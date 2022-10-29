News
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city’s dress code ordinance saying bikini baristas must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.
The decision in a partial summary judgment this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want, the Everett Herald reported. Everett is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Seattle.
U.S. District Court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated the Equal Protection clauses of the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The Court found that the ordinance was, at least in part, shaped by a gender-based discriminatory purpose, according to a 19-page ruling signed by U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez.
It is difficult to imagine, the court wrote, how the ordinance would be equally applied to men and women in practice because it prohibits clothing “typically worn by women rather than men,” including midriff and scoop-back shirts, as well as bikinis.
Bikini baristas were “clearly” a target of the ordinance, the court also ruled, adding that the profession is comprised of a workforce that is almost entirely women.
In 2017, the city enacted its dress code ordinance, requiring all employees, owners and operators of “quick service facilities” to wear clothing that covers the upper and lower body. The ordinance listed coffee stands, fast food restaurants, delis, food trucks and coffee shops as examples of quick service businesses.
The owner of Everett bikini barista stand Hillbilly Hotties and some employees filed a legal complaint challenging the constitutionality of the dress code ordinance. They also challenged the city’s lewd conduct ordinance, but the court dismissed all the baristas’ claims but the dress code question.
The court directed the city of Everett to meet with the plaintiffs within 14 days to discuss next steps.
Pfizer, Uber and Starbucks highlight another busy week of results
Karina Lipsman calls for investigation into opponent Don Beyer’s office over its ties to the Chinese Embassy
Republican opponent of Virginia Rep. Don Beyer is calling for him to be removed from congressional committees and investigated after learning he fired a staffer who was trying to gather information on behalf of the Chinese Embassy.
Karina Lipsman compared Mr Beyer to Representative Eric Swalwell, who allegedly had a personal relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
“The extent of Beyer’s ties to the Chinese government must be determined, so that the level of national security risk can be determined. His office has clearly been compromised,” Lipsman said in a statement.
Ms Lipsman referred to her own experience working in national security, calling for situations like this to be “treated extremely seriously”.
Mr Beyer fired planner Barbara Hamlett after the Sergeant-at-Arms alerted him that they had learned she had sought to meet with other staff to gather information for the Chinese Embassy.
The congressman’s office said it was unaware of his activities and was “deeply upset” by the revelation.
“Congressman Beyer was completely unaware of these activities until he was contacted by the House Sergeant-at-Arms,” said Aaron Fritschner, his deputy chief of staff. “As soon as he became aware of it, he followed all the directives given to him by the security officials. The staff member in question is no longer employed by Congressman Beyer’s office.
Mr. Beyer, who represents a reliable blue district of Northern Virginia, will face Ms. Lipsman on November 8.
Can the winless Lakers get healthy and recover?
MINNEAPOLIS — Maybe it was just gallows humor. Maybe the tension, which built up during the Lakers’ 0-5 start, just needed to be relieved.
Coach Darvin Ham was largely serious in his postgame press conference following Minnesota’s latest loss on Friday night, but not so somber that he couldn’t crack a joke or two. When asked if Lonnie Walker IV should become the ‘third goalscorer’ in the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook moved to the bench, Ham couldn’t help but push at his situation.
“I mean, we welcome all scorers, whether they’re third, fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh,” he said with a laugh. “If you can score, we’ll work you tomorrow.”
If the Lakers aren’t laughing, they might just be crying.
It’s been a tough road in a season that was expected to have some bumps. The Lakers are one of only two winless teams in the NBA along with their hapless neighbors to the north, the Sacramento Kings. On Saturday morning, they were still the worst performing team in the league (41.6%) and their 3-point shooting is still in last place by a wide margin (23.7%). Ham looked at the injury report and saw plenty of useful pieces in return – Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and, of course, Anthony Davis.
In the final minutes against the Timberwolves, the Lakers tried to close with a formation with LeBron James at center, hoping the little ball look could help them pull off a scoring run. But they ended up struggling to deal with 7-foot Rudy Gobert. Then James shrugged about Ham’s closing group – he’s willing to try anything at this point.
“We’re just trying to find what’s working right now, to be honest,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. We’re just trying to find what works that can give us the best chance of winning a baseball game.
As the Lakers felt closer to a win at Target Center, there is clearly frustration and drudgery in the locker room. The team still isn’t shooting the way it wants, hasn’t found a sense of chemistry or rhythm with ever-changing rosters, and still feels tremendous outside pressure from a basketball world taking a big schadenfreude in his growing struggles.
One of Friday night’s big successes was moving Westbrook to the bench and seeing him come to life for the first time this season, attacking the rim with fury and making the assists. James said Westbrook “catapulted” the team; Austin Reaves called him “fantastic” and thought he thrived with the ball in his hands. Ham said he was “extremely delighted” to see Westbrook thrive.
The biggest doubter, however, might be Westbrook, who hasn’t come off the bench since his 2008-09 rookie season at Oklahoma City. He acknowledged that an already difficult adjustment is made more difficult when the Lakers don’t win.
“Getting out of last season, sacrificing. OK, sacrifice more. And you always lose,” he said. “It’s tough, especially playing and doing things that I know I could help our guys with. (But) I will continue to do whatever is asked of me.
Although James said there was no cumulative toll to lose, that was not a convincing denial. It was made more frustrating by the Lakers’ efforts throughout the day: Ham said the team worked on screening, hard cuts and other ways to create offensive advantages in the morning. He saw a lot of that play out against Minnesota. But Davis’ absence hurt them Friday night, which comes with its own set of problems.
After the last two losses in which he has played, Davis has been particularly sweet and inconsolable. Missing a game with a strain in his lower back – having said before the season that his biggest goal was to play 82 games – is the latest mental challenge. James and Westbrook mentioned, unprompted, that they hoped Davis would recover from the latest injury.
“He has to do what’s best for his body and his mind,” James said. “If his spirit is gone, then everything else will fall by the wayside. … Yes, he wants to be there for our team. confidence, trusting your staff and not putting your body at risk.
The best thing the Lakers can do for everyone’s sanity? To win. Ham said injuries were tough to deal with early in his first run as head coach, but the Lakers can’t make excuses.
“That’s how you establish a culture,” he says. “Because of that mindset and that constant mindset of not backing down, not giving up, not feeling sorry for yourself, but constantly pushing the boundaries.”
Denver to the Lakers
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Crypto.com Arena
TV/Radio: Spectrum Sportsnet/ESPN LA 710; KWKW (Spanish)
California Daily Newspapers
Chelsea boss Graham Potter says he has ‘nothing wrong’ as Brighton fans mock and chant ‘you get kicked out in the morning’ in 4-1 loss
Graham Potter has insisted he has “nothing to apologize for” in response to Brighton fans who booed him as the Chelsea boss returned to the Amex Stadium.
The 47-year-old suffered his first defeat in charge of the Blues as the Seagulls won 4-1 on Saturday.
Brighton were in dreamland before the break after scoring three first-half goals with Leandro Trossard opening the scoring in the fifth minute.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah then scored own goals for the Blues, before the visitors pulled a goal back in the 48th minute through Kai Havertz.
But they failed to get past Robert Sanchez for the second time as Pascal Gross completed the hosts’ rout in stoppage time.
Potter, who guided Brighton to a ninth-place finish last season, was booed throughout the game with supporters signing: ‘you’re getting kicked out tomorrow morning’.
Commenting on his reception after the game, he said: “I have nothing to apologize for or say sorry.
“I think I did a good job at the club and left it in the right place, but people are entitled to their opinions.
“It’s part of the process. You have to suffer and feel pain to grow and get better.
“No one said we were the finished article. We have to bear the pain today and learn from it.
He also remarked: “Of course the score and the loss is painful. We haven’t really recovered.
“Once the crowd was so engaged, it was difficult for us. The score line was painful. Brighton played a good game, especially in the first half.
“You can always look at the goals and think you can do better. You have to take your responsibilities a bit in the first half. We had a lot of football but that’s no excuse.
“We couldn’t quite reach that level. We didn’t take our opportunities in attack and they did.
“We had a few chances to attack them too but unfortunately we missed the pass or didn’t execute so the score was painful.
“When you lose, you can always do better.”
It wasn’t just Potter who was booed by the Brighton faithful, as Marc Cucurella was mocked after he also swapped the south coast for Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea remain fifth in the table after the loss, with fourth-placed Newcastle now three points clear.
Arsenal are next for the Blues with the Gunners coming to Stamford Bridge, before Chelsea travel to St James’ Park to face the Magpies in their last game before the World Cup.
Afghan evacuees in limbo while seeking permanent legal status in US
GREENSBORO, North Carolina—When Asrar boarded a plane with more than 400 other Afghans fleeing Kabul for America last year, the longtime intelligence officer said he felt something he hadn’t felt in a long time: safe.
But more than a year later, the former Afghan colonel, who spent two decades hunting Taliban fighters before arriving in North Carolina, says he saw that sense of security replaced by uncertainty and fear.
Miguel Almiron’s incredible run continues with another stunner for Newcastle as his stats match Neymar and Erling Haaland
Miguel Almiron can’t stop scoring and against Aston Villa the Newcastle star scored six goals in six games in October.
The Magpies tore Villa apart, with the Paraguay international’s strike – his seventh league goal of the season – being a highlight.
He is so good that Brazilian star Neymar – with nine – is the only South American player to have more in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
And if that wasn’t enough for you, Almiron has scored the same number of Premier League goals as Erling Haaland this month.
Victory, ahead of a thrilled St James’ Park at Newcastle, ensured the club remained in the Premier League at four and the Champions League dream remained alive.
As for Almiron, he has now scored as many Premier League goals this season as Jack Grealish has scored in all competitions since joining Man City for £100million in 2021.
