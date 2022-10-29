Government warns of heightened threat to 2022 elections fueled by rise in domestic violent extremism

The US government has warned of an “increased threat” to the midterm elections, with contests being potential triggers for domestic extremist violence.

A joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News appears to be the latest attempt by the Department of Homeland Security to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism.

This is a change from the international terrorism alerts that were a feature of the agency after it was created following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Potential targets of domestic violent extremism (DVE) violence include candidates for public office, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, political party representatives, racial and religious minorities, or ideological opponents perceived”, published the bulletin published on Friday. , States.

The advice came the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked by a man who broke into their home asking, “Where’s Nancy?” Where is Nancy?

David DePape, 42, has been identified as the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, with a hammer at their San Francisco home in the early hours of Friday morning.

The assessment was released the same day Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home.

Police say they arrested hemp jewelry maker David DePape, 42, after he broke into Pelosis’ $6 million San Francisco home at 2:27 a.m. in his underwear and beat Paul Pelosi , 82, with a hammer while shouting “where is Nancy”.

Cops were on the property in the exclusive neighborhood of Pacific Heights when they witnessed the suspect struggling with Pelosi, picking up the hammer and then hitting him with it, causing serious injuries to his head, arm and hand.

When they arrested Depape, they found a manifesto containing anti-government beliefs about COVID and a list of other politicians he planned to target.

The violence suffered in the attack on Pelosi appears to be consistent with that mentioned in a memo distributed to law enforcement partners across the country, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the FBI, the National Center for Counter Terrorism (NCTC) and the United States Capitol Police (USCP).

The memo predicts that “violence will largely depend on factors such as personalized ideological grievances and the accessibility of potential targets throughout the election cycle.”

The biggest concern ahead of Election Day comes from “lone offenders taking advantage of election-related issues to justify violence,” with a good number still touting false accounts of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential vote.

“We are evaluating some [domestic violent extremists] motivated by election-related grievances would likely view infrastructure, staff and voters involved in the electoral process as attractive targets – including in publicly accessible places such as polling places, ballot boxes, voter registration sites voters, campaign events and political party offices,” the bulletin warns.

The purpose, the bulletin suggests, would be to discredit the elections.

The United States Capitol Police documented 9,600 direct or indirect threats against members of Congress in 2021 alone.

“EVDs could target components of the electoral infrastructure in hopes of influencing voting habits, undermining perceptions of the legitimacy of the voting process, or eliciting a particular government response.”

Intelligence analysts warn that government officials and personnel, “including candidates in the midterm elections and officials involved in administering the elections”, could emerge as “attractive targets”.

‘Some [domestic violent extremists]especially anti-government and anti-authority violent extremists and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists motivated by differing perceptions of issues such as government overreach, gun regulation and immigration policy, will consider potentially social and political tensions in the upcoming midterm elections as an opportunity to use or promote violence in pursuit of their ideological goals,” the bulletin notes.

Following the January 6 Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice charged more than 870 people with alleged criminal activity on the United States Capitol.

In addition to electoral grievances, the A memo also detailed how frustrations over the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of abortion rights as well as other LGBTQ+ issues “may be exacerbated in response to greater focus on these topics ahead of the election. “.

In recent months, there have been threats of domestic violence against “elected officials, people associated with abortion or LGBTQ+ issues, and facilities, places and organizations perceived to take a stand on abortion or LGBTQ+ issues”.

Such is the detail of the memo, there are also concerns raised about how extremists could target state and local government buildings after the midterms with targets such as “officials involved in vote counting or certifications, judicial figures associated with election-related legal challenges, or private businesses associated with the counting of votes”.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, intentionally drove his vehicle into a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida in February 2020. He was jailed for 60 days.

“Prolonged certification processes could generate increased threats or calls for violence targeting state and local election officials due to the potential perception of fraud surrounding the results, particularly in close or highly contested elections,” notes the memo.

There have been a number of instances of post-election violence in the past.

Earlier this month, Nebraska’s Travis Ford was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top election official.

In May, there were two guilty pleas by California extremists who plotted to burn down the Democratic Party’s state headquarters in Sacramento after the January 2021 inauguration.

The FBI said how the majority of future threats against election workers in 2022 are “likely to occur in states or counties where public election recounts, audits, or disputes occur,” according to the bulletin.