Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in the northeast, the plains
A system developing over the low plains will be the main weather factor across the south for the next few days.
HURRICANE IAN SEQUENCES ARE CHANGED BY CONTRACTORS BIDDING FOR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CLEANUP CONTRACTS
Starting Friday, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms will rock across Texas.
Some flash flooding will be possible, mainly in urban areas.
The thunderstorms could become severe as they move through southeast Texas.
Heavy rain, lightning, hail and a few isolated tornadoes will all be possible.
Texas had a dry month and most of the state is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought.
This system will move into the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday, where severe thunderstorms are possible.
Elsewhere, most of the country will experience pleasant weather before the last weekend in October.
Above average temperatures in the 50s to 60s are expected from the northern plains to the northeast throughout the weekend.
Why Apple Wasn’t Hammered, While Amazon, Google and Facebook Did
Apple’s earnings received a starkly different reaction from investors than its big tech peers Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook.
Apple shares rose around 3.5% on Friday morning, the next day Apple reported earnings that showed 8% annual sales growth, and despite missed estimates for iPhone and services revenue.
“Apple looks like a ‘relatively safe harbor in the storm,’” Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross wrote in a note Friday.
But investors fled other Big Tech stocks this week. Microsoft and Alphabet experienced their worst days of the year on Wednesday. Meta had its second-worst day on Thursday, plunging 24% to prices it hasn’t traded since 2016. And Amazon was down about 10% on Friday morning after reporting results on Thursday.
The reasons varied. Meta struggled to reduce its free cash flow as it continued its spending spree in the Metaverse. Alphabet said ad sales were slowing as YouTube announced its first-ever revenue drop. And Microsoft has been under pressure due to weak forecasts and cloud revenue that has exceeded expectations. Amazon missed revenue estimates and reported a weak holiday quarter and declining profits.
But Apple now looks much more stable than its peers, especially as fears of a recession start to weigh on ad sales and potential holiday spending. That’s largely because Apple relies on hardware and services that people still buy.
Mac revenue is up 25% year over year, for example. And while iPhone revenue missed estimates, it still grew 9.67% year over year. Services also jumped 4.98% year-over-year, despite analysts’ missing estimates.
And Apple pulled it off as the broader phone and PC industry saw steep declines. Global smartphone shipments fell 9% in the third quarter, while Apple’s shipments rose 8%, despite its more expensive devices, according to an estimate from research firm Canalys this week.
“Demand for high-end devices remains intact,” Cowen’s Krish Sankar wrote in a note on Friday.
In short, Apple’s business remains strong and demand for its products remains strong around the world, even in emerging markets, bucking declining trends in global smartphone sales from other brands.
“Following Apple’s F4Q22 results, it remains our top pick and we believe will likely remain a relatively safe haven for many as the macro environment remains highly uncertain and choppy,” said Cross of Credit Suisse. Cross added that Apple’s results showed the company continued to grow in every region it sold, despite recent price increases and weakening consumer confidence.
Apple’s near guidance was also largely in line with expectations, compared with companies like Amazon suggesting a weaker holiday quarter.
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said total year-over-year revenue would grow in December, but slower than the 8.1% growth in the September quarter.
But the stat still showed many analysts that Apple would continue its sales growth streak in effect since the start of the pandemic. Keep in mind that next quarter growth will have to be based on a massive $124 billion in sales from the December quarter of last year.
However, the way Apple now gives guidance through data points leaves a lot of room for interpretation, and some analysts believe the current quarter could be worse than what the market is pricing. At least one even thinks Apple’s data point suggests a down quarter. .
“Apple is basically saying revenue is going to be down next quarter,” Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi said on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, pointing out that Apple’s December quarter has an extra week this year.
Sacconaghi said some of Apple’s big tech peers also appear to be having cost control issues, while Apple remains fairly lean and profitable.
While Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts the company is seeing the effects of inflation on its costs, particularly in logistics, it has also handled the chip supply shortage well and said Thursday that it had no shortage of silicon during the quarter.
Apple isn’t immune to the advertising slowdown hitting Meta and Alphabet, though Cook said on Thursday that ads are a very small part of Apple’s services business.
Add it all up and it’s possible to see why some analysts consider Apple to be “recession resistant.”
“Overall, our view remains consistent that Apple remains recession-resilient given its wearables products, services, and business,” Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar wrote.
cnbc
World Series 2022: Everything you need to know about the Fall Classic between the Phillies and the Astros
The Houston Astros hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in every game of their final series during the regular season — Houston won two of three.
Neither team probably thought they would face off in the World Series just three weeks later, but here they are.
Funny enough – the Phillies threw a champagne shower at the Minute Maid Park visiting clubhouse in this series, as they clinched their playoff spot there. Houston will do everything in its power to prevent the champagne from entering that locker room (or the clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park) again.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 World Series.
THE GAME
The 2022 World Series is very much a David vs. Goliath matchup: The Phillies were the sixth seed in the National League — Major League Baseball agreed to an expanded postseason ahead of this season with 12 teams in total — six from each league. Had it been any other year (apart from the 2020 season), Philadelphia’s 87-75 record would have forced them to schedule golf trips after 162 regular season games.
Meanwhile, they will face the crème de la crème of the American League – the top-seeded Houston Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs after winning 106 games – one shy of the franchise record 107 of 2019. Most of the games they’ve played have been close (they’ve only won by more than two runs only once in those seven games), but in typical Astros fashion, they’re finding ways to do.
Houston is in its second consecutive World Series and its fourth in the last six years. Their only title during that time came in 2017, which has now become notorious and arguably tainted, as they masterminded the biggest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history. However, with a win, it will be manager Dusty Baker’s first-ever championship. The Phillies are in their first Fall Classic since 2009 — they haven’t won it since the previous year, when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.
WORLD SERIES: DATA REVEALS WHO SUPPORTS BASEBALL FANS IN FALL CLASSIC
HOW THE PHILLIES ARRIVED
Well, it wasn’t Joe Girardi – he was fired in June after the Phillies started 22-29. They made Rob Thomson the interim manager, but with the success of the team, he now has the interim tag of his title.
The Phillies are led by a dominant 1A and 1B of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Together, including the playoffs, they’ve combined for a 2.99 ERA this season (Wheeler boasts a 1.78 ERA this season).
Last year, Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP award. This year he missed some time after being diagnosed with a mildly torn UCL that earned him the full-time hitter this year, then was hit by a pitch that broke his thumb. However, in the playoffs, he was dominant. After going 0-for-4 in his first game this postseason, he’s now 18-for-40 since then (.450) with five home runs and 11 RBIs. In his current 10-game hitting streak, he’s had at least two hits in seven of those games. He was named NLCS MVP, while Rhys Hoskins also hit four homers in the series.
NLCS MVP BRYCE HARPER PREDICTS WORLD SERIES VICTORY: ‘WE WILL CALL THIS S–T HOME’
HOW DID THE ASTROS ARRIVE
Yordan Alvarez is an offensive monster — his 1,019 OPS was second in baseball, only to Aaron Judge, and he’ll most likely be one of the top four to get AL MVP votes. Funny enough though, he and Jose Altuve have combined to go just .164 (10 for 61) this playoff. However, it should surprise no one if, and when, they inevitably turn things around (they both had two hits in the ALCS clincher on Sunday).
They also have Justin Verlander, who after missing the entire 2021 season (and pitching an inning in 2020) following Tommy John’s surgery, is having the best season of his life at 39. He will most likely win his third career Cy Young Award. But that’s way more than Verlander — their starters had a 2.95 ERA this season, the second-lowest in baseball. Their bullpen has also been dominant in the regular season (2.80 ERA, MLB highs), but they’ve been on a different level in the playoffs. In their seven playoff games, they’re throwing an ERA of 0.82 and a WHIP of 0.73.
WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE?
Each game will be televised on FOX at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston
Game 2: Saturday, October 29 in Houston
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia
Game 4: Tuesday, November 1 in Philadelphia
Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, November 2 in Philadelphia
Game 6 (if needed): Friday, November 4 in Houston
Game 7 (if needed): Saturday, November 5 in Houston
House Speaker’s husband Pelosi attacked in his home, attacker arrested
Paul Pelosi, husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Somodevilla chip | Getty Images
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, the president’s office said in a statement.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is being investigated,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill’s statement read.
Paul Pelosi, 82, “was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The president was not in San Francisco at the time,” Hammill said.
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s inquiries.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
cnbc
Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photos of her son James on his birthday
And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20 year old on its hands.
The Hocus Pocus the actress shared a carousel of photos of her and her husband Matthew Broderickthe son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20e birthday.
“‘It was 20 years ago today.’ Plates have moved,” she captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post. “All the feelings I’ve ever known, deeper, amplified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you’ve brought to our lives .”
She added, “Happy birthday my son. I love you so much.”
In one of the photos, James was seen playing outside and in another, he was about to blow out a candle on a donut.
Not only did James receive birthday love from his mother, but he was also showered by his famous friends, including real housewives producer Andy Cohenwho wrote, “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like it was yesterday.”
Man dies in freak crash with ATM in downtown parking lot – WSB-TV Channel 2
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was trapped in a downtown Atlanta parking lot.
Police received a call just before midnight from a parking lot on Peachtree Street near Colony Square about a car crash.
When the police arrived, they found a man inside a van at the cash machine. He died instantly.
According to the police, the victim walked past the cash machine. Police say he forgot to park his truck as he opened his door to go back and pay for his ticket.
His arm got stuck. Police said the man died after being pinned between the truck door and the ticket office.
The victim’s name has not been released.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter and plans to lift lifetime bans
Elon Musk has named himself CEO of Twitter as he reportedly prepares major changes to the social media site, including the lifting of lifetime usage bans.
Musk – who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night after a deadly legal battle that dominated headlines for six months – plans to remain CEO in the meantime, although he is likely to step down. and hire a full-time replacement, according to Bloomberg News.
The new boss also plans to scrap the old regime’s policy of banning provocateurs and others for life who violated Twitter’s content moderation policies, Bloomberg News said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Observers will be watching closely if Musk delivers on his promise to make Twitter a platform for greater freedom of expression. Musk has promised to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was permanently suspended after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
It’s unclear whether Trump would be allowed to return to Twitter in the short term, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
In one of his first steps as CEO, Musk jettisoned the company’s leadership by taking control of the San Francisco-based site. He fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, who will receive a $38.7 million payout as a result of acquiring his shares when he was fired.
Musk also canned CFO Ned Segal, who walks away with a golden parachute of $25.4 million. Vijaya Gadde, the legal director, and Sarah Personette, the chief account officer, were also made redundant.
Gadde will walk away with $12.5 million while Personette will receive a payout of $11.2 million.
Musk made a grand entrance to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday. He posted a video on Twitter showing him wearing a sink, a play on the popular internet meme “let it flow”.
A photograph released by journalist Walter Isaacson, who is believed to be working on a biography of Musk, shows the new boss holding court with several Twitter employees at the company’s coffee bar on Thursday.
Reports said Musk had planned to lay off up to 75% of Twitter employees, but the new CEO reportedly denied this when asked about it during his employee meeting.
Anticipating backlash from Madison Avenue over the possibility of allowing Trump to resume tweeting, Musk on Thursday issued a note to advertisers pledging not to let the site descend into a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences”. .”
Musk has pledged to make the site “warm and welcoming to everyone”. He promised that advertisers can rely on the site to “strengthen your brand and grow your business”.
Advertisers were reportedly spooked by Musk’s earlier pledge to reverse some of the site’s key content moderation decisions, including Trump’s reinstatement.
According to the Wall Street Journal, a dozen clients of advertising firm GroupM, which serves the biggest tech and retail brands, said they planned to suspend ads on Twitter if Trump’s account was restored.
The eccentric tech billionaire is adding Twitter to a vast portfolio of companies he runs, including electric car maker Tesla, space company SpaceX, tunneling company Boring Company and brain chip maker Neuralink.
New York Post
