Despite all the hype surrounding billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, there’s one aspect that’s often overlooked: Few Americans use the social media platform.
News
Tom Girardi scandal focuses on exposing corrupt lawyers
When a Blue Ribbon Commission convened in 2015 to improve ethics rules for attorneys in California, a federal prosecutor named George Cardona was tasked with seeking a proposed rule requiring attorneys to report misconduct by their attorneys. peers.
Forty-seven states already had mandatory reporting laws and two more had laws stipulating that attorneys must make such reports. California was the only exception. In the Golden State, there was no expectation — let alone an obligation — for attorneys to alert authorities to wrongdoings within their ranks, no matter how serious or damaging.
Yet, after much debate, Cardona and the majority of commissioners rejected the proposal.
Seven years later, Cardona has a new job and a different opinion. As the state bar’s senior attorney or attorneys’ chief prosecutor, he grapples daily with the wreckage of the Tom Girardi scandal, in which one of the state’s most prominent attorneys fled. embezzling his clients’ money for decades.
“One of my overarching goals is to somehow restore faith in the disciplinary system. And I think ultimately having a rule like this in place could help that,” recently Cardona told The Times.
California’s legal community, which has 266,000 attorneys is the largest in the country, has long resisted a mandatory reporting law. Some opponents have cited the state’s particularly broad client confidentiality obligations, while others express a general disdain for reporting any other member of the profession, no matter how compromised.
The sentiment that reporting unethical behavior is unfair is so pervasive in California that many attorneys and the state bar, the state agency that oversees the legal field, have used popular language to refer to the requirement. like the “snitch” or “rat” rule.
This contrasts with the prevailing view in other states. In Louisiana, where a version of the rule has been on the books for 35 years, “it’s not the subject of much conversation or angst,” said Charles Plattsmier, who has since served as the chief prosecutor for the Office of the Council. Disciplinary of Louisiana. 1996. Lawyers ‘recognize it’s a duty they have and we get pretty good compliance’.
Although the number of mandatory reports he receives is small, he said, “this is usually one of the most important reports we receive. This alerts us to some of the most serious misconduct that we need to act on quickly to alert the public.
In Girardi’s case, there was evidence in court cases as early as the 1990s that he mismanaged settlement money and made his colleagues pay court costs, but his fellow lawyers said they were reluctant to report the powerful litigant to the state bar. Girardi cultivated his influence with agency investigators and other officials and avoided discipline until his company collapsed two years ago.
In reality, it was not lawyers from California, but from a state with a strict reporting law – Illinois – who ultimately brought down Girardi. In 2020, a Chicago firm working with him in a plane crash lawsuit went to the judge handling the case about millions of dollars the LA attorney had failed to pay the widows and to orphans.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in Chicago referred Girardi to federal prosecutors for investigation and launched an investigation into what two other attorneys in his firm, Girardi Keese, knew and did about the backhanded air crash regulations.
Testimony at a hearing last year showed that Girardi’s son-in-law, David Lira, and another senior lawyer at the firm, Keith Griffin, knew he had withheld settlement money and was stringing together grieving families with letters containing bogus apologies. Neither reported Girardi to the state bar — and indeed, they weren’t required to do so under California rules.
“I am satisfied that Mr. Griffin and Mr. Lira knew that these letters were scandalously false,” the judge told a hearing. He has yet to decide if the couple should be despised.
Both Lira and Griffin denied any wrongdoing, saying they were company employees who had no control over their boss’ actions or the handling of money.
Other testimonies underscored the idea that Girardi’s ethical lapses were widely known in his home country. Two witnesses from the Chicago firm said that when they consulted with another LA attorney, Robert Finnerty, who had spent years working at Girardi Keese, he advised them to find a low-key solution for the missing settlement funds.
“Everyone knows Tom has been stealing money for years,” Chicago attorney Jay Edelson said, citing Finnerty. Edelson testified that what appeared to be a tacit acceptance of Girardi’s theft disgusted him. “I must have taken about 15 showers after that.”
Finnerty did not testify at the hearing. In an interview, he disputed the testimony: “I didn’t utter any of those words.” He admitted knowing that Girardi had stolen millions from another client, a burn victim and his family, two years earlier, which prompted him to leave the company. He said that at the time he investigated whether California had a mandatory reporting law.
“I was surprised we didn’t have any,” he said. He did not notify authorities, although he did help the family of the burn victim obtain a judgment against Girardi.
The state bar is investigating Girardi’s colleagues, Lira and Griffin, for their representation of the plane crash clients, according to correspondence with Edelson reviewed by The Times. In a letter last year, a state bar prosecutor wrote that the lack of a mandatory reporting law prevented a broad investigation into what they knew about corruption at the company.
Edelson, whose firm has called for a broader investigation, said in a phone conversation, state bar prosecutors called the law a “snitch rule.” The phrase also appeared in a State Bar publication a dozen years ago.
Cardona, the bar’s chief prosecutor, said he found the moniker “unfortunate”, adding: “It should be seen as a rule that would essentially require lawyers to participate in verifying the proper functioning of the profession.”
The basis for mandatory reporting laws in other states is a model rule developed by the American Bar Assn. in 1983: “A lawyer who knows that another lawyer has committed a violation…which raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty, reliability, or fitness in other respects, must inform the competent professional authority.”
The law varies from state to state, with some jurisdictions setting stricter or looser standards for reportable misconduct and Georgia and Washington using language that makes reporting a colleague an expectation but not a requirement. .
There is no current publicly available data on how often attorneys in states with laws report misconduct or how often such complaints result in successful investigations.
Some states, including Louisiana, have a history of prosecuting non-filers. The most dramatic case in Bayou State involved a former prosecutor dying of cancer who confided in an attorney friend that he had withheld exculpatory blood evidence in a case years earlier.
The friend did not alert the authorities. Five years later, a man the former prosecutor had tried for murder was about to be put to death by lethal injection. His defense discovered the exculpatory blood evidence just a month before his scheduled execution. The lawyer friend then came forward and testified about the former prosecutor’s confession in a court hearing, but authorities still prosecuted him for violating the mandatory reporting law. He kept his license but was publicly reprimanded.
California first considered and rejected a mandatory reporting law in the 1980s. Its legal community traditionally considered itself too large and established to need guidance from an outside group like the ABA. Additionally, some lawyers felt that it would be difficult to reconcile the state’s extensive confidentiality obligations, which require a lawyer to keep secret any information they acquire while representing a client, unless the client agrees otherwise. (Lawyers are permitted to reveal confidential information to prevent “a criminal act which the lawyer reasonably believes is likely to result in death or substantial bodily harm to an individual.”)
Two decades later, in 2010, a state bar commission proposed what appeared to be a solution, a proposal that required attorneys to report misconduct if it did not violate their confidentiality obligations and the misconduct amounted to “a criminal indictable offence”.
Kevin Mohr, a professor at the Western State College of Law and consultant to the commission, knew the idea was controversial with rank-and-file attorneys across the state, but, he said, “I thought the proposed rule was nuanced enough for [State Bar’s governing board] could accept it.
They do not have. After heated debates in which some speakers derisively referred to it as “snitching”, the measure was defeated. A re-examination in 2016 also failed.
“There was…a question of how effective it would be,” Cardona recalled of the decision.
Although he reconsidered his position, other commissioners interviewed said they had not.
Toby Rothschild, the former general counsel for the Legal Aid Foundation in Los Angeles, said a lawyer’s job is to represent clients.
“Gossip is not one of them,” he said. Although some lawyers voluntarily report wrongdoing, he said, “there should be some judgment. A lawyer should be able to say… Will it help or hurt my client to make a report?
Another commissioner, Glendale attorney James Ham, called a mandatory reporting law a “frontage” that would do little to stop actual misconduct and trigger a deluge of baseless reports.
“Lawyers are constantly trying to complain that the other side violated this or that rule,” Ham said. “A snitch rule would only make things worse.”
A decade ago, similar predictions were made when Kentucky became one of the last states to adopt a version of the mandatory rule.
“It was feared that there would be a ‘tsunami’ of reports from attorneys against other attorneys when the rule went into effect,” Jane Herrick, chief attorney for Kentucky Bar Assn., said in an email. “That never materialized.”
She said her office has yet to discipline anyone for failing to report a colleague, but lawyers “generally obey”.
Many of those who oppose the laws point out that there is nothing stopping California attorneys from currently reporting to the state bar. Proponents do not find this argument persuasive.
“It’s a matter of standards. It changes the usual behavior,” said Tim Casey, a professor at the California Western School of Law. “Having an obligation…gives lawyers, in a way, a cover to say, ‘I had no choice here, I had to report it. “”
California Daily Newspapers
News
Ravens-Buccaneers in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 8 victory
The Ravens came out firing with 30 passes in the first half but again sputtered in the red zone as they fell behind 10-3. They were a different team in the second half, piling up 204 rushing yards as they rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The Ravens have now won two games in a row for the first time this season, and they will play just once in the next 23 days as they try to heal up for the stretch run.
Players of the Game
QB Lamar Jackson: Jackson threw often but to little effect in the first half. He was outstanding after halftime, mixing clutch runs with quick, precise throws and avoiding mistakes. He finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns to go with 43 rushing yards on nine carries, three of which produced first downs.
TE Isaiah Likely: The rookie played a season-low seven offensive snaps in Week 7, but the Ravens needed much more from him with Mark Andrews sidelined by a shoulder injury. Likely answered with the best game of his young career, picking up five first downs and a touchdown on his six catches and fighting for extra yards as the Ravens roared back in the second half. He also excelled as a run blocker.
RT Morgan Moses: The offensive line deserves considerable credit for the Ravens’ overwhelming ground attack in the second half, and Moses was the best of the bunch. He protected Jackson and earned an elite run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
Snap-count analysis
We saw the Ravens react to a pass-first offense by relying more heavily on their backup defensive backs. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton played defensive 36 snaps, up from 21 the game before, and cornerback Brandon Stephens played 33 defensive snaps, up from three. Coordinator Mike Macdonald filled the hole left by defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) by leaning more on Broderick Washington and giving practice squad nose tackle Isaiah Mack his first snaps of the year. Outside linebacker Justin Houston again showed how much he could do with a part-time role, sacking Tom Brady twice in just 24 snaps. Linebacker Malik Harrison matched his season high with 36 defensive snaps, and it will be interesting to see how much he plays once Tyus Bowser returns to the 53-man roster before the Ravens’ next game against the New Orleans Saints. Linebacker A.J. Klein played 15 defensive snaps filling for the injured Josh Bynes.
With Mark Andrews limited to 10 snaps by a shoulder injury, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely jumped from seven offensive snaps in Week 7 to 51 against the Buccaneers. He rose to the occasion with the best game of his career. The Ravens also needed more from their reserve wide receivers after Rashod Bateman’s foot injury flared up again. James Proche II and Demarcus Robinson played 48 offensive snaps apiece after playing eight and 15, respectively, in the previous game. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley added snaps again, playing 61, though Patrick Mekari still spelled him on a few possessions. Right tackle Morgan Moses was back to a full-time role, playing 73 of the team’s 76 offensive snaps. The Ravens came out throwing, so fullback Patrick Ricard played a season-low 51.3% of offensive snaps. Kenyan Drake carried by far the heaviest load at running back, playing 44 snaps. The Ravens refused to waste Gus Edwards’ time on the field; he carried 11 times on 16 snaps before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the game.
Number crunch
204: Ravens rushing yards on 26 attempts in the second half.
27: Ravens rushing yards on seven attempts in the first half.
6: Missed tackles forced by Gus Edwards on just 11 carries, per Pro Football Focus.
1: Number of games the Ravens will play between now and the third weekend in November.
Quote of the Day
Coach John Harbaugh on his team’s pass-first, run-later approach to cracking Tampa Bay: “That was the plan; we had a plan going in in terms of how we were going to try to approach this game. It really laid out exactly how we had anticipated, in terms of what we called, when we called it in terms of the run-pass ratio. I thought we’d do a little bit better than three points; we all thought we’d score a little bit more than three, but their defense is tough, and we couldn’t get going with first downs and getting drives extended, but that was how we planned on doing it.”
Next up
New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, Monday, Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m.
The Saints play the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, but they’re off to a disappointing 2-5 start and have lost five of their last six under new head coach Dennis Allen. Their offense has outplayed their defense, with a familiar Ravens foe, Andy Dalton, at quarterback. The Saints have lost to the Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, both teams the Ravens defeated.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Buccaneers
Ben Powers G 76
Kevin Zeitler G 76
Lamar Jackson QB 76
Tyler Linderbaum C 76
Morgan Moses T 73
Ronnie Stanley T 61
Isaiah Likely TE 51
Devin Duvernay WR 50
James Proche WR 48 (8)
Demarcus Robinson WR 48 (15)
Kenyan Drake RB 44
Patrick Ricard FB 39
Josh Oliver TE 38
Patrick Mekari T 18
Justice Hill RB 16
Gus Edwards RB 16
Rashod Bateman WR 13
Mark Andrews TE 10
Nick Boyle TE 7
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Buccaneers
Geno Stone SS 68
Chuck Clark SS 68
Marcus Peters CB 66
Patrick Queen LB 64
Marlon Humphrey CB 51
Jason Pierre-Paul LB 50
Justin Madubuike DT 45
Broderick Washington DT 41
Odafe Oweh LB 38
Kyle Hamilton FS 36
Malik Harrison LB 36
Damarion Williams CB 36
Brandon Stephens CB 33
Justin Houston LB 24
Travis Jones DT 21
Devon Kennard LB 21
Brent Urban DE 20
A.J. Klein LB 15
Isaiah Mack NT 14
Kristian Welch LB 1
()
News
Twitter is a skirmish in the right-wing war against the media and the “elites”
It is important because of what this niche is. Twitter is the realm of news media, a place where journalists share their work and interact far more than other platforms. And that means it both attracts more media attention than other platforms and is disproportionately used for news consumption compared to its competitors. This is lumped together in a broad sense that Twitter is an organ of America’s elites, a pejorative that is applied in such a way that it overlaps with left-wing political views.
So when Musk bought the company, it wasn’t just a rich man buying a rig. He was a guy whose interest in the platform was explicitly tied to his skeptical left-leaning politics, suddenly taking over what his fans consider the newsroom of the left.
It wasn’t Steve Ballmer who was buying the Los Angeles Clippers; Donald Trump buys the New York Times.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
Let’s first establish that Twitter occupies a unique space in the American social media universe. In addition to measuring how often people use each platform, Pew conducted research in late 2020 to gauge where people got campaign and political news. While only 23% of adults use Twitter, 14% of respondents said they used it for campaign news. This is a much narrower gap than other platforms; while more people reported using Facebook for news (25%), more than two-thirds of adults use Facebook.
Twitter is used as a place of information more than other platforms. And people who use Twitter, according to other Pew research, tend to be more engaged with current affairs and politics – although recent internal analysis suggests that interest in news on the platform decreases.
But what we’re talking about here is Perception. The feeling that Twitter is a place for news and for the media. And, moreover, that it is a place for news and left-wing media.
The 2021 Pew polls show wide divisions in partisan perceptions of the platform. Democrats (and independents who tend to vote for Democrats, a group called “leaners”) are more likely to say Twitter is good for democracy. Republicans (and leaning Republicans) are more likely to say it’s bad. Democrats are also more likely to say they trust news and information posted on Twitter than Republicans.
The first result is worth keeping in mind in the context of buying Musk. He has often described Twitter as essential to the health of the Democratic conversation (small D) — implying that he sides with skeptics of its current operation, skeptics who tend to be right-wing.
This perception stems in part from how Twitter responded to concerns about the platform’s content that emerged around the time of the 2016 election. Russian actors to influence the American political conversation, the platform has faced calls to limit abusive and often racist or bigoted posts. He set up a system that would give those who broke his rules less visibility.
This was quickly noticed. Conservatives who faced the downplay said it was not due to their own behavior but to Twitter’s efforts to silence political opponents. Twitter, based in the ultra-liberal stronghold of San Francisco, was turning the screw right out of revenge, they argued. An art term was generated: shadow ban.
Clearly some users, not exclusively on the right, have been affected by the policy. And it’s also true that Twitter’s standards for acceptable content aren’t necessarily in line with a political right that has increasingly focused on combating the increased acceptance of marginalized groups as a freedom issue. of expression. What many on the right (including a former president) call runaway “revivalism” might be described by others as “reducing vitriolic or discriminatory attacks.” There are extreme cases here, as there always are – but, again, we’re talking about perceptions.
In Pew’s poll, 6 in 10 Republican (and leaning) Twitter users said limiting the visibility of certain posts — like hiding election misinformation — was a “major problem.” The same percentage said banning users altogether was a major issue. Overall, only 30% of Americans viewed the former as a major problem and only a quarter viewed the latter that way.
Shortly before the 2020 election, Twitter (and Facebook) made a move that crystallized much of that sentiment. When the New York Post reported that it had obtained a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, the two social media platforms – fearful of again amplifying material that could have been part of a hacking effort Russian – limited how history could be shared. From that moment on, perception froze. Twitter wanted to help Democrats. This then became confused with “the media”, which was sometimes accused of similarly blocking laptop coverage. (Here’s an article the Washington Post published at the time. And here’s a more recent one assessing the contents of the hard drive that would be a copy of the laptop – once we were given a copy over one year later.)
In these steps Elon Musk. Here is a guy who says what the right says: moderation goes too far, the platform is too hostile to the voices of the right. Not only did Musk make an offer to buy the company, he energetically followed Twitter on Twitter as he did so. And if there’s one thing that gets attention and praise from the political right on Twitter, it’s the deployment of memes against the left or the perceived left.
All of this is happening against the backdrop of a long national campaign by right-wing voices against a perceived left-wing hegemony. It takes many forms, like Tucker Carlson’s rants about vaccines on Fox News. But the common theme is that there is a bulwark of inherently leftist power centers in media, academia, and entertainment that determine how Americans speak and act. This narrative has long served Republican officials well; provide objective media coverage because bias dulls the strength of critical coverage. (Trump has elevated that particular approach to an art form.) But now it’s expanded, sometimes even drifting into confusing and dangerous terrain like the QAnon movement.
But finally, finally, here comes Musk. Carve out a victory against the left – and on their most prized social media ground. The right-wing response to Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been a broad celebration and assumption that the perceived political restraints that existed last week will disappear next time around. (If you haven’t already.) But it’s not just about tweeting about transgender people. It’s about breaking the elite’s grip on America.
Elon Musk is to technology what Trump was to politics. He’s wealthy and has a deafeningly fervent fan base. Like Trump, he decided to take over a center of American power in order to reshape things as he pleased.
It’s January 20, 2017, in the Twitterverse. We’ll see what comes next.
washingtonpost
News
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead not at practice, but likely will play vs. Detroit
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead wasn’t at the portion of Friday’s practice the media is allowed to watch, but that might not be cause for concern about his availability for Sunday’s game at Detroit.
Armstead, who missed a month’s worth of practice earlier this season, is battling a toe injury and his practice time has been reduced greatly in hopes of preserving him for games.
But the Dolphins are watching a lot of other players closely.
The Dolphins listed 16 players as “limited” in practice on Thursday’s injury report.
“We adjusted our format of practice for the first time on a Wednesday to react to that, so there wouldn’t be trickle down to the players that were able to practice,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
No players have been ruled “out” for Sunday’s game at Detroit, but among the most significant injury/ailment concerns are punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), who were both at practice Friday, typically one of the less intense practice days.
Armstead returned from a one-game absence in last week’s 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh and turned in a strong performance.
As for the rest of the team, McDaniel said he’s not overly concerned about his team’s game preparation after having a lighter practice.
“It’s important that you have a team that is capable of adjusting your schedule to the needs of what the players need, but can handle it appropriately,” he said, “so that if you tone down a period [of practice], or maybe tone down an entire day, and it becomes from full speed to maybe a jog-through [practice] that there is not a ‘give’ and the attention to detail or the intensity. As a matter of fact there is an uptick in how focused you are knowing that this exercise is much more mental than physical.”
()
News
Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company will retain its stake in Twitter
Cairo:
Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s private office said on Friday they would continue to hold Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk bought the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter Inc on Friday and the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist said his desire was to see the company have fewer limits on what content can be posted on the influential social media platform .
Alwaleed’s Kingdom Holding is 16.9% owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rose to international prominence after making a successful big bet on Citigroup Inc (CN) in the 1990s and he was an early investor in Apple Inc.
The prince has also earned hundreds of millions of dollars investing in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc to Twitter Inc.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
Cardinals at Vikings picks: Will Kyler Murray be playing video games on the sideline?
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s home game against the Arizona Cardinals:
Dane Mizutani
Vikings 34, Cardinals 21: This is where the Vikings start to establish themselves as a legitimate contender in the NFC. Plus, the new Call of Duty comes out this weekend, so Kyler Murray’s mind might be elsewhere.
John Shipley
Cardinals 29, Vikings 23: coming off a momentum-killing bye, Vikings struggle to stop a potent offense. Fourth-quarter rally falls short this time.
Chris Tomasson
Vikings 29, Cardinals 26: If the Vikings win Sunday, fans really can start getting giddy. A 6-1 start would be their best since 2009, when they finished 12-4 and went to the NFC Championship Game.
Charley Walters
Vikings 31, Cardinals 28: Minnesota, which hasn’t blown anybody out this season, holds on despite late rally by scrambling Kyler Murray, who is the NFL’s fastest QB. After this victory against a sub-.500 team, Vikings play another loser, Washington, to go 7-1 into a big showdown with Bills.
News
Kayaker rescued from English Channel by fishermen was upset after breakup, father reveals
The kayaker rescued from the English Channel by fishermen after snagging on a buoy is a troubled Briton from Blackpool who has been left devastated following a recent split with a girlfriend.
Daniel Lewis was spotted in the news by his anxious father Richard, who had become increasingly concerned about his 28-year-old son after not hearing from him for weeks.
Troubled Daniel, from Blackpool, had recently suffered the added heartbreak of parting ways with a girlfriend.
His father, Richard Lewis, told MailOnline how ‘both relieved and worried’ he was when he saw pictures of his son, struggling with personal issues, being rescued from the sea.
Mr Lewis, from Blackpool, told MailOnline: ‘From the moment I saw the pictures of the boy rescued from the sea I knew it was my Daniel.
“I am so happy that he is safe and healthy and being treated in hospital. But I was really afraid that he was almost lost at sea.
“I had no idea he was planning something like this.
“Richard had a lot of problems and he moved around a lot. He lived between Liverpool, Wrexham and Birmingham.
“I try to keep an eye on him and try to talk to him on the phone as often as possible. But the other day, he just disappeared. I learned later that he had broken up with his girlfriend.
“I had no idea he had come down south or intended to paddle across the English Channel.
‘Daniel has never kayaked. He doesn’t even own a canoe.
Daniel clung to the buoy for up to 48 hours after his inflatable kayak capsized in the middle of the English Channel.
The 28-year-old nearly drowned and reportedly told rescuers he survived by eating raw mussels, crabs and seaweed during his maritime ordeal.
Briton Daniel Lewis, 28, whose kayak capsized while crossing the English Channel to France was rescued yesterday morning after fishermen found him hanging on a buoy for life.
He was rescued by a group of fishermen from the Netherlands in the English Channel before being airlifted to a French hospital by the French coast guard.
After being taken on board, the exhausted British kayaker (pictured) was offered water and a Snickers chocolate bar
He was only rescued after being spotted by fishermen, suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.
Today coastguards in France, where he was taken for emergency treatment, revealed he did not appear to have received proper training in the use of a kayak and did not appear not have any backing or backing for his attempt at such a dangerous crossing.
Orlane Saliou, spokesman for the maritime gendarmerie, the French equivalent of the coast guard, said he did not appear to have experience.
She added that her good physical condition and the timely rescue had “saved her life”. But she denied some media reports that he could have been lost at sea for 12 days – as it would have been impossible to survive.
Ms Saliou told MailOnline: “His motives for this crossing are not very clear but it would seem that a sporting project must be ruled out.”
“The maritime gendarmerie is currently conducting an investigation into this subject.
“The person suffered from hypothermia, general fatigue and dehydration but given his good physical resistance, his general state of health is rather good.
“The victim was taken care of by the French health services as soon as he arrived on the territory.
‘The responsiveness of the CROSS Griz-nez [maritime emergency station] and the rapid engagement of the French Navy helicopter Dauphin probably saved his life.
She added that the Briton attempted to cross the ‘busiest waterway in the world’ which 400 commercial ships pass through every day and endure 120 days a year of ‘force seven gales’.
Daniel was spotted by the crew of the cutter vessel ‘De Madelaine’, from Urk in the Netherlands which launched the rescue attempt at 11am yesterday.
He was found while skipper and owner Teunis de Boer was cruising between England and France this morning when he spotted something in the water.
French Channel authorities said he was found by fishermen hanging on to the “Colbart Nord” buoy halfway between Dover and France.
Fisherman Teunis de Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a swimsuit ‘waving at us like crazy’
Daniel (pictured), 28, was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board
De Madelaine’s crew then wrapped him in blankets and called the French coast guard, who airlifted him to hospital for treatment, photographed
The captain wanted to make sure they didn’t get too close to the buoy when he “saw something crazy moving” near it, he told local media.
Mr De Boer grabbed a pair of binoculars and, to his surprise, saw the exhausted and distressed Briton wearing nothing but a bathing suit ‘waving at us like crazy’, according to De Telegraaf.
Despite the choppy weather, the crew quickly worked to save him by sailing towards him and throwing a lifeline into the water. The man managed to use his last strength to reach out so they could bring him to the boat.
Daniel was suffering from severe hypothermia when he was brought on board with a body temperature of just 26C, Het Urkerland reports.
The Briton was also bruised, dehydrated and his eyes were “very deep in their sockets”. “It’s a miracle that he survived,” said captain De Boer.
The heroic crew then offered the exhausted man a bar of Snickers chocolate who then told him he had kayaked from Dover to France but his boat had capsized leaving him with the only option of hanging on to the floating buoy.
Authorities believe he spent around 48 hours in the water and on the buoy.
Daniel is now hospitalized in Boulogne-sur-Mer and is said to be able to speak but is in “poor condition”.
dailymail us
Tom Girardi scandal focuses on exposing corrupt lawyers
Ravens-Buccaneers in review: Highlights, notables and quotables from a Week 8 victory
Twitter is a skirmish in the right-wing war against the media and the “elites”
Dolphins’ Terron Armstead not at practice, but likely will play vs. Detroit
Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company will retain its stake in Twitter
Cardinals at Vikings picks: Will Kyler Murray be playing video games on the sideline?
Kayaker rescued from English Channel by fishermen was upset after breakup, father reveals
Dane Mizutani: Vikings look like NFC contenders. It’s time for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to raise the stakes.
Tata Power’s profit jumps 94.1% on strong energy demand
Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23