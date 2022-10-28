What are the stakes of the legislative elections of 2022 : NPR

toggle caption Laurence Kesterson/AP Laurence Kesterson/AP

State legislative races may seem small compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently.

Super PACs and groups affiliated with democratically aligned parties are spending tens of millions of dollars across the country trying to change the makeup of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could be at stake.

The Republican Party aims to defend its majorities and flip the houses in states where Democrats currently control both the legislature and the governorship.

In either scenario, these legislative bodies have become increasingly powerful in shaping policy on health care, voting, education, and reproductive rights.

US Supreme Court could give state legislatures power to control federal elections

Much of the urgency for Democrats stems from a case the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear this fall. The result of Moore v. Harpera fight against partisan gerrymandering in North Carolina, could give new legitimacy to a fringe legal doctrine known as the “independent state legislature theory”.

Proponents of the theory argue that the U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures near total control over the conduct of federal elections, overruling both state constitutions and state courts. In an extreme scenario, the theory could be used to justify that a legislature “refuses to certify the results of a presidential election and instead selects its own list of voters,” the Brennan Center for Justice attorney said. , a non-profit think tank. and advocacy group, wrote in June.

This is a real concern for Democrats. After the 2020 election, many Republican lawmakers in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin took steps to nullify the elections or cast doubt on the results.

Four of the six conservative Supreme Court justices have indicated support for the theory in recent opinions.

Currently, the GOP holds majorities in state legislatures in most major swing states. As a result, Democrats and Democratic-aligned outside spending groups are pouring money into competitive legislative races where they see an opportunity to flip seats.

“A single seat in the Arizona State Senate could be more important than any other election in the country this year when it comes to the health and stability of our democracy,” says Daniel Squadron, former US senator. New York State and founder of super PAC The States Project.

Spending on legislative races has skyrocketed

The States Project has pledged to spend $60 million on these races. Forward Majority, another group promoting Democratic candidates in state legislatures, is investing $20 million this cycle, 70% of which will go to 25 legislative races in three states: Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

Much of this spending is simply to get voters on the ground in key areas to care about these races.

“Voters often don’t know who the candidates are, they don’t know what’s at stake, and they don’t always vote the whole ballot,” says Vicky Hausman, founder and co-CEO of Forward Majority.

Those 25 could be a “bulwark” against attempts, like those that followed the 2020 election, to send independent voters to Washington and override the popular vote, Hausman says.

The party’s official branch, the DLCC, announced that it had raised $45 million for the races in October.

Still, those numbers pale in comparison to the amount that can be spent on a single congressional contest.

The Republican Party wants to protect its majorities. Gerrymandering helps.

The GOP’s goal this round is largely to hold on.

“We have said from the start that our number one priority this year is to defend our wafer-thin majorities in states like Arizona, Michigan and New Hampshire,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo wrote to NPR. “It hasn’t changed as we go down the stretch.”

The reversal of Roe vs. Wade boosted Democrats, making the possibility of an all-out “red wave” less certain. Conventional political wisdom dictates that they should win more seats, as the party not in the White House usually does during midterms.

However, in many states, Republicans have a different kind of advantage. In order to redraw district lines to benefit their own party after the 2010 census, Republicans put together a majority to win state legislatures that year. Even after another round of redistricting since then, very few races are actually on the line. The party already holds a majority in 55 of the 88 chambers with elections this year, according to the RSLC.

“It’s this endless feedback loop where the state legislature plays a role in shaping its own lines, runs for office along those lines, and then can stay in office,” says Sam Wang, professor and director of the Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University.

State legislatures are in the driver’s seat on key issues, from abortion to voting

State legislatures have grown in influence and power over the past two decades, leading to a patchwork of laws across the country on reproductive rights, voter registration, health care, education and firearms.

“Decisions made in state capitals probably have a greater impact on people’s day-to-day activities than most decisions made in Washington, DC,” says Peverill Squire, a professor of political science at the University of Missouri.

Some of that is unintentional, because the gridlock in Congress has slowed the pace of federal legislation, he says. Some of them are self-explanatory, like when in 2013 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act and allowed states to make changes to election law without the prior federal approval.

When it comes to abortion rights, a shift in power in some state chambers could either give the GOP the advantage of overriding Democratic governors’ vetoes to institute new restrictions — for example in North Carolina — or could put more Democrats in a position to preserve abortion rights, in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“States and state legislatures in particular set the tone and direction of our country…while the rest of us are distracted by the glowing objects inside the Beltway,” Squadron says.