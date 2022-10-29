Bernie Sanders suggests Democrats could levy a new windfall tax on businesses he accuses of inflation

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont suggested Friday night that Democrats could levy a one-time tax on corporations that have taken advantage of inflation to fight rising costs.

Speaking at a rally hosted by NextGen America in Las Vegas, Sanders also accused Republicans who criticize Democratic policy for fueling inflation of “lying.”

It was one of three events that made headlines for Sanders in Nevada on Friday. The Senate seat there, held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, is among the most competitive in the entire 2022 election cycle.

It could also be the critical race to decide which party controls the Senate during the second half of President Joe Biden’s term.

For months, Sanders has urged Democrats to focus more on inflation on the campaign trail — an issue that has quietly crushed them in the polls amid a flurry of Republican attacks.

The tactic was in the spotlight Friday night when he urged his progressive audience to come out and vote for Cortez Masto, who is being challenged by a Donald Trump-backed candidate named Adam Laxalt.

She’s doing a hell of a job in Nevada. Let’s see she gets back to Washington,’ Sanders said to applause. “But what we’re dealing with is not just people trying to undermine democracy, not just people trying to deny a woman the right to control her own body, not just the issue of climate change, etc. .”

“What we are dealing with right now is an economy that is failing the working class of this country.”

On Friday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held three rallies in Nevada as part of a multi-state swing in the final midterms sprint

He suggested one way to tackle the inflation people are ‘struggling’ with would be a one-off tax on record corporate profits during the pandemic.

He is pictured shaking hands and taking photos with voters after the Friday night speech

Americans have faced decades of high inflation rates for much of the year, and it shows no signs of significantly slowing down. While the September inflation data indicated a slight decline in inflation from the previous month, it also showed that underlying inflation – more rigid costs that exclude volatility in food prices and energy – increased by more than 6%, its highest level in 40 years.

But Sanders dismissed the idea that today’s high cost of living is due to Biden’s spending bills — specifically, the COVID-era U.S. bailout.

Several economic experts have suggested that Biden’s stimulus bill and the first passed under Trump are largely responsible for the state of the economy.

“My fellow Republicans, all over the country, and they’re saying, you know, inflation is caused by Joe Biden, by Bernie Sanders, by others who embraced the US bailout,” Sanders said. “Well, you know what, they lie.”

He echoed the defense often used by Democrats that inflation is a global trend.

“Inflation in many countries is higher than in the United States because the causes of inflation are global,” Sanders said.

“They have to do with the pandemic and the breakdown of supply chains. They have to do with the terrible, terrible disruptive war in Ukraine, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He added: “And I want to tell you what else inflation has to do: it has everything to do with corporate greed.”

Sanders hit out at Republicans — and some financial pundits — blaming President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus bill for today’s rising costs

Core inflation, which excludes volatility in food and energy prices, hit its highest level in 40 years

Sanders accused energy and pharmaceutical companies of raising prices as millions of Americans were left vulnerable by the pandemic – and suggested the Democratic-controlled Congress could impose a one-time fee to punish them.

“Think about the moral aspect, in the midst of all the crises we’re facing, they’re saying we can raise prices to the highest level and no one will notice,” the senator said.

“Well, I noticed, and that’s why I think we’re going to put a windfall tax on them.”

Such a tax would have virtually no chance of passing under a Republican-controlled Congress.

And unfavorable projections for Democrats as well as tight races across the country are worrying their supporters.

“Honestly, I think, to be quite frank, the Democratic message has been terrible,” Zee Cohen Sanchez, 31, told DailyMail.com.

Sanchez, who runs a campaign firm, said Sanders brought new “energy” to revitalize the party, but said Democrats have since “wasted” that momentum.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, votes at a polling place Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Las Vegas. She is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the 2022 election cycle

Adam Laxalt is in the running with an endorsement from Donald Trump. Trump said of the former Republican attorney general: “He fought valiantly against voter fraud, which took place in Nevada. He’s strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the radical left. Adam has my complete and total approval!’

She told DailyMail.com that she wanted to know more from her party about inflation and abortion rights.

“People just don’t show up because they don’t believe in it anymore. And we can change it, like Democrats can change the message,” the activist offered.

‘At present. It’s just like, don’t vote for them, don’t vote for Republicans. It’s not enough.’

Joshua Mathisen, 18, a University of Las Vegas student and former NextGen America volunteer, said he was “nervous” that the battleground state Senate race would be so close, given the more marginal positions of Laxalt.

The former Republican Nevada attorney general has previously expressed support for state jurisdiction over abortion and repeated Trump’s 2020 voter fraud plots.

“Adam Laxalt is, like, an extremist at the end of the day. I don’t – I really don’t understand why anyone would want to re-elect Catherine Cortez Masto given her record,” Mathisen said.

‘But I- you know, I’ve seen the polls. I know how it goes.