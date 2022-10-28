Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Corz Impact The Price?

- BLRD’s latest cooperation will help them expand into the blockchain gaming market.
- Avalanche will provide BLRD with assistance in multiple areas.
On Thursday, October 27th, Ava Labs and BLRD, a subsidiary of the Japanese gaming business, revealed their strategic alliance and their intention to release the first Web3 game in 2023.
GREE, a subsidiary of the Japanese gaming house BLRD, has been quite active on both the main Avalanche network and the gaming-specific Subnets. More than a dozen Avalanche validator nodes are under its command. AVAX, Avalanche’s native token, is also held by GREE. That’s a big deal for any firm in Japan that wants to go public.
Web3 Expansion on the Rise
Moreover, BLRD has been releasing successful video games for decades. It has collaborated with several major game developers, including Square Enix, Sega, Konami, and Bandai Namco. BLRD is recognized for creating games based on famous Japanese anime like Naruto and the mobile edition of Final Fantasy.
BLRD is entering the Web3 market after a decade of success creating highly engaging Web2 games. BLRD’s latest cooperation with Ava Labs will help them expand into the blockchain gaming market. Avalanche will provide BLRD with assistance in the areas of technology, commerce, marketing, and ecosystem development.
BLRD Director Eiji Araki commented on the development:
“I’m excited by the potential of the Avalanche network and its ecosystem. We will deliver a brand new game which will be enjoyed by players for long years as we have done in web2 games.”
BLRD will collaborate with Ava Labs and the Avalanche Foundation on a variety of topics outside of game creation and distribution on Avalanche. This entails combining forces with Blizzard’s Avalanche Fund in order to invest.
