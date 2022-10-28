UNITED NATIONS – The UN nuclear chief said on Thursday he was sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleged activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” were taking place.
UN nuclear agency to investigate Russian ‘dirty bombs’ allegation
“The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect possible undeclared nuclear material and activity related to the development of dirty bombs,” the statement said. “The IAEA inspected one of the two sites a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activity or material was found there.”
The statement does not identify the sites, but the Russian ambassador to the UN claimed this week in a letter to members of the Security Council that the Ukrainian Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and the Vostochniy mining and processing plant “received direct orders from (President Volodymyr) of the Zelensky regime to develop such a dirty bomb.
The envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, said the information came from the Russian Defense Ministry. He said “work is nearing completion” on a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to disperse radioactive waste in an attempt to spread terror.
Grossi was at UN headquarters in New York to brief council members behind closed doors on Thursday.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made an unsubstantiated allegation that Ukraine was preparing to drop a so-called dirty bomb over the weekend during calls to his British, French, Turkish and Americans.
Britain, France and the United States dismissed the claim out of hand, calling it “transparently false”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the allegation on Wednesday.
Ukraine dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract from alleged Kremlin plans to detonate a dirty bomb.
Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned company that operates the country’s four nuclear power plants, said Russian troops had carried out secret construction work over the past week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Russian officers controlling the area will not give access to Ukrainian personnel running the plant or to UN atomic energy watchdog monitors that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said in a statement. statement on Tuesday.
washingtonpost
Gophers men’s hockey looks to avoid energy crisis as Big Ten slate begins at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For college hockey fans, the excitement of a new series seems to build throughout the week and naturally peaks on Friday and Saturday when their team takes the ice for real. For the top-ranked Minnesota Gophers, there is an expectation that a gradual building of emotions will peak as well, as they open their conference season with a pair of Big Ten games at Ohio State this weekend.
Meeting with the media this week, coach Bob Motzko admitted that with all of the hype and emotion expended in two toe-to-toe battles with longtime neighborhood rival North Dakota last weekend in Minneapolis, the Gophers were a notably physically and emotionally spent club when they gathered at Ridder Arena to begin prepping for the Buckeyes on Monday.
“We’ve got to get our energy back. We had a whole lot of energy last week, and that’s the only thing you guard against,” Motzko said. “It’s a little quieter going out there, and we’ve got to get our guys going.”
Off to a 4-2-0 start, the Gophers are mostly healthy. Motzko said one player missed practice due to illness and they are being cautious as other teams throughout the country are seeing viruses making their way through the locker rooms. The team’s relative good health also means some bad news, as Big Ten rules limit the size of a team’s traveling roster, meaning Motzko had to leave two healthy Gophers back in Minneapolis this weekend.
The Buckeyes were solidly in the Big Ten title race and on the bubble for a NCAA playoff invite last season before a 1-6-0 finish had Ohio State sitting home once the national playoffs began. With a nod to Minnesota sitting atop the national polls, Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said getting his team pumped for the weekend has not been a challenge.
“We’re well aware that we probably have the most talented team in the country coming to town,” said Rohlik, who is beginning his 10th season behind the Ohio State bench. “When you get the opportunity to play the best team in the country, it’s certainly going to get the juices flowing. …We’re well aware of who they are and how good they are, and our guys are excited about it.”
They return an experienced group, led by sophomore goalie Jakub Dobes, who was named the conference’s top puck stopper last season.
“I think they’re awful good,” Motzko said. “They’re very veteran with a lot of guys back and they were in first place and just snuck out of the top (spot) last year, and now they’re back off to a great start with a veteran team.”
As for his own team, Motzko acknowledged that the penalty kill has been a place where they are doing some fix-up work after just two of North Dakota’s seven goals last weekend were scored with the teams skating five-on-five.
“Get the duct tape out, patch a leak and keep moving forward,” he joked. “That’s all you do.”
Starting this weekend, the Gophers play 14 games (eight of them on the road) in the next seven weeks.
“The grind begins. We’re coming off a tough weekend and we just keep playing all the way through the holiday break,” Motzko said, noting that the Gophers next weekend off is not until Dec. 16-17. “Let it begin.”
Weekend details
Friday’s game at Ohio State is a 5:30 p.m. CT start, while the Saturday rematch faces off at 4 p.m. CT. Friday’s game will be carried by Big Ten Network, with Fred Pletsch and Jason Ross Jr. calling the action. The Saturday game can be streamed on B1G+ with Keith Kokinda and Zach Rodier on the call. Both games will be played at Value City Arena, on the Ohio State campus.
On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco in their 11th season together describing the action.
Postgame interviews with coach Motzko and Gophers players can be seen live, roughly 10 minutes after the final horn at The Rink Live’s Facebook page.
The first-ever on-ice meeting between the Gophers and Buckeyes came at a tournament in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 26, 1968, with Minnesota winning 10-1. The Gophers hold a 38-9-5 all-time record versus Ohio State, which is their best winning percentage versus any Big Ten opponent, and Minnesota won three of their four meetings last season. The Gophers are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games with the Buckeyes.
Why wooden towers are a solid plan to build NYC
They shout “drink”, but nothing falls. In fact, wood is on the rise.
Architects and developers around the world are fighting to build a new breed of structures created not from the cast iron, masonry or steel of yesteryear, but from one of the most renewable resources abundant on the planet: trees.
Known in the industry as “solid wood”, buildings made from good old-fashioned wood are lighter, structurally stable and, best of all, significantly reduce carbon footprint. Wood can also significantly reduce construction time.
“Mass timber really is a great example of how to apply natural principles to buildings,” said David Briefel, Design Resilience Lead and Sustainability Director at Gensler Architects’ New York office.
“You use small [compressed] because it allows faster growing trees to be harvested, so you don’t need old trees,” added Brent Buck from his eponymous architecture firm.
Although New York City developers and architects have been exploring the construction of 12- to 20-story log projects for several years, city code – which requires a special permit for wood structures – is not just not that flexible when it comes to wood. Still.
A new building code that allows shorter structures by right and new wood products known as “cross-laminated timber” (CLT) is coming Nov. 7.
CLT is made up of at least three layers of wood or structural wood composite glued together perpendicularly. The layers are very thick – think 2 by 4 glued together. The resulting piece can be flat or curved and can be prefabricated up to 60 feet long and 10 feet wide.
“It allows you to expand in two different directions,” Briefel said.
However, the new code will require these wooden buildings to protrude only 65 feet or six stories, unless an automatic sprinkler is included, which provides a 20-foot bump at 85 feet or seven stories.
Buildings of this size require an elevator, fire escapes and concrete hallways, making them taller and more expensive to construct, explained Vishaan Chakrabarti, founder of PAU, Practice for Architecture and Urban Planning.
The new wood code also requires sprinklers for residential buildings over three stories.
While not as liberal as the International Building Code, which allows timber to rise up to 270 feet or 18 stories, it’s a start.
In fact, a handful of small-scale wood projects in New York are already serving as proof of concept. The city already allows “glulam,” or glued-laminated timber (GLT), in some cases, but architects say CLT provides more flexibility for designs.
Nearly a decade ago, architect Hugh Hardy designed the New York Botanical Gardens Leon Levy Visitor Center in the Bronx using solid wood for his stunning covered pavilions.
More recently, during the pandemic, Flank Architects opened 320 and 360 Wythe Ave. in Brooklyn as a wooden post-and-beam warehouse-type office project with retail across the street. The three-story buildings each have retail on the ground floor and two office floors. Retail rents range from $140 to $175 per foot, with offices asking for rents of $65 per foot.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Home Company and Mesh Architects are now completing construction of “Timber House,” a new six-story, 14-unit luxury condominium building with a shared rooftop terrace at 670 Union St. in Park Slope.
The units were designed with a “modern tree house” aesthetic while incorporating solar photovoltaic panels and other green elements. Already 13 of the 14 units — some with private terraces and Manhattan views — are under contract for just over $1,580 per foot, as are most of the 11 parking spaces. The remaining unit has three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in its 2,041 square feet and $3.2 million tab.
“All the main rooms have exposed wooden ceilings and you see the columns and the beams,” said Eric Liftin, of Mesh Architects, a project partner. “You don’t need to coat the structure with other materials.”
Built using GLT under the previous building code, it also has a concrete foundation, stairs, elevator cores, and lot line walls.
“I can’t wait to do more buildings like this,” said Liftin, who is scouting for sites and hopes the city will allow taller towers.
Brent Buck Architecture is currently designing a 15-unit residential project at 122 Waverly Place in Clinton Hill.
While at least 40 wooden structures are in the design phase in New York State, the rest of the world, and even the rest of the country, is far ahead of NYC in terms of wooden construction.
There are currently eight taller projects underway and about 180 commercial wood structures in development in the United States, said Bill Parsons, chief operating officer of the Woodworks Innovation Network, a nonprofit organization that provides technical assistance. and lists wood projects.
Since 2019, Norway has boasted the world’s tallest timber project, Mjøstårnet, with 18 stories and 280 feet that used concrete in its top seven stories to stop swaying. But New Land Enterprises now holds the record with its 25-story, 284-foot-tall climb – a 493,000-square-foot apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It has seven levels of parking with 18 floors of apartments now filling up at rents starting at just over $1,700 for one bedroom.
Not to be outdone, Danish architects Schmidt Hammer Lassen have designed Rocket&Tigerli, a residential and mixed-use terracotta project with a 328-foot tower to be built in Winterthur, Switzerland, near Zurich.
Jamestown, the Atlanta-based developer that operates the Chelsea Market and owns 1 Times Square, is designing a prototype for a mid-rise log residential building that could end up in one of the many cities where it has land.
Why design a building without habitation? That’s because hardwood enthusiasts are still waiting for state, city, and local codes to catch up with new building products.
“Finding the right place,” lamented Jamestown chairman Michael Phillips, “is the challenge.”
Shoot away!
When it comes to wood and city officials, “fire” is the scariest four-letter word.
But rigorous industry testing shows that large wooden beams are actually safer than many other construction methods.
“The fire burns the exterior and the interior maintains its structural integrity,” said architect Brent Buck, who is working on a residential log project in Brooklyn.
There’s even a thermally carbonized black “Ignite” product – created without flaming by Thermory – with the look of the traditional Japanese “shou sugi ban”. It has a dragon scale-like finish and the company claims it has added moisture and termite resistance.
Before allowing the 284-foot-tall climb, Milwaukee officials and labs confirmed three-hour fire-resistance tests on its columns while two-hour ratings for its door frames required the use of metal. Penetrations through its glulam beams for pipes and wiring ducts were also concealed for fire purposes.
“Solid wood is very fire resistant due to the charring effect and the way it burns, its structural integrity is retained,” said David Briefel of Gensler architects’ New York office. “They also have good performance in seismic activity.”
wood lovers
In the first quarter of 2023, the High Line will have an addition which is a modern take on a solid wood deck dubbed “the Connector”.
Its two 600-foot-long spans will create a promenade from Moynihan Station in Manhattan West, then around the western edge of Hudson Yards or to the Whitney Museum in the Meatpacking District – without setting foot on a city street.
Designed by SOM and James Corner Field Operations, the cost of the $50 million project will be shared between Friends of the High Line, Empire State Development and Manhattan West developer Brookfield Properties.
First, the easel-like, glued-laminated timber “Timber Bridge” will fit seamlessly into Manhattan West’s Magnolia Court and will run north-south along Dyer Street to West 30th Street.
Here it turns 90 degrees west and becomes the “Woodland Bridge”, another 600 feet of trees and plants growing on 5 feet of ground nestled in cast steel. This span, which is already in place, sits above the street and joins the main High Line at 10th Avenue.
“It will look like a raised bed floating above the usual sidewalk,” said Kim Vanholsbeke, design director at SOM. “It will be a very unique addition.”
New York Post
Jason Kidd on Steve Nash: ‘He’s one of the better coaches in this league’
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is sticking up for his longtime friend, Nets head coach Steve Nash.
Ahead of the Nets’ matchup against the Mavericks on Thursday, Kidd called Nash “one of the better coaches in this league,” and said he empathized with the drama Nash dealt with this offseason.
“I think we’d (both) rather be playing (than coaching),” Kidd joked. “It’s great that Steve is in the game as a head coach, and his IQ is off the charts, his work ethic — the way he works is the same as if he was playing. He’s going to be detail oriented (and) he’s going to put his guys in a position to be successful.”
Kidd’s praise of Nash comes months after star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, then subsequently presented ownership with an ultimatum: either trade him to one of his preferred destinations, or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Ownership did neither and Durant cleared the air with Nash and Marks.
Weeks later, Nets fans booed Nash when he was introduced at the team’s public Practice in the Park. Brooklyn entered its matchup against Dallas with a 1-4 record.
Kidd suggested Nash, in his third season with the Nets, is an underrated NBA head coach.
“I know he’s getting a lot of slack or a lot of finger pointing,” Kidd said. “But he’s a young coach. You got to give him time, too.”
Kidd also has a relationship with Marks and felt for both of them when their jobs were potentially on the line this summer.
“Hell yeah (I felt bad for them). That’s not fun,” he said. “They’re human, and it’s unfortunate, but you go through it. You learn. It’s a game that we all try to win, and you try to perfect it. It’s the hardest thing to perfect. But that’s business. It happens, but those two are good young men.
“I think I’m older than Nash by a couple days, but they had to go through it. Everyone goes through it, and they’ll come out on the better end of it.”
()
Democrat Maggie Hassan supports the federal government’s extreme handling of abortion regulations
Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan said during her debate on Thursday against Don Bolduc, her Republican opponent in the race for the US Senate seat in New Hampshire, that she supports an extreme federal government takeover of regulations on the abortion.
When one of the debate hosts asked if the government should play a role in regulating women’s ability to have an abortion, the senator explained, “When the government tries to do that, it can cost the life to women, as we have seen. in some states.
She said it’s “very, very concerning” that some people “don’t trust women and their doctors to make these very complex and often tragic decisions together.”
However, the host then pressed Hassan to support the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” an extreme takeover of abortion regulation at the federal level. The host notes, “This leaves the door open for states to limit abortion after viability.”
“I am a sponsor of this law. I support this law,” Hassan stressed of the bill, where one of the main tenets of the bill is to support late abortions – up to the moment of birth – which is way beyond the point. of viability as mentioned by the host. .
“I would prefer that neither lawmakers in the US Senate nor in state legislatures substituted their judgment in complex and difficult decisions for women and their doctors,” Hassan added. “I also think it’s really important that we allow doctors to do their job without fear of criminal prosecution.”
The legislation, which passed the House and ultimately failed in the Senate after winning just 46 votes, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation. This would eventually outlaw abortion restrictions or bans.
The Women’s Health Protection Act, as summarized by the Catholic News Agency, states:
The WHPA would prohibit restrictions or bans on abortion “that are more onerous than restrictions on medically comparable procedures, do not significantly improve reproductive health or the safety of abortion services, and make services less abortion more difficult to access”.
The text of the law lists a series of specific restrictions that it would remove, on everything from limitations on telemedicine to restrictions regarding viability, which the law defines as when a fetus can survive outside the womb – determined per “the good faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider.
New Hampshire’s Senate election, along with other races across the country, takes place Nov. 8.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ left tackle Terron Armstead returns, offensive line play improves. It’s no coincidence
Alex Highsmith, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ talented young outside linebacker, entered last week’s game against the Dolphins with 6.5 sacks, fourth in the NFL, and 26 tackles. He’s a beast, in a manner of speaking.
But after a night of lining up mostly against Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, Highsmith ended the game with no sacks and one tackle.
That’s no surprise.
Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-year veteran, was a brick wall in pass protection and a road grader in run blocking. And if anyone had any questions about assignments or technique, Armstead was there to handle that, too.
The man does it all.
Armstead, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract as a free agent in March, might be the player the Dolphins could least afford to lose. The ripple effect of his play is that important. And if he’s not atop the list of players the Dolphins could least afford to lose, he’s certainly on the three-man roll call that also includes wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard.
Considering that, it’s probably no coincidence the Dolphins’ pass protection and run game had some of their best results of the season against Pittsburgh on a day when Armstead, rated 14th among offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus, returned from a one-game absence due to a toe injury.
“I feel like I did some things well,” Armstead said, giving himself way too little credit, and being reluctant to even go that far.
Armstead and coaches say one man doesn’t make that much of a difference by himself. They say it takes many components to produce the results they had against Pittsburgh, and they say the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped along with improved timing throughout the offense. And they’re right. But no one can deny Armstead’s presence and performance made everyone better.
The key for the Dolphins is finding a way to keep Armstead on the field.
Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per year due to injury for the past six years. He didn’t practice for about a month, from mid-September to mid-October, due to a toe injury. He usually doesn’t practice on Wednesdays because coach Mike McDaniel gives him a veteran rest day (linebacker Melvin Ingram also gets a weekly veteran rest day). The Dolphins are doing what they can to preserve Armstead for the long haul.
But it’s already been an interesting season for Armstead, who doubles as a hip-hop artist. He dropped a single about Miami in May, sustained a toe injury while helping the Dolphins to a 3-0 start, stayed overnight in New York to see a foot specialist after the Jets game, missed the Minnesota loss and then returned in top form for the Pittsburgh victory.
The Dolphins hope to see a repeat of the performance against Pittsburgh on this Sunday when Armstead lines up against Detroit rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the talented No. 2 pick of the draft who has 4.5 sacks, which is tied for 19th in the league.
Left guard Liam Eichenberg, who lines up next to Armstead, had one of his best games of the season against Pittsburgh.
“For me, playing guard, it’s been a tough transition,” said Eichenberg, the second-year player who started out as a tackle. “Terron is there to help me. He’s a technician. He’s a guy who understands footwork and hand placement.”
It should be noted the offensive line’s good results against the Steelers weren’t solely because of Armstead. But he was a big factor.
“It’s a ton of things that goes into productive line play,” Armstead said, “and being able to do it over and over and over, that’s the hard part.”
It’s tough to explain what Armstead means to the Dolphins’ offensive line. But teammates tried, and the reviews are about what you’d expect for.
“I think when you have a guy who sets a standard, leads by example, and speaks up at the same time,” Eichenberg said, “it’s a rare thing.”
“That’s the leader of the group,” right tackle Brandon Shell said. “No matter what kind of job you have, it’s good to have your leader.”
“He’s a leader, he’s a friend,” right guard Robert Hunt said.
If someone is loafing, Armstead will crack the whip.
“He’s really good with the room and helping those guys along,” offensive line coach Matt Applebaum said.
If someone doesn’t understand a technique, Armstead is there to assist.
“If I’ve got a question, I don’t go to the coaches,” Shell said. “He’s that person.”
And as well as Armstead did in pass protection against Highsmith, Eichenberg said he was even better against the run. Running back Raheem Mostert gave Armstead respect for his role on the team.
“He’s a savvy vet,” Mostert said. “The guys on the front line are a little bit younger. You’ve got [center] Connor [Williams] who’s in the middle right there, and then you’ve got Terron, who’s the vet of the group.
“So, for him to come back and be able to do things he’s been able to do thus far in the offense, it just shows you the type of leadership that he has.”
And it helps tell the story of what the Dolphins lose when Armstead isn’t on the field.
()
Rishi Sunak is said to have sought an agreement with France to limit Channel crossings | Immigration and asylum
Rishi Sunak is aiming to reach an agreement with France to deal with the unprecedented number of Channel crossings by asylum seekers, which could include new targets and bonuses, according to reports.
Ministers and officials are expected to consider a draft agreement which was previously close to being signed with France, which includes targets for the number of boats prevented from reaching the UK and a minimum number of officers French patrolling the beaches at all times, sources said. the temperature.
There would be new internal targets for Home Office staff to process 80% of asylum claims within six months, with the average case currently taking 480 days.
Staff could receive bonuses if they meet certain targets, including a new target for each social worker to process four asylum claims a week.
Home Office officials also plan to tighten the definition of who is eligible for asylum in the UK to reduce the number of successful applicants, a controversial measure Sunak proposed during the Tory leadership roundups in the UK. summer course.
An unprecedented number of asylum seekers have arrived on small boats this year, with the figure reaching 33,573 as of October 3. Last year there were 28,526 small boat arrivals and in 2020 there were 8,404.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has criticized the government’s ‘disastrous handling of Channel crossings’.
She suggested that instead of “undoable stuff” like the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, the Interior Ministry should spend the money to prosecute human traffickers and improve the system of asylum. ‘asylum.
The Guardian reported on Thursday that a migrant processing center in Kent was “catastrophically overcrowded”, with people waiting for their asylum claims to be processed held in inhumane conditions and guards not trained properly, according to a union leader.
Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons on Thursday, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons that the large number of people crossing the English Channel was putting pressure on the facility. He promised that more was being done to eliminate the backlog of asylum applications.
theguardian
