With a boom, Xcel Energy demolishes landmark coal-fired power plant in western Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Nearly 94 years of history disappeared with a boom and plume of black carbon as Xcel Energy imploded its decommissioned Minnesota Valley coal-fired electric generation plant Thursday morning in Granite Falls.
“Unbelievable,” Dallas Iverson, a former employee of that plant, said as he watched it crumble onto itself in mere seconds. “I just can’t imagine that it would come down like that. All that steel.”
Xcel Energy will now clean up and recycle the concrete, brick and metals from the plant’s structure, including iron, steel, copper, aluminum and brass, according to John Marshall, Xcel Energy regional vice president for Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Marshall said the removal will continue through the remainder of the year, and possibly into early next year.
The plant site on the east side of Granite Falls will be returned to a green site. Xcel Energy will continue to maintain and operate a large electrical substation at the site for its transmission grid in western Minnesota.
The coal-fired plant was originally built in the late 1920s, and began producing 20 megawatts of electricity in 1930.
“It was quite a beast for its time,” Marshall said.
The plant powered rural communities and farms in southwest Minnesota all the way to Sioux Falls, S.D.
The plant was expanded in 1953, and generated 70 megawatts of electricity for many of its operating years. While new and larger plants were coming online, it remained important for maintaining voltage in the transmission grid, Johnson said. It ended electric generation in 2004.
The implosion by Veit Construction, of Rogers, followed a process that began with the plant’s official retirement in 2009. In the past decade, Xcel Energy has removed the ash from its on-site landfill. The asbestos and equipment in the plant was removed in recent years to set the stage for the carefully choreographed implosion.
Many former power plants have been destroyed in recent years. As part of its transition away from coal and toward cleaner fuel options, the Tennessee Valley Authority used dynamite to demolish an old fossil plant in Alabama last year. Similar demolitions also happened in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.
The Granite Falls demolition required the temporary closure of U.S. 212 where the plant and its twin stacks towered 280 feet over the Minnesota River Valley.
“Now you’ll never know you’re coming into Granite,” Verlyn Kling, a former employee of the plant who joined Iverson in witnessing the implosion, said of the loss of the longtime landmark. “You could see the stacks four to five miles down the road.”
Now, Kling opined that motorists coming through town will wonder: “What little town is this?”
“That was our life,” Kling said as he and Iverson watched as dust continued to waft from the pile of rubble.
Iverson said he suspects that the plume of black that occurred as the plant crumbled came from the west stack erected in 1929. It emitted coal smoke nonstop until 1973, when it was replaced by the east-side stack that was installed with pollution-control equipment.
Iverson had worked at the plant from 1964 through 1996, and Kling from 1966 through 2000.
A part of the town’s heritage is gone with the plant’s disappearance, said Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski. Granite Falls had long called itself the “power city,” and its high school teams were once known as the Kilowatts.
“It’s a loss, for sure,” Smiglewski said. There were ups and downs in the city’s relationship with Xcel Energy, but the plant was always important. It was one of the town’s largest employers through most of its history, he noted.
The plant was also an important part of the city’s tax base. The mayor said the tax loss is lessened by the fact that the electrical substation remains on the site.
“It was a big part of the town’s life,” the mayor said. Now, he pointed out, all that is left is a large pile of debris for Xcel Energy to remove.
It took three weeks of preparation work, 250 pounds of explosives and a push of a button to send the ignition to those explosives at a speed of 6,000 feet per second to collapse the structure, according to Jerry Carlson, project manager for Veit Construction.
The explosive charges had been placed on three of five rows of steel columns on the second floor of the structure. In a microsecond, two explosions occur. The first explosion cuts the steel columns “like a razor,” he said. Charges fastened behind the columns explode and blow or push the columns in one direction, he explained.
It worked perfectly, dropping the building on itself in a north to northeast direction, and preventing harm to the electrical substation and a transmission line at the site, according to the project manager. The farthest any of the debris from the implosion traveled from the center of the building would have been 1,000 feet, and anything that went that far would have been very small in size, he said.
His crew had removed 200 tons of steel from the structure as part of the preparation for the implosion, and wrapped the columns with rubber belting once the charges were fastened to help contain the material.
The structure contained about 5,500 tons of steel total, he said.
This was the third coal-fired power plant in as many weeks that he and his crew have imploded. Overall, he said the size of this plant ranks as “average” in comparison to the power plants he has imploded.
Houston, TX — Khanh Nguyen’s family and friends told him that going into the restaurant business was the worst decision ever, but that didn’t stop him. He now runs the fast-growing Zalat Pizza chain.
Nguyen was born at the end of the Vietnam War. His father was a general in the South Vietnamese army and governor of Da Lat province. After the fall of Saigon, Nguyen’s family fled to the United States and sought to start a new life.
After graduating from the University of Houston, Nguyen earned a law degree, worked as a corporate security attorney, then co-founded a technology company that made software for hospitals. After selling the startup, Khanh wanted a new challenge.
He opened DaLat in Dallas, specializing in pho, pad Thai and other ramen dishes. When a pizzeria near his restaurant went bankrupt, Nguyen decided to take over the lease.
“I’ve never made pizza before, but I’m quite obsessive and meticulous when I pick something up,” Nguyen said. “Many will say it’s the best pizza they’ve ever had.”
One of the keys to Zalat’s success is to focus more on pizza making and to think differently about delivery. In 2016, Nguyen was frustrated with having pizza delivered when it was fresh. He then had the idea of calling an Uber, which was new.
“We’re having a discussion about, ‘hey, we don’t have a passenger for you, but would you mind taking this pizza? 3 out of 4 of them would take it. The fourth would insult us,’” said Nguyen. After a few months, he contacted Uber and reached an agreement to test a delivery system that would become Uber Eats.
Another difference compared to many other companies, Zalat offers all its employees comprehensive benefits, including stock options in the company.
Since opening its first location in 2015, Zalat has opened more than 20 locations in Dallas and Houston.
WASHINGTON — The intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting,”Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
Pelosi was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill said in a statement.
While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection. The attack also comes just 11 days ahead of midterm elections in which crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.
Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event Saturday evening with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Capitol Police said the FBI and San Francisco police were also investigating. The suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco police.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren. The two have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties reacted to the assault with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. And during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.”
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and staff writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
NEW YORK — Puma, you’re all stuck. Nike, what have you done in the United States and Canada? Adidas, you’re making some style waves.
With millions of dollars at stake in retail sales, this year’s World Cup in Qatar has football fans sizing up the jersey – and what to buy. So far, no runaway winner could earn icon status like Nigeria’s bright green, chevron shirt sold out in minutes at the last tournament in 2018.
Which kits certainly don’t dazzle the eyes of some hardcore fans – and some outspoken players? Nike’s effort for Team USA, which failed to qualify four years ago. An enlarged and simple country crest sits centrally on white home shirts perceived as bland, as opposed to classic. Nike moved their swoosh logo to both sleeves.
A blue neck graphic has led to mocking comparisons to the Stay Puft marshmallow man of “Ghostbusters” fame. And the USA away kit includes ice-tinted black Rorschach spots against royal blue.
“It’s ugly,” said 33-year-old fan Ryan Bender of the former. “The ones on the outside look like training shirts.”
Bender is a longtime soccer player, youth coach, and jersey collector in Los Angeles. It had few niceties in general for many of the kits from the big three outfits: Nike (13 countries), Adidas (7) and Puma (6). This is particularly the case for the range of front boxes, shields and other containers where numbers will go courtesy of Puma on away kits for Senegal, Morocco, Uruguay and more.
Puma is particularly angry with Switzerland’s QR symbol. The overall idea, Puma said, was to highlight the number of players. It’s also been compared among curmudgeons to the iPhone’s calendar icon.
“There is a lot of lack of creativity there. And to be honest, a lot of them look like jerseys you’d find at a roadside store,” Bender said of Puma’s kits.
While Bender has a few favorites, and he’s not the only one who mocks American jerseys, not everyone is a hater at the World Cup draws every four years on jerseys. . The top three companies are joined by six other brands with one country each. Nike, Puma and Adidas have made the use of recycled materials a priority.
“The Nike and Puma kits are stunning,” said Aron Solomon, 55, of Montreal. “Nike did a great job of bringing clean lines and just the right shade of color. For example, the Qatar home kit.
It referenced the host’s maroon kit with a jagged line of white triangles lining the sleeves in a design evoking the country’s flag. Think shark teeth.
Denmark have bitten Qatar by unveiling a black shirt to go with two other kits. The black shirts, with the logo of the manufacturer Hummel faded, pay tribute to the migrant workers who died during the construction work of the tournament.
As for his own country, Canada, Solomon doesn’t care that the rejuvenated Reds will take to the pitch for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years wearing the same template-based kits they’ve had since June 2021. The jerseys are traditional red and white with a maple leaf crest.
Like some American players who speak publicly about their outfits, Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe is disappointed.
“I just feel like every team should have a new kit for the World Cup because it’s a symbolic event. I don’t hate it, but I would have liked to have a new kit, just because it is something to cherish,” he told The Athletic.
Nike cites a different design cycle for Canada as the reason the country is going without.
Solomon doesn’t like Adidas-designed shirts, especially home shirts from mighty Germany, where he lived for four years. It features a fierce wide black vertical stripe down the center against a white background as a tribute to the country’s 1908 home shirt.
“It looks like they’re wearing a bib,” he said.
The Adidas shirts of four-time World Cup champion Germany, as well as Argentina, Mexico and other countries they have outfitted, feature the company’s signature triple-line trim on the shoulders in different colors. Kind of like sports shoulder pads.
Perhaps the most polarizing kit in the competition is Mexico’s away look, which some consider too flashy and others think it will last like Nigeria’s shirts last time out. The cream white kit has an all over red design of Mixtec art outlines to celebrate Mexico’s fighting spirit. There’s a nod inside the back collar to the pre-Columbian deity Quetzalcoatl (so named by the Aztecs), aka the Feathered Serpent.
“Those are my favorites from the whole tournament,” said Khloe Lewis, 27, a soccer fan from Somerville, Massachusetts. “I love the pattern and the contrast, but also that it’s inspired by historic and traditional Mexican design.”
As a hot topic, the World Cup kit debate often rages among fans yearning for their own shirt identity.
“The kits reach the emotions. It’s something that’s close to people’s hearts and it makes them very, very vocal about them,” said Mateo Kossman, senior product manager for the Adidas football apparel team who worked on the Mexico shirts. .
On November 20, when the World Cup kicks off, football will dominate at the Das Beer Garden sports bar in Jupiter, Florida. Growing up in Caracas, 44-year-old co-owner Alex Marquez started playing the Beautiful Game as a freshman. He puts down roots for the United States, Venezuela and Spain, the latter country of origin of his parents.
Marquez is pleased with the classic Spain home shirt in red from Adidas, worn with navy blue shorts and socks. The away kit – with travel generally being more adventurous – is another story. It has light blue swirls with faint number lines on a white background and the bright colors of the country’s red and yellow flag for the shoulder stripes in a grand show of disharmony.
“It’s like the thing that goes around a baby’s crib,” Marquez said of the whirlwinds.
The Four On Four blog called the look exquisite, calling the wavy design a “geometric jellyfish pattern.”
Argentina have changed it, in terms of color, for their away shirts. Adidas released a classic white and blue striped home kit, but for the first time in the country’s history changed to a vibrant purple for the away shirt. It depicts the May sun and its long rays from the country’s flag, although the rays and a background design look like flames. Purple is meant to represent gender equality, as well as overall diversity and inclusion. And the Adidas triple lines on the shoulders match!
How has purple played among World Cup fans?
“Like everything we create, it’s important that the story is understood and told,” said Andrew Dolan, a senior product manager at Adidas who worked on the Argentina shirts. “I think everyone appreciates what we’re trying to do.”
At 10, Zain Ennaoui is a small fan with big opinions on football shirts. About the new purple for Argentina, which has shaken some football fans, the fifth-year student from Brooklyn politely said: “It’s good in its own way.”
Zain supports Morocco, where his father is from, but he too enjoys extravaganzas outside of Mexico. He understands that most of the shirts among the 32 countries heading to Qatar have cultural significance. That said, South Korea’s many-coloured away kit (black with yellow, blue and red brush strokes) is a tough sell for him, despite his nod to Taegeukgi, the symbol on the country’s flag. .
“It’s like someone thought it was a good idea to get a paint gun and spray it everywhere. It didn’t work,” Zain said.
It’s a draw on which the look of the United States is more downright despised by critics. Soccer-obsessed Footy Headlines ranked the Canadian tragedy low on the scale of Nike’s efforts. American shirts were second to last.
“Looks like you’d wear it to a Grateful Dead concert,” Kent Gethmann, 38, of Spencer, Iowa, said of the blue and black away jersey.
That, the idea of lending street life to World Cup clothing, might just be the point.
“I would,” Brandon Williams said of the same American kit.
He is a menswear stylist in Los Angeles for celebrities and star athletes, but not yet footballers.
“I would wear it oversized with hoochie daddy shorts (they’re really short), white Nike Air Force Ones and a rear snapback,” Williams said. “I’d throw a sweater over my shoulders like Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and I’m ready for Sunday brunch.”
Call if Pi Kappa Sack or Tackle Kappa Epsilon. Whatever it might be, Carl Eller says the defensive linemen in the Vikings Ring of Honor are like a fraternity.
A new member will be pledged Sunday when former star defensive end Jared Allen joins the franchise’s Ring of Honor at halftime of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. He will become the seventh defensive linemen out of the 27 members in the Ring of Honor, by far the most of any position group.
“This is a tradition,” Eller, a former defensive end, said of the Vikings’ many great defensive linemen throughout the franchise’s history. “I think it’s very good. I think it’s something that we cherish.”
Defensive linemen in the Ring of Honor include Eller, Alan Page and Jim Marshall, all members of the legendary Purple People Eaters line of the 1960s and 1970s; the late Chris Doleman and John Randle, who were teammates in the 1990s; and Kevin Williams and Allen, who were teammates before both left Minnesota after the 2013 season. Eller, Page, Doleman and Randle are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“It’s one of the things that we always appreciate about the history of the Minnesota Vikings organization is that we always have had a knack of finding great defensive linemen, and by putting Jared in (the Ring of Honor), I think there’s no doubt about it that he is carrying on the tradition,” said Randle, who played defensive tackle.
Page, a defensive tackle who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1971, agreed. After all, there are nearly twice as many defensive linemen in the Ring of Honor as the second-most represented position group. There are four offensive linemen.
“What it says is that over the years the defensive linemen that the team has had have been exceptional,” Page said.
Allen’s selection marks the second straight year a defensive lineman will be inducted. Williams, a Minnesota defensive tackle from 2003-13, was enshrined last year.
Williams was Allen’s teammate throughout his 2008-13 Vikings tenure. The two became very close and have continued to stay in touch after both left Minnesota.
“I was excited last year (being inducted), but I’m just as excited for Jared this year,” Williams said. “He was my teammate, my friend and my brother that I played with for six years. I’m honored that he’ll be honored alongside me.”
Williams, Randle and Eller are planning to be on hand Sunday for Allen’s induction speech. Williams, Randle and Page are planning to attend a Saturday night ceremony in which Allen is presented with his purple jacket.
“It’s about honoring someone who was an exceptional player,” Page said.
Page attended a Vikings’ practice on July 30 at the TCO Performance Center, and congratulated Allen on being named the day before to the Ring of Honor. Allen, who was then in the Twin Cities for a Salvation Army event, had been invited by head coach Kevin O’Connell to speak to the team at a practice at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Vikings surprised him with the news of his impending induction.
At a July 30 news conference, Allen called it “very humbling” being selected for the Ring of Honor. He declined, through a publicist, to be interviewed for this article.
Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, which also included a 2004-07 stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and playing for the Chicago Bears in 2014 and for both the Bears and the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He earned three of his four career All-Pro nods and made four of his five Pro Bowls with Minnesota.
Allen is tied for 16th on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 136, including 88½ with Minnesota. He holds the Vikings’ single-season record with 22 sacks in 2011, a figure tied for fourth-best in NFL history.
“His motor, man,” Williams said of what made Allen so good. “He worked hard, so when the games came, you saw the results of that. He was paid to rush the passer, and he got out there and did it a high level for a long time, and now he’s getting to see the results of all that hard work.”
Sacks didn’t become an official NFL statistic until 1982. Eller holds the team’s unofficial record with 130 sacks while fellow defensive end Marshall is just behind with 127. The official team record belongs to Randle, who had 114 of his 137½ career sacks with the Vikings. But none of those players came close to Allen’s average of 14.3 sacks per season during his Vikings years.
“(Allen) was really good at getting to the quarterback,” Eller said. “He wasn’t a big guy, so he couldn’t overpower guys. He would just maneuver and get by the offensive guys and make a sack. He had his own style and then he had his little dance, his little routine after he made a sack.”
Allen grew up on a horse ranch in California and did some calf roping. So he incorporated that into a dance in which he pretended to rope a calf, and highlights of his sack celebrations became staples on YouTube.
“He’s a great addition to the Ring of Honor,” Randle said. “I look forward to being there just to welcome him him into the Ring of Honor and to put my hand out and shake his hand. I’ll thank him for carrying on the tradition of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line. It’s like a brotherhood.”
Or, as Eller said, like a fraternity.
College Sports
Whenever Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley chats with NFL friends about Zay Flowers, a common theme emerges.
“Everyone is watching him very closely,” Hafley said of his star receiver. “I think he really climbs, which is really cool when a kid comes back. It doesn’t always happen that way. »
In a tough season for the Eagles, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound senior spark plug has been a bright spot.
He and quarterback Phil Jurkovec have developed a special connection over the past three seasons, and their production has reached a new level. Flowers is currently second in school history with 23 receiving touchdowns (five away from the record), second in receiving yards with 2,670 (130 away) and fourth in receptions with 174 (17 away).
When the Eagles (2-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) take on Connecticut (3-5) Saturday at noon in East Hartford, they will continue to lean heavily on Flowers. He said he was focused on winning and leading by example, more than chasing records.
“If it’s going to happen, it will happen,” Flowers said.
In seven games, Flowers is first in the Atlantic Coast Conference in catches (52) and receiving yards (691) and second in receiving touchdowns (6). Flowers is the only player in the nation with four TD grabs from 50 yards or more against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.
Hafley is grateful that one of his best players is also one of his most enthusiastic and encouraging. He frequently sees Flowers celebrating with a teammate or constructively telling them how they can improve.
Flowers isn’t someone who speaks to the whole team with a booming voice, Hafley said, but he deliberately speaks out with younger wide receivers both in practice and in games. Hafley doesn’t have to tell him to brush them off when they need help.
He said Flowers led by example and trained hard, and the energy was infectious. Since arriving on campus, Hafley said, Flowers has remained true to himself.
“That’s how Zay leads, and I think that’s how he’s always been,” Hafley said.
Offensive lineman Jack Conley called Flowers an “incredible player,” but said his contributions didn’t stop there.
It would be easy for the star player on a 2-5 team to pout or walk away from the pack. Conley saw the exact opposite of Flowers.
“He constantly lifts everyone up,” Conley said. “There’s never a day when he doesn’t smile. He’s probably our best player on the team, but in the dressing room he’s also one of the best people on this team. He’s a great guy.
Flowers acknowledged that it can be somewhat difficult to stay that dynamic, but you would never know that by watching him play. He knows it’s his responsibility to stay sharp, because as glue his actions carry great weight.
“Zay was a great role model,” first-year catcher Joe Griffin Jr. said. “I’m just trying to follow in his footsteps.”
He also reminds the team that in tough times, it’s important to take a step back and truly appreciate the grind. If they don’t, then why do they?
“I will try to play with someone and make them laugh, just try to get them up in the morning and get them ready for practice,” Flowers said. “In caucus, I try to say something funny so everyone can take it easy and not take it too seriously all the time.”
His teammates know Flowers knows what he’s talking about, so it’s easy to trust him. Receivers see him handling double teams with ease and making spectacular catch after spectacular catch.
As dynamic as he has been, Flowers still believes he could do more. Whether it’s maintaining his pace, making even more contested holds, or energizing the defense, he knows that everything he does is magnified.
He didn’t want it any other way. It was that pressure that he committed to when he returned to Boston College, and Hafley expects his production to continue.
Offensive lineman Zion Johnson returned to school last year and improved his draft stock before finally entering the first round. Hafley thinks Flowers is also helping his stock. The latest projections call for Flowers to advance to the second or third round.
“I think everyone would agree he played his best football,” Hafley said. “He’s got five more games to do a lot of great things, and I don’t think he’s going to let up at all, which is cool. In this world of football, some kids might do that.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Boston
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida