Arizona’s Kari Lake Cuts Endorsement Videos For Tudor Dixon, Doug Mastriano

On On Thursday afternoon, Coventry City announced to their supporters that they would be taking part in Saturday’s Championship game against Blackpool and the venue would be the Coventry Building Society Arena. Confirming a home game 48 hours before kick-off isn’t the sort of thing a football club typically has to do, especially not one that has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance in the last six years. But when you are a tenant of the most accursed stadium in England, you should never take anything for granted.

Legal action, rent strike, prolonged exile and, this fall, the collapse of one of the country’s flagship rugby clubs: the CBS (formerly Ricoh) Arena has seen it all. Few things have been pretty. The question city folk are asking now is: does the future hold the prospect of something better?

The current state of affairs is typically uncomfortable. Wasps took office this month, the second Premiership rugby club to do so this autumn, sparking a crisis that has rocked domestic rugby to its core. Players have been dismissed, the team has been suspended from competition and the club is hoping against hope for a buyer.

The consequences did not end there. The Wasps also hold the lease of the CBS Arena, a once-prized asset the club bought in 2014. That lease is run under the auspices of a separate company, which can also go into administration on Monday if a buyer can’t. be found.

There is interest in acquiring the lease, with Sky News reporting that NEC Group, which runs a range of entertainment venues in Birmingham, has submitted a bid. But nothing has transpired publicly yet and this week the bondholders who funded the £35m debt that saw the Wasps move to Coventry have been asked to pour in cash immediately to help ease the “marketing” of a potential deal.

Wasps will play Worcester in May 2021; both rugby clubs now face an uncertain future. Photography: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

If the news weren’t so grim, it might cause a wry smile among fans and followers of Coventry City, whose recent history has been characterized by a dispute over ownership of the Arena. Sky Blues owner Sisu Capital Ltd, a London-based hedge fund, only recently abandoned a long, bitter and futile attempt to seek damages from Coventry City Council over the deal that saw Wasps to acquire the lease in the first place.

Sisu argued that the council – which previously held 50% of the Arena lease – had reached an agreement with Wasps at a subsidized rate. The council argued otherwise and a succession of courts agreed. It wasn’t until Sisu was denied the chance to pursue the case at European level that the proceedings were finally dropped, on Valentine’s Day this year. Twenty-four hours later, Joy Seppala of Sisu declared a new era without antagonism. “We want to draw a clear line with the past and continue to build strong new relationships with all of our partners, including Coventry City Council,” she said.

Three months later Wasps had defaulted on their obligation to repay the £35m they had borrowed, setting off the spiral which came to a head this autumn. There was, however, time for another spat. The start of Coventry’s Championship season was delayed after a series of inspections declared the ground unsuitable.

The blame for the significantly upset turf was placed on rugby players who played 65 sevens matches over three days in July as part of the Commonwealth Games. The land had been leased to the Games by Wasps. According to reports in the Telegraph, the possibility of further legal action by Coventry City was imminent. Wasps said Coventry were well aware of the possibility of a substandard pitch and had been advised to stage their games away from home.

That last row may cast a different perspective on Sisu’s conciliatory statements, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be. The club is involved in a partnership with the University of Warwick to explore the possibility of building a new stadium on its grounds. Meanwhile, there are consistent reports that Sisu is looking to sell Coventry City, possibly to a landlord who could also take over the stadium lease.

Fans watch a second tier game in the club’s first season at the Ricoh Arena – but Coventry have walked away twice since the ground opened in 2005. Photography: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

To add to the bleak outlook, on Friday night Coventry were forced to admit they were “exploring alternative back-up plans” to host Tuesday night’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.

For Dr Dan Plomley, sports finance specialist at Sheffield Hallam University, owning your own pitch is crucial for professional sports clubs, especially those outside the Premier League. “Land is the main asset a club uses to generate money,” he says. “The clubs don’t have a lot of physical assets: it’s basically a training ground and a stadium. So for a club to control that is always the number one thing. Coventry City played second fiddle [to] Wasps since they took it over in 2014. As soon as you rent your own house, it’s a problem.

Perhaps the only thing worse than renting in your own home is having no home at all. The owners of Wasps uprooted a club that had a century-old history in London, taking them first to High Wycombe before landing in Coventry where the team, especially in their later years, played fixtures on benches of empty sky blue seats. Meanwhile, during Sisu’s period of ownership, Coventry City endured two spells of exile, first in Northampton and then in Birmingham. A return to the CBS Arena, regardless of the conditions, was celebrated by fans.

Dave Eyles, acting chairman of the Sky Blue Trust supporters’ group, said the uncertainty caused by Wasps’ collapse is “another worrying distraction” for the football team and supporters. “We all hope this can be resolved soon, with the matter of stadium ownership resolved and a long-term lease agreed for the club to continue playing at Coventry.” The alternative is beyond comprehension. “A new out-of-town move would just be disastrous,” Eyles said.