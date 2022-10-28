News
Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities on Friday announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, said “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more had resumed in the Kyiv region.
Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram on Friday that residents of the capital region could expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war.
The mayor of Kyiv said that the city’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode,” due to with electricity supplies down by as much as a half compared to pre-war levels. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he hoped Ukrenergo would find ways to address the shortage “in two to three weeks, barring circumstances beyond their control.”
Oleg Syniehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine, announced on Telegram that daily one-hour power outages would begin Monday across the province, including the regional capital, which is Ukraine’s second-largest city.
He said the measures “are necessary to stabilize the power grid, because the enemy continues shelling (Ukraine’s) energy infrastructure.”
Officials across the country have urged people to conserve energy by reducing their electricity consumption during peak hours and avoiding the use of high-voltage appliances.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week said that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In Russia, the defense minister reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the military had called up 300,000 reservists since Putin issued a mobilization order last month to bolster the country’s forces in Ukraine.
Putin’s effort to beef up the number of Russian troops positioned along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line in Ukraine followed several setbacks, including the Russians having to withdraw from the Kkarkiv region. The mobilization fueled protests in Russia and prompted tens of thousands of men to flee the country.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin on Friday that 82,000 reservists were deployed to Ukraine, while 218,000 others were still being trained. Shoigu said there was no immediate plan to round up more.
Putin told Shoigu the military needs to make sure the 300,000 reservists called up so far are trained and appropriately equipped “to make people feel confident when they need to go to combat.”
Activists and Russian media reports have said that many of the draftees were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves and did not receive training before they were sent to fight in Ukraine.
Some were killed within days of being called up and deployed without receiving even basic refresher training.
Shoigu acknowledged that “problems with supplies existed in the initial stages” but told Putin that they have now been solved and the reservists have received all the necessary items.
Putin ordered Shoigu to submit his proposals for reforming the ground troops and other parts of the military on the basis of their performance in Ukraine.
Russian missile and artillery barrages killed at least four people and wounded 10 others in 24 hours, most of them in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, the country’s presidential office said Friday. Russian forces were gearing up for an assault on Bakhut following a string of setbacks in the east.
Russian fire struck several towns across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the presidential office said. Shelling damaged dozens of residential buildings and cut power lines in Nikopol. Power also was cut to thousands of families in the neighboring towns of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka.
An S-300 air defense missile destroyed a three-story administrative building and damaged a new residential building nearby, said Mykolaiv regional governor Vitalii Kim. Russian forces have frequently used converted S-300 missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine.
While Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles and artillery, Moscow pressed its ground advance on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiikva, turning the entire Donetsk region into “a zone of active hostilities,” according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.
“Civilians who remain in the region live in constant fear without heating and electricity,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Their enemy is not only Russian cannons but also the cold.”
A Russian takeover of Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war, would open the way for the Kremlin to push on to other key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.
A reinvigorated eastern offensive could also potentially stall or derail Ukraine’s push to recapture the southern city of Kherson, a gateway to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin also illegally annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Much of the fighting since then has appeared geared toward consolidating Moscow’s control over territory that Putin has proclaimed as Russia’s in violation of international law and put under martial law.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that Russian soldiers had retreated from some areas as Ukraine’s army fought to retake ground. Moscow claimed Luhansk’s complete capture in July.
“The Russians practically destroyed some villages after they started to retreat,” Haidai said. “There are a lot of freshly mobilized Russians in the Luhansk region, but they are dying in droves.” His claim could not be independently verified.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-appointed officials urged residents Friday not to switch to daylight savings time along with Kyiv and the rest of the country.
“The old time remains. The clocks will not go back in 2022,” the administration said in a post on its official Telegram channel.
The Russian-installed mayor of Enerhodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, also called on residents to ignore the time switch.
“We live in the Russian Federation, and our city lives by Moscow time,” Alexander Volga said in a video posted on Telegram.
Russia switched to permanent winter time in 2014. The move came after nationwide surveys found that citizens largely disapproved of an earlier government decision to put clocks on year-round summer time and struggled to adjust to long, dark mornings.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency plan to visit two locations where Russia alleged without citing evidence that Ukraine was building radioactive “dirty bombs.” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Thursday inspectors are being dispatched following a written request from the Ukrainian government.
Earlier this week, Russia alleged in a letter to U.N. Security Council members that construction began on the “direct orders” of the Ukrainian government. Moscow has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a device that spreads radioactive waste on its own territory while trying to blame Russia.
Western officials have dismissed the claim as misinformation possibly designed as a pretext for Russia to justify its own military escalation.
Putin’s invasion reverses as Russia is forced to go on the defensive
Russia has largely given up on attacking Ukraine and was forced to go on the defensive after Putin’s army was crippled by Kyiv’s armies.
Severely under-equipped and poorly trained Russian units have stopped advancing on most of the frontline for the past six weeks, British intelligence said today.
In Kherson, companies of soldiers expected to be 100 strong were fighting with just six to eight soldiers each, Defense Ministry analysts added.
As Putin attempts to bolster these units with conscripted troops, it is unlikely that Russia will be able to resume its offensive in the near future.
Russian troops have been forced to go on the defensive along almost the entire frontline in Ukraine after Putin’s army was crippled, British intelligence says
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are advancing in both the north and south of the country – pushing east from Kharkiv to Luhansk and advancing towards Kherson.
Earlier this week it emerged that Russia was preparing to pull out of the city of Kherson, but Ukraine now believes Putin is bolstering it.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence service, said earlier this week that Russia had evacuated civilians but was moving military reinforcements to urban areas, preparing defenses and planning to fight for the city.
He added that the evacuation and talks of a retreat by Russia’s commander-in-chief may have been an effort to draw Ukraine into a costly urban battle.
In its Friday update, British intelligence wrote: “Russia has probably increased some of its units [in Kherson] with mobilized reserves. However, this stems from an extremely low staffing level.
“In September, Russian officers described companies in the Kherson sector as consisting of six to eight men each. Companies are expected to deploy with around 100 people.
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a mortar at Russian positions, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on a front line in the Mykolaiv region
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar at a front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kharkiv region
“Over the past six weeks, Russian ground forces have made a clear decision to move to a long-term defensive posture in most frontline areas in Ukraine.
“This is likely due to a more realistic assessment that the understrength and poorly trained Ukrainian force is currently only capable of defensive operations.
“Even if Russia succeeds in consolidating long-term defensive lines in Ukraine, its operational design will remain vulnerable.
“To regain the initiative, he will have to regenerate higher quality mobile forces capable of dynamically countering Ukrainian breakthroughs and carrying out their own large-scale offensive operations.”
The war in Ukraine is now entering its ninth month with Kyiv on the front line and Putin far from achieving his goals.
While the official goal of the invasion remains the “liberation” of the eastern Donbass region, according to Putin, in reality his troops have stopped advancing almost everywhere outside the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk.
Meanwhile, they are pushed back into the northern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson – the latter of which Putin has declared to be part of Russia.
As Putin (pictured today in a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu) attempts to bolster these units with conscripted troops, Russia is unlikely to resume its offensive in the near future.
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Mykolaiv region, Ukraine
This raised fears that he might resort to nuclear weapons, after saying he would use “all available means” to defend the territory.
It comes after Moscow alleged that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a so-called “dirty bomb” on its territory, i.e. a conventional explosive mixed with radioactive materials to cause contamination.
The UN’s atomic watchdog has now been dispatched to two areas of Ukraine where Putin alleges the bomb is being prepared – at Kyiv’s insistence – while President Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies deny the claims like fiction.
Instead, they say Russia may be laying the groundwork to use one of its own nuclear weapons as a pretext to escalate the conflict.
US President Joe Biden, when asked about Putin’s claim that he would never use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, last night replied: “Why does he keep talking about it?”
“Why is he talking about the possibility of using a tactical nuclear weapon? He was very dangerous in the way he approached this and he should just get out.
“He can end all this, get out of Ukraine.”
With a boom, Xcel Energy demolishes landmark coal-fired power plant in western Minnesota
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Nearly 94 years of history disappeared with a boom and plume of black carbon as Xcel Energy imploded its decommissioned Minnesota Valley coal-fired electric generation plant Thursday morning in Granite Falls.
“Unbelievable,” Dallas Iverson, a former employee of that plant, said as he watched it crumble onto itself in mere seconds. “I just can’t imagine that it would come down like that. All that steel.”
Xcel Energy will now clean up and recycle the concrete, brick and metals from the plant’s structure, including iron, steel, copper, aluminum and brass, according to John Marshall, Xcel Energy regional vice president for Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Marshall said the removal will continue through the remainder of the year, and possibly into early next year.
The plant site on the east side of Granite Falls will be returned to a green site. Xcel Energy will continue to maintain and operate a large electrical substation at the site for its transmission grid in western Minnesota.
The coal-fired plant was originally built in the late 1920s, and began producing 20 megawatts of electricity in 1930.
“It was quite a beast for its time,” Marshall said.
The plant powered rural communities and farms in southwest Minnesota all the way to Sioux Falls, S.D.
The plant was expanded in 1953, and generated 70 megawatts of electricity for many of its operating years. While new and larger plants were coming online, it remained important for maintaining voltage in the transmission grid, Johnson said. It ended electric generation in 2004.
The implosion by Veit Construction, of Rogers, followed a process that began with the plant’s official retirement in 2009. In the past decade, Xcel Energy has removed the ash from its on-site landfill. The asbestos and equipment in the plant was removed in recent years to set the stage for the carefully choreographed implosion.
Many former power plants have been destroyed in recent years. As part of its transition away from coal and toward cleaner fuel options, the Tennessee Valley Authority used dynamite to demolish an old fossil plant in Alabama last year. Similar demolitions also happened in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.
The Granite Falls demolition required the temporary closure of U.S. 212 where the plant and its twin stacks towered 280 feet over the Minnesota River Valley.
“Now you’ll never know you’re coming into Granite,” Verlyn Kling, a former employee of the plant who joined Iverson in witnessing the implosion, said of the loss of the longtime landmark. “You could see the stacks four to five miles down the road.”
Now, Kling opined that motorists coming through town will wonder: “What little town is this?”
“That was our life,” Kling said as he and Iverson watched as dust continued to waft from the pile of rubble.
Iverson said he suspects that the plume of black that occurred as the plant crumbled came from the west stack erected in 1929. It emitted coal smoke nonstop until 1973, when it was replaced by the east-side stack that was installed with pollution-control equipment.
Iverson had worked at the plant from 1964 through 1996, and Kling from 1966 through 2000.
A part of the town’s heritage is gone with the plant’s disappearance, said Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski. Granite Falls had long called itself the “power city,” and its high school teams were once known as the Kilowatts.
“It’s a loss, for sure,” Smiglewski said. There were ups and downs in the city’s relationship with Xcel Energy, but the plant was always important. It was one of the town’s largest employers through most of its history, he noted.
The plant was also an important part of the city’s tax base. The mayor said the tax loss is lessened by the fact that the electrical substation remains on the site.
“It was a big part of the town’s life,” the mayor said. Now, he pointed out, all that is left is a large pile of debris for Xcel Energy to remove.
3 weeks of prep, 250 pounds of explosives
It took three weeks of preparation work, 250 pounds of explosives and a push of a button to send the ignition to those explosives at a speed of 6,000 feet per second to collapse the structure, according to Jerry Carlson, project manager for Veit Construction.
The explosive charges had been placed on three of five rows of steel columns on the second floor of the structure. In a microsecond, two explosions occur. The first explosion cuts the steel columns “like a razor,” he said. Charges fastened behind the columns explode and blow or push the columns in one direction, he explained.
It worked perfectly, dropping the building on itself in a north to northeast direction, and preventing harm to the electrical substation and a transmission line at the site, according to the project manager. The farthest any of the debris from the implosion traveled from the center of the building would have been 1,000 feet, and anything that went that far would have been very small in size, he said.
His crew had removed 200 tons of steel from the structure as part of the preparation for the implosion, and wrapped the columns with rubber belting once the charges were fastened to help contain the material.
The structure contained about 5,500 tons of steel total, he said.
This was the third coal-fired power plant in as many weeks that he and his crew have imploded. Overall, he said the size of this plant ranks as “average” in comparison to the power plants he has imploded.
Zalat Pizza brings tech startup thinking to the pizza industry
Houston, TX — Khanh Nguyen’s family and friends told him that going into the restaurant business was the worst decision ever, but that didn’t stop him. He now runs the fast-growing Zalat Pizza chain.
Nguyen was born at the end of the Vietnam War. His father was a general in the South Vietnamese army and governor of Da Lat province. After the fall of Saigon, Nguyen’s family fled to the United States and sought to start a new life.
After graduating from the University of Houston, Nguyen earned a law degree, worked as a corporate security attorney, then co-founded a technology company that made software for hospitals. After selling the startup, Khanh wanted a new challenge.
He opened DaLat in Dallas, specializing in pho, pad Thai and other ramen dishes. When a pizzeria near his restaurant went bankrupt, Nguyen decided to take over the lease.
“I’ve never made pizza before, but I’m quite obsessive and meticulous when I pick something up,” Nguyen said. “Many will say it’s the best pizza they’ve ever had.”
One of the keys to Zalat’s success is to focus more on pizza making and to think differently about delivery. In 2016, Nguyen was frustrated with having pizza delivered when it was fresh. He then had the idea of calling an Uber, which was new.
“We’re having a discussion about, ‘hey, we don’t have a passenger for you, but would you mind taking this pizza? 3 out of 4 of them would take it. The fourth would insult us,’” said Nguyen. After a few months, he contacted Uber and reached an agreement to test a delivery system that would become Uber Eats.
Another difference compared to many other companies, Zalat offers all its employees comprehensive benefits, including stock options in the company.
Since opening its first location in 2015, Zalat has opened more than 20 locations in Dallas and Houston.
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?” in attack on Paul Pelosi, source says
WASHINGTON — The intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting,”Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
Pelosi was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection. The attack also comes just 11 days ahead of midterm elections in which crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.
Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Capitol Police said the FBI and San Francisco police were also investigating. The suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco police.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren. The two have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties reacted to the assault with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. And during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.”
__
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and staff writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
World Cup shirts receive mixed reviews ahead of Qatar
NEW YORK — Puma, you’re all stuck. Nike, what have you done in the United States and Canada? Adidas, you’re making some style waves.
With millions of dollars at stake in retail sales, this year’s World Cup in Qatar has football fans sizing up the jersey – and what to buy. So far, no runaway winner could earn icon status like Nigeria’s bright green, chevron shirt sold out in minutes at the last tournament in 2018.
Which kits certainly don’t dazzle the eyes of some hardcore fans – and some outspoken players? Nike’s effort for Team USA, which failed to qualify four years ago. An enlarged and simple country crest sits centrally on white home shirts perceived as bland, as opposed to classic. Nike moved their swoosh logo to both sleeves.
A blue neck graphic has led to mocking comparisons to the Stay Puft marshmallow man of “Ghostbusters” fame. And the USA away kit includes ice-tinted black Rorschach spots against royal blue.
“It’s ugly,” said 33-year-old fan Ryan Bender of the former. “The ones on the outside look like training shirts.”
Bender is a longtime soccer player, youth coach, and jersey collector in Los Angeles. It had few niceties in general for many of the kits from the big three outfits: Nike (13 countries), Adidas (7) and Puma (6). This is particularly the case for the range of front boxes, shields and other containers where numbers will go courtesy of Puma on away kits for Senegal, Morocco, Uruguay and more.
Puma is particularly angry with Switzerland’s QR symbol. The overall idea, Puma said, was to highlight the number of players. It’s also been compared among curmudgeons to the iPhone’s calendar icon.
“There is a lot of lack of creativity there. And to be honest, a lot of them look like jerseys you’d find at a roadside store,” Bender said of Puma’s kits.
While Bender has a few favorites, and he’s not the only one who mocks American jerseys, not everyone is a hater at the World Cup draws every four years on jerseys. . The top three companies are joined by six other brands with one country each. Nike, Puma and Adidas have made the use of recycled materials a priority.
“The Nike and Puma kits are stunning,” said Aron Solomon, 55, of Montreal. “Nike did a great job of bringing clean lines and just the right shade of color. For example, the Qatar home kit.
It referenced the host’s maroon kit with a jagged line of white triangles lining the sleeves in a design evoking the country’s flag. Think shark teeth.
Denmark have bitten Qatar by unveiling a black shirt to go with two other kits. The black shirts, with the logo of the manufacturer Hummel faded, pay tribute to the migrant workers who died during the construction work of the tournament.
As for his own country, Canada, Solomon doesn’t care that the rejuvenated Reds will take to the pitch for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years wearing the same template-based kits they’ve had since June 2021. The jerseys are traditional red and white with a maple leaf crest.
Like some American players who speak publicly about their outfits, Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe is disappointed.
“I just feel like every team should have a new kit for the World Cup because it’s a symbolic event. I don’t hate it, but I would have liked to have a new kit, just because it is something to cherish,” he told The Athletic.
Nike cites a different design cycle for Canada as the reason the country is going without.
Solomon doesn’t like Adidas-designed shirts, especially home shirts from mighty Germany, where he lived for four years. It features a fierce wide black vertical stripe down the center against a white background as a tribute to the country’s 1908 home shirt.
“It looks like they’re wearing a bib,” he said.
The Adidas shirts of four-time World Cup champion Germany, as well as Argentina, Mexico and other countries they have outfitted, feature the company’s signature triple-line trim on the shoulders in different colors. Kind of like sports shoulder pads.
Perhaps the most polarizing kit in the competition is Mexico’s away look, which some consider too flashy and others think it will last like Nigeria’s shirts last time out. The cream white kit has an all over red design of Mixtec art outlines to celebrate Mexico’s fighting spirit. There’s a nod inside the back collar to the pre-Columbian deity Quetzalcoatl (so named by the Aztecs), aka the Feathered Serpent.
“Those are my favorites from the whole tournament,” said Khloe Lewis, 27, a soccer fan from Somerville, Massachusetts. “I love the pattern and the contrast, but also that it’s inspired by historic and traditional Mexican design.”
As a hot topic, the World Cup kit debate often rages among fans yearning for their own shirt identity.
“The kits reach the emotions. It’s something that’s close to people’s hearts and it makes them very, very vocal about them,” said Mateo Kossman, senior product manager for the Adidas football apparel team who worked on the Mexico shirts. .
On November 20, when the World Cup kicks off, football will dominate at the Das Beer Garden sports bar in Jupiter, Florida. Growing up in Caracas, 44-year-old co-owner Alex Marquez started playing the Beautiful Game as a freshman. He puts down roots for the United States, Venezuela and Spain, the latter country of origin of his parents.
Marquez is pleased with the classic Spain home shirt in red from Adidas, worn with navy blue shorts and socks. The away kit – with travel generally being more adventurous – is another story. It has light blue swirls with faint number lines on a white background and the bright colors of the country’s red and yellow flag for the shoulder stripes in a grand show of disharmony.
“It’s like the thing that goes around a baby’s crib,” Marquez said of the whirlwinds.
The Four On Four blog called the look exquisite, calling the wavy design a “geometric jellyfish pattern.”
Argentina have changed it, in terms of color, for their away shirts. Adidas released a classic white and blue striped home kit, but for the first time in the country’s history changed to a vibrant purple for the away shirt. It depicts the May sun and its long rays from the country’s flag, although the rays and a background design look like flames. Purple is meant to represent gender equality, as well as overall diversity and inclusion. And the Adidas triple lines on the shoulders match!
How has purple played among World Cup fans?
“Like everything we create, it’s important that the story is understood and told,” said Andrew Dolan, a senior product manager at Adidas who worked on the Argentina shirts. “I think everyone appreciates what we’re trying to do.”
At 10, Zain Ennaoui is a small fan with big opinions on football shirts. About the new purple for Argentina, which has shaken some football fans, the fifth-year student from Brooklyn politely said: “It’s good in its own way.”
Zain supports Morocco, where his father is from, but he too enjoys extravaganzas outside of Mexico. He understands that most of the shirts among the 32 countries heading to Qatar have cultural significance. That said, South Korea’s many-coloured away kit (black with yellow, blue and red brush strokes) is a tough sell for him, despite his nod to Taegeukgi, the symbol on the country’s flag. .
“It’s like someone thought it was a good idea to get a paint gun and spray it everywhere. It didn’t work,” Zain said.
It’s a draw on which the look of the United States is more downright despised by critics. Soccer-obsessed Footy Headlines ranked the Canadian tragedy low on the scale of Nike’s efforts. American shirts were second to last.
“Looks like you’d wear it to a Grateful Dead concert,” Kent Gethmann, 38, of Spencer, Iowa, said of the blue and black away jersey.
That, the idea of lending street life to World Cup clothing, might just be the point.
“I would,” Brandon Williams said of the same American kit.
He is a menswear stylist in Los Angeles for celebrities and star athletes, but not yet footballers.
“I would wear it oversized with hoochie daddy shorts (they’re really short), white Nike Air Force Ones and a rear snapback,” Williams said. “I’d throw a sweater over my shoulders like Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and I’m ready for Sunday brunch.”
VistaCreate schedule maker: how to
Making schedules for business or private needs is always tricky because you need to combine aesthetic and functional parts so they do not conflict. If you want to make a top planner (but there is no extra time or money to spend), you’ll be happy to find out that you have a free daily schedule maker at your disposal.
What is VistaCreate?
As you may have supposed, VistaCreate is an editor that helps create tables, lists, and other similar things. But in fact, its capacity is much broader. This is a helpful tool for working with social media posts, marketing stuff, elements of decor for pages on various platforms, and many other formats.
The best about VistaCreate is that it has large template libraries to explore and that access to these collections and other features is free. You can use almost all the functionality offered without watermarks, limits in time, or quality loss. You don’t need to install the application – hold all your work online, and the progress is saved automatically.
How to use the VistaCreate schedule maker?
It’s easy to create a schedule or planning table in VistaCreate. For this, you need only to:
- Follow the link to the website.
- Create an account or join the platform through another suitable option.
- Click Make a Schedule.
- Add the elements and edit the final look.
- Download the result.
Using the templates, you can avoid spending much time creating a custom design. You can just select an existing one and customize it according to your needs. When you pick a template to edit, you use the same menus and tools – the work principles do not differ from the situation if you were doing it from scratch.
Everything you do is saved in a separate project, so if you have some extraordinary situation that may nullify your progress – don’t worry. The system saves everything automatically to the cloud. Seven formats are available to save the picture, and all of them suggest various needs a user may encounter.
VistaCreate schedule maker is another comfortable way to save time and resources while getting a top-quality product. It won’t take you much time to handle the tool, so even if the time is limited, VistaCreate always gives you a chance to get out of the situation with the highest profit. Go now and see how it works!
