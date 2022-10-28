Yellowstone Prequel Series 1923 has a release date

Comment this story Comment

Right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza had a special guest on his podcast on Tuesday: former President Donald Trump. The pair spent about 20 minutes discussing the topic that has been both of them for the past two years: false claims about rampant voter fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump saw D’Souza’s 2000 Mules. He hosted a screening of the film at his Mar-a-Lago event center. He regularly advocates it, and for good reason: “2000 Mules” purports to show that Trump didn’t lose his re-election bid, but rather that it was stolen by a network of people commuting between swing states. . The film is completely unconvincing both in its specific claims about the number of ballots exchanged (a figure D’Souza admitted to the Washington Post was essentially a guess) and in its overall methodology. But no one on this planet is less baffled by blatantly false claims about voter fraud than Trump.

After declaring he had won by “millions of votes,” Trump hailed “2,000 mules” as particularly helpful in his efforts to reverse his loss. The film, he said, showed the fraud in a “very conclusive way, because you were taking government tapes” as evidence. That is, the film’s claims that a group called True the Vote had compiled geolocation data to show people visiting multiple ballot boxes was supplemented by video of those ballot boxes – and who could argue with that?

A person who could be Mark Andrews.

Here are two stills from “2000 Mules” showing Andrews dropping off ballots at a drop box in Georgia ahead of that year’s election. As the footage plays, D’Souza speaks in voiceover.

“What you see is a crime,” D’Souza says. “These are fraudulent votes.”

But it wasn’t a crime. And it’s not just our weigh-in; it was the decision of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which investigated Andrews’ behavior and determined that the multiple ballots submitted by Andrews were simply his and his family’s ballots – in full compliance with the law. of State.

D’Souza insists that anyone shown on screen was a “mule”, someone whom True the Vote detective work had identified as visiting multiple ballot boxes as well as unidentified left-wing organizations. (These organizations are not named in the film but were named in the first version of D’Souza’s companion book to the film. This version was pulled from the shelves and the names of the organizations removed.) But no evidence is shown in the film to suggest this is true of Andrews, no evidence of him visiting more than one drop box with video footage or even a map of his activity. (There was such a card in the movie, which True the Vote’s Gregg Phillips admitted to me was fake.)

Nevertheless, according to a trial Filed Wednesday against D’Souza and True the Vote by lawyers representing Andrews, footage of Andrews aired on 11 programs as D’Souza and True the Vote promoted the film – including at least three times after Andrews was cleared. (The lawsuit establishes that D’Souza knew Andrews had been exonerated, in part because of his conversation with The Post.) A representative for True the Vote told The Post that the organization “is confident that claims about True the Vote in this litigation will be found to be without merit.D’Souza did not respond to a request for comment.

“Combining unwanted pseudoscience and excerpts from innocent voter surveillance videos,” the lawsuit states at the start, “the defendants produced, distributed and widely marketed 2000 slipperswhich they call a “documentary” proving their “mule” theory.

This is an important point. There is no evidence that any of the video footage used in the film was related to the alleged geolocation analysis.

“Defendants never had no way to connect this video footage of voters like Andrews with their individualized cellphone geolocation data,” he later adds. “…Furthermore, the defendants appear to lack any surveillance footage that actually shows any individual casting ballots at multiple locations.

Among the examples of media appearances in which Andrews is held up as an example of someone voting illegally is one with Phillips of True the Vote. Appearing on a show hosted by the right-wing Epoch Times, Phillips featured Andrews’ footage saying, “The data itself is immutable. Even if you don’t believe your lying eyes on this, then just go watch the video. … i can show you the [cellphone geolocation] pings, then we can show you where it’s done over and over and over and over. It really takes an extraordinary person with an agenda that’s probably not America’s agenda to say, “I don’t believe it.”

But, of course, he didn’t show any of that, so saying “I don’t believe that” is perfectly justified. Last week, the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (right) sent a letter to federal authorities suggesting that True the Vote’s activities around ‘2000 Mules’ be investigated . At an event this summer, Phillips and the head of the organization attempted to explicitly close the book on the subject.

Andrews’ lawsuit isn’t just about fixing the record, though. He details the ways in which this false accusation disrupted his life. The lawsuit aims to portray him as sympathetically as possible, sure, but it describes the importance of voting for him and his family, since he grew up in the Jim Crow South. A technology executive at a Fortune 500 company, he only became aware of his inclusion in the film when a reporter contacted him about it.

This excerpt from his vote at his family’s polls was cut and posted on social media. The lawsuit details some of the responses it generated:

“Comments on these posts include threats to have the ‘mules’ ‘forcibly amputated from the country and sent elsewhere en masse’, and proclamations that the ‘mules’ should be arrested, ‘face a firing squad’ execution’ or receiving ‘bullets for Heads of mules.’ The defendants’ supporters also assured the “mules” through social media comments that “we’re after you.”

He further claims that Andrews installed security cameras at his home and attempted to disguise his vehicle, as he is easily identifiable in the footage. In the movie, at least, his license plate and face are blurry. When the clip was shown in some media appearances, none were.

He’s not the only one affected. The claim raised by the film that people are stuffing ballot boxes — a claim for which, again, no evidence is presented — has led to a flurry of encounters at the ballot box in Arizona. Voters casting their ballots were questioned by self-proclaimed observers. A group affiliated with the right-wing extremist group Oath Keepers was prosecuted and forced to finish its effort to monitor the drop box.

“At all times, the defendants knew that their portrayals of Mr. Andrews were lies,” the lawsuit states, “as did the entire account of 2000 slippers. But they continued to peddle these lies to enrich themselves.