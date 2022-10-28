Weekend weather: Texas to see thunderstorms, possible tornadoes; moderate temperatures in the northeast, the plains

The Houston Astros hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in every game of their final series during the regular season — Houston won two of three.

Neither team probably thought they would face off in the World Series just three weeks later, but here they are.

Funny enough – the Phillies threw a champagne shower at the Minute Maid Park visiting clubhouse in this series, as they clinched their playoff spot there. Houston will do everything in its power to prevent the champagne from entering that locker room (or the clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park) again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 World Series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

THE GAME

The 2022 World Series is very much a David vs. Goliath matchup: The Phillies were the sixth seed in the National League — Major League Baseball agreed to an expanded postseason ahead of this season with 12 teams in total — six from each league. Had it been any other year (apart from the 2020 season), Philadelphia’s 87-75 record would have forced them to schedule golf trips after 162 regular season games.

Meanwhile, they will face the crème de la crème of the American League – the top-seeded Houston Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs after winning 106 games – one shy of the franchise record 107 of 2019. Most of the games they’ve played have been close (they’ve only won by more than two runs only once in those seven games), but in typical Astros fashion, they’re finding ways to do.

Houston is in its second consecutive World Series and its fourth in the last six years. Their only title during that time came in 2017, which has now become notorious and arguably tainted, as they masterminded the biggest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history. However, with a win, it will be manager Dusty Baker’s first-ever championship. The Phillies are in their first Fall Classic since 2009 — they haven’t won it since the previous year, when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

WORLD SERIES: DATA REVEALS WHO SUPPORTS BASEBALL FANS IN FALL CLASSIC

HOW THE PHILLIES ARRIVED

Well, it wasn’t Joe Girardi – he was fired in June after the Phillies started 22-29. They made Rob Thomson the interim manager, but with the success of the team, he now has the interim tag of his title.

The Phillies are led by a dominant 1A and 1B of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Together, including the playoffs, they’ve combined for a 2.99 ERA this season (Wheeler boasts a 1.78 ERA this season).

Last year, Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP award. This year he missed some time after being diagnosed with a mildly torn UCL that earned him the full-time hitter this year, then was hit by a pitch that broke his thumb. However, in the playoffs, he was dominant. After going 0-for-4 in his first game this postseason, he’s now 18-for-40 since then (.450) with five home runs and 11 RBIs. In his current 10-game hitting streak, he’s had at least two hits in seven of those games. He was named NLCS MVP, while Rhys Hoskins also hit four homers in the series.

NLCS MVP BRYCE HARPER PREDICTS WORLD SERIES VICTORY: ‘WE WILL CALL THIS S–T HOME’

HOW DID THE ASTROS ARRIVE

Yordan Alvarez is an offensive monster — his 1,019 OPS was second in baseball, only to Aaron Judge, and he’ll most likely be one of the top four to get AL MVP votes. Funny enough though, he and Jose Altuve have combined to go just .164 (10 for 61) this playoff. However, it should surprise no one if, and when, they inevitably turn things around (they both had two hits in the ALCS clincher on Sunday).

They also have Justin Verlander, who after missing the entire 2021 season (and pitching an inning in 2020) following Tommy John’s surgery, is having the best season of his life at 39. He will most likely win his third career Cy Young Award. But that’s way more than Verlander — their starters had a 2.95 ERA this season, the second-lowest in baseball. Their bullpen has also been dominant in the regular season (2.80 ERA, MLB highs), but they’ve been on a different level in the playoffs. In their seven playoff games, they’re throwing an ERA of 0.82 and a WHIP of 0.73.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE?

Each game will be televised on FOX at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston

Game 2: Saturday, October 29 in Houston

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1 in Philadelphia

Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, November 2 in Philadelphia

Game 6 (if needed): Friday, November 4 in Houston

Game 7 (if needed): Saturday, November 5 in Houston