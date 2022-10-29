If you look at social media from around the 2020 election, there is one thing that seems to be absent: Any footage of a bus dropping off voters in New Hampshire.
Gophers basketball: Jamison Battle has foot surgery, is week to week
The Gophers men’s basketball team has received more bad injury news.
Forward Jamison Battle had “minor” foot surgery Friday and the last season’s leading scorer is considered “week-to-week,” the U said in a news release.
Battle was enthusiastic about the season when speaking to reporters last Friday and was featured in a mic’d up segment by the program during a practice this week.
Battle played in 29 of 30 games last season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. He and North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia are expected to be the primary scorers and veteran leaders on this year’s squad.
The Gophers’ bad luck started when two forwards — Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen — suffered season-ending injuries during summer workouts.
Minnesota hosts an exhibition against Division III St. Olaf at Williams Arena next Wednesday, followed by the season opener vs. Western Michigan at The Barn on Nov. 7. The U will play six games before opening Big Ten schedule against Purdue on Dec. 4.
Buyers, sellers or observers? – News from Mercury
As the mid-season approaches, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. In fact, at this point, they’re entering the playoffs as a wildcard team.
However, injuries could change things quickly, as the Dolphins learned during their recent three-game losing streak.
The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday and there are questions about whether the Dolphins will be buyers, sellers or watchers.
The Dolphins could use some help in the secondary and on the offensive line, and either could be gotten through a trade. And while they’re watching, maybe someone is calling the Dolphins to acquire tight end Mike Gesicki or quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he spoke to players whose names are the subject of trade rumours.
“The reason there’s a head coach and a general manager is that’s all that’s going on,” McDaniel said. “The head coach has to care about football, and the general manager is always talking to other teams about how to make the roster the best from a business perspective. And it’s misleading when people’s names are there because there is a lot of discussion about it.
While it looks like the Dolphins would be more likely to acquire a player than send a player to another team, you can also say that the Dolphins believe the answers to their problems are on their roster or could be found in free agency.
The Dolphins have seven draft picks in 2023 including one in the first round (the one got from San Francisco in 2021; they lost theirs in the tampering case), one in the second round, two in the third round (he got some one from New England in the DeVante Parker trade), and one each in the fifth through seventh rounds.
Maybe Washington Commanders cornerbacks William Jackson, an expensive option given he’s in the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract, or Kendall Fuller have some appeal. The Dolphins lost Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season and Byron Jones (Achilles) is yet to play after undergoing surgery in March. But it’s an area where the Dolphins seem to be comfortable finding help on the roster.
Last week, it was special teams ace/cornerback Justin Bethel who excelled in the “next man” realm. He had an interception in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Pittsburgh as he replaced the nickel/slot cornerback. Teammate Noah Igbinoghene, who also came on the call as an injury substitute, had a game-winning interception in the fourth quarter. Before that, it was undrafted rookie Kader Kohou and fellow special teams ace Keion Crossen who did a good job.
Elsewhere in the high school, perhaps Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a Boyd Anderson high school product, could be brought home via trade. Last week, the Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season.
But that’s another area where the Dolphins found answers on their roster, at least for the rest of the Steelers game, with guys like special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley.
New England right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who is usually a left tackle and reportedly currently in the doghouse, has been rumored as a possibly available player for others, but don’t count on a mid-season trade between the Dolphins and the Patriots, who are the rivals of the AFC East.
Additionally, veteran right tackle Brandon Shell could solidify the short-term job as the Dolphins await Austin Jackson’s return from an ankle injury. And if Jackson doesn’t return soon, maybe the Dolphins feel good about sticking with Shell.
On the inside offensive line, left guard Liam Eichenberg struggled, but he had one of his best games of the season last week when left tackle Terron Armstead returned from a one-game absence in due to a toe injury. Eichenberg might be OK if Armstead is there, but Armstead has missed an average of 5.5 games per season over the previous five seasons. Either way, it looks like the Dolphins want to give Eichenberg, a 2021 second-round pick who moves to tackle guard, at least one more season.
As for the departure of Gesicki or Bridgewater, they both fulfill valuable roles. Gesicki is playing on a $10.9 million franchise player tag, but is heading for career lows in receptions and receiving yards. He doesn’t seem to fit on offense, but on the other hand, he could play a role for the Dolphins for the rest of the season as the offense struggles to put up points consistently.
Bridgewater is the backup for starter Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins seem to like rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, Kansas State’s seventh-round pick, so they might be listening carefully if they get any calls on Bridgewater.
No one knows if the Dolphins will meet the trade deadline, but they will be watching and listening.
Aliza Jane – The IG Model Who Slept With 7 NBA Players Including Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Is Finally Pregnant With An NBA Player
When wh-res start this Instagram modeling BS, the next thing is to hook up with an athlete or a rapper, make babies and start taking child support. For most of them, this fund turns to support their lazy a**es and expensive lifestyle. Strikingly, these sl-ty athletes can’t keep their d***s in their pants and always… Read More »Aliza Jane – The IG Model Who Slept With 7 NBA Players Including Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Is Finally Pregnant With An NBA Player
The post Aliza Jane – The IG Model Who Slept With 7 NBA Players Including Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend, Devin Booker, Is Finally Pregnant With An NBA Player appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for killing pedestrian with stolen car while fleeing police
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison for hitting and killing a man in a stolen car while fleeing police on the city’s East Side.
Leonie L. Sparkman, 31, was sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court after pleading guilty to a charge of fleeing an officer that resulted in death in connection with the October 2021 crash, which killed 55-year-old Brian S. Reed in the Battle Creek neighborhood.
Sparkman faced up to 40 years in prison upon conviction, but reached a plea deal with prosecutors in July after they agreed to seek a “middle of the box” sentence and dismiss two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a theft charge.
Judge Leonardo Castro gave Sparkman a 225-month sentence, and credit for 327 days he’s already served in custody.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 5 p.m. Oct. 22 to the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive on a report of suspicious activity and found Sparkman and his girlfriend sitting in a Ford Focus. The woman, who was crying, said they were arguing.
Sparkman gave officers a false name, according to the complaint. Police tried to arrest him, but he resisted and ran north on Bridlewood Drive.
He found a white Lexus warming in a driveway, according to the complaint. As he tried to jump in, an officer caught up with him and sprayed him with pepper spray.
Sparkman got into the Lexus and drove north on Bridlewood Drive at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.
Officers didn’t give chase, but heard what sounded like a vehicle crash. They found the Lexus about three blocks away, crashed into a tree near Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. Sparkman was gone.
Reed was found lying in the street unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near his mother’s home.
A warrant was issued for Sparkman’s arrest, which happened Dec. 14.
Sparkman has three prior felony convictions — two for aggravated robbery and one for assault.
According to Reed’s online obituary, he was a graduate of Park High School in Cottage Grove who enjoyed staying active by riding motorcycles and going on walks. He was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
At a time of groundbreaking electoral fraud allegations, Don Bolduc dusts off a classic
It means one of two things. Perhaps the buses parked around the corner or behind a wall, letting people out one or two at a time to slip into the church where the ballots were cast. Or maybe there were no people buses carrying illegal voters from other states to vote in New Hampshire, as Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc claimed during a debate Thursday.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
If you only vaguely know Bolduc’s name, it’s probably because he made headlines a month or two ago, also for reasons related to electoral fraud. Bolduc won the Republican primary in the state after echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election results were suspect. But then, as soon as he secured a place in the general election, he backtracked. The quick reversal was flagged as an indicator that, for some people at least, the repetition of Trump’s claims was little more than expediency.
But then there was this week’s debate. During a section focused on election integrity — itself a reflection of the spread of Trump’s claims — Bolduc brought that idea up on the buses.
“We have to make sure that school buses full of people at the polls don’t come to vote,” he said, to the audience’s sneer. “…You may laugh about it, but the people of New Hampshire don’t.”
The moderator pushed back. “You’re claiming buses full of voters who aren’t allowed to vote here,” he asked — “you’re claiming this is happening in New Hampshire?”
“I claim that’s what the granite staters tell me,” Bolduc replied. “And I say we have to respond to that. …I say that’s what Granite Staters tell me, and I think it’s valid.
From the outset, note that Bolduc presents this idea as a response to the concerns of voters rather than a personal concern. It’s a common way Republicans have managed to elevate fraud claims from afar. When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) announced he would oppose electoral votes cast on Jan. 6, 2021, he said “the allegations fraud and irregularities in the 2020 elections exceed any in our lifetime. Note the emphasis here. He did not say that there was fraud. He was just answering others to say it.
Others have been saying that about New Hampshire for a while, actually. In 2017, Trump – keen to suggest he won the popular vote as well as the electoral vote – claimed that thousands of people were flown in from neighboring Massachusetts to vote against him.
That doesn’t make much sense, in part given that the Republican race against Sen. Maggie Hassan (DN.H.), Bolduc’s opponent this year, lost more narrowly than Trump. (Did the illegal voters only reach the top of the ticket?) Ellen Weintraub, Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission asked Trump to provide evidence of this “fraud” so that the FEC could investigate, to no avail. Various New Hampshire officials weighed in to dismiss the claim as baseless.
As Trump brought up the idea, I did a little math on the back of the envelope. If we assume that 10,000 people showed up to vote in the state on Election Day 2020 (the number cited by Bolduc), all of whom traveled there by bus, that will require 179 full school buses, assuming 56 seats by bus. If they all came at once, that’s a mile and a half of school buses pouring into New Hampshire. But if they didn’t, that’s another 181 chances for someone to see what was going on.
One of the New Hampshire officials who weighed in in 2017 was Fergus Cullen, city councilman for Dover, NH, and former chairman of the state’s Republican Party. With this experience in hand, he is launching a challenge on social networks in 2020.
I am renewing my offer to pay $1000 to the first person who can prove that even an out-of-state person took a bus from anywhere in Massachusetts to any polling place in New Hampshire and voted illegally in the November 2020 elections #nhpolitics 1/5 pic.twitter.com/6X74DN0nnF
— Fergus Cullen (@FergusCullen) November 1, 2020
In a phone call with The Washington Post, Cullen confirmed that his 2020 thousand dollar challenge hadn’t been completed.
“It’s like Bigfoot, right?” he said. “Everyone has a smartphone with a camera. You would think Bigfoot sightings would increase. In fact, you don’t.
An update for Don Bolduc: The Granite Staters are concerned about how many Bigfoots (Bigfeet?) they don’t see in their state. Clearly, officials need to respond to this.
washingtonpost
Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him
Candace Owens weeks back was Kanye West’s closest ally, the brain behind George Floyd‘s drug overdose claim. And if you don’t know, Floyd’s drug overdose post led to attacking the Jewish community. When Ye made the Defcon 3 statement against the Jewish, the b-tch edged Ye on when everyone else asked that he apologize. Candace… Read More »Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him
The post Candace Owens ‘Cutting Ties’ With Kanye West To Avoid Being Canceled Too After Rocking “White Lives Matter” Shirts With Him appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ayo Dosunmu is picking up where he left off — and the Chicago Bulls are confident he’s in store for more: ‘He has a huge ceiling ahead of him’
Every Chicago Bulls game at the United Center begins the same way — a raucous cheer as the public address announcer calls “Frommmm Chicago” to welcome second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu to the court.
Dosunmu’s entry into the NBA was more rushed than planned. In his second season, the 22-year-old is helming the Bulls offense yet again with Lonzo Ball injured.
But after being thrown into the deep end as a rookie, it’s clear that Dosunmu has developed from a stopgap to a difference maker this season.
“He has a huge ceiling ahead of him,” coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s got a huge, huge growth opportunity ahead of him.”
Dosunmu spent his summer in the Advocate Center gym, working with his father and the Bulls coaching staff to improve his shooting form. Despite shooting over 50% as a rookie, Dosunmu wanted to speed up his release to be quicker off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot opportunities.
The resulting confidence in his shot is only aiding Dosunmu in making decisive plays.
“I’m at a point right now this year where even if I miss it, it feels good,” Dosunmu said. “I’m just continuing to do the same work that I put in, continuing to keep getting my shots up. The development coaching staff did a great job of that, watching film with me, continuing to encourage me in that area to see that I put the work in. So now it’s all about showing it.”
Dosunmu has been showing it in the early weeks of the regular season.
Although his shooting from the field is on par with last season — 51% for 12.6 points per game compared to 52% for 8.8 points per game — it’s his 3-point shooting that shows the biggest leap in improvement so far. Dosunmu is shooting 45% from behind the arc, a seven-point increase from 2021-22.
While it’s still early in the season, Dosunmu’s improved long-range accuracy is a promising sign.
“He’s shot the ball well from the corners,” Donovan said. “I feel confident with the work that he’s put in, the preparation he’s put in. Every player is going to have good nights and bad nights so a lot of it’s going to be just based on him putting the work in each and every day.”
While improved perimeter shooting adds a layer to Dosunmu’s offense, the guard’s game still revolves around getting downhill and directing the offense.
Donovan is urging Dosunmu to attack the rim. The Bulls feed off the young guard’s aggression, which can force defenses to collapse and create openings for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.
“We’ve tried to create spacing for him (Dosunmu) when he is coming down the floor, where he’s got room to do that and to be aggressive,” Donovan said. “That’s something he’s put a lot of time and attention and focus on. If it doesn’t help (him), it’s going to get (him) a pass to the next option. So we do need him attacking.”
When Goran Dragić arrived in Chicago, Dosunmu immediately sought him out before training camp sessions, spending 20 minutes at a time picking the veteran guard’s brain for experience over nearly two decades as a professional.
That eagerness to learn has been Dosunmu’s calling card since his early days as a Bull. He still referred to himself as a “rookie” until he stepped onto the court for his first game of the season. Dosunmu is approaching his second season in the league with the same inquisitive focus as his first.
“I definitely still have a lot of room to improve, a lot of ways where I can get better,” Dosunmu said. “I’m learning game by game. That’s really my main thing. I want to just keep learning.”
Yet despite his consistent curiosity, Dosunmu’s teammates have noticed a change in the guard this season — more confident, more self-assured, more vocal. Dosunmu regularly grabs teammates — from rookies such as Dalen Terry to the veterans like Andre Drummond — to administer pep talks and give in-game advice.
Although Dosunmu rose to his role as a leader last year, LaVine said it’s only to be expected that Dosunmu’s guidance would grow after shedding the rookie moniker.
“Experience is the best teacher,” LaVine said. “Coming out last year, being put in that position and then flourishing in it — experience is the best thing for all of us. In our careers, we gain the most from experience and opportunity.”
