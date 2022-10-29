News
Can the winless Lakers get healthy and recover?
MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe it was just gallows humor. Maybe the tension, which built up during the Lakers’ 0-5 start, just needed to be relieved.
Coach Darvin Ham was largely serious in his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s latest loss on Friday night, but not so somber that he couldn’t crack a joke or two. When asked if Lonnie Walker IV should become the ‘third goalscorer’ in the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook moved to the bench, Ham couldn’t help but push at his situation.
“I mean, we welcome all scorers, whether they’re third, fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh,” he said with a laugh. “If you can score, we’ll work you tomorrow.”
If the Lakers aren’t laughing, they might just be crying.
It’s been a tough road in a season that was expected to have some bumps. The Lakers are one of only two winless teams in the NBA along with their hapless neighbors to the north, the Sacramento Kings. On Saturday morning, they were still the worst performing team in the league (41.6%) and their 3-point shooting is still in last place by a wide margin (23.7%). Ham looked at the injury report and saw plenty of useful pieces in return – Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and, of course, Anthony Davis.
In the final minutes against the Timberwolves, the Lakers tried to close with a formation with LeBron James at center, hoping the little ball look could help them pull off a scoring run. But they ended up struggling to deal with 7-foot Rudy Gobert. Then James shrugged about Ham’s closing group – he’s willing to try anything at this point.
“We’re just trying to find what’s working right now, to be honest,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. We’re just trying to find what works that can give us the best chance of winning a baseball game.
As the Lakers felt closer to a win at Target Center, there is clearly frustration and drudgery in the locker room. The team still isn’t shooting the way it wants, hasn’t found a sense of chemistry or rhythm with ever-changing rosters, and still feels tremendous outside pressure from a basketball world taking a big schadenfreude in his growing struggles.
One of Friday night’s big successes was moving Westbrook to the bench and seeing him come to life for the first time this season, attacking the rim with fury and making the assists. James said Westbrook “catapulted” the team; Austin Reaves called him “fantastic” and thought he thrived with the ball in his hands. Ham said he was “extremely delighted” to see Westbrook thrive.
The biggest doubter, however, might be Westbrook, who hasn’t come off the bench since his 2008-09 rookie season at Oklahoma City. He acknowledged that an already difficult adjustment is made more difficult when the Lakers don’t win.
“Getting out of last season, sacrificing. OK, sacrifice more. And you always lose,” he said. “It’s tough, especially playing and doing things that I know I could help our guys with. (But) I will continue to do whatever is asked of me.
Although James said there was no cumulative toll to lose, that was not a convincing denial. It was made more frustrating by the Lakers’ efforts throughout the day: Ham said the team worked on screening, hard cuts and other ways to create offensive advantages in the morning. He saw a lot of that play out against Minnesota. But Davis’ absence hurt them Friday night, which comes with its own set of problems.
After the last two losses in which he has played, Davis has been particularly sweet and inconsolable. Missing a game with a strain in his lower back – having said before the season that his biggest goal was to play 82 games – is the latest mental challenge. James and Westbrook mentioned, unprompted, that they hoped Davis would recover from the latest injury.
“He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind,” James said. “If his spirit is gone, then everything else will fall by the wayside. … Yes, he wants to be there for our team. confidence, trusting your staff and not putting your body at risk.
The best thing the Lakers can do for everyone’s sanity? To win. Ham said injuries were tough to deal with early in his first run as head coach, but the Lakers can’t make excuses.
“That’s how you establish a culture,” he says. “Because of that mindset and that constant mindset of not backing down, not giving up, not feeling sorry for yourself, but constantly pushing the boundaries.”
Denver to the Lakers
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Crypto.com Arena
TV/Radio: Spectrum Sportsnet/ESPN LA 710; KWKW (Spanish)
Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he has ‘nothing wrong’ as Brighton fans mock and chant ‘you get kicked out in the morning’ in 4-1 loss
Graham Potter has insisted he has “nothing to apologize for” in response to Brighton fans who booed him as the Chelsea boss returned to the Amex Stadium.
The 47-year-old suffered his first defeat in charge of the Blues as the Seagulls won 4-1 on Saturday.
Brighton were in dreamland before the break after scoring three first-half goals with Leandro Trossard opening the scoring in the fifth minute.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah then scored own goals for the Blues, before the visitors pulled a goal back in the 48th minute through Kai Havertz.
But they failed to get past Robert Sanchez for the second time as Pascal Gross completed the hosts’ rout in stoppage time.
Potter, who guided Brighton to a ninth-place finish last season, was booed throughout the game with supporters signing: ‘you’re getting kicked out tomorrow morning’.
Commenting on his reception after the game, he said: “I have nothing to apologize for or say sorry.
“I think I did a good job at the club and left it in the right place, but people are entitled to their opinions.
“It’s part of the process. You have to suffer and feel pain to grow and get better.
“No one said we were the finished article. We have to bear the pain today and learn from it.
He also remarked: “Of course the score and the loss is painful. We haven’t really recovered.
“Once the crowd was so engaged, it was difficult for us. The score line was painful. Brighton played a good game, especially in the first half.
“You can always look at the goals and think you can do better. You have to take your responsibilities a bit in the first half. We had a lot of football but that’s no excuse.
“We couldn’t quite reach that level. We didn’t take our opportunities in attack and they did.
“We had a few chances to attack them too but unfortunately we missed the pass or didn’t execute so the score was painful.
“When you lose, you can always do better.”
It wasn’t just Potter who was booed by the Brighton faithful, as Marc Cucurella was mocked after he also swapped the south coast for Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea remain fifth in the table after the loss, with fourth-placed Newcastle now three points clear.
Arsenal are next for the Blues with the Gunners coming to Stamford Bridge, before Chelsea travel to St James’ Park to face the Magpies in their last game before the World Cup.
Afghan evacuees in limbo while seeking permanent legal status in US
GREENSBORO, North Carolina—When Asrar boarded a plane with more than 400 other Afghans fleeing Kabul for America last year, the longtime intelligence officer said he felt something he hadn’t felt in a long time: safe.
But more than a year later, the former Afghan colonel, who spent two decades hunting Taliban fighters before arriving in North Carolina, says he saw that sense of security replaced by uncertainty and fear.
wsj
Miguel Almiron’s incredible run continues with another stunner for Newcastle as his stats match Neymar and Erling Haaland
Miguel Almiron can’t stop scoring and against Aston Villa the Newcastle star scored six goals in six games in October.
The Magpies tore Villa apart, with the Paraguay international’s strike – his seventh league goal of the season – being a highlight.
He is so good that Brazilian star Neymar – with nine – is the only South American player to have more in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
And if that wasn’t enough for you, Almiron has scored the same number of Premier League goals as Erling Haaland this month.
Victory, ahead of a thrilled St James’ Park at Newcastle, ensured the club remained in the Premier League at four and the Champions League dream remained alive.
As for Almiron, he has now scored as many Premier League goals this season as Jack Grealish has scored in all competitions since joining Man City for £100million in 2021.
Your Money: Social security inflation adjustment largest in 40 years
Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% beginning in January, according to the Social Security Administration. On average, this adds an extra $146 per month — bringing the monthly benefit to $1,827 (up from $1,681 in 2022).
Each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to protect retirees’ purchasing power in the face of unexpectedly high levels of inflation. This year’s COLA, which is tied to the consumer price index, capturing changes in prices of goods and services such as food, housing, education, medical care, education, energy and recreation, represents one of the most significant increases in Social Security benefits in 40 years. And that, along with a slight reduction in Medicare premiums, is welcome relief for many retirees who feel pressured at the gas pump and grocery store.
Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are tied to increases in average wages. Based on that increase, for example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $160,200 from $147,000.
If you receive Social Security and/or Social Security and Supplemental Income benefits, you’ll be notified by mail starting in early December about your new benefit amount. The fastest way to find out your new benefit amount is to access your personal my Social Security account online to view the COLA notice. It’s secure, easy, and you can get it before the mail arrives.
SHOULD I APPLY NOW TO GET THIS COLA BENEFIT?
If you meet Social Security’s definition of an insured worker, you are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits when you reach age 62. Regardless of when you choose to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits, your monthly benefit amount will include all cost-of-living increases, and there is no COLA-related penalty for delaying benefits. Check out the Social Security Benefit Amounts web page for more details. However, delaying benefits is an option to consider if you want to maximize future benefits.
NEW SERVICES AVAILABLE ONLINE
You may not ever need to show your physical Social Security card, for any reason. However, some employers may want to see it if you apply for a new job. A physical card could be useful if and when you apply for the new REAL ID Card, to be used as ID to fly within the United States or to enter federal buildings. (The REAL ID Card deadline is May 3, 2023, and you may be able to use other documents to prove your identity).
Fortunately, you now can apply for a replacement Social Security card online. If you meet certain requirements, you can simply go online to your free, personal my Social Security account and follow the instructions. It’s safe, convenient and secure.
• Your new card will have the same name and number as your previous card.
• Your card will be mailed as soon as the SSA has all of your required information — usually 7 to 10 business days after your application is complete.
• You are limited to three replacement cards in one year and 10 during your lifetime.
• This is for replacement cards only. A name-change option will soon be released.
• Complete your online application at Social Security Number and Card | SSA
• You now have two options for signing into your my Social Security portal (released January 2022) You can either create an account with Login.Gov or with ID.Me www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
MORE GOOD NEWS: MEDICARE PREMIUM AND ENROLLMENT CHANGES FOR 2023
On Sept. 27, 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the 2023 premium, deductible and co-insurance amounts for Medicare Part A and Part B programs, and the 2023 Medicare Part B income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAA). A recently signed law, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, expanded coverage for people with Medicare and provided relief to individuals who miss a Medicare enrollment period due to an exceptional condition.
Standard monthly premiums for Part B are decreasing by a slim 3% — the first time they haven’t risen in a decade — along with a drop in the deductible (by $7 per month). The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from $170.10 in 2022.
Also, enrolling in Medicare is becoming a little easier. (Open enrollment for Medicare is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022.) Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare coverage will become effective the month after enrollment for individuals enrolling in the last three months of their Initial enrollment period or in the General enrollment period, thereby reducing any potential gaps in coverage. Here are the highlights of what has changed:
• Beginning in 2023, if you sign up in the month you turn 65, coverage begins the first day of the following month (not three months as it was before).
• There are new eligibility requirements for Special Enrollment Periods if you’re affected by a national disaster or an emergency, incarceration or losing Medicare coverage.
• Coverage has expanded for lung cancer screenings and additional coverage is available for immunosuppressive drugs.
• To learn more, visit www.medicare.gov or call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE.
• The Social Security COLA benefits and reduced Medicare premiums and deductibles won’t fully ease the inflation woes that we’re all experiencing, but they may help make those who are living check to check breathe a little bit easier.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
UK slams Russian claim UK Navy participated in Nord Stream blasts – Reuters
The British navy is accused by the Russian government, without evidence, of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, a claim the UK has dismissed as “false”.
“According to available information, representatives … of the British Navy were involved in the planning, supply and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the gas pipelines North Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday, according to media reports.
The prosecution did not include any other information or evidence to support the claims of state sabotage. The Russian government also said British agents helped plan a drone attack on its fleet in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday.
The UK Ministry of Defense quickly denied Moscow’s claim.
“To distract from their disastrous handling of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense is resorting to peddling false allegations of epic proportions,” the UK ministry said in a statement. Tweeter. “This fabricated story says more about the arguments taking place within the Russian government than it does about the West.”
Russia had already blamed the West in general terms for the underwater explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipes last month. These explosions likely rendered the energy infrastructure unusable, according to the German government.
An investigation by Danish and Swedish authorities is ongoing into the blasts, which took place inside the two countries’ exclusive economic zones near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.
Russia had already halted gas transit through the pipeline, sparking fears earlier this year that it would use the gas supply to blackmail Europe as its brutal war on Ukraine continues.
While the first phase of Nord Stream had been in operation for nearly 11 years, the second phase of the project – dubbed Nord Stream 2 – had yet to enter commercial service.
KZ Okpala getting second chance with Kings after uneven Heat tenure that came at cost of three picks
From the start, KZ Okpala stood as a Miami Heat outlier, the Heat trading three second-round picks to acquire his rights in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. Typically, the Heat bide their time, then pounce on such prospects after the draft, with Duncan Robinson part of such a delayed harvest.
From there, injuries and offensive limitations derailed the project, Okpala dealt at last February’s NBA trading deadline as a means of freeing salary cap space to sign Caleb Martin to a standard contract and add Haywood Highsmith. Okpala then immediately was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, out of the league the balance of the season.
But with the Heat completing their three-game western swing Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center, there was a familiar face on the opposing bench, Okpala not only making the Kings’ roster, but playing as an opening-night starter.
“He got an opportunity, he took advantage of it and he seems to be having some success there,” Heat guard Gabe Vincent said of his former teammate. “So I’m happy for him.”
The question, though, is whether, as with the Heat, it is a fleeting success, going from that opening-night start to miniscule ensuing minutes.
For Okpala and Vincent there is another common bond on the Kings bench, with the two guided by new Sacramento coach Mike Brown with the Nigerian national team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
It was out of that experience that Brown took note of Okpala’s defensive disposition, Okpala arguably thriving to a greater degree with the Nigerian national team than during his tenure with the Heat.
“A lot of the league is opportunity,” Vincent said. “A lot of the guys are talented. Outside some of the top premier talent, the gap is not very vast. Some of it is opportunity and situation. And hopefully this one is a better fit for him.”
Ultimately, Okpala was merely an opening-night placeholder for coveted Kings No. 4 first-round pick Keegan Murray. But the opportunity still is there.
“KZ’s a very capable and good defender,” Vincent said. “And I know Mike’s high on him with that. So hopefully he’ll find some opportunity and find a niche and go from there.”
As with the Heat, Okpala, still just 23, has been encouraged to stick to the basics.
“Cutting, offensive rebound, spot-up shots, 3-and-D, defensively really get up,” said the No. 32 pick out of Stanford in that 2019 draft.
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Okpala has already somewhat beaten the odds.
“Just look at the stats of second rounders,” Spoelstra said. “The overwhelming majority of them don’t make it. And he’s fighting for his career right now and really creating a nice niche. And I think his years with us, yes, there were some injuries that he had to overcome, but I think in terms of really finding what his identity would have to be in this league, I think he took great strides in that area.
“His player development and his work capacity got better each year with us. I saw improvement on his overall skill set offensively.”
As was the case with the Heat, the 6-foot-8 forward said he embraces the role of defensive stopper.
“I like guys who try to score on me one on one,” he said. “I like that one on one, no help, it’s just me and another person. I like that.”
Together, Vincent and Okpala had their moments with the Nigerian national team, particularly in defeating Bam Adebayo and Team USA in a pre-Olympic exhibition.
Now it’s about the former Heat second rounder trying to maximize this second chance under Brown, after appearing in 70 games for the Heat over three seasons and starting nine.
“We’re rooting for him,” Spoelstra said, “because he really put in a lot of time with us and we saw improvement, and that’s a tough thing to do in this league is to carve out a niche, where you can see a vision of where you can make an impact.
“You also have to have the right fit and a coaching staff that values what you bring, and that’s clearly what he has there with Mike.”
