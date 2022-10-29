A look at the best scares in the Chicago area for Halloween weekend – NBC Chicago

An America that may already feel like it is hurtling towards political disintegration has been rocked yet again, this time by the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband less than two weeks before Election Day.

Grabbing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken glass, an intruder broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday and repeatedly hit Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the Speaker’s Bureau said.

The attacker confronted Paul Pelosi shouting “Where’s Nancy”, according to another person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The Democratic congresswoman was in Washington at the time.

The calling of her name was a sign that the assault could have been aimed at the lawmaker, who, as president, is second in line to the presidency. The ambush was a particularly stark reminder of the extremism that has plagued American politics in recent years, adding to a sense of foreboding with the Nov. 8 election at hand.

Armed observers line the ballot boxes in Arizona to guard against false conspiracies regarding voter fraud. Threats against members of Congress have reached historic levels. Opinion polls show fears for a fragile democracy and even a civil war. Former President Donald Trump continues to deny losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and his cronies are trying to consolidate their power over future elections.

A new national intelligence assessment from the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies said extremists fueled by election lies “pose an increased threat” to future terms.

The assessment, dated Friday, said the greatest danger was “posed to lone offenders taking advantage of election-related issues to justify violence”.

“It’s worse than ever,” said Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster. “These are uncharted waters.” Belcher blamed “the incorporation of behavior into politics that was once, left or right, abhorrent”.

Police have not identified a motive for the attack on Pelosi’s husband. Judging by social media posts, the suspect appears to have simmered in a mix of conspiracy theories about the election and the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s wrong whatever the reasons, but if it’s politically motivated, it’s just another example of political violence and irresponsibility of people who open the door to this type of violence against others. elected,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, said in an interview. “It’s a very sad time for our country right now.”

Politicians from both parties expressed outrage at the assault.

“This attack is shocking and Americans should be concerned as it becomes more commonplace,” said Joe O’Dea, Republican Senate candidate from Colorado. “Partisanship and polarization are tearing the country apart.”

Some responses, however, reflected a strong sense of partisanship.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., incorporated the incident into his remarks during a campaign stop for a congressional candidate as he called on Democrats to lose power in Congress.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

From the Civil War and the attacks on black voters during Jim Crow to the assassination of elected leaders like John and Robert Kennedy, the United States has seen spasms of political violence. No party or ideology has a monopoly on it.

Five years ago, a left-wing activist opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for an annual charity baseball game. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana was seriously injured. In 2011, then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Arizona, was shot in the head during an event outside a Tucson grocery store.

Today, violent rhetoric and imagery has become a staple of right-wing politics in the United States, and it has intensified during Donald Trump’s presidency. Democrats viewed the intrusion into Pelosi’s home as an extension of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters halted the peaceful transition of power to Biden.

Protesters that day searched for Pelosi and chanted that they wanted to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, who had defied Trump’s demands to overturn the election results.

Less than two years later, only 9% of American adults think democracy works “extremely” or “very well,” according to this month’s poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack received a steady stream of threats for their work.

“If we don’t stop the big lie, perpetuated by those who seek to win at all costs, our democracy will cease to exist,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia who was assigned to a security duty. in recent months because of his work. on the committee, said in an interview. “Then nothing else we do will matter.”

Nowhere has the temperature been hotter than in Arizona, a cauldron for election conspiracy theories. People inspired by unsubstantiated claims that ballot boxes perpetuate voter fraud have camped outside these ballot boxes, photographing voters and their license plates as they hand in ballots.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday he was patrolling ballot boxes and devoting an unprecedented amount of manpower to election security after two people armed with guns and wearing tactical gear were seen in guarding a ballot box outside of Phoenix. The incident sparked fears of voter intimidation and the potential for clashes that could escalate into violence.

“It goes very quickly from well-intentioned to poorly executed, and then bad things happen,” Penzone said.

Penzone, a Democrat, said there was “a growing toxic problem where individuals feel it is appropriate to use forms of intimidation and threats to try to influence political outcomes.”

Left-leaning groups have filed two lawsuits against groups hosting watch parties, including one linked to the Oath Keepers militia. A federal judge on Friday refused to order a group to cease operations.

A 36-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current secretary of state. There’s no indication the burglary was politically motivated, but it alarmed his staff, who are constantly on the lookout for threats.

Federal prosecutors have charged three people with threatening to harm Arizona election officials, including Hobbs, since the last election.

Earlier in the week, three men were found guilty of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer after a trial that raised fears of paramilitary training and anti-government extremism.

And on Friday, a man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Additionally, a Kansas man is facing a criminal charge for threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen, Republican Jake LaTurner.

Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida who is running for the Senate, campaigned with a major private security service for much of the year. It’s a necessary precaution, she said in an interview, given the spike in violent threats in the months since she served as House leader in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“I never thought I was going to have my worst moment, feeling like I was really going to die, at the Capitol on January 6,” said Demings, a former Orlando police chief. “When I was in alleys and fighting in bars and arresting people killing other people, I never had the feeling on the streets like that day. And it was all in the politics, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ “