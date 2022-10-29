News
Find out how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Halloween 2022
Halloween 2022 is fast approaching and celebrities are already getting into the spooky holiday spirit.
Over the past few weeks, stars including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Lea Michele took their kids to pumpkin patch, while others joined the pre-holiday festivities at Halloween-themed parties and theme parks with rides and treats.
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeneyfashion designer Nicole Richie, Blackish stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin and External banks stars North Austin, Madison Bailey and chase stokes all have been enjoying fun nights at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights for the past few weeks. Vanessa Hudgens stopped by Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, while Rebel Wilson and Joan the Virgin star Justin Baldoni hiked the Nights of the Jack Jack-O-Lantern trail at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.
Additionally, celebrities also attended private pre-Halloween parties. Hailey Bieber and husband justin bieber were among the stars spotted last weekend at Doja Catmasquerade themed birthday party. The married couple wore black eye masks while the model wore custom black Victoria’s Secret lingerie and her husband wore a Zorro-like outfit.
World Series: Phillies rally from five runs down to steal opener in Houston
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker said he wanted to get this World Series over with quickly, and darned if the Houston Astros right fielder didn’t try his hardest to make it so.
But, well, like just about everyone in baseball, he underestimated the Philadelphia Phillies.
Faced with their largest deficit in the postseason — a five-run hill built on two Tucker home runs through three innings Friday night — the Phillies rallied to win a Game 1 for the ages.
They knocked out future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in the fifth inning. Manager Rob Thomson managed like it was Game 7. And J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead solo homer in the 10th inning of a 6-5 victory that will rank among the unlikeliest in the Phillies’ 140-year history.
How unlikely? Teams that have a lead of at least five runs were 589-18 in postseason history entering the night. The Phillies were 0-11 in the playoffs when trailing by five runs or more.
And consider the degree of difficulty. The Astros, a 106-win team in the regular season, hadn’t lost yet in the playoffs, going 7-0 en route to dispatching the Seattle Mariners in the divisional round and the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Verlander, who will almost certainly win his third Cy Young Award this season, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and looked like he may never give one up.
Somehow, though, nothing that happened next was the least bit surprising. Not the two-out rally in the fourth inning that featured a two-strike RBI single by Nick Castellanos and a two-run double by Alec Bohm. Not Realmuto’s game-tying two-run double in the fifth. Not Thomson’s move to bring in lefty Jose Alvarado in the fifth inning or to use Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez in the seventh. Not even Castellanos’ sliding catch in right field to save a run in the ninth and send the game to extra innings.
The Phillies have been doing this all month, rampaging through the playoffs with big play after big play, unexpected victory after unexpected victory.
Why stop now just because it’s the World Series?
On the eve of playing on baseball’s biggest stage for the first time in his career, Realmuto promised himself that he would pause whatever he was doing on the field before Game 1, look around, and savor the sights and sounds. The occasion called for — nay, it demanded — a few moments of reflection.
For everyone. Twelve years, 11 months, and 24 days had passed since owner John Middleton knelt beside Ryan Howard in a funereal visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium and said, “I want my (bleeping) trophy back,” the Phillies were on the national stage again, lined up between home plate and third base with a World Series logo painted on the grass in front of them.
And for a few innings, it looked like maybe the moment was too big for them.
Aaron Nola left a changeup over the plate for Tucker to launch to right field in the second inning. In the third, he gave up a leadoff double to Jeremy Pena, a one-out walk to Alex Bregman, and a three-run homer to Tucker on a sinker that leaked back over the plate.
Verlander, meanwhile, was slicing up the Phillies, setting down the first 10 batters. Dating to Oct. 4, when he no-hit them for five innings on the night after they clinched a playoff spot, he faced 26 Phillies batters without allowing a hit.
But everything changed the second time through the order. Rhys Hoskins lined a one-out single in the fourth inning for the Phillies’ first hit. Then Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm followed with two-out hits. Castellanos lined a two-strike single to left field to drive in Hoskins before Bohm’s two-run double to left cut the deficit to 5-3.
After Verlander got through three innings in 36 pitches, the Phillies made him throw 31 pitches in the fourth, 10 of which came on a two-out walk to rookie shortstop Bryson Stott. Ten up, 10 down was followed by eight of next 13 batters reaching base (six hits, two walks).
With that, the Phillies eroded some of Verlander’s invincibility — and maybe the Astros’, too.
It took four innings, but the Phillies had arrived in the World Series again.
Did Tucker, or anybody else, really think they were going to go quickly? Or quietly?
No chance.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announce divorce
CNN
—
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced Friday that they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
“We have come to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together. We are blessed to have beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We have come to this decision to end our marriage after careful consideration.”
Bündchen echoed with a statement of his own.
“With great gratitude for the time we spent together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will remain our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting for their give the love, care and attention they so sorely deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have separated and even though it is of course hard to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and I always wish Tom the best.”
“We only wish the best for each other as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady added in his post.
CNN previously reported that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a model, hired divorce attorneys and had to deal with ” marital problems,” according to a source close to the couple.
The two “lived apart,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.
Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.
“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.
In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.
“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to continue, to move on to other aspects of life.
CNN has reached out to reps for Brady and Bündchen for further comment.
Bet €10 and get €30 free bets with Sky Bet
Fulham take on Everton when the Premier League kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, with both sides moving up the table after picking up strong wins last weekend.
Sky Bet has a new customer offer where you can claim £30 free bets when you wager £10 on the game.
SKY BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
The home side have won their last two games and are moving up the standings after a previous three-game slump without a win.
Back-to-back wins over Aston Villa and Leeds saw the Cottagers climb from 11th to 7th, ahead of Liverpool and West Ham and just three points behind Newcastle in the Champions League places.
Only the top three teams in the league have scored more goals than Marco Silva’s newly promoted side, helped hugely by contributions from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored nine goals in 11 games this season.
Visitors Everton ended their three-game losing streak last weekend by dispatching a strong Crystal Palace side 3-0, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back among the goals in just his second start since returning from his long injury.
Victory saw Frank Lampard’s side move up to 12th in the table, still just four points clear of the relegation zone, but Evertonians’ most optimistic will remind people they are down to just three points behind their close neighbors Liverpool.
Fulham have won two of the last three meetings between the two sides, but the Toffees ran out 3-2 winners the last time the two sides met at Craven Cottage, with Calvert-Lewin claiming a double in 2020.
SKY BET – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets – CLAIM HERE*
China denounces US ‘nuclear blackmail’ — RT World News
Washington’s updated nuclear strategy ‘exacerbates great power competition’ and suspected foreign threats, Beijing says
China has said that any attempt to “nuclear blackmail” by the United States will fail, accusing Washington of encouraging confrontation between world powers after publishing its latest Nuclear Posture Review (NPR).
Asked about the newly released document, which spells out US policy on nuclear weapons, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said NPR “strongly smacks of Cold War and zero-sum mentality” and “uses nuclear weapons as tools to advance [the US] geopolitical agenda.
“I must point out that in this latest NPR, the United States has made irresponsible remarks and accusations as well as baseless speculation about China’s normal modernization of its nuclear forces,” he added. Wang told reporters on Friday, adding that the United States had specifically “adapted” a “Nuclear Deterrence Strategy” against Beijing.
China is seriously concerned and firmly opposed to such a decision. Let me state that we have the capability and the confidence to protect our national security interests. US nuclear blackmail will not work on China.
The new US strategy, a declassified version of which was released on Thursday, breaks with campaign promises made by President Joe Biden, leaving the door open for a nuclear response to a non-nuclear attack. While Biden has insisted that “single goal” of the US nuclear arsenal is to deter or retaliate against the first use of the bomb, the White House-approved NPR concluded that such an approach “would lead to an unacceptable level of risk, given the range of non-nuclear capabilities developed and deployed by competitors”.
Wang went on to say that the updated US policy “lower[s] the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons” in the meantime “to exaggerate the so-called nuclear threat of certain countries.”
“The United States possesses the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and continues to upgrade its ‘nuclear triad’ and selectively advance the international nuclear arms control process only when it serves to suppress countries it regard as rivals”, He continued. “What lies behind American policy is its hegemonic logic of seeking absolute military superiority, which could fuel a nuclear arms race.”
The Biden administration has repeatedly said China is Washington’s biggest competitor and concern, with the Pentagon saying the People’s Republic poses “the most comprehensive and serious challenge to the national security of the United States” in its new national defense strategy, also released Thursday alongside the new NPR and a missile defense review.
Tensions have risen between the two countries since August, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite strong objections from Beijing, which considers the island part of its own territory. Although the trip sparked an unprecedented series of Chinese military exercises in the air and waters surrounding Taiwan, Western delegations nonetheless continued to visit Taipei in the months that followed, with Germany sending lawmakers there. traveling earlier this week.
You can share this story on social media:
Bay Area TV Sports Listings: What to watch Saturday through Sunday
Saturday
college football
9 a.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse ABC
9 a.m. Ohio State at Penn State FOX
9 a.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State ACC
9 a.m. TCU at West Virginia ESPN
9:00 a.m. South Florida at Houston ESPN2
9 a.m. Toledo East Michigan ESPNU
9 a.m. Oklahoma at Iowa State FS1
9 a.m. Boston College at Connecticut CBSSN
9 a.m. Arkansas at Auburn SEC
9:30 a.m. Georgetown at Lafayette NBCBA
11:30 a.m. Rutgers at Minnesota BTN
12:30 a.m. Oklahoma State at Kansas State FOX
12:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville ACC
12:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Florida, at Jacksonville, Fla. CBS
12:30 p.m. Illinois at Nebraska ABC
12:30 p.m. Oregon at cal FS1
12:30 p.m. Cincinnati at ESPN Central Florida
12:30 a.m. Northwest at Iowa ESPN2
12:30 p.m. Temple at Navy CBSSN
1 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina SEC
1 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M CW
1 p.m. Alabama South to Arkansas State ESPNU
4 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee ESPN
4 p.m. UAB at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
4:00 p.m. Colorado State at Boise State FS1
4 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Marshall NFL
4:00 p.m. USC at Arizona PAC12
4:30 p.m. Michigan State at Michigan ABC
4:30 p.m. Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2
4:30 p.m. Arizona State at Colorado ESPNU
4:30 p.m. Mississippi at Texas A&M SEC
5 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina ACC
7:30 p.m. Nevada at San Jose State CBSSN
7:30 p.m. Stanford at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m. San Diego State at Fresno State FS1
Golf
5:30 a.m. DP World: Portugal Masters GOLF
10:30 a.m. PGA: Bermuda GOLF Championship
1 a.m. Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion. (delay, Sun start) ESPN2
Horses race
9:30 a.m. America’s Day at FS2 races
4:30pm Breeders Crown FS2
MLB World Series
5 p.m. Game 2: Phillies at Astros FOX
Motor sports
9:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500, USA qualifying
12:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity: Death on Tools 250 NBC
NBA
4 p.m. Warriors at Hornets NBCBA
5 p.m. 76ers at Bulls NBATV
NHL
11:00 a.m. Rangers at NHL Stars
1:30 p.m. Lightning at the Sharks NBCCA
4 p.m. Maple Leafs vs. Kings NHL
Soccer
7:00 a.m. England: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion USA
9:30 a.m. England: Everton at Fulham NBC
11:45 a.m. England: Leeds United at Liverpool USA
5 p.m. NWSL Finals: Portland vs. Kansas City CBS
3:50 a.m. FS2 U-17 Women’s World Cup third place
college football
9 a.m. Men: UCLA at Rutgers BTN
Tennis
5:00 a.m. ATP Erste Bank or Swiss Indoors, TENNIS semi-finals
Women’s varsity volleyball
3:30 PM Minnesota at Wisconsin BTN
5:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State BTN
Men’s varsity water polo
1 p.m. cal at UCLA PAC12
Sunday
Figure skating
9:00 a.m. ISU Grand Prix: NBC Skate Canada International
Golf
5am DP World: Portugal Masters GOLF
10:30 a.m. PGA: Bermuda GOLF Championship
Horses race
11:00 a.m. America’s Day at Races FS1
2:00 p.m. America’s Day at FS2 races
Motor sports
11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Xfinity 500 NBC
12:55 F1: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN
2 p.m. NHRA: Nevada Nationals FS1
NBA
3 p.m. Warriors at NBCBA Pistons
4 p.m. Timberwolves at Spurs NBATV
NFL
10 a.m. Bear at FOX Cowboys
10 a.m. Raiders at Saints CBS
1 p.m. 49ers at Rams FOX
5:20 p.m. Packers at Bills NBC
Soccer
6:30 a.m. England: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal USA, TELE
07:20 U-17 Women’s World Cup Final: Colo v Spain FS2
9 a.m. England: West Ham United at Manchester. United States, TV
11:45 a.m. FA-WSL West Ham United v Arsenal CBSSN
Midday MLS Conference Final: Austin FC at LAFC ABC
5:00 p.m. MLS Conference Finals: NYCFC at Philadelphia FS1
6 p.m. Mexican League Final: Toluca at Pachuca UNIV
college football
4 p.m. Men: Washington at Stanford PAC12
Tennis
6h ATP Erste Bank Open or Swiss Indoors, TENNIS final
3am WTA Finals or Paris Masters (early Mon) TENNIS
Women’s varsity volleyball
10 a.m. WV at Baylor ESPN2
1 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas ESPNU
2 p.m. Stanford in Washington PAC12-BA
California Daily Newspapers
High school football roundup: Mounds View upsets No. 2 seed Champlin Park
Mounds View 17, Champlin Park 7
Owen Wark went 23 for 31 for 214 yards and two passing scores to lead seventh-seeded Mounds View to a massive upset of second-seeded Champlin Park.
The Rebels took a 7-0 lead into the half thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, but Wark hit Ryan Counihan for a 78-yard scoring strike to knot the game early in the third. Mounds View put the game on ice on Wark’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Ebben.
Stillwater 38, Brainerd 21
Marcello Getty hit Eli Holtz for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put eighth-seeded Brainerd up 21-16 on top-seeded Stillwater in the first half.
The Ponies responded in the second half, with Max Shikenjanski throwing two of this three touchdown passes over the final two quarters. Samuel Young ran for 133 yards and two scores.
Lakeville North 24, Minnetonka 7
For the second straight season, Lakeville North opened the Class 6A playoffs with a road victory. Riley Grossman threw a pair of scoring strikes, the second a 77-yard touchdown pass to Najee Nelson to put the Panthers up 17-7 in the fourth and essentially put the game on ice.
St. Croix Lutheran 44, Minneapolis Henry 25
Jack Thome ran for five touchdowns as the Crusaders pulled off an upset in Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal.
Hill-Murray 54, Academy 20
Sawyer Seidl ran just four times, but amassed 115 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow running back Xavier Daniels had seven carries for 110 yards and an additional three scores.
White Bear Lake 28, Anoka 23
Four different players found the end zone for White Bear Lake — Rayshaun Brakes, Cole Sather, Vatel Henderson and Chris Heim — as the Bears built a 28-9 fourth-quarter lead that Anoka chipped away at with a pair of late scores.
Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6
The Cougars compiled seven rushing touchdowns, including four from Carson Hansen, who scored touchdowns of 27, 22, 11 and eight yards.
