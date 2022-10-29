Connect with us

Blockchain

$57 Million New Lawsuit Filed Against Do Kwon by Investors

$57 Million New Lawsuit Filed Against Do Kwon By Investors
Altcoin News
  • The class action complaint claims Kwon and his colleagues lied to investors.
  • South Korean officials reportedly filed an arrest order for him in September.

Investors who lost roughly $57 million in the UST de-pegging incident have launched a lawsuit against Terraform Labs’ founder, Do Kwon. The class action complaint claims Kwon and his colleagues lied to investors about the UST stablecoin’s price stability.

According to the complaint, investors “believed that [Terra USD] would be a token that was stable by design [and] whose price would always be pegged to the US Dollar.”

No Progress in Investigation

Furthermore, they think Do Kwon purposely designed the Anchor Protocol, a high-interest rate Defi protocol to attract clients into purchasing more UST. Anchor Protocol was basically a lending & borrowing platform which launched with a 19.5% interest rate – an industry first.

Nonetheless, the stablecoin mechanism died in May of 2022, sending its value plunging precipitously in a matter of minutes. The complaint says that Do Kwon kept people optimistic by tweeting that “everything was under control” after UST’s apparent demise.

Since the UST collapse, the once-famous Terraform founder has faced several legal charges and threats. South Korean officials reportedly filed an arrest order for him in September, and Interpol placed him on its Red list, urging that he be located and detained by law enforcement.

In contrast, Kwon has been highly present on social media, even going so far as to tweet “making zero effort to hide” to let everyone know. He seemed to be working on the upgraded Terra blockchain (also known as Luna 2.0), and he promised that exciting new advancements were on the horizon. He also appeared on a handful of talk programmes and podcasts, where he categorically rejected allegations of fraud or malfeasance.

Witnesses Related to Terra Fall Skip Parliamentary Inquiries

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Dogecoin Records 10-Week Peak, ETH Gains Momentum And Other Altcoins Gain

Dogecoin Records 10-Week Peak, Eth Gains Momentum And Other Altcoins Gain
A lot of positive price movement kicked off recently; the crypto market is enjoying a bullish run as Dogecoin and Bitcoin jumped beyond the previous levels, which had become a feat seemingly unachievable.

Ethereum also recorded some gains for the first time after its merge. However, recall that the upgrade was already priced in before it took place. So, while many investors expected the number two crypto to gain, ETH plummeted from above $1,500 to sit at $1,300 for a long time.

Other altcoins weren’t performing better following the continuous Feds interest rate hike due to the inflation. But the tides turned from October 25, and today, one of the altcoins showing bullish momentum is Dogecoin DOGE.

Dogecoin Takes The Lead In Price Gains

Currently, the memecoin DOGE is leading in price gain. However, in the next 24 hours following the market rally, the crypto surged by a significant score, reaching what analysts observe as its 10-week peak.

Dogecoin tried to sustain the gain but couldn’t. It later started a downtrend that landed it a 14% price gain. Surprisingly, even with the lower level, DOGE still leads the entire crypto market. While others are red in hourly, 24-hour, and seven days price growth, DOGE is pushing its price to $0.08596.

The price push for DOGE came after Elon Musk visited Twitter’s HQ. Recall that Musk is a great supporter of the memecoin. Activities around the billionaire affect the price of Dogecoin.

DOGE skies to moon l DOGEUSDT on Tradingview.com

BTC Experienced The $21K level

As the market rallied, Bitcoin, that have been sitting at the $19K price level, spiked. As of October 26, the number crypto even tapped the $21k price level, to the surprise of all. Analysts have connected the price increase to the reports that the Bank of Canada might relax its interest rate hikes.

BTC price currently stands at $20,695, showing a short gain. Even though BTC has climbed from its highest level of October 26, it still holds above the $20K mark.

Ethereum And Other Altcoins Gained During Rally

Many altcoins weren’t left out during the brief price rally. For example, the crypto market saw Ethereum jumping from the coveted $1,350 to above $1,500.

Currently, the price of ETH stands above $1,600 after. This increase is impressive, given that the coin hasn’t reacted positively since its September 15 upgrade. Other cryptocurrencies that gained massively relaxed at specific prices, while digital assets are currently in the red.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Blockchain

El Salvador Signs MoU With Lugano to Boost Bitcoin Adoption

El Salvador Signs Mou With Lugano To Boost Bitcoin Adoption
