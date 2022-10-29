Gay clubs will be banned in Russia – lawmaker — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Failed presidential candidate John Kerry has urged King Charles III to attend the UN climate change conference COP27 in Egypt after it was revealed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not attend the meeting because that he was too busy.

John Kerry, who is President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate change on the international stage, said he would be “very powerful” if King Charles joined the globalist meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh next month to help push the green agenda forward in light of the British monarch’s vocal history on the issue.

“I know his presence would make a difference…because he has credibility, because he is a long-time leader,” Kerry told Sky News. “I think that would be very powerful.”

Last year, then-Prince Charles attended the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which he and Boris Johnson traveled to by private jet despite being close enough to opt for modes of transport more environmentally friendly.

In a speech at the conference, Charles said that climate change poses a greater threat to humanity than the Chinese coronavirus, and therefore the nations of the world should “get on whatever we can. call a war footing”, to combat the supposedly imminent catastrophe.

The King has long been a supporter of radical government intervention in the economy to prevent climate change, however, in his first address to the nation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the King said that would withdraw from his militant efforts and observe the political neutrality expected of his station.

It was reported earlier this month, however, that he had in fact planned to attend the COP27 meeting and deliver a speech again, but was persuaded by the then Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to drop the plans.

Although it is unclear at the time of this report if a similar discussion has taken place between King Charles and Rishi Sunak, it has been revealed that the newly installed Prime Minister will not be attending the meeting himself, Downing Street saying it is a “recognition of other pressing national commitments, including preparations for the fall budget.”

A Number 10 spokesperson said that while Sunak will not be attending, other senior government officials, including Britain’s COP26 President Alok Sharma, will go instead. The spokesperson also stressed that this does not mean that Sunak would put aside the green agenda.

“The government and the prime minister remain absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and to leading international action to tackle climate change,” she said. “We remain committed to achieving net zero and taking international and national action to address climate change. The UK is ahead of many other countries on net zero.

The move was welcomed by former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who resigned from his post earlier this week, who said“The Prime Minister is right not to go to the COP. The cost of living will not be solved in Sharm el Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference costs £2,000 a night.

Yet, much like his former boss Boris Johnson, Sunak has been a leading figure for the Conservative Party’s globalist wing in promoting green ideology, using one of his first acts as prime minister this week to reverse a decision by Liz Truss and reimpose the ban on fracking for shale gas.

This came despite a report released this week by the Joint Committee on National Security Strategy (JCNSS), which warned that the radical pursuit of the transition to a “net zero” carbon economy by 2050 will result in Britain “becoming more and more dependent on electricity”. and renewable energy sources, which are more vulnerable to extreme weather conditions than gas and other fossil fuels.

While the UK imports only around 4% of its natural gas from Russia, the inability of successive governments to tap into the country’s domestic resources has left it vulnerable to price shocks in European markets and therefore runs the risks experiencing blackouts this winter like other nations more dependent on Russia.

