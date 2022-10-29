Attorneys General Say Jewel-Osco Parent Should Delay $4 Billion Dividend Until They Review Kroger Acquisition Plan – NBC Chicago

Newsletter Sign-Up
A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, to delay paying $4 billion to its shareholders until they can complete a review of the chain’s planned acquisition of groceries by Kroger.
Kroger, the parent company of Chicago-area Mariano Groceries, announced earlier this month that it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and survives any legal challenges.
The merger agreement provided for a special dividend of up to $4 billion, or $6.85 per share, to be paid by Albertsons to its shareholders on November 7.
In an open letter sent to Albertsons this week, six attorneys general said the dividend, which is equivalent to nearly a third of Albertsons’ $11 billion market value, would rob the company of needed cash. to operate while regulators review the merger.
The letter also says it’s unclear whether the deal will be approved because federal and state laws prohibit mergers that significantly lessen competition. Together, Albertsons and Cincinnati-based Kroger would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market.
“If a regulatory challenge to the merger succeeds, or if the parties abandon the transaction, Albertsons should continue to compete with other grocery stores, a goal that its decision to enrich its shareholders to the tune of $4 billion will have done much more. difficult to accomplish,” the letter read.
The letter was signed by the Democratic attorneys general of the District of Columbia, California, Illinois and Washington and the Republican attorneys general of Arizona and Idaho. Albertsons is based in Boise, Idaho.
In a statement, Albertsons said the announcement of the merger and the special dividend mark the successful completion of a strategic review begun in February into the future of the business. The company had nearly $29 billion in assets at the end of September, including $3.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“We are confident that we will maintain our strong financial position as we work to close the merger,” Albertsons said.
Attorneys general have asked Albertsons to respond to his letter by Friday. A spokesman for District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine did not say Thursday whether Albertsons had responded, as the office does not comment on investigations.
But Racine said attorneys general will consider litigation to stop the dividend payment if Albertsons does not agree to a delay. Attorneys general can also take legal action to block a merger, alone or alongside the Justice Department, as they did in 2019 when T-Mobile bought its smaller rival Sprint.
Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm, is among those that could make the most of Albertsons’ dividend payout. Cerberus led a consortium of investors that bought Albertsons in 2006. He helped finance Albertsons’ purchase of the Safeway chain in 2015 and took Albertsons public in 2020. Cerberus owns nearly 30% of Albertsons’ shares .
NBC Chicago
The Minnehaha Academy doubles team of Greta Johnson and Chloe Alley brought home a championship in the Class A division of the girls tennis state team tournament Friday at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Johnson and Alley, seeded third in the 16-team field, had to fight their way through the tournament final, outlasting Elyse Palen and Caroline Daly of Rochester Lourdes 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.
Isabelle Einess of Breck beat Ryan Witter of Rochester Lourdes 6-0, 6-2 in the Class A singles final.
In Class 2A, the singles final was an all-Minnetonka affair, with No. 2 seed Sarah Shahbaz dominating No. 1 seed Kelsey Phillips 6-1, 6-2 for the title.
Phillips beat Shahbaz 7-5, 6-0 last week in the Section 2 championship match.
Shahbaz, who also won the singles state championship last year, played No. 1 doubles for Minnetonka instead of single in the team state tournament earlier in the week. She only lost four games in four singles matches en route to another state title Thursday and Friday. She has committed to play in college at Coastal Carolina.
In doubles, Claire Loftus and Aoife Loftus of Rochester Mayo beat Allyson Jay and Nana Vang of Blake 6-2, 6-0 in the final.
The New York statewide Republican push, driven in large part by the party’s policing platform, has spilled over into the attorney general’s campaign, according to recent polls that show as the race closes.
Just four weeks ago, a Siena College Research Institute poll showed New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, leading her Republican opponent, Queens business litigator Michael Henry, by a margin of 16. points.
But the same pollster this month shows Ms James’ lead has narrowed to 11 points. Moreover, a non-partisan poll by the Trafalgar Group has her trailing Mr Henry by one point, 45.4% to 44.4%, as of October 15.
“I always told people it was going to be a dormant race, and we always thought it was a winnable race and there was a path to victory,” the campaign spokeswoman said. Henry, Candice Giove, at The Washington Times.
The Washington Times contacted James’ camp for comment and did not hear back.
New York Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf said Mr Henry had an uphill battle, saying Ms James had most of the advantages on her side and was unlikely to lose.
“Why? Because there has been no money or activity around the race. short-vote races “Is it possible that Tish James will lose? The answer is yes. It’s always possible.”
Mr Henry is at a fundraising disadvantage, raising just $400,000 this cycle and spending $257,000 so far, records show. But the political environment in New York, where voters rank crime as a major problem, could help Mr. Henry in the final weeks of the campaign.
Ms James launched her re-election bid in December after dropping out of her brief gubernatorial bid and raising $10 million, of which she spent $7 million, according to the latest campaign documents.
Republicans, who have not won a statewide office in New York since 2002, see a silver lining to change that as Republican Representative Lee Zeldin is also neck and neck in the polls against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.
Like Republicans in deep blue states across the country, Mr. Zeldin and Mr. Henry are campaigning against Democrats’ reluctance to hold violent and long-time criminals accountable.
Their agenda would include suspending cashless bail from state Democrats in 2019 and firing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is being scrutinized for failing to often punish offenders in New York.
Mr. Henry, a political unknown, leads a campaign to restore law and order, reduce inflation and fight corruption in Albany state houses.
“That’s really what drives this campaign. He’s been on the streets for over a year, meeting people and getting into communities that are key to winning this election,” Ms Giove said.
Ms James made a national name for herself in the legal and political world as an attack dog against former President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, spending much of her tenure filing complaints against both.
However, according to reports, she has spent little time on the campaign trail, and political campaign pundits on both sides of the aisle have told The Washington Times that she and Ms. Hochul will need strong turnout from minority voters in New York during the elections. Day.
For the moment, according to Mr. Sheinkopf, Ms. Hochul does not arouse enthusiasm.
“If black people don’t show up significantly in New York and the suburban population does, then the likelihood increases that Hochul won’t be governor in January,” he said.
MILWAUKEE — As the Knicks moved to their high-scoring style with an offensive-minded backcourt, the responsibility has fallen on RJ Barrett to pick up the defensive slack on the perimeter.
That has manifested in different ways but none more obvious than Barrett’s distance traveled on the court.
“Oh, I’m running,” he said.
Heading into Friday’s matchup against the Bucks, Barrett ranked seventh in the NBA in miles logged per game at 2.76. He was also fifth in distance covered on defense — the only Knick in the top 20 — which is indicative of being assigned the opposition’s top perimeter threat.
Much of that is about necessity. The Knicks’ backcourt of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier is subpar defensively, leaving Barrett — who is physically strong but not the quickest — as the best option to guard the likes of Ja Morant and Gordon Hayward. The foot injury to Quentin Grimes, who hasn’t played this season, has exacerbated the issue because he’s Tom Thibodeau’s top alternative to defend the perimeter.
Such physical exertion could certainly sap Barrett’s scoring, which had fallen to low and inefficient levels through the opening four games. Barrett pondered the excuse but ultimately didn’t agree.
“I don’t know. I feel like I was guarding people last year, ended up doing pretty well,” said Barrett, who entered Friday’s game shooting just 37% overall and 14% from beyond the arc. “I definitely could be playing better offensively and I feel my rhythm coming back after not playing for a while.”
Thibodeau scoffed at the idea that Barrett is shouldering more defensive responsibility compared to previous seasons.
“No. That’s comical,” Thibodeau said.
As Barrett noted, he’s been moving like this for a while. It was never quite at the level of 2.76 miles per game, but the 2019 third-overall pick led the Knicks in distance traveled in all three of his seasons.
He’s also been an inefficient scorer in the NBA, shooting less than 42% for his career.
“I like being a player where, even if offensively I’m not having the best night, I can still be out there on the floor affecting winning in a different way,” he said.
Perhaps the Knicks’ best wing defender to play alongside Barrett — Reggie Bullock — left before last season for the Mavericks in free agency, and Grimes can’t be the replacement if he’s not available.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Barrett guards Donovan Mitchell in Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers, which would be a matchup of intrigue because of the summer trade negotiations.
Barrett, who was offered by the Knicks to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell, isn’t promoting the sideshow.
“Who cares? I’m here. He’s there,” Barrett said.
Besides, he had a lot of defensive responsibilities to consider in Milwaukee and a shot to rediscover.
“It’s going to fall. She’s going to drop,” Barrett said. “Especially last game [Wednesday’s overtime victory over the Hornets] it felt great, it all felt great, especially that last shot — that last one I missed in overtime. I thought that was definitely good.
“So it’s going to happen, it’s going to fall.”
Welcome to boston.com weekly broadcast guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms such as netflix, Hulu, Amazon Premier, Disney+, HBO Maxand more.
Many of the recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are set to leave a streaming service at the end of the month.
Got a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments or via email [email protected] Looking for even more streaming options? Consult previous editions of our list of essentials here.
25 Must-Watch Horror Movies Streaming Right Now
When Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at the rental house she has booked in Detroit, Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already there. A mistaken case of double booking, or something far more sinister? You might think you have a general idea of where “Barbarian” is going after watching the trailer. Trust us, you don’t – and the less you know, the more “Barbarian” viewing experience you’ll have.
How to watch: “Barbarian” is streaming on HBO Max.
From the publication of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” in 1897 to Stephenie Meyer’s contemporary “Twilight” novels, vampires have often been the most overtly romantic (and often sexual) creatures in the horror genre. In the 2008 Swedish film “Let The Right One In,” the trope comes into play again, as bullied teenager Oskar strikes up a relationship with the cool vampire next door, Eli. Oskar struggles to get rid of his tormentors, and Eli desperately needs fresh blood as the authorities close in on her. It’s a match made in heaven – or in the suburbs of Stockholm, anyway.
How to watch: “Let the Right One In” is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
Whether you know Louis Armstrong’s life story deep, or only know the legendary jazz musician from “What A Wonderful World,” Apple TV’s new documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers an in-depth look. and deeply compelling about Armstrong. One of the most influential figures in music history – whose impact is often overlooked due to the time he changed the game – Armstrong grew up in New Orleans, rose to prominence in the 1920s and retained his power until his death. in the 1970s. Using both archival footage and recently unearthed personal recordings and conversations, director Sacha Jenkins removes much of the artifice of a standard documentary, leaving Armstrong’s footage to manage alone.
How to watch: “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” is streaming on Apple TV+.
Though his name is right there in the title of this horror anthology show, Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) doesn’t direct any of the eight episodes, instead serving as a Rod Serling-style guide in the first minutes of each horrible new chapter. It doesn’t matter, because del Toro has rounded up a row of talented murderers, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”) and Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”), giving the their free rein to bring their own style to each cautionary tale.
How to watch: “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is streaming on Netflix.
It’s the absolute last call to board the “White Lotus” train before Mike White’s HBO dark comedy returns for a second season on Sunday. Season 1, which won 10 Emmys, was set at Maui’s White Lotus resort, where a deeply flawed and highly authoritative group of guests (and the staff forced to tolerate them) live out their dramas over the course of six episodes. Season 2 moves to the White Lotus in Sicily, where an almost entirely new cast of malcontents will entertain viewers with their revulsive behavior. We say “almost,” because there’s a beloved character returning from Season 1: Tanya, a flighty woman played by Boston native Jennifer Coolidge (“Legally Blonde”).
How to watch: “The White Lotus” is streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 of “The White Lotus” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Boston
It was their final and by far feistiest debate.
On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen lit into each other on a range of issues, philosophies and personal styles as each seeks to gain momentum into the last 11 days before Election Day.
The race has garnered increased national attention and fundraising in the last few weeks as polls have shown the race tightening. Former President Donald Trump surprised Jensen by endorsing him earlier this week, and Walz sought — and got — a rare endorsement from Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, an independent who, like Trump, has spread false conspiracy theories.
The debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio inside the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul with no live audience, was at times chaotic and personal, and at times substantive. Topics ranged from state income tax policy to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walz, seemingly aware that he may not be the hands-down favorite many political observers once thought he was, charged into the debate with an attempt to draw a deep philosophical distinction with Jensen.
“Scott’s vision is a dark and fearful vision of Minnesota,” Walz said in his opening remarks, before accusing Jensen of wanting to “criminalize” women seeking abortions, supporting tax cuts to benefit the wealthy while cutting funding for schools, and enabling “election denialism.” “That’s not the vision I have, and it’s not the vision Minnesotans have.”
It was a theme Walz would harken back to throughout the debate as Jensen sought to lay blame for numerous items of bad news — including falling test scores in schools, the Feeding Our Future COVID funding scandal, and spikes in violent crime — at Walz’ feet.
As Walz continued, the former high school football coach appeared to try to channel the rallyer-in-chief role he sought to play in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic: “We’ve been through some challenging times together. We’ve come out stronger than ever. We offer up solutions to the toughest problems.”
The opening remarks of Jensen, a former state senator and Chaska family physician, were a direct contrast.
“I became a family doctor because I wanted to help people,” he said. “I’m running for governor because Tim Walz hurt people. In his inaugural address, he said he’d unite people … That’s a sham. Tim Walz failed. Minnesota is broken. We’re fractured. We’re more deeply divided than I can remember in my lifetime. A few minutes ago, you heard Gov. Walz say ‘We’re stronger than ever.’ Really?”
With moderator Mike Mulcahy several times inserting himself to maintain acoustic order, Walz and Jensen sparred substantively over a few policy differences.
Jensen has suggested eliminating the state income tax, which makes up a major portion of state government income. His statements have varied as to how fast to do it, and how state services would change as a result. On Friday, he said he was merely trying to “start a conversation” on the topic. “You can’t have a plan until you do the brainstorming first. I have never indicated any specifics in this regard, of the personal income tax.” Jensen has floated specifics, but has later dismissed them as “brainstorming.”
Walz pressed Jensen for specifics, suggesting that officers of the State Patrol or Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would have to be cut.
Jensen criticized Walz as a typical tax-and-spend liberal, saying, “I don’t know that I’ve seen Tim Walz see a tax he didn’t want to increase.” He noted that when Walz came into office with a plan to increase the gas tax. However, Walz quickly abandoned that plan, and on Friday, he noted that there hasn’t been a state tax increase in his four years in office, and he signed into law several tax cuts.
The pair also differ in their view on schools. Walz pushed for a $960 million increase to the state’s portion of education funding, while Jensen has been skeptical of any increase in school funding and has suggested he would cut it. Jensen supports allowing parents to use a portion of public education dollars to pay private school tuition. On Friday, however, the two men never quite got into an actual debate over their education policy differences, as that discussion devolved into bickering.
Perhaps surprisingly, COVID-19 played a prominent role in the action Friday.
Walz several times sought to portray Jensen as a purveyor of misinformation, even suggesting after the debate that some of what he said on air would be banned by social media channels.
Jensen, who rose to prominence by sowing doubt about the dangers of the virus, the usefulness of mask wearing and the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines — positions that have earned him warnings from social media companies at times — didn’t shy away.
“I’ve definitely been a skeptic,” he said, touting that he has been investigated five times by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, which has investigated him after it received complaints, but has never meted out any discipline. Jensen remains unvaccinated.
Walz touted his endorsement of the Minnesota Medical Association’s political arm, which had previously endorsed Jensen when he ran for the state Senate — to which Jensen responded that the group is “a liberal organization.”
Jensen restated his some of his debunked grievances with COVID, including that the death count has been inflated, and he criticized Walz for closing businesses and schools and supporting mask mandates for as long as he did, as well as a policy that allowed hospitals to discharge recovering nursing home residents back to their facilities.
He pushed for Walz to declare he would oppose any state effort to mandate the coronavirus vaccine for schoolchildren. Walz said no such mandate is currently being considered, but he refused to rule one out in the future.
At one point when discussing the high rate of death for early COVID patients on ventilators, Mulcahy asked Jensen, “Isn’t that because of COVID?”
“No,” Jensen responded. “The ventilator was the problem.”
“I don’t want to platform Scott any more on this,” Walz said moments later.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
