Trump loses court bid to block Congress from obtaining tax returns

Senator Elizabeth Warren is urging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to toughen the rules governing Zelle, as she worries about what she called growing fraud on the payment platform.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, the Massachusetts Democrat also said the big banks may have violated federal law by not providing full refunds to the ‘vast majority’ of defrauded customers. . Warren, a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, released the findings as part of a report earlier this month.

“My investigation, which is based on previously non-public information obtained from the banks that own and operate the platform, shows that Zelle is increasingly becoming a tool of bad actors who use the platform to defraud consumers, while the big banks that own Zelle do little to stop them or offer recourse to their consumers,” Warren wrote in the letter.

Warren urged the CFPB to use its regulatory power under the Dodd-Frank Act to amend so-called Regulation E of the Electronic Funds Transfers Act “to increase consumer protections and interpret the guidelines for peer-to-peer platforms”.

“The growing volume of fraud and scams – combined with the failure of banks to make consumers whole in more than 90% of authorized scam cases and nearly 50% of unauthorized fraud cases – is a violation of banks’ responsibilities to their consumers and is inconsistent with the objectives of Regulation E,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for Zelle did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Zelle and its parent company, Early Warning Services LLC, are owned by Bank of America , Truist , Capital one , JPMorgan Chase , NCP Bank , American bank and Wells Fargo . Consumers use the platform to directly transfer money between bank accounts, similar to how other peer-to-peer platforms like Cash App and Venmo work.

CNBC has reached out to the seven companies that own early warning services for comment. Bank of America directed CNBC to Early Warning Services, while JPMorgan and PNC Bank declined to comment.

Warren’s letter follows an April letter to early warning services – also signed by the senses. Robert Menendez, DN.J., and Jack Reed, DR.I. — find out about its anti-fraud procedures.

Warren said his investigation found that big banks promoted Zelle as a safe payment option, but the number of consumer fraud and scam claims has increased since 2020.

PNC Bank reported 8,848 customer complaints in 2020, and reports could top 12,000 in 2022, according to Warren’s report. US Bank said it received 14,886 complaints about Zelle in 2020, but is now on track to hit nearly 45,000 this year.

Truist reported 9,455 fraud and scam claims on Zelle in 2020 and 22,045 in 2021, according to the senator. But claims are expected to drop slightly to around 20,000 in 2022.

Bank of America said its number of claims rose from 49,652 in 2020 to 131,509 in 2021, according to Warren’s report. Its customers are on track to make 160,977 scam and fraud claims on Zelle in 2022.

The value of scam and fraud claims received by PNC, Truist, US Bank and Bank of America exceeded $90 million in 2020. The value of claims is expected to reach $255 million in 2022, according to the report.

Warren said she also found that most of the time the big banks were not reimbursing customers involved in the 190,000 cases in 2021 and the first half of 2022. where consumers reported being scammed into making payments through Zelle. Fraudulent payments reached $213 million during this period.

Of the three banks that provided full data sets, customers were only reimbursed in 9.6% of scam claims, amounting to $2.9 million, according to the report. This amount represented 11% of payments.

The inaction is a possible violation of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act and CFPB Regulation E, Warren said. Both require banks to reimburse customers for unauthorized withdrawals from their account.

Data provided by the banks shows consumers who reported unauthorized payments on Zelle in 2021 and the first half of 2022 were refunded 47% of the dollar amount, Warren said.

Several other banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, declined to release key information about the fraud, Warren said. Data released by Wells Fargo revealed that customers reported fraud and scams on Zelle at a rate nearly 2.5 times higher in 2022 than in 2019.

“And that’s more than twice as high for Wells customers as for customers of other banks,” Warren wrote.