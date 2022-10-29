If you look at social media from around the 2020 election, there is one thing that seems to be absent: Any footage of a bus dropping off voters in New Hampshire.
At a time of groundbreaking electoral fraud allegations, Don Bolduc dusts off a classic
It means one of two things. Perhaps the buses parked around the corner or behind a wall, letting people out one or two at a time to slip into the church where the ballots were cast. Or maybe there were no people buses carrying illegal voters from other states to vote in New Hampshire, as Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc claimed during a debate Thursday.
If you only vaguely know Bolduc’s name, it’s probably because he made headlines a month or two ago, also for reasons related to electoral fraud. Bolduc won the Republican primary in the state after echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election results were suspect. But then, as soon as he secured a place in the general election, he backtracked. The quick reversal was flagged as an indicator that, for some people at least, the repetition of Trump’s claims was little more than expediency.
But then there was this week’s debate. During a section focused on election integrity — itself a reflection of the spread of Trump’s claims — Bolduc brought that idea up on the buses.
“We have to make sure that school buses full of people at the polls don’t come to vote,” he said, to the audience’s sneer. “…You may laugh about it, but the people of New Hampshire don’t.”
The moderator pushed back. “You’re claiming buses full of voters who aren’t allowed to vote here,” he asked — “you’re claiming this is happening in New Hampshire?”
“I claim that’s what the granite staters tell me,” Bolduc replied. “And I say we have to respond to that. …I say that’s what Granite Staters tell me, and I think it’s valid.
From the outset, note that Bolduc presents this idea as a response to the concerns of voters rather than a personal concern. It’s a common way Republicans have managed to elevate fraud claims from afar. When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) announced he would oppose electoral votes cast on Jan. 6, 2021, he said “the allegations fraud and irregularities in the 2020 elections exceed any in our lifetime. Note the emphasis here. He did not say that there was fraud. He was just answering others to say it.
Others have been saying that about New Hampshire for a while, actually. In 2017, Trump – keen to suggest he won the popular vote as well as the electoral vote – claimed that thousands of people were flown in from neighboring Massachusetts to vote against him.
That doesn’t make much sense, in part given that the Republican race against Sen. Maggie Hassan (DN.H.), Bolduc’s opponent this year, lost more narrowly than Trump. (Did the illegal voters only reach the top of the ticket?) Ellen Weintraub, Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission asked Trump to provide evidence of this “fraud” so that the FEC could investigate, to no avail. Various New Hampshire officials weighed in to dismiss the claim as baseless.
As Trump brought up the idea, I did a little math on the back of the envelope. If we assume that 10,000 people showed up to vote in the state on Election Day 2020 (the number cited by Bolduc), all of whom traveled there by bus, that will require 179 full school buses, assuming 56 seats by bus. If they all came at once, that’s a mile and a half of school buses pouring into New Hampshire. But if they didn’t, that’s another 181 chances for someone to see what was going on.
One of the New Hampshire officials who weighed in in 2017 was Fergus Cullen, city councilman for Dover, NH, and former chairman of the state’s Republican Party. With this experience in hand, he is launching a challenge on social networks in 2020.
I am renewing my offer to pay $1000 to the first person who can prove that even an out-of-state person took a bus from anywhere in Massachusetts to any polling place in New Hampshire and voted illegally in the November 2020 elections #nhpolitics 1/5 pic.twitter.com/6X74DN0nnF
— Fergus Cullen (@FergusCullen) November 1, 2020
In a phone call with The Washington Post, Cullen confirmed that his 2020 thousand dollar challenge hadn’t been completed.
“It’s like Bigfoot, right?” he said. “Everyone has a smartphone with a camera. You would think Bigfoot sightings would increase. In fact, you don’t.
An update for Don Bolduc: The Granite Staters are concerned about how many Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) they don’t see in their state. Clearly, officials need to respond to this.
Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him
Candace Owens weeks back was Kanye West’s closest ally, the brain behind George Floyd‘s drug overdose claim. And if you don’t know, Floyd’s drug overdose post led to attacking the Jewish community. When Ye made the Defcon 3 statement against the Jewish, the b-tch edged Ye on when everyone else asked that he apologize. Candace… Read More »Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him
The post Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ayo Dosunmu is picking up where he left off — and the Chicago Bulls are confident he’s in store for more: ‘He has a huge ceiling ahead of him’
Every Chicago Bulls game at the United Center begins the same way — a raucous cheer as the public address announcer calls “Frommmm Chicago” to welcome second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu to the court.
Dosunmu’s entry into the NBA was more rushed than planned. In his second season, the 22-year-old is helming the Bulls offense yet again with Lonzo Ball injured.
But after being thrown into the deep end as a rookie, it’s clear that Dosunmu has developed from a stopgap to a difference maker this season.
“He has a huge ceiling ahead of him,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s got a huge, huge growth opportunity ahead of him.”
Dosunmu spent his summer in the Advocate Center gym, working with his father and the Bulls coaching staff to improve his shooting form. Despite shooting over 50% as a rookie, Dosunmu wanted to speed up his release to be quicker off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot opportunities.
The resulting confidence in his shot is only aiding Dosunmu in making decisive plays.
“I’m at a point right now this year where even if I miss it, it feels good,” Dosunmu said. “I’m just continuing to do the same work that I put in, continuing to keep getting my shots up. The development coaching staff did a great job of that, watching film with me, continuing to encourage me in that area to see that I put the work in. So now it’s all about showing it.”
Dosunmu has been showing it in the early weeks of the regular season.
Although his shooting from the field is on par with last season — 51% for 12.6 points per game compared to 52% for 8.8 points per game — it’s his 3-point shooting that shows the biggest leap in improvement so far. Dosunmu is shooting 45% from behind the arc, a seven-point increase from 2021-22.
While it’s still early in the season, Dosunmu’s improved long-range accuracy is a promising sign.
“He’s shot the ball well from the corners,” Donovan said. “I feel confident with the work that he’s put in, the preparation he’s put in. Every player is going to have good nights and bad nights so a lot of it’s going to be just based on him putting the work in each and every day.”
While improved perimeter shooting adds a layer to Dosunmu’s offense, the guard’s game still revolves around getting downhill and directing the offense.
Donovan is urging Dosunmu to attack the rim. The Bulls feed off the young guard’s aggression, which can force defenses to collapse and create openings for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.
“We’ve tried to create spacing for him (Dosunmu) when he is coming down the floor, where he’s got room to do that and to be aggressive,” Donovan said. “That’s something he’s put a lot of time and attention and focus on. If it doesn’t help (him), it’s going to get (him) a pass to the next option. So we do need him attacking.”
When Goran Dragić arrived in Chicago, Dosunmu immediately sought him out before training camp sessions, spending 20 minutes at a time picking the veteran guard’s brain for experience over nearly two decades as a professional.
That eagerness to learn has been Dosunmu’s calling card since his early days as a Bull. He still referred to himself as a “rookie” until he stepped onto the court for his first game of the season. Dosunmu is approaching his second season in the league with the same inquisitive focus as his first.
“I definitely still have a lot of room to improve, a lot of ways where I can get better,” Dosunmu said. “I’m learning game by game. That’s really my main thing. I want to just keep learning.”
Yet despite his consistent curiosity, Dosunmu’s teammates have noticed a change in the guard this season — more confident, more self-assured, more vocal. Dosunmu regularly grabs teammates — from rookies such as Dalen Terry to the veterans like Andre Drummond — to administer pep talks and give in-game advice.
Although Dosunmu rose to his role as a leader last year, LaVine said it’s only to be expected that Dosunmu’s guidance would grow after shedding the rookie moniker.
“Experience is the best teacher,” LaVine said. “Coming out last year, being put in that position and then flourishing in it — experience is the best thing for all of us. In our careers, we gain the most from experience and opportunity.”
()
4 million Ukrainians affected by power cuts after Russian strikes on energy facilities: Volodymyr Zelensky
Kyiv:
About four million people across Ukraine are affected by power outages caused by Russian airstrikes on the country’s electricity infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
“From this point on, many cities and regions in our country are using stabilization blackout schedules…” he said in his evening speech. “We are doing everything so that the State has the possibility of reducing these breakdowns.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Kanye West Kicked Out Of Skechers HQ After Storming There Unannounced With Paparazzi
Kanye West continues to believe he is the main character, meanwhile, things have changed drastically. The only thing Ye still has power over is his singing talent and maybe business ideas. Even his kids have been taken away from him. 2022 is a terrible year to be Kanye, no doubt! Everything went south for the… Read More »Kanye West Kicked Out Of Skechers HQ After Storming There Unannounced With Paparazzi
The post Kanye West Kicked Out Of Skechers HQ After Storming There Unannounced With Paparazzi appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Third party candidates also on ballot for MN governor
FAIRMONT, Minn. — Much of the conversation in the 2022 gubernatorial election has centered on the contest between Republican nominee Scott Jensen and incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
But a total of six candidates for governor are appearing on the ballot, including one each from the state’s two pro-legal marijuana parties, an advocate for an alternative democratic system and a candidate for the Socialist Workers Party.
Three of them appeared in a public forum Thursday held by the southern Minnesota city of Fairmont’s chamber of commerce. It was billed by the Independence-Alliance Party as the “other guys” debate, as third parties have not had an opportunity to appear for forums on any of the state’s major media outlets.
Independence-Alliance candidate Hugh McTavish, Socialist Workers Party candidate Gabrielle Prosser, and Steve Patterson with Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis took part in the forum. James McCaskel with Legal Marijuana Now did not appear.
While the candidates who participated in the forum presented a wide range of views on the best way to tackle issues like public safety and inflation, there was one central point of agreement: The two-party system is not equipped to tackle Minnesota’s problems.
Third-party candidates played a significant role in recent Minnesota political history, but have become less prominent over the past decade. Jesse Ventura famously won the governor’s race in 1998 as a Reform Party candidate — the party that later changed its name to the Independence Party.
The Independence Party performed strongly through the 2000s, though has almost completely diminished in the past decade after gaining more than 10 percent of the vote in the 2010 governor’s race. In recent years, the two legal marijuana parties have grown in support — in fact, both are the only alternative parties in Minnesota that currently have “major party” status.
Most polls in the governor’s race have placed Walz in the lead against Scott Jensen, though the gap has closed in recent weeks. Alternative parties’ gubernatorial candidates garnered less than 4 percent of the vote in the 2018 election, and it’s hard to say if the 2020 candidates will have any sway over the outcome.
Here’s a look at what candidates who participated in Thursday’s forum had to say:
Hugh McTavish
Biochemist and pharmaceutical CEO Hugh McTavish with the Independence-Alliance Party, the current iteration of former Gov. Ventura’s party, is running on the concept of “jury democracy.”
In a jury democracy, randomly selected panels of 500 to 2,000 everyday citizens would be summoned to view arguments presented by different sides of a policy debate and come to a consensus on which policies to adopt.
Keeping true to the central concept of his campaign, McTavish mostly responded to policy-related questions posed by the forum by answering that decisions would be best left up to randomly selected pools of citizens.
McTavish did have a few proposals, however. In regard to public safety, he suggested making it easier for police departments to fire officers by allowing chiefs to directly terminate rather than sending issues to arbitration.
Besides supporting jury democracy, McTavish suggested a policy where all Minnesotans would be encouraged to wear name tags and take a walk at 2 p.m. every Thursday to meet with their neighbors as a way to foster greater social understanding.
He also threw out a proposal to reclaim vast swaths of state land for nature.
“I want to convert half the state to nature. I’d like to have buffalo roaming wild in the southern half of our state again,” he said. “I’d like to have wolves in every corner of the state.”
Steve Patterson
Steve Patterson, with Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis, is a small-business owner with a bar and grill in Austin and a brewery in Rochester that could never open due to pandemic restrictions. He said COVID-19 lockdowns and their disproportionately negative impact on small businesses was what motivated him to seek office.
Besides running to “be the voice of small business,” Patterson laid out priorities centered around personal freedom.
“To put my campaign simply, I’m pro-guns, pro-weed and pro-choice,” he said in his opening statement. “When I say I’m ‘pro-choice,’ that’s not exclusive to abortion laws. I believe in all medical freedom as well. I do not think that we should be able to force vaccines on people.”
On public safety, Patterson said he is pro-police and called for holding lawmakers accountable for bad rules rather than the people enforcing them.
Patterson also railed against Gov. Walz’s adoption of California’s clean vehicle standards for Minnesota, arguing it would not be practical for the state, particularly for farmers.
He proposed the idea of an individual income tax exemption for every hour worked past the 40-hour workweek as an incentive to reward hard work.
Gabrielle Prosser
Prosser, with the Socialist Workers Party, is a union member who works at a bakery in north Minneapolis. The vision she presented at the forum did not offer many specifics on policies, but rather a broader call for worker solidarity and organization against the existing capitalist order.
“Our living and working conditions have been deteriorating, as the wealth of the ruling class families grow. The prospect for young people to move out, let alone raise a family is being undermined by the current moral, economic and social crisis of capitalism,” she said. “We cannot look to either party, Democrats or Republicans, for political leadership.”
Prosser in the forum advocated for a public works program to help people find employment at union wages, covering the costs of production for farmers, and nationalization of private lands.
In a June story from The Militant, a socialist news website, Prosser said she supports abortion rights, universal health care, and affordable child and elder care.
Six people are shot and injured, one critically, outside a funeral in Pittsburgh
Six people are shot and injured – one critically – outside Pittsburgh funeral for 20-year-old man killed in shooting: Cops hunt last fugitive suspect
- Multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday, with police confirming that six people, including one in critical condition, were hit outside a church funeral
- Multiple police departments responded to a ShotSpotter alert around midday in the 3700 block of Brighton Road
- Five victims are being treated at Allegheny General Hospital, with one in critical condition
- A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting
- The funeral service is believed to have been held at Destiny of Faith Church for John Hornezes, 20
- Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15
Six people were shot and injured, one seriously, as a gunman remains at large in Pittsburgh.
Several shots were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights where a funeral was taking place.
The funeral service is believed to have been held for 20-year-old John Hornezes, according to 90.5 WESA.
Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15.
Police have identified the other two people killed in the Oct. 15 incident as innocent victims and said Hornezes was the likely target of the shooting.
On Friday, Pittsburgh public safety officials tweeted that “multiple shots were fired in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road.”
Six people were shot and injured, one critically as a gunman remains at large in Pittsburgh
The funeral is believed to have been for John Hornezes, 20 (pictured)
Hornezes was one of three people killed in a North Side shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 15
Five victims are being cared for at Allegheny General Hospital, one of whom is in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting
Pittsburgh public safety officials earlier tweeted that ‘multiple shots fired in area of 3700 block of Brighton Road’
A woman emerging from the church in Brighton Heights where the shooting took place says the violence in the area is ‘spinning out of control’
Five victims are being cared for at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), with one in critical condition. A sixth person was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital after the shooting.
Dan Laurent, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network, told CNN the patients were brought to AGH around 12:45 p.m. — but Laurent had no information about their condition or the nature of their injuries.
Police Commander Richard Ford said authorities are still investigating the motive for the shooting.
At this time, no information on the suspects has been released as police maintain a heavy presence in the area.
A woman coming out of the church in Brighton Heights where the shooting took place has told WPXI things were “getting out of control”.
“We have to stop this violence, we have to love each other, we have to communicate with each other, we have to reason with each other, this is not the right way,” she said.
