Big Tech fails on Q3 2022 results as Meta experiences worst week ever
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media in New York City on October 25, 2019.
Drew Anger | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Other than Appleit was a brutal results week for Big Tech.
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft handsets lost more than $350 billion in market capitalization after offering commentary on the third quarter and the rest of the year. Between slowing revenue growth — or decline in Meta’s case — and efforts to control costs, the tech giants have found themselves in an uncharted waters position after rampant growth over the past decade.
This week’s third-quarter results came amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession. Apple bucked the trend after beating revenue and profit expectations. Friday’s action had its best day in more than two years.
At the other end of the spectrum was Meta, which saw its share price crash in 2022. Facebook’s parent company missed out on profits, recorded its lowest average revenue per user in two years and said Fourth-quarter sales would likely decline for a third consecutive period.
“There’s a lot going on right now in the business and in the world, and so it’s hard to have a simple, ‘We’re going to do this thing, and that’s going to solve all the problems,’” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call.
Meta’s stock had its worst week since the company went public in 2012, plunging 24% in the past five days. Microsoft fell 2.6% for the week, driven by a 7.7% decline on Wednesday after the company gave weak guidance for the year-end period and missed cloud revenue estimates.
Things were also bleak at Amazon, which fell 13%. A bleak outlook for the fourth quarter along with a dramatic slowdown in its cloud computing unit were largely responsible for the selloff.
While Amazon Web Services saw expansion slow to 27.5% from 33% in the prior period, Google’s significantly smaller cloud group accelerated growth to almost 38% from around 36 %. Google plans to continue spending on the cloud, although it intends to curb overall headcount growth in the coming quarters.
“We are excited about this opportunity, given that businesses and governments are still in the early days of public cloud adoption, and we continue to invest accordingly,” said Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat on Tuesday. , during a conference call with analysts. “We remain focused on the longer-term path to profitability.”
However, the results of the rest of Google parent Alphabet were less impressive. The company’s core advertising business grew only slightly, and YouTube’s ad revenue fell from a year earlier. The reverse was true for Amazon, which is catching up with Google and Facebook in digital advertising. In Amazon’s advertising business, revenue growth accelerated from 21% to 30%, beating analysts’ estimates.
“Advertisers are looking for effective advertising, and our advertising is at the point where consumers are willing to spend,” said Brian Olsavsky, the company’s chief financial officer. “We have a lot of benefits that we believe will help both consumers and our partners like sellers and advertisers.”
Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler lowered his Amazon stock price target to $130 from $164 after the results. But he maintained his equivalent of a buy rating on the stock and said the company’s “robust advertising growth” had the potential to help Amazon boost its margin.
As investors continue to move away from technology, they are finding lucrative opportunities in other parts of the market that previously lagged behind software and internet names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3% this week, the fourth consecutive weekly gain for the index. Prior to 2021, the Dow had underperformed the Nasdaq for five consecutive years.
LOOK: Wall Street set to open in the red as investors digest disappointing tech earnings
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage
Over the past weeks, Tom Brady and his wife aka future wife Gisele Bündchen have been enjoying the trends and making the headlines with their rumored divorce drama—and finally, it’s here as the couple has announced that they’re calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. I think marriage in these modern times should be… Read More »Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage
The post Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Finally Announce They’re Dumping Each Other After 13 Years Of Marriage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
White Bear Township sex offender sentenced on federal porn charges
A White Bear Township registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.
Justin John Mitchell, 28, twice was found with thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse on his computer tablet — in August 2019 and again in January 2022, according to court documents.
At the time of both offenses, Mitchell was under court supervision after having been convicted in Ramsey County in 2015 and 2018 of possessing child pornography.
This July, Mitchell was sentenced in Ramsey County to 17 months in prison after admitting to setting up a camera to film a 9-year-old girl undressing in 2019.
Mitchell was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court by Judge Katherine Menendez, who also ordered him to pay $8,000 in restitution and $3,000 to a victim assistance fund.
Mitchell’s prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
The first day Musk owns Twitter leads to havoc and a possible hoax
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
[Editor’s note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]
Elon Musk’s first day at the helm of Twitter, a person who left the company’s headquarters in San Francisco and identified herself as a data engineer said she had just been fired. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the identity of this person and another who made a similar claim.
A Twitter employee, awaiting information about layoffs or plans, told CNBC they were mostly in the dark. Musk was meeting with relatively low-ranking engineering officials, this person noted — a welcome gesture for some. News reports ahead of the deal said Musk had planned workforce reductions of up to 75%.
Twitter did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the layoffs.
Musk finally took over the company on Thursday, ending a months-long legal saga. Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO initially agreed to buy the company for $44 billion, but soon after tried to walk away from the deal because he claimed Twitter wasn’t enough opened on spam accounts on the platform. Twitter denied this and went to court to try to convince Musk to go through with the deal.
Ahead of the original trial date earlier this month, Musk again agreed to make the deal. The judge gave Musk until Friday at 5 p.m. to close the case, or else set a new trial date.
On Thursday, several top executives left the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, CNBC’s David Faber reported. Twitter’s head of legal, trust and safety policy, Vijaya Gadde, was also fired.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
-CNBC’s Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.
St. Paul man pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, the U.S. attorney general’s office says.
Abdul Abubakar Ali, 40, admitted he participated in the scheme that obtained and misappropriated millions of dollars in federal funds designated to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents.
U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger’s office announced Thursday that Ali admitted to using a nonprofit organization, Youth Inventors Lab, as a shell company to carry out the fraud.
In total, Youth Inventors Lab claimed to have served over 1.3 million meals between December 2020 and June 2021 and fraudulently received $3,029,786 in reimbursements from Feeding Our Future.
He and his co-conspirators enrolled in the federal child nutrition program sponsored by Feeding Our Future. Later, the group submitted claims for reimbursement saying they had served meals to hundreds or even thousands of children a day. In addition, he and his co-conspirators submitted fake invoices saying they purchased the food from a vendor.
Both claims were not true, Ali admitted in his guilty plea. The Youth Inventors Lab did not buy food or serve meals.
In addition to the Feeding the Future fraud scheme, Ali also pleaded guilty to other layers of fraud involving Youth Inventors Lab, such as fake invoices to hide the source of the fraudulent funding.
For his participation in the fraud scheme, Ali was paid $82,000 from Youth Inventors Lab and another $47,000 from a company called Franklyn Transportation by his co-conspirators, according to the attorney general’s office.
Ali pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court before Judge Nancy E. Brasel to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finally decided to divorce
Before Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenThe relationship has hit the end zone, the pair already have a game plan in place.
Although the Super Bowl champion and the model announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage, the duo had known a separation was coming for some time, taking the necessary steps beforehand to iron out the details.
“They worked out the details of the settlement and once everything was agreed, there was no longer any reason to wait,” a source close to the former couple told E! New. “They’re both ready to move on and move on.”
As for their children Benjamin12, and Viviane9—Tom also shares his son Jack15 years old, with Bridget Moynahan– the couple “have agreed to joint custody and sharing of their assets,” the source said. “They plan to co-parent and keep the drama free for the kids.”
“It’s a sad day but it’s also a relief to have reached the settlement,” the insider continued. “They knew this was coming and it’s time to move on.”
In perhaps their final meeting with Tom Brady, Ravens leave ‘happy we got the best of him’
On Thursday night, in what might have been their final game against Tom Brady, the Ravens and the legendary quarterback exchanged parting gifts.
The first time Brady dropped back to pass, his overthrown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hit Marlon Humphrey in the hands. The Ravens cornerback flubbed it. Later, cornerback Marcus Peters dropped a would-be red-zone interception. Safety Chuck Clark soon followed.
The generosity went both ways, though. The Ravens sacked Brady three times in their 27-22 win, tying a season high for the 45-year-old, and hit him six times. Outside linebacker Justin Houston’s second-quarter sack — his second straight takedown — was the 555th of Brady’s career, breaking longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL record.
“It’s not surprising because I’m pretty sure he’s the oldest quarterback and played the longest out of everybody,” Houston said of Brady, who was drafted in 2000, before Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Isaiah Likely were even born. “I think anytime you can put that under your belt against Tom Brady, I think that’s a plus, so I’ll take it.”
Even as Brady pushes ahead in his unlikely football life — he said recently on his SiriusXM podcast that there’s “no immediate retirement in my future” — Ravens players acknowledged that Thursday’s game could’ve been their final meeting. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s held up Brady as a paragon of athletic excellence throughout his career, exchanged praise with Brady on the field after the win.
“Appreciate it. The GOAT,” Jackson told Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion widely regarded as the NFL’s greatest of all time.
Brady, a habitual tormentor of Ravens defenses over his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was not his Hall of Fame self for much of Thursday’s loss. He finished 26-for-44 for 325 yards and a touchdown, but he skipped passes to receivers and missed open end-zone throws. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats modeling, his completion percentage (59.1%) was 7 points lower than expected (66.1%).
“I think it was great coverage down the field,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought we were mixing up coverage, making him hold the ball, and I think we had some pressure up front the times he did hold the ball. So I think anytime you can pressure him and make him hold the ball, that’s the biggest thing. Tom, he’s a coach on the field, so he sees everything before it even happens. So anytime you can adjust and make him think just a little bit, that’s what you want.”
The Ravens made a messy week even worse for Brady. After the loss, he said the offense struggled “pretty much at everything. We just struggled in the red area, struggled on third down, struggled in the run game, 2-point plays, short yardage, when backed up, at the start of the first quarter, start of the third quarter — not very good offensive football.” On Friday, Brady announced that he and wife Gisele Bundchen had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.
In handing Brady his first three-game losing streak in 20 years, the Ravens made a promising connection to their last Super Bowl run. In 2012, Brady’s Patriots twice lost to the Ravens, who’d never beaten him two times in a row — and wouldn’t again until Thursday. (In 2019, their last meeting, the Ravens beat the Brady-led Patriots in Baltimore.)
The future wasn’t on Humphrey’s mind when he approached Brady after Thursday’s game, though. He called it an “honor” to share the field, maybe one last time.
“That was special to me,” he said. “A guy that’s done so much for this league, so many championships, so much dedication — you hear all these stories about him, and it’s honestly really cool to just be on the field with somebody that’s great. It’s really cool to get a win against him. Maybe we’ll see him down the road. I guess [the] Super Bowl would be the only time. But if that was the last time, if this is his last year, I’m happy we got the best of him.”
