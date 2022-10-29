News
For AAP’s ‘Red Light On, Car Off’ plan in Delhi, no green light from Lt. Governor
New Delhi:
In the AAP vs. Center battle over what is good for Delhi, traffic lights are the final battlefront. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, appointed by the central BJP government, sees no logic in the AAP government’s desire to ask commuters to turn off engines at traffic lights as an “anti-pollution” measure.
He sent the case back to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for reconsideration – a series of questions joined – of the “Red Light On, Car Off” campaign which had already started advertising.
The AAP, which staged a protest at Mr Saxena’s home, sees his move as “another symptom of his illness”. “He has a disease called ‘chhapas’ (wanting to be in the news),” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, “A lot of diseases have spread in our country. I pray that the LG stays healthy. But he caught this incurable disease.”
“He’s the first LG to support pollution,” Mr Singh said.
But Mr Saxena said: “There is no evidence that air pollution can be controlled in this way. Information on the effects seen during such campaigns in the past has not been provided in the proposal.”
And he also called the plan “inhumane and exploitative” of civil defense volunteers who would be posted as monitors “in the midst of excessive pollution and traffic” at the signals. “The Department of Law and Revenue should also investigate whether civil defense volunteers can be used in this way,” he said.
The cancellation of the case came as several leaders of the Aam Aadmi party earlier in the day staged a sit-in outside Mr Saxena’s home to “delay” the case.
Mr Saxena said Chief Minister Kejriwal stayed on the dossier for 10 days before sending it to him on October 21. According to the Lieutenant Governor, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Arvind Kejriwal wrongly claim that the program was to start from October 28. while the date given to his office was October 31.
Delhi’s air quality continues to decline nonetheless, even as AAP and BJP rhetoric picks up ahead of polls by civic bodies that are expected to be announced at any time. The AAP, which has made ‘mountains of rubbish’ an issue in Delhi, is also challenging a BJP rooted in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, and has also made bids to secure some of the major BJP Hindutva votes.
As for pollution, Delhi’s air quality index at 1 p.m. Saturday was in the 400-500 range, or “severe” category. With pollution levels at their highest since January, some areas of Delhi are hovering around 500 on the index.
The concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter) is 40 to 60 times the annual World Health Organization safety limit. While the burning of paddy stubble in Punjab and Haryana is blamed, pollution from vehicles and weather conditions are also factors.
Featured Video of the Day
ndtv
News
State Patrol beefs up patrols for busy holiday, sports weekend
Troopers are beefing up patrols this weekend in anticipation of crowded and busy roads due to Halloween activities and Vikings, Timberwolves and Gopher games, the State Patrol announced Friday.
Additional troopers are going to be out in the metro this weekend to “combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls.” They will work with State Patrol aircraft to respond quickly.
“Our state troopers will be working alongside our communities and law enforcement partners throughout the state to ensure Halloween is scary for all the right reasons and that people travel responsibly so they get home safely,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the State Patrol.
“There is no better time than now to plan for a safe and sober ride this weekend,” said Langer. “It is critical that drivers pay attention, obey the speed limit and ensure every occupant is wearing a seat belt. Traffic fatalities continue to trend downward in Minnesota. With Minnesotans heeding our advice, we can continue driving in that direction.”
News
How ‘The 5 Love Languages’ is still relevant 30 years after its publication
Gary Chapman says he and his wife had “a lot of difficulties” early in their marriage.
Chapman is the author of “The 5 Languages of Love: How to Express Sincere Commitment to Your Mate”. The book, published in 1992, describes five ways a person expresses or feels love:
- acts of service
- physical contact
- quality time
- To receive presents
- words of affirmation
As a rule, a person speaks the love language that he most likes to hear. Chapman’s is “words of affirmation,” something he continually offered to his new bride, he said.
“I said [my wife] how nice she seemed and how much I enjoyed what she was doing,” he said. “I was telling her all day, ‘I love you. I love you. ‘like,’” he told CNBC Make It.
But his wife’s love language is “acts of service.”
“One night she was like, ‘You keep saying, ‘I love you.’ Well, if you love me, why don’t you help me?” he declares.
So he started to help.
“I do the dishes, I take out the trash, I vacuum the floors and she tells me I’m the best husband in the world,” he said, “and I know that’s hyperbole, but that still does good.”
“Before that, she wouldn’t give me any words of affirmation, probably because she thought I didn’t deserve any,” he said.
What is your love language?
Chapman says the issues he and his wife faced are common, which is why 30 years after its initial publication, his book is still a topic of conversation.
” Which is your love language ? has become a common question on dates and happy hours and is used as a code to improve relationships in love, family and friends.
Chapman, a Southern Baptist pastor, says he invented love languages after decades of walking couples through hardships at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he and his wife live.
He says marriage counseling was something he was “pushed” into after becoming a pastor.
“Again and again, couples sat in my office, and one said, ‘I feel like you don’t like me,’ and the other said, ‘I don’t understand,’” a- he declared.
“I know people can be sincere and still miss the other person.”
For example, a wife who doesn’t care about a gift from her husband may not run away from his affection but rather not acknowledge it at all because her love language is, say, quality time or physical contact, says -he.
“The roots are extremely problematic”
Despite the book’s success, Chapman’s beliefs and expertise have been questioned over the years.
For one thing, her doctorate is in adult education — not psychotherapy.
And Chapman has expressed heteronormative beliefs and only works with heterosexual couples. Asked about same-sex couples, he replied: “I don’t deal with all that, but yes, in all relationships, if you understand this concept, it will improve the relationship.”
Intentionally or not, however, he created a gender-neutral tool.
It is also endorsed by many therapists, although some have reservations.
Lisa Bobby, a psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, says a lot of relationship advice is more inclusive now than when Chapman published her book.
“I think what has evolved since then is a better understanding of attachment style and a greater understanding and appreciation of family, background and cultures,” she said.
Some experts believe Chapman’s identity should be taken into consideration.
“Roots are extremely problematic,” said Lia Love Avellino, psychotherapist and CEO of Spoke, an emotional wellness space in Brooklyn.
“Not just where it came from or who it was written by,” she said. “It’s a language that made sense to a straight, Christian, white man. It created a culture where people thought you had to choose one, you had to have a specific way of communicating.”
But the book is also “relatable and accessible”
Chapman’s book lives on because it can be used in just about any type of relationship. Bobby says she often discusses love languages with her patients, regardless of their orientation.
“It provides a very approachable and approachable way to understand and appreciate the differences we’ve had in a way that’s actionable for our partners,” she said.
The barrier to entry is also quite low, says Pamela Larkin, a relationship therapist. The quiz is multiple choice, free and only takes a few minutes.
This idea that there is a language that we can teach someone else empowers someone.
Lia Love Avellino
Spoke CEO
“Some other personality assessments, like the Enneagram, require a bit more thought and deepen the discussion of motivations,” Larkin said. “The languages of love are simpler.”
The word “language” itself is also comforting, says Avellino.
“This idea that there is a language that we can teach someone else to speak empowers someone: there are words that already exist rather than having to find them.”
Some relationships can “feel better instantly”
Besides being accessible, the concept of love languages can actually be helpful and make relationships “instantly better,” Bobby says.
“Readers are able to understand all of these different ways of giving and receiving love in a way that doesn’t diminish the importance of any of them,” she said. “Words of affirmation are no more important than physical affection or vice versa.”
For Avellino, it helps his patients answer important questions.
“One thing I’ve noticed when I ask people in therapy, ‘What do you need?’ or ‘What do you want?’ most people don’t know what to answer,” she said. “It gives couples five pillars. There’s a standard language so it doesn’t feel so vulnerable to go out on a branch because there have been pre-established topics, so that has to be acceptable.”
“We Don’t Have One Me”
Larkin says the biggest danger in using love languages is believing that the work stops there.
Knowing and even practicing your partner’s love language does not exempt you from putting effort elsewhere.
“Doing acts of service does not make up for the need to continue to build trust, to build respect, to show honor, to listen to each other, to show up for each other, to be reliable,” a she declared. “You still have to do these things.”
It could also be used in harmful ways during cycles of abuse, she says.
“There’s a build-up of tension, the acute moment of violence, and then the honeymoon phase,” she said. “Let’s say someone knows their partner’s love languages, they can go through the other parts of the cycles, and then use the honeymoon to, say, give gifts, to try to say they’re sorry.”
Another criticism is that the five love languages are not universal.
“There are other ways to experience love and care that Dr. Chapman didn’t discuss in his book,” Bobby said. “For many people, emotionally intimate conversations are the most important love language, and Dr. Chapman doesn’t mention them.”
Your love language can also change throughout your life, says Avellino.
“We don’t have one me,” she said. “Different people bring out different needs, and circumstances change your needs.”
Chapman agrees that a person’s love language can vary according to “circumstances and seasons of life”.
A mother of two, he says, might discover that for the first time in her life, “acts of service” are her most important love language.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss:
cnbc
News
Bill Madden: Phillies-Astros World Series exposes the flaws in the Mets, Yankees
If nothing else, this Astros-Phillies World Series is serving as an eye-opener for the Yankees and Mets as to just how much work they both have to do to earn themselves a berth on baseball’s grand stage.
From April until the final two weeks of the season, the Mets ruled the National League East and trailed only the Dodgers for the best overall mark in the NL. Then came the three-game sweep by the Braves in Atlanta that dropped them out of first place on Oct. 1, followed by their elimination from the postseason by the Padres in the wild card series. And with the Phillies knocking off both the Braves and Padres en route to the World Series, the case can be made the Mets are now the third-best team in their own division. At the same time, the Yankees from April-July ran roughshod over the AL East, fashioning the best record in baseball before encountering a hitting malaise in August that continued into the postseason and exposed them as a decidedly inferior team to the Astros, who swept them in the ALCS.
So as they lick their wounds watching this World Series, the respective Yankee-Met high commands must face the reality that they could be going backward if they don’t fix multiple problems.
We start with the Yankees who thought they had sufficiently addressed the issues that plagued them in 2021 — shoddy defense, one-dimensional offense — only to discover they were still there when Isiah Kiner-Falefa imploded in the postseason and their lineup was a galaxy of outs (especially from Josh Donaldson) from the fifth hole on down. In the words of one veteran scout: “In reality the Yankees have only three hitters who really scare you — [Aaron] Judge, [Giancarlo] Stanton and [Anthony] Rizzo — and in the postseason Judge was largely marked absent.”
At the same time, Bryce Harper was seemingly singlehandedly slugging the Phillies into the World Series with a combined five homers and 11 RBI in the wild card series, NLDS and NLCS, and the media has renewed their bashing of the Yankees for passing on him as a free agent back in 2019. But what has been forgotten is that everybody passed on Harper, at least at the numbers his agent, Scott Boras, was demanding, and the 13-year, $330 million offer from the Phillies was sitting out there for weeks as Boras desperately tried to get the Yankees and Dodgers into the bidding. Clearly, Harper did not want to go to the Phillies and I wrote at the time Phillies CEO John Middleton deserved to be the One Dumb Owner of the year for bidding against himself with what even he admitted was “stupid money” for a player who wanted to play elsewhere.
At the last minute, the Dodgers satisfied Boras’ demand for the highest AAV (average annual value) in history ($45 million) but it was only for five years. The reason the Yankees weren’t willing to go there was because they’d already committed that money to Stanton — and say what you will about Stanton and the number of regular season games he’s missed, he’s always stepped up in the postseason (11 homers, 24 RBI in 27 games). So a mea culpa is due here to Mr. Middleton, who turned out not to be so dumb after all — although as one former Nationals exec recently told me: “Harper was a different guy with the Nationals, who beat to his own drum, wouldn’t take instruction from the coaches, and I think our guys were actually relieved when he turned down our offer. He’s really matured. He’s got a wife and kids now and become a real leader.”
As for the Yankees now, other than deciding on Oswald Peraza as the everyday shortstop and exploring trade options for Aaron Hicks, nothing can really be done about improving this team until Judge’s contract is resolved. Contrary to various media reports that have the Giants stockpiling a record amount of money to pursue him, or the Dodgers, who need to re-sign Trea Turner or a shortstop comparable, jumping in, it’s hard to imagine any team out-bidding the Yankees for Judge. After all, Judge will be 31 next year and Harper was 26 when he signed his deal with the Phillies.
On the other hand, while the Phillies and Braves are pretty much set, save for adding some pitching pieces, the Mets are looking at a major rebuild of their pitching staff and tough decisions to be made with Jacob deGrom, Edwin Diaz, Chris Bassitt (complicated by his season-ending pratfalls against the Braves and Padres), Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco, Seth Lugo, Trevor May — plus Brandon Nimmo — all free agents. They will spend what it takes to retain Diaz, who has come to thrive in New York, but the others are problematic. Ordinarily, Nimmo would be a top priority but his agent is Boras and there is concern about 2022 being the first season he didn’t miss major time with injuries. In deGrom’s case, they don’t yet know if he really wants to stay in New York. At 34 with his history of injuries, they will offer him a three-year deal with a likely $40-plus million AAV, but if a One Dumb Owner emerges to offer him four years, they might have to decline.
After all, rich as Steve Cohen may be, there is just so much money to go around, and even if the Mets were somehow able to re-sign Diaz, Nimmo, deGrom and one of the other starting pitchers, there still remains the need for a big bat in the middle of the order to keep pace with the lineups of the Braves and Phillies.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
The financially compromised Marlins in his rearview mirror, Don Mattingly is back home in Evansville, Ind., spending his days playing backyard baseball with his seven-year-old son, putting together the final details for his Mattingly Charities country music concert on Dec. 1 at the local Victory Theater, and working on a documentary on hitting. He does not know if he’ll be back in baseball in some capacity next year but he is definitely not done with baseball and, at 61, would still like one more crack at managing. “It will have to be the right situation, but, yeah, I’d still want to manage,” Mattingly said by phone last week. He didn’t say it, but after seven seasons of managing the Marlins, he’d come to realize he was never going to be able to win there, not in the NL East where the Marlins payroll was always going to be some $150 million less than the Mets, Phillies and Braves. While he’s biding his time, Mattingly is putting together a documentary on hitting — because he thinks it’s important. “It concerns me that hitting in today’s game has gone backward at the same time the pitching is getting better. We have to get back to putting the ball in play.”…
We were glad to see Adam Wainwright, one of the game’s great competitors, decide to come back for one more season with the Cardinals. After leading the NL twice in both wins and innings and finishing second twice and third twice in the Cy Young voting from 2007-2014, Wainwright, 41, has put together a second career after missing most of 2015 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Wainwright is 195-117 with a 3.38 ERA lifetime, but as he said last week there is “unfinished business” — especially reaching 210 wins which would put him second all-time on the Cardinals behind Bob Gibson.
()
News
Portland school bullies spray girl in common room while staff member walks past and does NOTHING
A group of female school bullies brutally attacked a girl in the common room while a male member of staff walked past.
The victim, who is only going through LS in a million dollar lawsuit brought by his mother, was charging an electronic device in the common room at Grant High School in Portland when a red-haired girl in a white hoodie approached her and started talking to her.
The two allegedly had a heated conversation for several moments before the assailant jumped on LS and began punching her repeatedly, the Oregonian reported.
During the scuffle on January 4, a male member of staff, who was seated at the back of the common room, can be seen hastily walking along the wall, not once looking at the altercation.
Portland Public Schools stopped employing officers in schools in June 2020 after the death of George Floyd because some activists feared officers were targeting students of color.
Grant High School, where the incident took place, employs security personnel. But Portland Public Schools fired school cops — also known as school resource officers — following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
A group of school bullies attacked a girl, identified only as LS, in the common room on January 4, brutally beating her and leaving her with physical and emotional injuries.
LS can be seen on his knees after being knocked to the ground in the fight as several girls attacked the junior. She was charging an electronic device when a girl in a white hoodie approached and struck up a heated conversation before punching her.
Surveillance video shows the girl wrapping her arm several times before punching the girl heavily as the conversation boils over.
LS – wearing a black hoodie – can be seen cowering away from the strikes, but soon after the other girls join in and surround her.
She can be seen kneeling on the ground at one point as the girl in the white hoodie slams her fists into the girl’s head.
The five girls can be seen calmly leaving the cafeteria shortly after the employee. A few seconds later, the girl in the hoodie comes back, but doesn’t touch her.
The girl can be seen huddled near the booth she was sitting in as two male students walk through the cafeteria. The trial found she had ‘a bloody nose and visible blood on her shirt’ and was ‘shaken’.
She suffered from “bruises on the head, [had] a swollen nose bridge, muscle tension in the head and neck, and ongoing pain and stiffness in the right shoulder. She also had a rotator cuff injury that required physical therapy.
Her mother, Rahel Fessehazion, 50, is now suing Portland Public School for $1.1 million for the physical and emotional injuries to her daughter and for the school’s negligence.
Fessehazion alleges that her daughter, a junior at the school, had been taunted by this group of girls since her first year. During LS’s first year, administrators issued a no-contact order, which kept the girls in separate classes.
A male member of staff sat at the other end of the common room and left after the altercation broke out, without once looking at the girls
The girls left shortly after him, leaving the girl with a bloody nose and visible blood on her shirt. LS had a no contact order against the girls since freshman year as they allegedly taunted her
The incident happened at Grant High School, which has an on-campus security system. Portland Public Schools once had police on campus, but that was halted in June 2020, after the death of George Floyd, after activists claimed police were targeting students of color.
The complaint also alleged that the school only took the girls out of school for “a few days” after the fight, which caused LS to suffer “additional harassment and additional emotional injury.”
LS was eventually granted a temporary harassment protection order against both girls after the fight. The protective order was finalized in February, according to the lawsuit.
Two of the girls were removed from Grant High School and transferred to another school on February 7.
LS would then transfer for her senior year, as she had “lost faith in Grant High School”.
Fessehazion claims the school knew of the dangers and allowed it to happen anyway.
She is seeking $780,000 for the staff member’s negligence and $400,000 for her daughter’s emotional distress.
dailymail us
News
Britain responds to Nord Stream attack accusation – RT World News
London denies being behind pipeline sabotage, dismissing Russia’s claim as ‘made up story’
The UK has denied Russia’s accusation of orchestrating an attack on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The statement came hours after Moscow claimed the Royal Navy was involved in the blasts.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, the British Ministry of Defense claimed that Moscow “resorts to peddling false claims of epic proportions” with the aim of distracting the global community from “their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine”.
The department then denounced the accusation as a “made up story” who “says more about the ongoing arguments within the Russian government than it does about the West.”
Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, signaled that Moscow intends to draw the attention of the world community and the UN Security Council to “a series of terrorist attacks against Russia in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea” and Britain’s involvement in the case.
Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged that Royal Navy agents “participated in the planning, support and implementation” the plot to destroy the main Nord Stream gas pipelines. She provided no direct evidence to support her claim.
The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed earlier that NATO conducted a military exercise over the summer which included the extensive use of “offshore equipment”‘ near where the underwater explosions occurred.
The gas pipelines, which were built to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany, suddenly lost pressure on September 26, following a series of underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Soucheray: Throw the meatloaf at the TV
Judging by letters to the editor, barroom conversations, drinking fountain tutorials and threats to throw the meatloaf at the TV, we are sick of political ads and most likely would insist they are worse in a polarized America than they have ever been before.
We are played for gullible saps. We are lied to and deceived. We are broken, helpless people who need the constant reassurance that our representatives are fighting for us at the grocery store and the gas pump. Angie Craig, the Democratic representative from District 2, is so exhausted from the Washington brawling, we are told in one ad, that she seeks relief by tearing around the Minnesota countryside in a Jeep – looks to be a Wrangler – even though she is a Green New Deal proponent and will demonize fossil fuels if she is told to.
Next stop, Cottage Grove!
Hypocrisy doesn’t even occur to these people.
Craig’s opponent is Tyler Kistner, who in Craig’s ads is called dangerous and extreme, apparently because he has the moral belief that abortion should be available and safe in cases of rape and incest and for the safety of the mother if she is in danger. That’s extreme? On his campaign website Kistner lists abortion No.13 on his list of 16 most pressing issues, between caring for veterans — he is one — and national security.
Craig also claims that Kistner has been wooed by BIG OIL. Why a guy who doesn’t hold office of any kind is already a toady of BIG OIL is a bit disingenuous for a Jeep-driving person. Angie must bite her lip when she fills the Wrangler for one of her tool-arounds.
Scott Jensen, running for governor, might as well be Michael Myers, just escaped from a mental hospital and returned to Haddonfield, only it’s Minnesota, where the dangerous and extreme Jensen will give each school in the state $1.29 so he can use education funding to provide tax breaks for billionaires. Not at all plausible. Education accounts for at least half the state’s budget.
Not to mention there are maybe five billionaires in Minnesota and they don’t really expect a handout.
Throw that meatloaf. This stuff is driving us crazy.
In one ad the Tim Walz brain trust accuses Jensen as someone who will not fully fund the schools. The Walz people have no idea what that means nor do they have a number. Jensen is heard saying, from his evil lair, that education funding is a black hole. He is correct. He saw it firsthand as a legislator.
Jensen is opposed to late-term or partial-birth abortions. We are to understand that in today’s political culture that makes him extreme.
Keith Ellison, running against Jim Schultz for attorney general, has, according to his ads, undergone a miraculous transformation. He is now a crime fighter. The same guy, Ellison, who stood with the Defund the Police movement after the death of George Floyd, is now pro-cop, so he says, and anti-crime. It seems like crime has never been worse.
I want to know what the incumbents, Walz and Ellison specifically, think about the food fraud scandal, but we don’t hear much. A quarter of a billion dollars gets stolen from the taxpayers and the people who should have known moved on it only glacially.
Now that’s dangerous and extreme.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic’’ podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
State Patrol beefs up patrols for busy holiday, sports weekend
How ‘The 5 Love Languages’ is still relevant 30 years after its publication
4 Tips for Hiring the Right Candidate for Your Company
Bill Madden: Phillies-Astros World Series exposes the flaws in the Mets, Yankees
Portland school bullies spray girl in common room while staff member walks past and does NOTHING
Britain responds to Nord Stream attack accusation – RT World News
For AAP’s ‘Red Light On, Car Off’ plan in Delhi, no green light from Lt. Governor
Soucheray: Throw the meatloaf at the TV
Kari Lake says Liz Cheney added 10 POINTS to her lead with new ad
Working Strategies: Working from home — Halloween edition
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype