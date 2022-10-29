Blockchain
Dogecoin Holds Its Gains When Others See Correction
While the crypto market faces a correction period, Dogecoin has been able to notch gains. The popular meme coin has boasted over 44% gains in the last week alone. The cryptocurrency currently trades at $0.086 with a 24-hour volume of $3,308,559,307. This makes it one of the top gainers in the past week.
There are several reasons for DOGE’s price action. One of them is Elon “Dogefather” Musk’s Twitter acquisition. The news has recently been making rounds on social media that the Tesla CEO would finally close his Twitter deal. With him finalizing the acquisition today, Doge supporters are bullish about the future of the cryptocurrency.
Doge Soars 12% On The Day After Market-Wide Correction
The entire crypto market experienced corrections that saw several coin prices retract by as much as 10 percent. Dogecoin also experienced this correction and was down by 8 percent. However, DOGE has risen by 12% in the past few hours, recouping losses sustained during the market-wide slump. Dogecoin’s value has also increased by over 40% in the past week. Its trading volume has also increased dramatically within this period.
Market cap-wise, Doge is the ninth-largest crypto, and its price of roughly $0.086 was the highest since August. According to CoinMarketCap, it has seen a trading volume of $3.3 billion in the last 24 hours. This means that more Dogecoin has traded hands in the last 24 hours than Solana or Bitcoin Cash. In fact, all meme coins (as per CoinGecko report) have increased in value by approximately 10% in the same timeframe.
Doge has only experienced this much trading activity in 2022 three times. The first was when Elon Musk announced that he’d accept DOGE as a payment method for Tesla transactions back in January. The second time was when he announced he’ll be buying Twitter. And the last time was when he accepted the bid in August.
Musk Takes Over Twitter: Plans For The Social Media And DOGE
Yesterday, Dogecoin price increased by more than 21% after Musk visited Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters carrying a sink. Musk’s visit served as a clue that the takeover agreement would be finalized before the October 28 deadline.
After Musk took full control of Twitter, several executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, resigned. The head of legal, policy, and trust, Vijaya Gadde, and the general counsel, Sean Edgett, also resigned. Musk has assured Twitter’s workforce that a 75 percent layoff is not in the works.
As per Musk’s plans for the social network, he intends to restore several banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump. In addition, Twitter will roll out a feature that will enable NFTs to display natively in feeds. It will make buying and selling NFTs easier.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether or not Musk will introduce Dogecoin on Twitter. However, the Dogecoin community expects Musk to make an announcement soon.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%.
In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
The technical outlook of the coin has continued to side with the bulls as demand for the altcoin noted an uptick over the past day.
Buying strength also signified an increase, but this reading could be momentary as the bulls could lose steam if demand doesn’t remain consistent.
Polygon price can eye its immediate resistance mark before the bullish steam finally wanes off. With Bitcoin slipping down on its chart, many altcoins have travelled south on their respective charts.
Polygon is still among those altcoins that have displayed the presence of bulls on their chart. It is crucial for Polygon price to trade above the $0.96 mark if it has to maintain its positive price momentum.
Polygon Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
MATIC was trading at $0.92 at the time of writing.
The altcoin has been moving sideways on its one-day chart. Polygon price has made a good recovery in the past week.
However, it is important for the coin to move above its overhead resistance in order for the bulls to regain momentum.
Immediate resistance for MATIC was at $0.96 and, moving past that, the coin could witness another resistance at $0.97 before it touches $1.
If buying momentum fades, the support line for Polygon awaits at $0.86 and then straight to $0.80.
The amount of MATIC traded in the last session noted an increase, signifying that the demand for the coin has climbed up.
Technical Analysis
The buying strength for Polygon registered growth again, showing signs of revival as the demand for the coin fell over the last trading sessions.
This increase in the number of buyers could push Polygon price to trade near its immediate resistance mark.
The Relative Strength Index was positive and it moved above the 60-mark, indicating that buyers still outnumbered sellers substantially.
Polygon price was above the 20-SMA line, signalling that demand for the altcoin surged and that buyers have continued to drive the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators of Polygon have pointed out that the bulls are still in control. Although the strength of the bulls has wavered, the chart was still optimistic.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the strength of the direction.
MACD approved the bulls as it displayed green histograms, which were the buy signal for the altcoin. The Parabolic SAR also points to the strength of the price action.
The dotted lines were below the price candlesticks, which meant that MATIC could experience an uptrend over the next trading sessions.
Featured Image From Mt Pelerin, Charts From TradingView
Avalanche Bulls Handle The Wheels As Avax Could Break $18.5 Resistance
- AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $18 with eyes set on $20.
- AVAX could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $20.
- AVAX’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe as the price attempts to break above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
Avalanche (AVAX) has had a difficult year as the price has remained in a downward trend, but the price of AVAX may be about to change as it broke out of its daily descending triangle with good volume. The crypto market has looked more promising recently, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing impressive price movement. AVAX’s price has risen from $15 to $18 as it attempts to grab the market by its horns. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Avalanche (AVAX) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times as the price has had a more quiet time, ranging in a weekly low of $15; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of AVAX held its ground as price defended its key support area of $15.
Before it could continue to trend higher, AVAX’s price needed to replicate the rally that took it to an all-time high of $150.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price appeared difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price appeared stagnated, the price of AVAX finally showed some movement after being rejuvenated strength as a result of the current market and as a result of the crypto market looking more encouraging in recent times.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $20-$22.
Weekly support for the price of AVAX – $15.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX remains bullish, having rallied to a high of $18 after breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of AVAX may face resistance to the trend to the $25 region.
AVAX must break and hold above $20.5 to trend higher to the $25 region, a key supply zone for most traders.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 23.6% indicates that AVAX’s price was rejected as it attempted to break above this key value. The $18.3 price corresponds to a Fib value of 23.6%. If AVAX closes above this level, the price could rise to $21 and possibly $25.
Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $22-$25.
Daily support for the AVAX price – $16.2.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Not Surpass Litecoin (LTC) In This Area
Bitcoin is slowly losing its grip on the bullish momentum it had for the last couple of days, declining by 2.7% over the last 24 hours.
At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the alpha crypto is trading at $20,392 and is once again showing a little sign of retreat in the past few hours.
- Bitcoin struggles to break past the $20,500 marker
- Despite bull run, BTC failed to enter the top 10 list of Galaxy Score
- LTC leaves Bitcoin behind after cracking the LunarCrash’s metric list
At times like these, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization seems vulnerable and can be outperformed even by some of the lesser known altcoins like Litecoin (LTC).
Such was the case with Galaxy Score – a metric provided by LunarCrush designed to provide help in understanding crypto movement through extensive data analysis.
Litecoin managed to enter the top 10 list while Bitcoin was left out – a development that came as a surprise.
Bitcoin Misses Out On A Potential Bullish Signal
While Galaxy Score is not a dominant and prominent indicator that can determine the trajectory of a crypto asset’s price movement, being included in its top list usually indicates a bullish rally.
Litecoin took the 6th spot in the recent ranking, coming behind Collie Inu, Flux, AmpliFi, Neblio and Callisto Network while outranking WadzPay, OKB, SONM and Ambrosus.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin wasn’t included on the list despite its massive surge and undeniable popularity.
LTC also racks up another positive development as it was listed by CeFi and DeFi platform Blockbank. This will help new investors to enter the Litecoin community as well as increase the asset’s reach.
However, according to latest data from Coingecko, LTC is trading at $53.78 and while it has been down by 4.1% over the last day, it is still up by 5% both on its weekly and biweekly charts.
Litecoin Headed Towards Another Upward Movement
Despite the price dump that Litecoin experienced over the last 24 hours, its technical indicators are hinting at a northbound movement that will help the asset increase its value in the coming days.
Source: TradingView
In particular, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Chaikin Money Flow (FLOW) are both positioned above the neutral zone, indicating a bullish rally is on the horizon for the crypto.
Furthermore, Litecoin’s 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is rapidly heading towards the 50-day EMA, confirming the positive thesis.
Lastly, the Bollinger Band revealed that the asset’s spot trading price is on its way to the high volatility zone.
All of these and other market indicators are giving investors a reason to be optimistic as a continued price surge for LTC is likely to happen.
If this happens, Litecoin will also prove that its gains over the last few days are not merely due to the crypto market rally fuelled by the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
LTC total market cap at $3.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from ITNext, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Breaks Out With Bullish Bias, Will $0.25 Play Out?
- OCEAN’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.18 with eyes set on $0.25.
- OCEAN could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $0.25.
- OCEAN’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has had a tough time this year as the price has maintained a downtrend, but the price of OCEAN could be set for a change as Ocean Protocol breaks out of its daily descending triangle with good volume. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. OCEAN’s price rallied from $0.15 to a region of $0.184 as the price aims to take the market by its horn. (Data from Binance)
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
In recent times, Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum as the price has had a more quiet time ranging in a weekly low of $0.15; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of OCEAN held its ground as price defended its key support area of $0.15.
OCEAN’s price had yet to replicate its rally that took the price of OCEAN to an all-time high of $2 before it faced rejection to trend higher.
After trading in a range for weeks as the price continued to look difficult to trade due to little to no volume to push the price higher as the price continued to look stagnated, the price of OCEAN finally showed some movement, with the crypto market looking more encouraging in recent times.
Weekly resistance for the price of OCEAN – $0.25.
Weekly support for the price of OCEAN – $0.15.
Price Analysis Of OCEAN On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of OCEAN continues to show a more bullish scenario as the price rallied to a high of $0.185 after breaking out its descending triangle with good volume. However, the price of OCEAN could face resistance to the trend to a region of $0.3.
The price of OCEAN needs to break and hold above $0.185 for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.25, which is a key supply zone for most traders.
The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 38.2% indicates OCEAN’s price faced a rejection to trend higher as the price tried to break above this key value. The price of $0.184 corresponds to the Fib value of 38.2%. If the price of OCEAN closes above this level, we could see a rally to $0.25.
Daily resistance for the OCEAN price – $0.25.
Daily support for the OCEAN price – $0.16
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Polkadot Price Depreciates, Will The Bulls Be Able To Defend This Support Line?
Polkadot price has retraced on its chart over the last 24 hours. The coin has started to register sideways movement on its one-day chart. During this period, the coin lost close to 2% of its market value.
In the last week, DOT registered more than 6% appreciation, which caused the bulls to gain stamina and break past the consolidation phase.
The technical outlook for the coin remained positive; however, the indicators indicated that the bullish momentum was fading off the charts.
Bitcoin also retraced slightly on its chart. Many altcoins have also started to trade sideways following BTC’s price action.
Bulls for Polkadot price can make a comeback if the coin manages to push above the $6.70 price mark. Consistent lateral trading can cause the altcoin to dip further on its chart.
It is important that Polkadot price remains above its local support level of $6.30. If the coin loses that support line, then there could be a further downfall.
The broader market continues to show mixed trading signals, with some coins losing strength while the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gain further bullish momentum.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
DOT was trading at $6.36 at the time of writing.
The altcoin had witnessed weeks of price consolidation until Bitcoin finally registered bullish price action.
Even though Polkadot’s bulls pushed hard to break past the $6 price mark, the coin has seemed to lose its bullish strength.
Immediate resistance for Polkadot stands at $6.70. Moving above that level can help DOT to trade closer to the $7 price mark.
That level can help the coin claim the bulls back again.
The closest support line that Polkadot has to defend is at $6.30. Losing this line will drag the price of the altcoin to $5.80. The amount of Polkadot traded in the last session fell slightly, indicating that selling pressure increased.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin swiftly moved into the positive buying zone as soon as it gained its value. However, at press time, it registered a downtick in buying pressure.
The Relative Strength Index was above the half-line but it displayed a downward movement, indicating a fall in buyers and demand for the altcoin.
Polkadot price was also moving below the 20-SMA line, indicating that demand was declining and that sellers were driving price momentum.
Other technical indicators also indicated that the bulls were slowly fading out of the market. The Awesome Oscillator depicts the price momentum, it formed green histograms under the half-line.
This formation meant that the coin was about to witness a further fall in price.
The Chaikin Money Flow accounts for the capital inflows and outflows of the asset.
The indicator was on the half-line with a downtick, signifying that capital inflows declined over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
Devs Bring The Heat
Through 2022, the number of new smart contracts being deployed on the Ethereum network had been on the decline. This decline is understandable given that the market had entered another stretched-out crypto winter and investors were no longer willing to take as many risks as they did back in 2021.
Developers had to shelve some of their projects as they waited for better market conditions to launch, which was provided by the market recovery. New smart contracts were deployed rapidly in the last week, leading to a new all-time high in 2022.
In this 7-day period, there have been more than 35,000 new Ethereum contracts deployed. The deployment rate of these new contracts has followed the market through its recovery. As prices are high, investors are more likely to put money into new projects. Hence the willingness of developers to put their contracts into the market.
New smart contracts surge | Source: CryptoQuant
Daily active addresses on the network also recorded an uptick during this time. It is up about 25% in the last week, although it is far from reaching its 2022 all-time high of 934,000 active addresses back in July. Accordingly, the transaction count also saw an increase during this time.
Can Ethereum Hold Up?
Even with the marked increase in activity on the network, it has not been enough to hold up the price of Ethereum. The digital asset which had reached a peak just below $1,600 on Thursday had begun to quickly shed its gains ahead of the opening of trading hours on Friday.
ETH price loses footing above $1,500 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Ethereum had lost almost 4% of its value in the last 24 hours, which dragged its price down below $1,500. Support that had been mounting at this level had proven to not be sustainable and bears had broken through the barrier without much hassle.
Exchange inflows for the cryptocurrency are on the rise in the last day with a 0.5% increase. This indicates mounting sell pressure on the market. However, with outflows growing just as rapidly, Ethereum investors seem to be carrying out a balancing act at this junction.
The 50-day moving average points towards hold for ETH at this point. The next significant resistance level now lies at $1,570. As the market goes into the weekend which is always marked by low volatility, it is hard to pinpoint where the price could swing.
Featured image from The Coin Republic, chart from TradingView.com
