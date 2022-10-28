News
World Series 2022: Everything you need to know about the Fall Classic between the Phillies and the Astros
The Houston Astros hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in every game of their final series during the regular season — Houston won two of three.
Neither team probably thought they would face off in the World Series just three weeks later, but here they are.
Funny enough – the Phillies threw a champagne shower at the Minute Maid Park visiting clubhouse in this series, as they clinched their playoff spot there. Houston will do everything in its power to prevent the champagne from entering that locker room (or the clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park) again.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 World Series.
THE GAME
The 2022 World Series is very much a David vs. Goliath matchup: The Phillies were the sixth seed in the National League — Major League Baseball agreed to an expanded postseason ahead of this season with 12 teams in total — six from each league. Had it been any other year (apart from the 2020 season), Philadelphia’s 87-75 record would have forced them to schedule golf trips after 162 regular season games.
Meanwhile, they will face the crème de la crème of the American League – the top-seeded Houston Astros are 7-0 in the playoffs after winning 106 games – one shy of the franchise record 107 of 2019. Most of the games they’ve played have been close (they’ve only won by more than two runs only once in those seven games), but in typical Astros fashion, they’re finding ways to do.
Houston is in its second consecutive World Series and its fourth in the last six years. Their only title during that time came in 2017, which has now become notorious and arguably tainted, as they masterminded the biggest sign-stealing scandal in baseball history. However, with a win, it will be manager Dusty Baker’s first-ever championship. The Phillies are in their first Fall Classic since 2009 — they haven’t won it since the previous year, when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.
HOW THE PHILLIES ARRIVED
Well, it wasn’t Joe Girardi – he was fired in June after the Phillies started 22-29. They made Rob Thomson the interim manager, but with the success of the team, he now has the interim tag of his title.
The Phillies are led by a dominant 1A and 1B of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Together, including the playoffs, they’ve combined for a 2.99 ERA this season (Wheeler boasts a 1.78 ERA this season).
Last year, Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP award. This year he missed some time after being diagnosed with a mildly torn UCL that earned him the full-time hitter this year, then was hit by a pitch that broke his thumb. However, in the playoffs, he was dominant. After going 0-for-4 in his first game this postseason, he’s now 18-for-40 since then (.450) with five home runs and 11 RBIs. In his current 10-game hitting streak, he’s had at least two hits in seven of those games. He was named NLCS MVP, while Rhys Hoskins also hit four homers in the series.
HOW DID THE ASTROS ARRIVE
Yordan Alvarez is an offensive monster — his 1,019 OPS was second in baseball, only to Aaron Judge, and he’ll most likely be one of the top four to get AL MVP votes. Funny enough though, he and Jose Altuve have combined to go just .164 (10 for 61) this playoff. However, it should surprise no one if, and when, they inevitably turn things around (they both had two hits in the ALCS clincher on Sunday).
They also have Justin Verlander, who after missing the entire 2021 season (and pitching an inning in 2020) following Tommy John’s surgery, is having the best season of his life at 39. He will most likely win his third career Cy Young Award. But that’s way more than Verlander — their starters had a 2.95 ERA this season, the second-lowest in baseball. Their bullpen has also been dominant in the regular season (2.80 ERA, MLB highs), but they’ve been on a different level in the playoffs. In their seven playoff games, they’re throwing an ERA of 0.82 and a WHIP of 0.73.
WHAT IS THE TIMETABLE?
Each game will be televised on FOX at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston
Game 2: Saturday, October 29 in Houston
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 31 in Philadelphia
Game 4: Tuesday, November 1 in Philadelphia
Game 5 (if needed): Wednesday, November 2 in Philadelphia
Game 6 (if needed): Friday, November 4 in Houston
Game 7 (if needed): Saturday, November 5 in Houston
House Speaker’s husband Pelosi attacked in his home, attacker arrested
Paul Pelosi, husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Somodevilla chip | Getty Images
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, the president’s office said in a statement.
“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is being investigated,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill’s statement read.
Paul Pelosi, 82, “was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The president was not in San Francisco at the time,” Hammill said.
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s inquiries.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photos of her son James on his birthday
And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker has a 20 year old on its hands.
The Hocus Pocus the actress shared a carousel of photos of her and her husband Matthew Broderickthe son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of his 20e birthday.
“‘It was 20 years ago today.’ Plates have moved,” she captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post. “All the feelings I’ve ever known, deeper, amplified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you’ve brought to our lives .”
She added, “Happy birthday my son. I love you so much.”
In one of the photos, James was seen playing outside and in another, he was about to blow out a candle on a donut.
Not only did James receive birthday love from his mother, but he was also showered by his famous friends, including real housewives producer Andy Cohenwho wrote, “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like it was yesterday.”
Man dies in freak crash with ATM in downtown parking lot – WSB-TV Channel 2
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was trapped in a downtown Atlanta parking lot.
Police received a call just before midnight from a parking lot on Peachtree Street near Colony Square about a car crash.
When the police arrived, they found a man inside a van at the cash machine. He died instantly.
According to the police, the victim walked past the cash machine. Police say he forgot to park his truck as he opened his door to go back and pay for his ticket.
His arm got stuck. Police said the man died after being pinned between the truck door and the ticket office.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter and plans to lift lifetime bans
Elon Musk has named himself CEO of Twitter as he reportedly prepares major changes to the social media site, including the lifting of lifetime usage bans.
Musk – who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night after a deadly legal battle that dominated headlines for six months – plans to remain CEO in the meantime, although he is likely to step down. and hire a full-time replacement, according to Bloomberg News.
The new boss also plans to scrap the old regime’s policy of banning provocateurs and others for life who violated Twitter’s content moderation policies, Bloomberg News said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Observers will be watching closely if Musk delivers on his promise to make Twitter a platform for greater freedom of expression. Musk has promised to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which was permanently suspended after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
It’s unclear whether Trump would be allowed to return to Twitter in the short term, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
In one of his first steps as CEO, Musk jettisoned the company’s leadership by taking control of the San Francisco-based site. He fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, who will receive a $38.7 million payout as a result of acquiring his shares when he was fired.
Musk also canned CFO Ned Segal, who walks away with a golden parachute of $25.4 million. Vijaya Gadde, the legal director, and Sarah Personette, the chief account officer, were also made redundant.
Gadde will walk away with $12.5 million while Personette will receive a payout of $11.2 million.
Musk made a grand entrance to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday. He posted a video on Twitter showing him wearing a sink, a play on the popular internet meme “let it flow”.
A photograph released by journalist Walter Isaacson, who is believed to be working on a biography of Musk, shows the new boss holding court with several Twitter employees at the company’s coffee bar on Thursday.
Reports said Musk had planned to lay off up to 75% of Twitter employees, but the new CEO reportedly denied this when asked about it during his employee meeting.
Anticipating backlash from Madison Avenue over the possibility of allowing Trump to resume tweeting, Musk on Thursday issued a note to advertisers pledging not to let the site descend into a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences”. .”
Musk has pledged to make the site “warm and welcoming to everyone”. He promised that advertisers can rely on the site to “strengthen your brand and grow your business”.
Advertisers were reportedly spooked by Musk’s earlier pledge to reverse some of the site’s key content moderation decisions, including Trump’s reinstatement.
According to the Wall Street Journal, a dozen clients of advertising firm GroupM, which serves the biggest tech and retail brands, said they planned to suspend ads on Twitter if Trump’s account was restored.
The eccentric tech billionaire is adding Twitter to a vast portfolio of companies he runs, including electric car maker Tesla, space company SpaceX, tunneling company Boring Company and brain chip maker Neuralink.
Northern Ireland prepares for elections before Christmas
Northern Ireland is bracing for another election before Christmas after a deadline to restore the Stormont executive was missed.
British ministers could step in to trigger the poll today after efforts to get unionists and nationalists on board for power-sharing failed.
The DUP declined to take on the role of deputy premier due to the ongoing dispute over the post-Brexit protocol for the province. Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, both sides of the sectarian divide must agree to participate.
Posting on Twitter today, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ that an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on its “legal obligation to act”.
Northern Ireland is preparing for another pre-Christmas election after a deadline to restore Stormont (pictured) was missed
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it’s the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland doesn’t work
Posting on Twitter today, Mr Heaton-Harris said he was ‘extremely disappointed’ an executive had not been formed and would provide an update on his ‘legal duty to act’ .
Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted: “The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning devolved government.
“Today Stormont could make decisions to alleviate the challenges people are facing. Instead, the legal duty to act rests with me as Secretary of State.
“I will provide an update on this.”
A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.
With no ministerial executive in place, the UK government bears the legal responsibility to call new elections.
Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.
Stormont ministers, who have been operating in the shadows since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also stepped down from office at midnight.
Responsibility for the management of deconcentrated services will henceforth be entrusted to senior civil servants, although their powers are limited.
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said this morning that the elections “will definitely take place”.
“I think it’s unfortunate that the parties couldn’t come together to form this executive,” she told Sky News.
“But the law was clear. We passed the law to make this happen and there was clearly not enough agreement to be able to avoid an election.
“It was not in the hands of the government, it was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.
“I hope the next election will be an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognizing the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a few years ago, and we need to make sure we do that. we can to work together to try to make that happen.
Asked if there was a chance that the election could be avoided with new legislation, she replied: “It will definitely happen.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted it is the UK government’s fault that devolved government in Northern Ireland does not work.
“We had six months to do something about the protocol, and in those six months we had three prime ministers, we changed governments many times and we didn’t see the necessary progress,” he said. he declares. BBC Radio Ulster.
“I think the government would be right to say, given that six months have passed and no progress has been made, that we need more time to sort this out, find a solution on the protocol which restores Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market and which will see the institutions restored immediately.
Sinn Fein MP Conor Murphy dismissed the idea that the DUP’s tactic of refusing to form an executive was putting pressure on the government in Westminster to act above protocol.
He told the BBC: ‘The chaos and infighting going on within the Tory government means they are fully focused on themselves, and if there is a negotiation with the EU that will happen. because the British government wants it to happen, not because the DUP punishes the people of the north by preventing them from having their own institutions.
“The DUP’s action only harms the people they represent, and whom we all collectively represent, and serves no purpose other than to do so.”
Although Mr Heaton-Harris has yet to give details, there has been speculation the poll will take place on December 15.
MPs gathered in a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new president – which must be made before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not go down. took place because the DUP refused to support the nominations.
The meeting was then suspended.
The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign to oppose protocol, and the party says it will not return to power-sharing until decisive action is taken to remove barriers economic benefits to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The government is committed to securing changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed national legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to abandon the arrangements without Brussels’ approval.
The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was in May this year and Sinn Fein became the largest party for the first time.
Images of cute zoo animals hide Oakland’s deplorable tax plan
While the foundation that runs the Oakland Zoo already raises public grants and distributes some of its ticket revenue to other organizations, it now wants city voters to boost its annual revenue by $12 million per year. year thanks to a new property tax.
Measure Y on the Nov. 8 ballot would tax Oakland homeowners for 20 years from $68 a year per residential unit — an amount that could rise, using an unusual escalator, more than the rate of inflation at the consumption. Non-residential properties would be taxed more based on frontage distance and square footage of a parcel.
It’s a bold and greedy tax grab in a city where property owners are already overly burdened with special levies. And it’s especially unfair because only about 15% of zoo visitors come from Oakland. At a minimum, this should have been a countywide measure rather than placing the entire burden on Oakland residents.
Most of us love the zoo. But don’t be fooled by mailings showing adorable photos of children petting animals, adorable big-eyed felines or vets performing operations. It’s a horrible tax proposal. Vote no on measure Y.
The measure would provide a huge financial boost to the Conservation Society of California, the foundation that runs the city-owned zoo. The departure tax would raise about $12 million per year, increasing annual funding by about 46% to about $38 million. Meanwhile, other valuable Oakland sites that serve children, such as Fairyland at Lake Merritt and the Chabot Space and Science Center, would receive no new money.
The foundation already raises more than $2.3 million in grants each year from Oakland property taxes, a share of hotel taxes and the city’s general fund. And although he claims to need a huge taxpayer bailout to run the zoo, he is literally giving the money away.
The zoo donates money
According to its nonprofit filing with the IRS, the Conservation Society distributed $430,981 in the year ending September 30, 2021 to groups across the country and around the world to save animals from the extinction. The source of the money is 50 cents on each admission ticket and $2 on each membership, according to Nik Dehejia, the organization’s CEO.
While saving the animals from extinction is a worthy cause, the contributions are incompatible with the group’s goal of keeping the zoo running, its insistence that it needs more money, and the quest for taxpayers already short of paying the bill. And the foundation certainly shouldn’t divert money from admissions revenue to support other causes.
If the members of the foundation want to donate money, they must form a completely separate group from the zoo and raise funds independently. They must not use the zoo to support other causes.
Still, the foundation’s annual contributions to other organizations have quadrupled over the past four years, according to IRS filings. These contributions are not disclosed on the ballot asking voters to approve new taxes. Dehejia says they will continue if Measure Y passes.
How the tax would increase
Meanwhile, zoo officials say they will use part of the tax revenue from Measure Y to subsidize free and discounted tours for city residents. But there is no language in the initiative that requires it.
Instead, Measure Y allows the money to be spent on all operations, staffing, maintenance, capital improvements, or administrative expenses related to the zoo. Zoo officials only provided us with a sketchy, non-binding outline of how they would spend the money.
Measure Y also contains an unusual indexing provision for the $68 rate. It requires the city council to raise the tax each year by a percentage up to the greater of the Bay Area Consumer Price Index increase, which is common in ballot measures, or California’s per capita personal income, which is unusual.
Over the past four years, the Bay Area’s CPI has grown an average of 4.0% annually, while the state’s per capita personal income has grown an average of 6.9%. If, for example, the city had applied the actual annual increases for the last four years to the proposed Measure Y tax, it would have resulted in a levy of $77 using the Bay Area CPI and a rate of $89 using the less common personal income rate. .
Of course, this difference would magnify over longer periods, particularly because Measure Y instructs the board to apply the index with the largest increase each year. This pecking would increase the tax more than sticking to one of the indices.
Trust and transparency
The foundation currently receives about $15 million of its annual budget of about $26 million in entrance fees and memberships, according to Dehejia. Other sources are concessions and rides, philanthropy, education programs, and Oakland’s more than $2.3 million in tax grants.
If Measure Y passes, the total budget would increase to $38 million, of which more than $14 million would come from current municipal grants and the new tax. And the tax contribution would increase every year.
Even though there are few restrictions on how Measure Y money could be spent, Dehejia says residents and taxpayers should trust him and other zoo officials to use the money wisely.
But Dehejia won’t reveal anything as basic as his own compensation. He took over as CEO in April 2021. His predecessor’s compensation was about $315,000 in the prior fiscal year, according to that year’s filing. Dehejia declined to say how much he receives, although the foundation will eventually have to report it.
So much for transparency and building trust. The only thing voters should trust is what is written in the initiative. And that is not enough to protect taxpayers.
It’s not about whether the zoo is an asset to Oakland residents or East Bay as a whole. He is. These are the injustice of placing the entire tax burden on a city’s landowners, the excessive magnitude of annual tax revenues and increases, and the lack of proper safeguards to prevent the money from the zoo is diverted elsewhere.
Vote no on measure Y.
