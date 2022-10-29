Blockchain
Bitcoin Breakouts the Slope and Sets Best Week in Three Months –
- Bitcoin price increased by around 7% in the last 7 days.
- Ethereum climbed by over 21% with a market cap of 193 $billion.
The king of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), surged beyond $20,000 and fueled the bullish in the crypto market. Following that, the global cryptocurrency market is in a gradual upward trend and has reclaimed the $1 trillion mark. According to CoinGecko, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies is $1.05 trillion, which climbed by around 3% in the last day.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $$20,726.47 with an increase of over 2% over the previous 24 hours. And the 7% increase in Bitcoin since Sunday is the most considerable weekly price rise in the previous three months. Further, the largest altcoin Ethereum (ETH) increased by almost 21% in the previous week.
Prominent Cryptos Showing Green Signal
The recent U.S government report revealed that the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator increased more slowly than expected last month, which led to a rise in Bitcoin on Friday.
After recording a $69k price range in November 2021, Bitcoin fell to its lowest level of $17k in June of this year. However, currently, Bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range between $20k and to 23k. Also, BTC gained about 8% in the last 14 days, 6% in the previous month, and holds a market share of 40% with a market cap of $396 billion.
In addition, Ethereum’s price jumps approximately 21% in just 7 days with a market share of 20%. Presently, ETH traded at $1,584.48, which increased by over 4% in the last 24 hours and 22% in the previous 14 days.
Moreover, popular cryptocurrencies like Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Solano (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) performing exceptionally well. DOGE has surged more than 45% in the last two weeks.
Recommended for you
Blockchain
Bitcoin Declines Slightly As Short-Term Holders Take Profits
After surging to as high as $20.9k, Bitcoin has today observed a slight decline back into the low $20k levels as a result of profit taking from short-term holders.
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Elevated Over The Past Two Days
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the short-term holders seem to be using the latest price rise for profit taking.
The relevant indicator here is the “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR), which tells us whether the average investor is selling Bitcoin at a profit or at a loss right now.
When the value of this metric is greater than 1, it means the overall market is realizing some amount of profit currently. On the other hand, values below the threshold suggest the holders as a whole are selling at a loss
Naturally, values of the SOPR exactly equal to one suggest that the investors are just breaking even on their selling at the moment.
Now, there is a cohort in the Bitcoin market called the “short-term holders” (STHs), which includes all investors who have been holding their coins since less than 155 days ago.
Here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC SOPR specifically for this holder group over the last couple of weeks:
The value of the metric seems to have spiked up in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH SOPR has been elevated above the 1 level during the last two days or so.
This rise has coincided with the BTC price finally surging up after moving sideways around $19k for a long while. This suggests that these investors are using this opportunity to harvest some profits.
Such profit-taking is generally bearish for the price of the crypto, and as the chart displays, there were three instances of this kind of trend during the past two weeks. All of those profit realization sprees from the STHs resulted in the price going back down after a short-term rise.
This time as well the BTC price has gone down from its high of $20.9k to as low as below $20.1k. before retracing back up some to the current level.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 8% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 7% in value.
Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has gone down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Top 3 Altcoin Performers Of The Week- DOGE, KLAY, MATIC
- DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.088 with eyes set on $0.1.
- MATIC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $1.
- KLAY’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The top 3 altcoin performers for the week have been MATIC, DOGE, and KLAY, considering how these altcoins held their key support and showed resilience in the early part of October with so many possibilities of a downtrend and losing their support to trend lower. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. With the price of DOGE, MATIC, and DOGE showing some great price actions, let’s look at these top 3 altcoin performers. (Data from Binance)
Top 3 Altcoin Performers – Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
DOGE has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times as the price has had a more quiet time, ranging in a weekly low of $0.055; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of DOGE held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.055.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price appeared difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price stagnated, the price of DOGE finally showed some movement after its rejuvenated strength as a result of the current market. Elon Musk Twitter takeover has positively affected the price of DOGE.
The price of DOGE trades at $0.086, clearing key resistance and holding the price from rallying higher; we could see the price of DOGE going to a high of $0.1
Daily resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.1.
Daily support for the price of DOGE – $0.068.
Price Analysis Of MATIC On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of MATIC remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $0.95 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of MATIC faces resistance to the trend to the $1 region.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 78.6% indicates that MATIC’s price was rejected as it attempted to break above this key value. The $0.96 price corresponds to a Fib value of 78.6%. If MATIC closes above this level, the price could rally to $1 and possibly $1.2.
Daily resistance for the MATIC price – $1.
Daily support for the MATIC price – $0.85.
Top 3 Altcoin Performers- Price Analysis Of KLAY On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of KLAY remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $0.28 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of KLAY faces resistance to the trend to the $0.3-$0.4 region.
KLAY’s volume suggests if the crypto market maintains its structure, KLAY could rally to the high of $0.3-$0.4.
Daily resistance for the KLAY price – $0.3-$0.4.
Daily support for the KLAY price – $0.21.
Featured Image From Kryptokoin, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Avalanche Price Remains Positive But Could Experience Bearish Pull At This Level
Avalanche price has depicted positive movement over the last 24 hours. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has appreciated by 3%.
In the last week, AVAX shot up in double digits, which helped the coin break its sideways trading.
The bulls now have control of the coin, but the altcoin is expected to break past a few trading levels to ensure that the bullish momentum continues on the chart.
The technical outlook was also on the side of the bulls because Avalanche had gained buyers ever since it started to move up on its chart.
The demand for the altcoin has also helped AVAX to slowly climb above its resistance mark, which now acts as a support for the coin.
The coin’s strong support was at $15 at the time, but once it broke through, there could be some resistance between the $18 and $19 price range.
If demand for AVAX remains constant, it might manage to topple those levels, which could help the altcoin to break free from lateral trading.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today was at $1.03 trillion, with a 0.8% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
AVAX was trading at $17.76 at the time of writing. The altcoin has experienced significant resistance at the $17 mark, but the bulls have now managed to stay above that price level.
To continue the bullish thesis, Avalanche has to move past the $18 price mark, which acts as the immediate resistance for the coin.
There could be a chance of the coin experiencing a lack of demand at that price level.
Once AVAX breaks past $18, it is a clear path to $20.
On the other hand, if the price retraces, AVAX could briefly stay above the $16 price mark before it falls to the $15 price level.
The amount of Avalance traded in the last session was positive, signifying that buying strength was also on the increase.
Technical Analysis
Buying pressure for Avalanche price registered a steep recovery on the one-day chart. Buyers came straight back into the market as AVAX logged gains.
The Relative Strength Index was positive as the indicator barreled up above the half-line, signaling that buyers have taken over the altcoin.
Avalanche price were also above the 20-SMA line, which is considered bullish due to increased demand. Buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
Avalanche price also displayed buy signal for the coin on its chart, indicating that if buyers act on it, the coin can move north again.
The Awesome Oscillator indicates the price momentum and the strength of the price movement. AO was positive as it pictured green histograms that also represented the buy signal for AVAX.
Bollinger Bands show price fluctuation and the chances of further volatility. The bands were super constricted on the chart. This sign is often accompanied by explosive price action over upcoming trading sessions.
Blockchain
Dogecoin Holds Its Gains When Others See Correction
While the crypto market faces a correction period, Dogecoin has been able to notch gains. The popular meme coin has boasted over 44% gains in the last week alone. The cryptocurrency currently trades at $0.086 with a 24-hour volume of $3,308,559,307. This makes it one of the top gainers in the past week.
There are several reasons for DOGE’s price action. One of them is Elon “Dogefather” Musk’s Twitter acquisition. The news has recently been making rounds on social media that the Tesla CEO would finally close his Twitter deal. With him finalizing the acquisition today, Doge supporters are bullish about the future of the cryptocurrency.
Doge Soars 12% On The Day After Market-Wide Correction
The entire crypto market experienced corrections that saw several coin prices retract by as much as 10 percent. Dogecoin also experienced this correction and was down by 8 percent. However, DOGE has risen by 12% in the past few hours, recouping losses sustained during the market-wide slump. Dogecoin’s value has also increased by over 40% in the past week. Its trading volume has also increased dramatically within this period.
Market cap-wise, Doge is the ninth-largest crypto, and its price of roughly $0.086 was the highest since August. According to CoinMarketCap, it has seen a trading volume of $3.3 billion in the last 24 hours. This means that more Dogecoin has traded hands in the last 24 hours than Solana or Bitcoin Cash. In fact, all meme coins (as per CoinGecko report) have increased in value by approximately 10% in the same timeframe.
Doge has only experienced this much trading activity in 2022 three times. The first was when Elon Musk announced that he’d accept DOGE as a payment method for Tesla transactions back in January. The second time was when he announced he’ll be buying Twitter. And the last time was when he accepted the bid in August.
Musk Takes Over Twitter: Plans For The Social Media And DOGE
Yesterday, Dogecoin price increased by more than 21% after Musk visited Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a sink. Musk’s visit served as a clue that the takeover agreement would be finalized before the October 28 deadline.
After Musk took full control of Twitter, several executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, resigned. The head of legal, policy, and trust, Vijaya Gadde, and the general counsel, Sean Edgett, also resigned. Musk has assured Twitter’s workforce that a 75 percent layoff is not in the works.
As per Musk’s plans for the social network, he intends to restore several banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump. In addition, Twitter will roll out a feature that will enable NFTs to display natively in feeds. It will make buying and selling NFTs easier.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether or not Musk will introduce Dogecoin on Twitter. However, the Dogecoin community expects Musk to make an announcement soon.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%.
In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
The technical outlook of the coin has continued to side with the bulls as demand for the altcoin noted an uptick over the past day.
Buying strength also signified an increase, but this reading could be momentary as the bulls could lose steam if demand doesn’t remain consistent.
Polygon price can eye its immediate resistance mark before the bullish steam finally wanes off. With Bitcoin slipping down on its chart, many altcoins have travelled south on their respective charts.
Polygon is still among those altcoins that have displayed the presence of bulls on their chart. It is crucial for Polygon price to trade above the $0.96 mark if it has to maintain its positive price momentum.
Polygon Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
MATIC was trading at $0.92 at the time of writing.
The altcoin has been moving sideways on its one-day chart. Polygon price has made a good recovery in the past week.
However, it is important for the coin to move above its overhead resistance in order for the bulls to regain momentum.
Immediate resistance for MATIC was at $0.96 and, moving past that, the coin could witness another resistance at $0.97 before it touches $1.
If buying momentum fades, the support line for Polygon awaits at $0.86 and then straight to $0.80.
The amount of MATIC traded in the last session noted an increase, signifying that the demand for the coin has climbed up.
Technical Analysis
The buying strength for Polygon registered growth again, showing signs of revival as the demand for the coin fell over the last trading sessions.
This increase in the number of buyers could push Polygon price to trade near its immediate resistance mark.
The Relative Strength Index was positive and it moved above the 60-mark, indicating that buyers still outnumbered sellers substantially.
Polygon price was above the 20-SMA line, signalling that demand for the altcoin surged and that buyers have continued to drive the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators of Polygon have pointed out that the bulls are still in control. Although the strength of the bulls has wavered, the chart was still optimistic.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the strength of the direction.
MACD approved the bulls as it displayed green histograms, which were the buy signal for the altcoin. The Parabolic SAR also points to the strength of the price action.
The dotted lines were below the price candlesticks, which meant that MATIC could experience an uptrend over the next trading sessions.
Featured Image From Mt Pelerin, Charts From TradingView
Blockchain
Avalanche Bulls Handle The Wheels As Avax Could Break $18.5 Resistance
- AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $18 with eyes set on $20.
- AVAX could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $20.
- AVAX’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe as the price attempts to break above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
Avalanche (AVAX) has had a difficult year as the price has remained in a downward trend, but the price of AVAX may be about to change as it broke out of its daily descending triangle with good volume. The crypto market has looked more promising recently, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing impressive price movement. AVAX’s price has risen from $15 to $18 as it attempts to grab the market by its horns. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Avalanche (AVAX) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times as the price has had a more quiet time, ranging in a weekly low of $15; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of AVAX held its ground as price defended its key support area of $15.
Before it could continue to trend higher, AVAX’s price needed to replicate the rally that took it to an all-time high of $150.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price appeared difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price appeared stagnated, the price of AVAX finally showed some movement after being rejuvenated strength as a result of the current market and as a result of the crypto market looking more encouraging in recent times.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $20-$22.
Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $15.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $18 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of AVAX may face resistance to the trend to the $25 region.
AVAX must break and hold above $20.5 to trend higher to the $25 region, a key supply zone for most traders.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 23.6% indicates that AVAX’s price was rejected as it attempted to break above this key value. The $18.3 price corresponds to a Fib value of 23.6%. If AVAX closes above this level, the price could rise to $21 and possibly $25.
Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $22-$25.
Daily support for the AVAX price – $16.2.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
