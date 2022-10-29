Buyers, sellers or observers? – News from Mercury

As the mid-season approaches, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. In fact, at this point, they’re entering the playoffs as a wildcard team.

However, injuries could change things quickly, as the Dolphins learned during their recent three-game losing streak.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday and there are questions about whether the Dolphins will be buyers, sellers or watchers.

The Dolphins could use some help in the secondary and on the offensive line, and either could be gotten through a trade. And while they’re watching, maybe someone is calling the Dolphins to acquire tight end Mike Gesicki or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to players whose names are the subject of trade rumours.

“The reason there’s a head coach and a general manager is that’s all that’s going on,” McDaniel said. “The head coach has to care about football, and the general manager is always talking to other teams about how to make the roster the best from a business perspective. And it’s misleading when people’s names are there because there is a lot of discussion about it.

While it looks like the Dolphins would be more likely to acquire a player than send a player to another team, you can also say that the Dolphins believe the answers to their problems are on their roster or could be found in free agency.

The Dolphins have seven draft picks in 2023 including one in the first round (the one got from San Francisco in 2021; they lost theirs in the tampering case), one in the second round, two in the third round (he got some one from New England in the DeVante Parker trade), and one each in the fifth through seventh rounds.

Maybe Washington Commanders cornerbacks William Jackson, an expensive option given he’s in the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract, or Kendall Fuller have some appeal. The Dolphins lost Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season and Byron Jones (Achilles) is yet to play after undergoing surgery in March. But it’s an area where the Dolphins seem to be comfortable finding help on the roster.

Last week, it was special teams ace/cornerback Justin Bethel who excelled in the “next man” realm. He had an interception in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Pittsburgh as he replaced the nickel/slot cornerback. Teammate Noah Igbinoghene, who also came on the call as an injury substitute, had a game-winning interception in the fourth quarter. Before that, it was undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and fellow special teams ace Keion Crossen who did a good job.

Elsewhere in the high school, perhaps Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a Boyd Anderson high school product, could be brought home via trade. Last week, the Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season.

But that’s another area where the Dolphins found answers on their roster, at least for the rest of the Steelers game, with guys like special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley.

New England right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is usually a left tackle and reportedly currently in the doghouse, has been rumored as a possibly available player for others, but don’t count on a mid-season trade between the Dolphins and the Patriots, who are the rivals of the AFC East.

Additionally, veteran right tackle Brandon Shell could solidify the short-term job as the Dolphins await Austin Jackson’s return from an ankle injury. And if Jackson doesn’t return soon, maybe the Dolphins feel good about sticking with Shell.

On the inside offensive line, left guard Liam Eichenberg struggled, but he had one of his best games of the season last week when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a one-game absence in due to a toe injury. Eichenberg might be OK if Armstead is there, but Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per season over the previous five seasons. Either way, it looks like the Dolphins want to give Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick who moves to tackle guard, at least one more season.

As for the departure of Gesicki or Bridgewater, they both fulfill valuable roles. Gesicki is playing on a $10.9 million franchise player tag, but is heading for career lows in receptions and receiving yards. He doesn’t seem to fit on offense, but on the other hand, he could play a role for the Dolphins for the rest of the season as the offense struggles to put up points consistently.

Bridgewater is the backup for starter Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins seem to like rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, Kansas State’s seventh-round pick, so they might be listening carefully if they get any calls on Bridgewater.

No one knows if the Dolphins will meet the trade deadline, but they will be watching and listening.

