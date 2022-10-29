Bet €10 and get €30 free bets with Sky Bet

Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” has taken over ownership of Twitter.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter Inc., a tide of racist slurs and memes has swelled on the platform, sparking concern that the site is entering an era of hate speech.

Twitter has long struggled with how to fairly enforce content policies on its platform to appease advertisers, users and powerful world leaders who use its service. But as Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” regained ownership of the company, some conservative officials, partisan extremists and conspiracy peddlers saw reason to celebrate the change.

It seems to be a bunch of people who think the rules magically changed as soon as he signed on the dotted line,” said Katie Harbath, CEO and Founder of Anchor Change and former Director of Public Policy. at Facebook.

Dr. Rebekah Tromble, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Policy at George Washington University, said that as soon as Musk took over Twitter, online trolls started encouraging each other. each other to push the boundaries on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, this spike in hate language is entirely predictable,” said Tromble, who has studied Twitter for years. “For most of these trolls, it’s a game. But for others, including some political influencers, saying hateful and outlandish things helps them grow their following and make money. And they see that. as a golden opportunity to attract even more attention.”

The flurry of speech underscores the difficulty Musk faces in delivering on his promise to restore people’s ability to speak freely while managing the platform’s appetite for advertisers, to whom he promised in a letter Thursday that Twitter would not turn into a “free-for-all hellscape” under his leadership. Musk has repeatedly objected to Twitter’s enforcement strategies, such as permanently banning certain high profile accounts.

Musk tweeted that Twitter would form a content moderation board that would include “very diverse viewpoints.” Major decisions on the content and reinstatement of the accounts are pending until the group is convened, he said.

Although Musk has already fired four Twitter executives, including Vijaya Gadde, the company’s chief legal, policy and trust officer, who led a team that made decisions about permanently banning certain high profile accounts, he has not yet made any concrete or substantial changes. Twitter’s moderation policies. Yet on Friday, some conservative politicians and pundits saw the platform becoming his property as a symbolic victory.

Twitter will form a content moderation board with a wide range of views. No major content or account reinstatement decisions will be made before this board meets. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

“FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION!!!!” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, posted from her official Twitter account late Thursday, minutes after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter was announced. Greene’s personal account was permanently banned by Twitter earlier this year for repeated violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policies. “Just wait until tomorrow,” she said in another tweet a minute later.

On Friday, Greene tweeted simply, “We win.” The congresswoman gained at least 40,492 new followers in the hours after Musk took over Twitter, according to analysis by Bloomberg.

Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, also applauded Musk’s takeover of Twitter with a message Friday morning: “Free speech. Liberal tears.” He gained at least 40,419 subscribers in the same time frame, according to Bloomberg analysis.

Freedom of speech. Liberal tears. — Representative Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 28, 2022

Other partisan accounts with recordings of repeated broadcasts of false claims that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen have tested the limits of speech under Musk’s regime of Twitter. Robby Starbuck, a former Tennessee congressional candidate and pro-Trump activist, tweeted a transphobic and disinformation-laden tweet late Thursday, prefacing the message with, “Just testing the new Twitter out.” The post garnered 80,870 likes and shares on the platform.

An influential anonymous account with nearly a million followers, called @catturd2, has complained of being “shadowbanned” on Twitter. On Friday morning, it was one of the few accounts to which the new Twitter chief replied, “I’m going to dig deeper today.”

The Starbuck and @catturd2 accounts were listed as repeat spreaders of disinformation in a peer-reviewed report by the Election Integrity Partnership, a group of research organizations studying disinformation campaigns, including in the 2020 election.

Dozens of anonymous trolls have signed up to Twitter over the past day according to analysis by Bloomberg, addressing topics that had been heavily moderated by Twitter in the past – such as hate speech against protected groups and the promotion of lies about Covid-19 and its vaccines.

Overnight and into Friday, racist slurs, anti-Semitic rhetoric and offensive memes swept across the platform, with users encouraging each other on far-right forums such as The Donald, and on apps messengers like Telegram and on internet forums like 4chan.

For hours on Thursday afternoon, a racial slur remained at low volume on Twitter, with less than a dozen mentions every five minutes across the platform, according to data from Dataminr, a platform for social media analysis. After news broke that Musk had made the deal on Twitter, there was a 1,300% increase in the word appearing on the platform in different languages, including Spanish, Arabic and Portuguese. At its peak, the word appeared 170 times every five minutes, according to the data.

Mentions of ivermectin, the popular deworming drug among those seeking alternative treatments for Covid-19 despite a lack of strong research to support it, also rose 2,900% on Twitter, peaking at 358 mentions every five minutes. , according to Dataminr.

And mentions of “plandemic,” shorthand for a conspiracy in which a dark cabal of elites used the coronavirus pandemic and a potential vaccine to profit and gain power, spiked.

On Friday, the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism said it identified a coordinated effort to spread anti-Semitic content on Twitter, “explicitly drawing inspiration from the Elon Musk takeover.” Over the past day, the group said it identified more than 1,200 tweets and retweets on the platform that spread anti-Semitic memes.

Alex Stamos, director of the Stanford Internet Observatory, said in an interview that Musk publicly taking responsibility for content decisions for an entire social network, while having business interests in other parts of the world , was unprecedented.

“He has another company that gets a quarter of its revenue from the People’s Republic of China,” Stamos said, referring to Musk’s Tesla Inc. business in China. “It’s incredibly different from anything that’s ever happened before.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev welcomed Musk to the platform with his own message. “Good luck @elonmusk overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter,” he said on Friday. He added a plea: “Leave this Starlink in Ukraine.

Good luck @Elon Musk to overcome political prejudice and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit 👋 that Starlink in Ukraine — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 28, 2022

