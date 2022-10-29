News
Halloweentown: Find out what the stars are up to so far
Kimberly J. Brown
So: Before landing his role Halloween Town, Kimberly J. Brown found success as a model child and on the soap opera guiding light, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination. However, Kimberly is still best known for playing 13-year-old witch Marnie Piper opposite movie legend Debbie Reynolds on Disney Channel. Halloween Town.
Brown portrayed Marnie in three of the four Halloween Town movies, including Halloween Town, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High.
Now: Following its success in the Halloween Town movies, Kimberly went on to act and landed roles in Be cool, low winter sun and other projects. According to her IMDB page, Kimberly is currently in pre-production for Kidnapped?a thriller that lists Billy Ray Cyrus as a co-star. She also plays nurse Chloe Jennings (aka Marie Hopkins) in general hospital.
Not to mention that after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce, Kimberly and a friend started an Etsy shop, which offers Halloween Town– goods centered. Oh, and let’s not forget the children’s book she wrote with Diane Yslasentitled Poppin’s Pumpkin Parade.
As for his personal life? Kimberly got engaged to Daniel Kountzaka Kal, his sworn enemy in Halloween Town IIin June 2022, with their magical love story delighting fans of the franchise.
“It was pretty fun to see the fan reactions over the years,” Kimberly exclusively told E! News in 2021 in their first joint interview as a couple. “It cracks us up.”
Entertainment
News
Happy Meal inventor says McDonald’s didn’t want it at first
New York
CNN Business
—
McDonald’s said this week it sold out half of its new Adult Happy Meals in just four days. But four decades ago, when the first Happy Meal debuted, the company didn’t quite get it.
“They were a bit reluctant. They didn’t immediately embrace it,” Bob Bernstein, an advertising executive who created the Happy Meal in the late 1970s, said in a video interview from his Kansas City office, which is adorned with Happy Meal memorabilia. Meal and original artwork. “It took a bit of convincing on our part.”
Bernstein, whose ad agency handled marketing for McDonald’s (MCD) in multiple cities, had worked with McDonald’s (MCD) for a decade before the Happy Meal launched.
He specialized in children’s marketing and had invented several promotional gifts that McDonald’s gave to children, such as the Happy Cup showing Ronald McDonald with a flying hamburger, the Sippy Dipper Straw shaped like McDonald’s golden arches, and puppets in pencil.
But McDonald’s was losing its grip on the kids and families market.
McDonald’s had changed its store design from red-and-white-tiled buildings to brick in the 1970s, which kids hated, and competitors like Burger Chef were winning over kids with gifts. Burger King had also started using its “King” persona to appeal to children.
McDonald’s therefore asked Bernstein and his team to develop a concept to appeal to families again.
“We were losing our kids’ approval,” he said. “We wanted to recover with the kids and the family and say we were child friendly.”
Bernstein watched his young son eat cereal every day and noticed that every morning he was holding the cereal box and going around it day after day. It was kind of a revelation, and he realized that “kids want something to do when they eat.”
Bernstein and his team therefore decided to create a children’s lunch box for McDonald’s, with the company’s golden arches as handles and puzzles, riddles, games and comics on the outside for children to engage in during that they ate. Bernstein and his team brought in illustrators from across the country to make the boxes stand out.
The meal’s name was an offshoot of a 1960s McDonald’s jingle, in which it was called the “happy place”. “It’s such a happy place / Hap, hap, hap, happy place”, let’s go.
In 1977, the Happy Meal, which included a full-size hamburger, fries, Keebler cookies, soda, and a surprise Cracker Jack toy, was released only at McDonald’s franchise stores in Kansas City, Denver, and Phoenix in as a promotional item. For some reason, company headquarters outside of Chicago were reluctant to roll out the Happy Meal nationwide.
“Companies just didn’t grab it immediately,” Bernstein said. “They wanted to see more tests. It was a bit unusual.
After more than a year of successful tests, the Happy Meal became national in 1979.
The $1.10 meal was circus cart themed and his first toys were a McDoodle stencil, spinning top, erasers and other goodies. » Your kids will love McDonald’s Happy Meal. It’s food and fun in a box,” said an ad that year.
Later that year, McDonald’s created a meal tied to the film’s “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” debut, the first of many Happy Meal promotional ties to movies. A TV spot featured a Klingon telling parents to take their kids to McDonald’s for a Star Trek meal.
Yet the Happy Meal was not embraced by many franchise owners, who feared it would disrupt their operations.
“It wasn’t a very popular concept,” said Colleen Fahey, creative director of advertising agency Frankel, which worked with McDonald’s to transform the Happy Meal from a promotional item into a permanent menu item in restaurants. 1980s.
“The boxes were complicated. They had to find a place to put the toys,” she said. “They thought it was too complex for their operations.”
But when sales took off, McDonald’s and its franchisees warmed to the Happy Meal, thanks in large part to the popularity of toys in the meal and the crucial addition of Chicken McNuggets in 1984.
Bernstein was not involved in McDonald’s Happy Meal strategy after it went national. (He and his agency continued to work with McDonald’s until earlier this year.)
Although his take on the Happy Meal focused on out-of-the-box designs, toys became his main draw. McDonald’s became one of the largest toy distributors in the country, and the toys became collectibles. Vintage Happy Meal toys are now selling for up to $50 on eBay.
McDonald’s then began working with Hollywood studios and major toymakers such as Mattel (MAT) to create limited-time meals around hot toys, such as Muppet Babies in 1987 and Hot Wheels a year later.
In the 1990s, Beanie Babies, Transformers and Power Rangers Happy Meal toys were massive hits for McDonald’s. And in 1996, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Disney (DIS) to create toys inspired by their movies.
The meal has been integral to McDonald’s success with families, said Jonathan Maze, editor of Restaurant Business Magazine.
“McDonald’s place in the restaurant industry is second to none and in large part because it has the family market,” he said. “Burger King and Wendy’s have always struggled to attract families like McDonald’s did.”
If kids want a Happy Meal and the accompanying toy, they’ll ask their parents to take them to McDonald’s, where the chain can sell food to the whole family, he said.
But the nutritional value of a Happy Meal and McDonald’s marketing tactics to children have been criticized from almost the start for contributing to childhood obesity.
In the mid-2000s pressure grew on McDonald’s to make the meal healthier and eliminate toys as they were essentially a sales gimmick to reach children.
In 2011, San Francisco passed an ordinance, still in effect, that prohibited McDonald’s and fast-food chains from including free toys or other inducements in children’s meals that did not meet minimum nutritional standards. (Customers can purchase a toy for an additional 10 cents, and McDonald’s donates the proceeds to charity.)
Cities and states have also started setting nutritional standards for children’s meals. The first kids’ meals policy was enacted in 2010 in Santa Clara County, California, and nearly two dozen other states and localities have enacted kids’ meals policies, according to the Center for Science in the Public. Interest, a consumer advocacy group.
In response, McDonald’s made a series of changes to the Happy Meal.
McDonald’s cut the portion of fries by more than half, added apples to the meal and offered reduced-sugar low-fat chocolate milk. He also removed sodas in 2013, and in 2018 he announced that cheeseburgers would not be part of the meal, although parents can still request them.
And it reduced the calorie count of the meal. Today, a Happy Meal contains 475 calories, about 20% less than five years ago.
McDonald’s told CNN Business that it is “committed to marketing responsibly and helping the industry self-regulate when it comes to advertising to children”, and that it only advertises Happy Meal packages that meet established nutritional criteria by industry groups.
McDonald’s has been a leader among fast-food chains in improving kids’ meals, said Lindsay Moyer, a nutritionist at the Center for Science in the Public Interest who studies fast-food meals for children.
She praises McDonald’s for removing sodas, reducing fries and adding fruit. But these steps are “piecemeal” and the Happy Meal remains unhealthy overall according to her. “There aren’t a lot of nutrient-dense foods.”
She noted that McDonald’s had said it would look to add grains or vegetables to the meal, but there was no change.
And what goes into a Happy Meal – and what’s left of it – is more than just food. “It’s important for norms and habits. It’s telling kids, “This is what a meal is,” she said. Hanging toys to entice children to eat burgers and fries also “makes it harder for parents to promote healthy eating.”
Cnn
News
Sainted & Tainted: Such a caring young woman to help ‘an old grandma find her way’
Sainted
On Friday, Oct. 21, I went to the MSP airport to pick up my son Troy who was coming from England for a visit. The airport has gotten a lot bigger since I was last there but I was able to find a parking place in the Gold ramp.
As I exited my car I thought, “Now where do I go?”
A young woman and her father happened to come as I did so. I told her, “I’m going to follow you because I don’t know how to find the baggage area.” She was wonderful and showed me where to go to get the elevator to get to the skyway. Then she took me to the arrival area for me to meet Troy. She even went out of her way to make sure I went to the right area to meet him. I wrote her instructions down as to how to find my car too.
She was truly heaven sent. She was such a caring compassionate young woman who helped an old grandma find her way. I wish I would have asked her name so I could send her a thank you. There really are some wonderful people in our crazy world yet.
Thank you again, Angel in Disguise!
Karen Celski, Oak Park Heights
Sainted
Kudos to William Mitchell Law School for effectively pursuing an anti-racism pledge it made a couple of years ago in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The Summit Avenue school should be Sainted for implementation of a number of programs under the leadership of its new dean, Anthony Niedwiecke, to upgrade its diversity and Inclusion staffing, reach out to minority communities, and enhance educational opportunities for students from historically underrepresented and economically deprived groups. The efforts seem to be paying off as this year’s incoming class consists of nearly 30% pupils of color, 13% LGBTQ, and 40% are first generation college students.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Tainted
The Minnesota Legislature for not banning these black windows on vehicles. What is the point of having black windows? What is the owner trying to hide?
Lenny Leier, St. Paul
News
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva shared one final showdown after managing to gain weight on Friday ahead of their fight.
‘The Problem Child’ came in at a career low of 186.5 pounds, which was slightly heavier than his opponent who hit the scales at 186.1 pounds after a campaign career in the middleweight division of the United States. ‘UFC.
A weigh-in ceremony followed at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and the two boxers squared off one last time before fight night.
After a friendly build up, things escalated between Paul and Silva who got really close and refused to part ways despite the efforts of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre who was tasked with orchestrating the stare.
That’s when things got weird. The YouTuber-turned-boxer squatted in Silva’s “Spider” pose before the former UFC champion squatted as well and they continued to clash with GSP joining in.
When the bizarre showdown finally ended, the 25-year-old sat down with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and delivered an epic promo using the same phrase he coined before his emphatic victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021.
“I respect this man, but he’s trying to take food off my plate,” Paul said. “He’s trying to stop my run. And tomorrow, guess what, Ariel? I fuck him! I fuck him! Fuck him!”
Paul is looking to pick up the biggest victory of his short boxing career after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and retired MMA champion Ben Askren before getting the better of the former titleholder from UFC Woodley in consecutive fights.
Crew
Joshua in the gym with Clarke and seen offering Chisora encouragement for the Fury fight
STORY
Lomachenko lost his second pro fight to a man who drove for Uber in his spare time
ULTIMATELY
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow the fight
Unusual
Askren Reveals Bizarre Contract Paul Asked Him To Sign Before Boxing Fight
official
Jake Paul weighs career low for ‘biggest fight of the year’ with Anderson Silva
Swap
Hearn responds to Jordan calling him a ‘coward’ as talkSPORT host hits out
Although he looked impressive in his first five boxing fights, people pointed out that the former Disney actor has yet to fight anyone with a boxing background.
This is where Silva comes in. The 47-year-old is considered by many to be the best boxer to ever grace the UFC octagon. At the height of his powers, the Brazilian knockout artist dominated for years in his run for the historic middleweight title.
In 2020, after being released by the UFC, Silva returned to his boxing roots and scored a monumental upset victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Two more boxing victories over fellow MMA fighters Tito Ortiz and Bruno Machado followed his highest-profile fight since moving to the squared circle.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic?
Q: If Omer Yurtseven is ready for meaningful minutes, he slots in for Dewayne Dedmon and lets Nikola Jovic focus his minutes as a four. Do you see Erik Spoelstra giving Jovic non-garbage minutes if Yurtseven proves ready? – Michael, Boca Raton.
A: If you had asked before the season whether it was possible that both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic could both be receiving rotation minutes, the notion would have summarily been dismissed. With Dewayne Dedmon having struggled, the question is whether it was because of the current foot injury, or something deeper. First, of course, we have to see Omer Yurtseven get to the court and show if he can be a fit. But based on the early returns with Nikola, it would be intriguing to see him continue at least in spot minutes.
Q: Ira, was the loss in Golden State a one-off or a one awful? – Jesse.
A: Got to admit, enjoy the phrasing. It used to be that when the Heat ended a lengthy western swing with a game at altitude in Denver it was written off as the cliche “schedule loss.” This one, on the second night of a back-to-back against a Warriors team idle the day before, had that feeling. Look, even on the Heat’s best of nights, winning at Chase Center is a chore. Perhaps the stat that best summed up the night was this: The Heat were outscored 10-8 on second-chance points in the first half . . . and then 17-0 in the second. The legs grew weary. The irony is that one of the most difficult games on an NBA schedule can be the first one back after an extended trip. And the Heat’s first one back after this trip? Tuesday at FTX Arena against the . . . Warriors.
Q: Hello, Ira. Beside the fact that we need a real power forward in the starting lineup that complements this unit, Tyler Herro needs time to adjust his play to fit better next to Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Forcing Herro back to a sixth-man role will only stunt his growth. I think we need some patience. Even Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James needed time to adjust their games when they first got together. – Carlos, West Park.
A: Fair point. But the Big Three always knew they would secure a quality seed and be well positioned for the playoffs. In this season’s Eastern Conference, there are no guarantee that an uneven start can be as easily overcome.
()
News
UK bans imports of Russian gas — RT Business News
London previously pledged to phase out purchases of Russian oil by the end of 2022
The UK will halt shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia from January, the Foreign Office announced on Friday.
“From January 1, 2023, the UK will end all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and help countries around the world reduce their own dependence,” reads a statement posted on the Bureau’s Twitter account.
The announcement is part of a concerted effort by Western states to reduce their energy dependence on Moscow and deprive the Russian economy of a massive source of revenue in light of the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the start of the Russian military offensive in February, the UK announced its intention to phase out imports of Russian oil and petroleum products – such as diesel – by the end of this year.
In June, Kwasi Kwarteng, then Britain’s business and energy secretary, said the country had received very little gas from Russia, adding that even those imports were down 75% from 2021.
READ MORE:
UK ends Russian oil imports
Last year Britain imported 3.12 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, which was 4% of the UK’s total consumption. According to the Office for National Statistics, Russia was Britain’s largest supplier of refined oil, supplying 24% of the country’s total supply. Meanwhile, the share of crude oil imports from the sanctioned country totaled 5.9 percent last year.
In August, London reported that in June Russian fuel imports fell to zero for the first time since 1997.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
It’s possible Jalen Smith’s first sigh of relief since he was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA draft occurred two years later, in a different city, playing for a different franchise.
In his first 26 seconds on the court with the Indiana Pacers, Smith ran down the floor, caught a pass on the perimeter and hit a 3-pointer. It was one basket. Just three points. And yet, it was the start of something new — a much-needed refresh for a player who was saddled with high expectations for a team that required perfection amid a playoff push.
The midseason trade that sent Smith from Phoenix to Indiana in February introduced the Baltimore native and former Maryland star to a team with far different expectations. The Suns were in win-now mode; the Pacers were building. The pressure of learning what it takes to compete in the NBA lightened ever so slightly — just enough for Smith to exhale as he knocked down his first shot.
“That big cloud got off of me,” Smith, 22, said during shootaround before Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. “All that weight just lifted off of me, and I was back to having fun again.”
It’s not that Smith didn’t enjoy his time with the Suns. He learned a lot from the coaching staff and his teammates. But for a player who knew nothing other than what it was like to be a star, being on the bench — and, for a stint, the NBA G League — was a challenge.
What Smith needed was a fresh start. And it came via a trade, a lifeline for a professional career that teetered and threatened to capsize before the Pacers bought into Smith’s potential.
The attention placed on Smith from a young age masks reality. It showed a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All American, an NBA lottery pick. He starred for Mount Saint Joseph under coach Pat Clatchey, made the Big Ten All-Freshman team with the Terps and skyrocketed his draft stock as a first-team All-Big Ten selection while helping Maryland capture its first Big Ten championship in program history in the 2019-20 season.
But at each step, Smith has required an adjustment period. As a freshman on Clatchey’s varsity squad, there were hiccups before triumphs for the lanky kid affectionately known as “Stix.” At Maryland, his freshman year ended in tears, with his teammates propping him up as he wandered off the court after a second-round defeat in the NCAA Tournament.
The NBA was no different.
But naturally, the NBA was harder.
“If it was tough in high school, and tough in college, it was going to get tough now,” said Lisa Smith, Jalen’s mother, who watched Friday’s game in Washington. “Even though the outside world looked at it as doom and gloom, we saw it as a part of his normal process. Just that this was a whole lot tougher than all the other times. And how he got through this was going to determine how he was going to proceed in the future.”
In the evaluation process for Smith, the idea he would be taken as a lottery pick took his family by surprise. Multiple teams conveyed that belief to the Smiths, however, while others confirmed he was at least a first-round talent.
As Smith’s representatives explained, the earlier he was taken, the better. A rebuilding team selecting early in the draft would have more room for Smith to grow. He’d have space to make mistakes without the pressure of a playoff hunt.
But the Suns found themselves in a unique position with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul leading an up-and-coming roster, and Smith averaged 4.1 points in less than 10 minutes per game.
“I think the Suns looked at it as, we have a two-year window to try to win an NBA championship, and developing a young player, despite his draft [status], is not a priority for us,” Clatchey said. “I’m sure he was disappointed. But he is also smart enough to learn that, ‘Hey, this is a business. How can I turn this into a positive?’”
At Mount Saint Joseph’s, Clatchey and his staff preach to their players that it’s not what happens to them that’s important; it’s how they react and respond.
In texts to Smith after the trade, Clatchey reminded his former star to control what he could control. And in a text from Suns star Devin Booker, a similar message came across: “Make sure you’re one of the hardest workers.”
Both struck a chord with Smith, who arrived in Indiana with an expiring contract yet played well enough to convince the Pacers to re-sign him to a two-year deal worth $9.6 million. In the latter half of last season, Smith averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. And in his first six contests this season, including a 127-117 win over Washington on Friday night, Smith is averaging nearly a double-double.
“He’s on track to proving that he doesn’t just belong in the NBA,” Clatchey said. “He’s on track to being a very consistent, productive, good NBA player who’s only 22 years old.”
In Lisa’s mind, this season is her son’s actual rookie year. He’s finally having the chance to prove himself on the floor each night, developing into the player he knows he can become. The early career expectations, the outward perceptions all faded away with a trade to the Pacers.
Smith is where he belongs, and the exhale that accompanied a 3-pointer in his first game only punctuated the weight off his chest.
“From the very first game, you could see he was happy,” Lisa said. “It was going to work.”
()
Halloweentown: Find out what the stars are up to so far
Happy Meal inventor says McDonald’s didn’t want it at first
Sainted & Tainted: Such a caring young woman to help ‘an old grandma find her way’
Binance Endorsed $500 Million Investment in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic?
UK bans imports of Russian gas — RT Business News
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape shared conspiracy theories
Hong Kong Customs seize record transport of methamphetamine worth $140 million
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype