A teenager who violently attacked his pregnant Perth mother with a pram has been released on bail for violent burglaries

The teenager who violently assaulted a pregnant mother as she pushed her children’s pram has pleaded guilty to the attack while arguing she should be freed despite committing the crime when she was out on bail.

The 15-year-old appeared in Perth Children’s Court on Friday, where she accepted responsibility for attacking the mother and attempting to rob her.

She has pleaded guilty to the sickening assault which happened on September 5 at Smallman Place, Ashfield.

The court heard the girl, who was released on bail just two days before the attack in a series of violent burglaries, tried to get bail again – twice.

But her request was twice denied because she was seen as a threat to the community, 7News reported.

Shocking CCTV footage showed the girl riding a scooter as the unsuspecting 37-year-old mother came into view before the girl ambushed her, dragging her to the ground by her hair.

The pram overturned during the attack, but the mother clung to the pram as the teenager punched her and tried to steal her handbag.

The footage released by WA Police sparked outrage on social media, with many shocked at the violence and others concerned for the well-being of mother and children.

The twins found themselves hanging on their backs in their overturned pram as their mother tried to fend off her attacker, who rained blows on the mother’s head.

The mother, who was five months pregnant at the time, suffered minor cuts and bruises during her ordeal.

The teenager has been in pre-trial detention since her arrest following the attack.

Footage of the teenager’s arrest showed her swearing at officers, screaming and crying as other family members shouted in the background.

She was charged with one count of theft and after pleading guilty she will be sentenced in November.

Earlier this month it was revealed that a second teenager, who was with the 15-year-old at the time of the September 5 attack, is being held for a surprisingly similar alleged crime.

The 14-year-old, who has not been charged in the pram attack, allegedly approached a 39-year-old woman as she was walking near a Curtin University parking lot around 4 p.m. on September 28 and allegedly snatched her purse after assaulting her.