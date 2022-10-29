Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe it was just gallows humor. Maybe the tension, which built up during the Lakers’ 0-5 start, just needed to be relieved.

Coach Darvin Ham was largely serious in his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s latest loss on Friday night, but not so somber that he couldn’t crack a joke or two. When asked if Lonnie Walker IV should become the ‘third goalscorer’ in the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook moved to the bench, Ham couldn’t help but push at his situation.

“I mean, we welcome all scorers, whether they’re third, fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh,” he said with a laugh. “If you can score, we’ll work you tomorrow.”

If the Lakers aren’t laughing, they might just be crying.

It’s been a tough road in a season that was expected to have some bumps. The Lakers are one of only two winless teams in the NBA along with their hapless neighbors to the north, the Sacramento Kings. On Saturday morning, they were still the worst performing team in the league (41.6%) and their 3-point shooting is still in last place by a wide margin (23.7%). Ham looked at the injury report and saw plenty of useful pieces in return – Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and, of course, Anthony Davis.

In the final minutes against the Timberwolves, the Lakers tried to close with a formation with LeBron James at center, hoping the little ball look could help them pull off a scoring run. But they ended up struggling to deal with 7-foot Rudy Gobert. Then James shrugged about Ham’s closing group – he’s willing to try anything at this point.

“We’re just trying to find what’s working right now, to be honest,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. We’re just trying to find what works that can give us the best chance of winning a baseball game.

As the Lakers felt closer to a win at Target Center, there is clearly frustration and drudgery in the locker room. The team still isn’t shooting the way it wants, hasn’t found a sense of chemistry or rhythm with ever-changing rosters, and still feels tremendous outside pressure from a basketball world taking a big schadenfreude in his growing struggles.

One of Friday night’s big successes was moving Westbrook to the bench and seeing him come to life for the first time this season, attacking the rim with fury and making the assists. James said Westbrook “catapulted” the team; Austin Reaves called him “fantastic” and thought he thrived with the ball in his hands. Ham said he was “extremely delighted” to see Westbrook thrive.

The biggest doubter, however, might be Westbrook, who hasn’t come off the bench since his 2008-09 rookie season at Oklahoma City. He acknowledged that an already difficult adjustment is made more difficult when the Lakers don’t win.

“Getting out of last season, sacrificing. OK, sacrifice more. And you always lose,” he said. “It’s tough, especially playing and doing things that I know I could help our guys with. (But) I will continue to do whatever is asked of me.

Although James said there was no cumulative toll to lose, that was not a convincing denial. It was made more frustrating by the Lakers’ efforts throughout the day: Ham said the team worked on screening, hard cuts and other ways to create offensive advantages in the morning. He saw a lot of that play out against Minnesota. But Davis’ absence hurt them Friday night, which comes with its own set of problems.

After the last two losses in which he has played, Davis has been particularly sweet and inconsolable. Missing a game with a strain in his lower back – having said before the season that his biggest goal was to play 82 games – is the latest mental challenge. James and Westbrook mentioned, unprompted, that they hoped Davis would recover from the latest injury.

“He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind,” James said. “If his spirit is gone, then everything else will fall by the wayside. … Yes, he wants to be there for our team. confidence, trusting your staff and not putting your body at risk.

The best thing the Lakers can do for everyone’s sanity? To win. Ham said injuries were tough to deal with early in his first run as head coach, but the Lakers can’t make excuses.

“That’s how you establish a culture,” he says. “Because of that mindset and that constant mindset of not backing down, not giving up, not feeling sorry for yourself, but constantly pushing the boundaries.”

Denver to the Lakers

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV/Radio: Spectrum Sportsnet/ESPN LA 710; KWKW (Spanish)