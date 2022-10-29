News
Column: A large number of teams with franchise QBs are near .500 entering Week 8. But the Chicago Bears are where they should be.
When Tom Brady said at the beginning of the month that there’s a lot of “bad football from what I watch,” he probably wasn’t envisioning his Tampa Bay Buccaneers being square in the middle of that discussion near the midpoint of the season.
The Buccaneers, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 at home Thursday night, were one of 15 teams entering Week 8 at or within one game of .500, a large grouping of mediocrity that includes the Chicago Bears (3-4), Green Bay Packers (3-4) and both participants in Super Bowl LVI — the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
It’s not an unusually high number of teams huddled around .500 after seven weeks. The average at this juncture over the last decade is 13.2 teams with a high of 18 in 2017 and low of five in 2020.
The average total points per game entering this week is 43.4, the lowest figure since 2010. Scoring matters to the NFL. Rules have been tweaked over the years to favor offenses. Higher-scoring games generally promote better television ratings.
“We’ve looked at it in a lot of different ways,” competition committee chairman Rich McKay told reporters at the NFL meetings earlier this month. “Every statistical look that we’ve made, I’m not sure that we’ve found a good answer.”
Of course, the “poor quality football” Brady talked about has included lower-scoring slogs such as the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and the Indianapolis Colts’ 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos the week before. Those were prime-time snoozers that some chalked up to uneven play that can happen on Thursday nights.
What is particularly interesting about the teams in the middle of the pack is that it includes seven clubs that objectively have a franchise quarterback. Entering Week 8, that group includes:
4-3 record
- Ravens (Lamar Jackson)
- Bengals (Joe Burrow)
- Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert)
3-3 record
- Rams (Matthew Stafford)
3-4 record
- Arizona Cardinals (Kyler Murray)
- Packers (Aaron Rodgers)
- Buccaneers (Brady)
You can debate whether Murray belongs on a list of franchise quarterbacks, but the Cardinals certainly paid him like one when they signed him to a five-year, $230.5 million extension.
“Why is having a franchise QB not the separator like it usually is,” one veteran personnel man said. “How are teams winning so many games with good-to-below-average QBs? The one thing that stands out to me is how many average-to-bad teams there are right now.”
There also are seven playoff teams from 2021 in the group — the Bengals, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Packers, New England Patriots (3-4), Rams and San Francisco 49ers (3-4). That is what really makes the cluster of mediocrity notable because so many teams hovering around .500 had much higher expectations when the season kicked off.
The Bengals look poised to take off after scoring 30 and 35 points the last two weeks following a bumpy start for Burrow, who was intercepted four times in Week 1. The Buccaneers appear to have completely lost their mojo. The Packers might have legitimate reason to panic, and the Rams have offensive line issues that are proving difficult to overcome with only one true weapon for Stafford in wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The Chargers have been crushed by injuries. Jackson and the Ravens are trying to get by without a lot of help at wide receiver and with a defense that isn’t to its past standard. The Cardinals are hoping the recent return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from a suspension will provide a spark for an offense that has been lacking an identity.
Meanwhile, the New York Giants are surging at 6-1 with Daniel Jones, who had the fifth-year option in his contract declined before the season. The New York Jets are 5-2 with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco at quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles remain with league’s only unbeaten team at 6-0 with quarterback Jalen Hurts making major strides. The Minnesota Vikings have a 2½-game lead in the NFC North at 5-1 with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.
“What teams that are playing well are actually doing what you expected?” one GM texted. “Buffalo and Kansas City and the list ends there.”
The Bears (3-4) can be encouraged to be where they are. The record isn’t a clear indicator of progress, but three of the four losses were one-score games, and take away two muffed punts by rookie Velus Jones Jr. from the Bears being maybe the biggest surprise in the league.
As it is, the vibe at Halas Hall is positive, and the biggest takeaway is a young roster is gaining a ton of experience as the front office and coaching staff evaluate which players fit in to the picture moving forward. Quarterback Justin Fields is coming off his best game of the season — 179 passing yards with one touchdown and 82 rushing yards and another score.
For general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears are right where they need to be as they adhere to a rebuilding plan that was crafted at the start of the offseason. If Fields continues to make gains, the timeline for expecting the Bears to be in contention will speed up.
If the Bears can chase .500 in the month ahead — and they’re a 9½-point underdog heading to Dallas, and the Miami Dolphins will likely be favored at Soldier Field next week — it would be a positive sign.
“When you have success you have to handle that a certain way,” Eberflus said. “When you have adversity you have to handle that a certain way. When you become a mature competitor you have the ability to handle them almost one and the same.
“Certainly when you win there’s all this other stuff going on, but there’s distractions in that when you win. There’s a lot of so-called hype for a victory or two victories or three victories or whatever that might be. When you’re in the middle of a season, you have to keep everything in perspective.”
The Bears are in a good spot coming off a 33-14 dismantling of the Patriots. They’re in a decent position and not scuffling for answers like some of the teams around .500 that entered 2022 with massive expectations. That’s a good thing for Poles and Eberflus.
Scouting report
Micah Parsons, Cowboys strong-side linebacker
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Micah Parsons, 6-foot-3, 248 pounds, is in his second season in Dallas after being drafted 12th in 2021. The Cowboys traded down two slots from No. 10 and still landed their man one pick after the Bears chose quarterback Justin Fields.
Parsons was named the defensive rookie of the year in 2021 and became the Cowboys’ first rookie to be named first-team All-Pro. He set a franchise record with 13 sacks and already has eight this season. He has three multi-sack games and leads the NFL with 36 quarterback pressures.
“Parsons is like Samuel L. Jackson at the end of ‘Pulp Fiction’ when he asks for his wallet and it says, ‘Bad Mother(expletive)’ on it. That’s him,” the scout said. “What’s remarkable about Parsons is you can make an argument that outside of Myles Garrett, he is the most refined and disruptive edge rusher in the league and he’s a linebacker. That’s how versatile he is.
“His traits are at such a high level that he can impact the pass game from multiple levels of the defense, starting with him as an edge rusher. He’s got an electric first step and he’s violent and fast with his hands and he’s got the lower body flexibility to dip and bend. His closing speed is ridiculous. He will run down any quarterback in the league, including Justin Fields.
“Dan Quinn has completely changed his profile as a coordinator from what he was in Atlanta and before that in Seattle with Cover-3 and has played zone defense and relied on the structure of the defense to win. He’s way more aggressive now, and they will scheme their front with Parsons and use him from the second level as a blitzer.
“It’s one thing to prepare for a dominant edge rusher and chip and keep the tight ends in and slide and move the pocket. Quinn can counter that and move Parsons all over, and that’s the problem. That’s made him a lethal weapon. I’d go after the rookie left tackle Braxton Jones first. Test him and see what the Bears’ counter is to that, but whoever is playing right tackle, the Bears better have a plan over there. How are they going to adapt?”
Foreign investors ripped billions from Chinese bonds as the yuan plummeted
Global institutions have cut their holdings of yuan-denominated bonds by more than $90 billion since February
wsj
Staff picks for Week 8 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Eagles, Packers vs. Bills, Bengals vs. Browns and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 8:
Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (56-51-1 overall, 8-6 last week): Broncos
Childs Walker (66-41-1 overall, 9-5 last week): Jaguars
Ryan McFadden (60-47-1 overall, 8-6 last week): Jaguars
Mike Preston (58-49-1 overall, 9-5 last week): Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Vikings
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Falcons
Childs Walker: Falcons
Ryan McFadden: Panthers
Mike Preston: Falcons
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Cowboys
Childs Walker: Cowboys
Ryan McFadden: Cowboys
Mike Preston: Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Raiders
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Dolphins
Childs Walker: Dolphins
Ryan McFadden: Dolphins
Mike Preston: Dolphins
New England Patriots at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Patriots
Childs Walker: Patriots
Ryan McFadden: Jets
Mike Preston: Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Titans
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Titans
Mike Preston: Titans
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: Rams
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Commanders
Childs Walker: Colts
Ryan McFadden: Commanders
Mike Preston: Commanders
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Browns
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Bengals
Mike Preston: Bengals
Trevor Noah insists he never said ‘the whole UK is racist’ after Rishi Sunak row | Trevor Noah
Comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim ‘all of Britain is racist’ after a row over his skit about Rishi Sunak’s nomination as British Prime Minister.
Noah told US news program The Daily Show earlier this week that there had been a “backlash” over Sunak, comments which were widely criticized in the UK. Former Chancellor Sajid Javid said Noah was “simply wrong”.
The comedian, however, has now defended his segment, saying he was reacting to racists: “That’s why I said ‘some people’.”
Sunak, who was born in Hampshire to Indian parents, is the UK’s first Anglo-Asian prime minister and the first Hindu to assume the role. He officially took office as Conservative leader and Prime Minister on Tuesday.
In the original comments on the US programme, Noah – who is South African and grew up during apartheid – said: “You hear a lot of people say, ‘Oh they’re taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Britain and what’s next?
“And I always find myself saying ‘So what? What are you afraid of? I think it’s because a lot of people don’t realize what they’re saying, it’s because we don’t want to not that these people who were previously oppressed come to power because then they could do to us what we did to them.’”
During his sketch, Noah played an LBC radio clip of the Tory leadership race a week ago when a caller falsely claimed Sunak was ‘not even British’.
Javid tweeted in response that Noah’s comments were “so wrong” and that Britain “is the most successful multi-racial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement”.
Former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart said Noah’s remarks were “completely bizarre” and an example of “lazy stereotyping”.
Downing Street said on Thursday that Sunak did not believe Britain was a racist country.
Presenter Piers Morgan also tweeted that the US media was “misrepresenting Britain as a racist country”.
Noah responded Friday night. “Come on Piers, you’re smarter than that,” he said.
“I wasn’t saying ‘all of the UK is racist’, I was responding to racists who don’t want Rishi as Prime Minister because of his race. That’s why I said some people.
Noah has long spoken about racial inequality. He published a book in 2017 called Born a Crime, a reference to the fact that he was born in South Africa to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother at a time when such a relationship was punishable by imprisonment. .
He began his career in South Africa, releasing a series of television specials and hosting a late night talk show before moving to the United States in 2011.
He has hosted The Daily Show – a late-night talk and satirical news show – since 2015, but announced last month that he would step down.
theguardian
A timeline of Supreme Court cases on affirmative action in college admissions
Since President John F. Kennedy first signed an executive order directing the use of affirmative action in the federal government in the 1960s, it has been embraced by organizations and educational institutions across the country. Shortly after affirmative action was passed, however, it began to be challenged in the court system, leading to the Supreme Court ruling on the issue several times.
MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SUPPORT BAN ON CONSIDERATION OF RACE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: POLL
The first Supreme Court affirmative action case was in 1974, when a white man, Marco DeFunis, sued the University of Washington Law School after being denied admission, claiming that the school had given priority to less qualified minority applicants. He was later admitted to the school, and by the time the case reached the Supreme Court, it was declared moot.
Just four years later, in 1978, the court again took up the issue of affirmative action, after Alan Bakke was dismissed from medical school at the University of California, Davis, who had put in introduces a quota system for minority students. Although the court ruled that the quota system violated civil rights law, it also established the court’s position on affirmative action, determining that race could be considered in college admissions, but had to be narrowly tailored and serve a compelling government interest.
REPRESENTING. MICHELLE STEEL INTRODUCES BILL TO HOLD COLLEGES RESPONSIBLE FOR USE OF ‘PERSONALITY TRAITS’ IN ADMISSIONS
In 2003, the Supreme Court announced two decisions in affirmative action cases on the same day, but with very different results. In Grutter v. Bollinger, the court reaffirmed its previous ruling that race could be used as a factor in an admissions process. However, in Gratz v. Bollinger, the court ruled that a points system, which awarded a specified number of points to minority students, failed to meet the strict standard of review set in previous cases because it was “not closely adapted to achieve the interest in educational diversity which, according to the respondents, justifies their program.
YOUNG KIM ON FIGHTING HARVARD ADMISSIONS POLICIES, CRIME TARGETING ASIAN AMERICANS: ‘ARE NOT COMPLACING’
Writing the opinion in the Grutter case, however, Judge Sandra Day O’Connor wrote that “racially-conscious admissions policies must be time-limited” and added that “we anticipate that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences is no longer necessary.”
Now, nineteen years later, the Supreme Court is due to hear oral arguments on Monday in two affirmative action cases alleging that Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill penalize Asian Americans in their processes of admission. The cases could reverse decades of precedent and prevent every college campus nationwide from using race in their admissions process.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on these cases in 2023.
Fox
The conflict in Ukraine exacerbates international tensions in the space field – RT in French
During recent discussions at the UN on how to preserve outer space from an arms race, the Russian delegation denounced the use of civilian space by Washington and its allies in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.
As the military conflict in Ukraine enters its ninth month, Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, denounced “the use, by the United States and its allies, of infrastructure elements civil […] in outer space for military purposes.
Quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target of retaliation
“These states do not realize that such actions in fact constitute indirect participation in military conflicts”, added the senior Russian diplomat during discussions organized on October 26 and 27 within the framework of the “First Committee” of the United Nations, whose work focuses exclusively on issues of disarmament and international security. Delegations from around 30 countries were present, contributing to the debate on how to preserve outer space from any arms race.
“Quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target of reprisals,” warned Konstantin Vorontsov. For its part, the Ukrainian delegation accused Moscow of wanting to create “a new anti-missile defense system with an anti-satellite component”, assuring that the actions of Russia constituted “an existential threat” which, according to it, required “an immediate response”. .
In fact, the conflict in Ukraine has a significant spatial dimension, as evidenced by the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of the Starlink satellite network. It works on site thanks to the deployment of numerous satellite dishes provided since the beginning of the year in kyiv by the American company SpaceX, with the financial assistance of several countries, the United States in mind. The network is used in particular for telephone communications, the transmission of videos or the piloting of drones.
“The adoption of military doctrines considering space as a place of military confrontations has raised the concern of countries calling for restraint and the continuation of UN efforts on the pacification of space”, reported the UN. at the end of the last discussions on this subject, marked by divergent assessments of the situation.
The preservation of space at the heart of the discussions
As can be seen on the United Nations website, the American delegation considered that “the most urgent space threat to be eliminated” was that of “the destruction of satellites from Earth and into space”.
She stressed Washington’s commitment to this and announced a draft resolution aimed at not generating new space debris. To which the Chinese delegation replied that the United States already had very powerful anti-satellite capabilities “so that they no longer need to carry out tests in this area”. The representative of China further assured that Beijing shares the priorities of the Non-Aligned Movement regarding the prevention of an arms race in outer space and the maintenance of its peaceful status.
In addition, the senior diplomat defended a draft resolution in partnership with Russia, on “the non-first deployment of weapons in space”. It should be noted that this is not the first joint initiative of the two countries in this area, since in 2008, for example, Russia and China had proposed to conclude, through negotiation, “a new international legal instrument aimed at preventing [une] arms race in outer space”. Also as a reminder, Washington is for its part at the origin of the Artemis agreements which currently bring together around twenty signatories (including now France). They constitute a series of principles and rules enacted by the United States for the exploration and exploitation of the stars, and are particularly criticized by Beijing and Moscow, who see in them Washington’s desire to preserve its hegemony in the world at all costs. spatial domain.
In general, the delegations present during the last discussions at the UN supported the adoption of a legally binding international instrument in order to empower countries benefiting from access to outer space. Although no one obviously opposed the need to preserve space from an arms race, the disagreements mainly concerned the means to be implemented to achieve this. The South Korean delegation summed up its analysis of the situation in these terms: “While the Member States all share the objective of maintaining peace in outer space, we must not turn a blind eye to the reality that there are divergent views on how to achieve this common goal and on the urgent priorities in these areas.”
While everyone is now pointing out the dangers of an escalation of tensions in the space domain (the military dimension of which has always been predominant), this nonetheless remains closely linked to the defense issues of the time. Witness, for example, the official speech of the American “Space force” which, in a short video published on social networks in October 2020, declared: “Earth is only half the battle. Today, space is essential, not only for our way of life, but also for the modern way of warfare.”
RT All Fr Trans
Halloweentown: Find out what the stars are up to so far
Kimberly J. Brown
So: Before landing his role Halloween Town, Kimberly J. Brown found success as a model child and on the soap opera guiding light, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. However, Kimberly is still best known for playing 13-year-old witch Marnie Piper opposite movie legend Debbie Reynolds on Disney Channel. Halloween Town.
Brown portrayed Marnie in three of the four Halloween Town movies, including Halloween Town, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High.
Now: Following its success in the Halloween Town movies, Kimberly went on to act and landed roles in Be cool, low winter sun and other projects. According to her IMDB page, Kimberly is currently in pre-production for Kidnapped?a thriller that lists Billy Ray Cyrus as a co-star. She also plays nurse Chloe Jennings (aka Marie Hopkins) in general hospital.
Not to mention that after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Kimberly and a friend started an Etsy shop, which offers Halloween Town– goods centered. Oh, and let’s not forget the children’s book she wrote with Diane Yslasentitled Poppin’s Pumpkin Parade.
As for his personal life? Kimberly got engaged to Daniel Kountzaka Kal, his sworn enemy in Halloween Town IIin June 2022, with their magical love story delighting fans of the franchise.
“It was pretty fun to see the fan reactions over the years,” Kimberly exclusively told E! News in 2021 in their first joint interview as a couple. “It cracks us up.”
Entertainment
