was at a team banquet in his honor. I held out my hand and he shook it while delivering a bare-knuckled message.
“You really f—– up,” he said.
“How so?” I asked.
“You let Troy Vincent and Bryan Cox go,” he said.
I mentioned that the salary cap dilemma left no choice. (I didn’t mention who caused the problem.) He was obviously angry I had replaced him. The NFL’s all-time winningest coach had the right to fume if he wanted.
I understood the dynamics of replacing a legendary coach by this point. I followed Howard Schnellenberger at the University of Miami, Tom Landry at Dallas, and now Shula. This became a regular question from visitors to the Keys: How do you replace an iconic coach?
The answer? I was never concerned about who came before me. There’s a saying: “You don’t want to follow the legend; you want to follow the guy that follows the legend.” None of that mattered to me. I always took a job based on where I would live, the opportunity it offered, and the people I was going to be around—not whom I followed. I took over an Oklahoma State program on probation because I wanted to be a head coach. I took the University of Miami job, sight unseen, at a coaches convention because of the opportunity and because I wanted to live there. I took the Dallas role because of Jerry’s offer and the NFL challenge. I went to the Dolphins because I wanted to coach again and still live in South Florida.
I acted respectful about the preceding era when the subject was raised, but I never looked back, or was hesitant about installing my methods. The past—even my past—didn’t mean too much to me while coaching in a particular season. I was always about the present and the future.
Media, fans, and many people inside the organization made comparisons to the previous coach because of the good memories and point of reference. I was usually good about sidestepping those issues, but I made a mistake a few months after replacing Shula in talking at a Dolphins awards banquet for their previous season. Many of the team’s greats were there and references were understandably made to the franchise’s history. The previous season was reviewed. Don Shula was lauded. Awards were given to players like Cox and Vincent, whom I had released to get the salary cap under control. The entire night was about yesterday.
“I know I’m supposed to say congratulations to all the people in the past,” I said when it came time for me to talk. “I’m supposed to talk about the great tradition, to pay tribute to all the great people who laid the groundwork . . .”
I gave a dismissive wave of my hand.
“Well, forget that,” I said. “I only care about one thing: the present. The people who are here to win now.”
That caused a stir. It’s how I felt. It’s how I always felt in any job. That night’s message was directed at my current staff and players, that what happened before doesn’t matter to us. But some things need a gentler touch or are just better left unsaid in a public forum.
Still, if others were upset at how I came in the door, I was more concerned with the minefield of inherited issues: An aging roster. Dan Marino’s physical health. A mediocre team. A limited array of draft picks. Salary cap problems. And maybe worst of all: a general, comfortable feeling from the players they had a good team since they made the playoffs the previous year before being blown out by Buffalo in the first round. As Peter King wrote in Sports Illustrated, “It may be stretching things to say the Dolphins of 1996 have as many problems as the Dallas Cowboys of 1989, the year Johnson began his pro career. But not by much.”
My grand plan was to clean up those problems the first year, draft like I did in Dallas, and use Scotch tape and baling wire to hold Dan Marino together, if necessary, to make a quick run at the Super Bowl. There was a small margin for error. Dan was on board with everything right from my first day. I made sure to talk to him privately after my first team meeting to underline his importance in my plans.
“Coach, I’ve set enough records,” he said. “If I throw ten passes and we win, I’ll be happy.”
Dan still could throw the ball as well as anyone when healthy and proved to be a true pro, a great competitor, and, despite some media reports, a good partner with whom I had a solid relationship in our years together. I would have loved to have coached him in the prime of his career.
But if I foresaw the potholes involving the Dolphins’ roster, salary cap, and draft options when taking the job, I was surprised by the state of Dan’s legs. This was the era before quarterbacks were bubble-wrapped under protective rules. Dan’s gait remained affected by the aftermath of a torn Achilles tendon. He had minor knee surgery, as usual, after the previous season—”a tune-up,” he often called them. There were other effects from thirteen years of playing NFL quarterback.
It took one practice to reveal what it all meant. I had the team run a couple of laps around the field to loosen up. Dan came to me and said he could run a couple laps with everyone, no problem.
“But then my knees won’t let me practice,” he said.
Welcome to Miami.
Minister resigns over gender change rules – RT World News
Reform in Scotland has been criticized by JK Rowling and human rights commissioners
The Scottish government has successfully pushed through new gender legislation, prompting the resignation of the country’s Community Safety Minister. The bill had been introduced by the Scottish National Party (SNP) of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which passed its first stage in parliament on Thursday, aims to facilitate formal gender reassignment by removing the requirement for any type of medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. It also reduces the length of time an applicant must live with acquired sex from two years to three months and lowers the permitted age from 18 to 16.
SNP Community Safety Minister Ash Regan resigned shortly before the vote on the legislation. She explained that after looking at the issue of gender recognition “very carefully,” his “awareness” would not allow him to vote with the Scottish Government on the Bill.
Regan said she was “not against reform per se,” but stressed that she could not support measures that could have “negative implications for the safety and dignity of women and girls”, as quoted by British media.
After accepting his minister’s resignation, Sturgeon revealed that Regan had “at any stage” approached her to share her concerns before the vote. Nevertheless, she concluded that if a minister was unable to support the government, “It is true that the only options available are resignation before the vote or removal afterwards.”
Earlier this year, the state-funded Equality and Human Rights Commission suggested that “further reflection is needed” before moving forward with gender recognition reform. Concerns noted by the chair, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, included “those related to the collection and use of data, participation and drug testing in competitive sport, measures to remove barriers faced by women, and practices within the criminal justice system .”
Among those publicly opposing the bill is Harry Potter author and self-proclaimed feminist JK Rowling, who lives in Scotland. Earlier this month, she personally accused Sturgeon of “ride against the tide” on women’s rights with gender legislation. The author insisted that the Prime Minister be held personally responsible “if a woman or girl suffers from voyeurism, sexual harassment, assault or rape because of the Scottish Government’s new lax rules.”
You can share this story on social media:
Making memories: Being clocked in for 20th Heat season a Haslem promise fulfilled from son to father
Meaningful minutes have been the exception for years for Udonis Haslem. In 2020-21, there were just three.
But as the Heat approach Saturday’s conclusion of their three-game western swing with a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, this justifiably already stands among the most meaningful NBA weeks for the Miami Heat captain.
By playing the final 2:16 of Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Haslem officially made it 20 NBA seasons, all with the Heat.
And fulfilled the desire of his late father to have his son go two full decades in a career solely with one team, something only previously done by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks.
Johnnie Haslem passed away in August 2021 at age 70, but father was in son’s thoughts as the 6-foot-8 veteran Haslem took the court at the Moda Center.
“There was a moment when I was getting ready to go in, like, ‘OK, this is it. This will solidify the 20th season,’ ” Haslem, 42, said.
The emotions continued to flow afterward in the locker room.
“And all of the guys when I came off the court, when we got in the locker room, they congratulated me for actually being solidified in that moment,” he said. “So the guys kind of knew about it. I’m still processing everything, but they were on top of it.”
This time no wait until the final week of the season, as was the case with that sole 2020-21 appearance.
“It was cool just to go ahead and get it out of the way,” he said of Wednesday’s moment, then sitting out Thursday night’s 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The reality is that with backup center Dewayne Dedmon dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, with second-year center Omer Yurtseven away from the team due to an ankle impingement, and with rookie Nikola Jovic raw and foul prone, calls to action from coach Erik Spoelstra could wind up being more than sentimental.
“I’m always ready, man. Spo knows that,” said Haslem, who went undrafted out of Florida in 2002 and spent a year in France before joining the Heat as a rookie in 2003. “Whenever he needs me, just like last year, bodies, long season, he’ll give me the heads up in shootaround or that morning and I’ll prepare.”
So yes, there is a nod from Spoelstra about an older body needing a bit more of a build up to meaningful minutes.
“Obviously the minutes where he needs me or he lets me know in shootaround, ‘Be ready tonight,’ those are the minutes that I’ll tap into more,” Haslem said. “But every minute at this point counts.
“Everything is special. This is 20 seasons. This is something that not very many people do. So I’m going to savor all these memories.”
While still providing what he believes is an essential contribution even when not on the court.
In that regard, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Heat at Chase Center that he believes there is a place for mentors such as Haslem or what he has in 38-year-old Andre Iguodala in the Warriors locker room.
“Internal leadership is huge for every team,” Kerr said when asked about Haslem and Iguodala in particular. “And by internal, I mean within the roster, within the locker room. Coaches can only do so much from our chair and where we’re coming from. But if a teammate is telling you something, as a young player it’s much more meaningful.
“You need that internal leadership, It’s a big thing.”
So 20 seasons it is for Haslem, no matter what comes next.
Promise fulfilled.
Two decades that have separated him from the pack even beyond his three NBA championships.
“Like I said, when I had that time with my dad, and I had that time with my mom,” he said of his deceased parents during a quiet moment in the locker room, “there’s going to come a point where all you have is your memories. There’s nothing else, no money, nothing.
“So you create ‘em and you hold on to ‘em.”
Leadership Clinton members aggies for a day
The Clinton Leadership Class of 2023 hit the road last week to learn about Clinton County’s most defining industry: agriculture.
The class visited Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Nutrien Ag Solutions, World Equestrian Center, Schappacher Farms and Wilmington College Academic Farm.
In addition, the class also heard from the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clinton County Farm Bureau.
There was no better way to start Ag Day than rolling down a long, tree-lined driveway while watching the sun rise over Cherrybend Pheasant Farm.
Beth Ellis, owner/manager, led a great discussion on the history and roots of the pheasant farm dating back to 1954. In addition to their 600 acre game preserve, the Ellis family also operates a large corn farm, of soybeans and wheat in Clinton County. We are lucky to have this family business in our backyard.
The next visit was to the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility on Gleason Road. This location, which is expected to be fully functional in 2023, will be a vital part of the farming community. Many farmers in the region trust Nutrien for their agricultural solutions that include nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, services and digital tools.
From there, the class experienced a unique tour of the World Equestrian Center. WEC Sponsors Manager Adam Bray gave the group a behind-the-scenes look at Ohio’s premier equestrian venue. This remarkable place welcomes horses and riders from all over the world. Wilmington’s best kept secret is that these shows are open and free to the public!
The group then traveled to Schappacher Farms where Butch Schappacher spoke about the joys of successfully running a fall destination hotspot for those in Wilmington and surrounding areas. Butch plants six pumpkin patches that offer a variety of pumpkins, squashes, and specialty squashes to choose from. With a free corn maze and wagon ride, it’s a great place to experience a day on a Clinton County farm.
The group’s final stop of the day ended at Wilmington College. Here they learned about Wilmington College’s strong agricultural program and the value of that program to Clinton County and, by extension, the world. Young farmers are important and a solid agricultural education is a key factor in ensuring that the next generation continues to carry the torch.
The 35th class of Clinton Leadership will meet again on Thursday, November 17 for “Modeling the Way Day.”
Members of the Clinton Leadership class at the World Equestrian Center.
The class at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm.
Leadership Clinton visits and learns at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility, which will be fully operational in 2023.
Class members toured Schappacher Farms as well as the Wilmington College Academic Farm.
Drought rumbles through Mississippi River transit, dealing a blow to farmers
ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas begins harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the morning dew burns off. This year, the dry weather accelerated the work, allowing it to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market.
About 60% of the states in the Midwest and northern Great Plain are experiencing drought. Almost the entire stretch of the Mississippi River — from Minnesota to the mouth of the river in Louisiana — has seen below-average rainfall for the past two months. As a result, water levels on the river have dropped to near record lows, disrupting ship and barge traffic that is essential for transporting recently harvested agricultural products such as soybeans and corn downstream for the export.
Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more frequent and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.
The lack of rain seriously affected the trade. The river carries more than half of all US grain exports, but the drought has reduced the flow of goods by about 45%, according to industry estimates cited by the federal government. The prices of rail transport, an alternative to transporting goods by barge, are also on the rise.
“It just means lower income, basically,” said Mike Doherty, senior economist at the Illinois Farm Bureau.
Thomas farms at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and does not have enough grain storage to withstand the high transportation costs.
“I had to accept a price reduction,” he said.
Climate change generally brings wetter conditions to the upper Mississippi region, but in recent months, falling water levels have exposed parts that are usually inaccessible. Last weekend, thousands of visitors crossed a mostly submerged riverbed to Tower Rock, a jutting formation about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis. This is the first time since 2012 that tourists could make the trek and stay dry. At the Tennessee-Missouri border, where the river is half a mile wide, four-wheeled tracks wind through wide expanses of exposed riverbed.
In a much needed break from the dry weather earlier in the week, the region finally received some rain.
“It sort of relieves the pain of low water, but it’s not going to completely alleviate it,” said Kai Roth of the Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center, adding that the river needs several turns of “good soaking.” rain.”
Godwits risk hitting the bottom and getting stuck in the mud. Earlier this month the US Coast Guard said there had been at least eight “groundings”. Some barges touch the bottom but do not get stuck there. Others need salvage companies to help them. Barges are advised to lighten their load to prevent them from going too deep in the water, but this means they can carry less cargo.
To ensure ships can travel safely, federal officials meet regularly, review the depth of the river and talk with the shipping industry to determine local closures and traffic restrictions. When a stretch is temporarily closed, hundreds of houseboats may line up to wait.
“It’s very dynamic: things are constantly changing,” said Eric Carrero, director of Coast Guard Western Rivers and Waterways. “Every day when we do our surveys, we find areas that are shallow and need to be dredged.”
Once a closed section has been dredged, authorities mark a safe channel and barges can pass again.
According to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, in some places storage at barge terminals is filling up, preventing more cargo from entering. He said the influx of grain into a compromised river transport system is like “attaching a garden hose to a fire hydrant”. High costs for farmers have led some to wait to ship their goods, he added.
For tourists, a large part of the river is still accessible. Cruise ships are built to withstand the extremes of the river: Big engines battle fast currents in spring and shallow drafts allow boats to move through droughts, said Charles Robertson, president and chief executive officer. management of American Cruise Lines, which operates five cruise ships that can carry 150 people. to 190 passengers each.
Night operations are limited, however, to help ships avoid new obstacles the drought has exposed. And some landing areas are not accessible due to lack of water – the river is dry along the edges. In Vicksburg, Mississippi, a cruise ship couldn’t access a ramp that typically loads passengers, so the city, with the help of townspeople, laid down gravel and plywood to create a makeshift gangway. For some, it adds to the adventure.
“They know the headlines that most of the rest of the country reads,” Robertson said.
Drought is a prolonged problem in California, which just recorded its driest three-year spell on record, a situation that has strained water supplies and increased the risk of wildfires. Climate change is increasing temperatures and making droughts more frequent and worse.
“The drier areas are going to keep getting drier and the wetter areas are going to keep getting wetter,” said Jen Brady, data analyst at Climate Central, a nonprofit group of scientists and researchers who reports on climate change.
Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, said the current drought in the Midwest is likely “due to short-term weather patterns” and would not link it to climate change.
In the Midwest, climate change is increasing the intensity of some torrential rains. According to NOAA, the severity of flooding in the upper Mississippi is increasing faster than in any other region of the country.
Some fear that fertilizers and manure have accumulated on farms and could quickly wash away in heavy rain, reducing oxygen levels in rivers and streams and threatening aquatic life.
In rare cases, communities move to other drinking water sources away from the Mississippi. The drought is also threatening to dry up drinking water wells in Iowa and Nebraska, according to NOAA.
It is not known how long the drought will last. In the near term, there is a chance of rain, but NOAA notes that in November, below-average rainfall is more likely in central states such as Missouri, which would prolong navigation problems on the river. In some northern states, including Michigan, winter can bring more humidity, but less rain is expected in southern states.
“It takes a lot of rain to really get the river up,” Roth said.
