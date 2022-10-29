News
Here’s a look at Chicago’s hottest and coldest Halloweens on record – NBC Chicago
While this year’s Halloween should be dry and pleasant during trick-or-treating hours, the Chicago area has seen an incredibly wide temperature range in the past on October 31.
Although temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s throughout the afternoon and evening this year, according to NBC 5’s Storm team, Chicago is just three years away from one of the coldest the city has ever known.
In 2019, nearly 3.5 inches of snow fell in Chicago with a freezing high of just 33 degrees, making it the third coldest Halloween in the city’s history.
With historical data from the National Weather Service, here’s a look at the historic Halloween highs and lows for the city of Chicago:
Top 10 Hottest Halloweens (Highs)
- 10. 1909: 74 degrees
- 9. 1900: 75 degrees
- 7. 1888 and 1915: 76 degrees
- 5. 1968 and 1974: 77 degrees
- 3. 1933 and 1935: 78 degrees
- 2. 1944: 79 degrees
- 1. 1950: 84 degrees
Top 10 Coldest Halloweens (Highs)
- 8. 1954, 1996, 2017: 40 degrees
- 5. 1874, 1906, 1930: 39 degrees
- 4. 1878: 37 degrees
- 3. 2019: 33 degrees
- 2. 1917: 32 degrees
- 1. 1873: 31 degrees
Top 10 Wettest Halloweens (Inches of Rainfall)
- 10. 1892: 0.5 inches
- 9. 1960: 0.55 inches
- 8. 1987: 0.59 inches
- 7. 1935: 0.62 inches
- 6. 1973: 0.65 inches
- 5. 1912: 0.75 inches
- 4. 2015: 0.77 inches
- 3. 2013: 1.04 inches
- 2. 1941: 1.27 inches
- 1. 1994: 2.26 inches
The 7 Halloweens in Chicago that saw snowfall
Snowfall has been detected on Halloween seven times in Chicago’s history, with only traces of snow detected five of the seven years. Here’s when it snowed on October 31 in Chicago:
- 1917: trace
- 1918: trace
- 1926: track
- 1955: trace
- 1993: trace
- 2014: 0.1 inch
- 2019: 3.4 inches
High school football Week 10 live: Seminole-Rams trade TDs
Week 10 of the high school football season concludes tonight with a number of games that play into the postseason picture.
Rain fell in the afternoon but conditions improved for kickoff time in most places.
Three Thursday night games were postponed due to inclement weather. That included the afternoon Lake Howell at East River game, where both teams paid tribute to Falcons quarterback Nick Miner, who was killed in a roadside accident on Sunday.
Winter Park’s bid to wrap up a district championship against Timber Creek was shifted to tonight at Showalter Field.
This is a live report that will be updated often as games progress, so keep checking back in. Also keep tabs on our live Scoreboard for the Week 10 schedule and results of all games played Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday.
Here is the Friday lineup. Rankings are from the Sentinel Super 16. All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2)
Seminole leads 29-6 going into the final quarter.
Seminole answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass by sophomore David Parks to junior Michael Key. PAT is good and Seminole leads 29-6 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Seminole senior Luke Rucker, who returned from injury to start, has not been on the field since the first quarter.
Lake Mary’s Eli Straker forced a Seminole fumble that led to a Rams’ score. Carson Hinshaw caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Grubbs to make it 22-6 at 6:21 of the third quarter.
Seminole led 22-0 at halftime.
Seminole’s Chasen Johnson blocked a Lake Mary’s field goal try and scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a long touchdown play. ‘Noles followed with a gadget play two-point conversion: offensive lineman Josiah Chenault throwing a pass to Darren “Goldie” Lawrence for a 22-0 lead with 39 seconds to go in the first half.
The Rams moved into scoring position by faking a punt and completing a fourth down pass to move the chains.
A 3-yard touchdown run by Lawrence increases Seminole lead to 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the second quarter. Lawrence also ran in a two-point conversion.
End of first quarter: Seminole 6, Lake Mary 0.
Lake Mary’s defense got a stop on a fourth down try in Rams territory by the ‘Noles.
Seminole scored on its first possession on a 3-yard TD run by Rory Thomas. Seminole senior Luke Rucker passed to Key for 61 yards on the second play of the game to set up the touchdown. Rucker sat out the past two games due to back spasms.
Seminole, ranked No. 2 in the Sentinel Super 16 and the FHSAA Class 4M (Metro) state rankings, has a Tuesday night makeup game to play at Apopka (6-2, 3-0) for the District 2 title on the line.
But it’s hard to imagine the ‘Noles looking past this rivalry game. Seminole vs. Lake Mary is always a big deal for the communities and programs.
Lake Mary is No. 4 in the FHSAA rankings and seems certain to receive a playoff invite.
The Seminoles won 29-12 in the regular season and 18-7 in a playoff rematch last season. That gives them an 11-9 edge in games played since 2002.
Orlando Sentinel staff writer JC Carnahan is covering this game.
Horizon (6-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jones (6-2, 1-1)
Halftime: Jones leads 47-7.
And Jones got that running clock lead back on with the ensuing kickoff. James Chenault returned the kick 94 yards for the touchdown. Jones 47, Horizon 7 with 4:34 remaining in the half.
Horizon gets on the board to avoid the running clock for the moment as Trei Ginn runs 71 yards for a TD with 4:51 to go in the first half. Jones 40, Horizon 7
Tigers make it 40-0 on a 54-yard punt return TD by Tigers speedster Jamauri Sands. 6:50 to go in the first half. That’s the second touchdown punt return of the night for Sands.
Jones expands its lead to 34-0 on an 18-yard TD pass from Christopher Tooley to Derrick Rogers. 7:53 to go in the first half.
Tooley scores his second touchdown on a 65-yard keeper. Jones extends the lead to 28-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.
Jones leads 28-0 with 10:50 left in the first half.
Tigers 21, Hawks 0 heading into the second quarter.
Jones’ defense stops the Hawks and Sands took the ensuing punt 62 yards for a touchdown. Tigers lead 21-0 with 2:25 left in quarter number one.
Jones adds to it’s lead with a 50-yard TD run by Jayden Gillens. Jean-Denis added a two-point conversion run to make it 14-0 Tigers over Horizon at 4:32 of the first quarter.
Tigers took 6-0 lead with a a 27-yard TD run by backup quarterback Christopher Tooley. He scored with 6:47 to go in the first quarter.
Maxson Jean-Denis is on the sideline not playing tonight.
Jones is No. 3 in the FHSAA Class 3M (Metro) power rankings behind Edgewater and reigning state champion Fort Lauderdale Aquinas. That means the Tigers are in position to claim the second seed behind the Eagles, who have wrapped up the District 3 title.
Horizon stands to finish fourth in the rugged district behind Wekiva, unless it shocks Jones.But the Hawks are in position to receive an at-large playoff berth, as is Wekiva.
Steve Gorches is covering this game
Timber Creek (4-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Winter Park (7-1, 3-0)
Halftime: Winter Park 27-3.
Amaris Shaw runs 42 yards around left end for a touchdown that ups Winter Park’s lead to 27-3 with 1:16 go to in the first half. Shaw has 106 yards rushing with two TDs.
Winter Park Zion Gunn takes an interception back 76 yards for a pick-six touchdown. He weaved through traffic on an amazing runback. PAT kick was blocked by the Wolves. Wildcats lead 20-3.
Alex Davis kicks a 39-yard field goal to get Timber Creek on the board. Winter Park leads 14-3 early in the second quarter.
End of first quarter: Wildcats 14, Wolves 0.
Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner hits Oliver Van Dyke on slant pass for 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wildcats lead 14-0 with 5:06 to go in the first quarter.
Winter Park’s Hudson Gibbs intercepted a Timber Creek pass, setting up Amaris Shaw’s 11-yard TD run. Wildcats lead 7-0 just 25 seconds into the game.
Winter Park won its previous 4M District 3 games by a combined score of 114-0, including last week’s 35-0 thrashing of previously unbeaten Hagerty.
The Wildcats are district champs with a victory at fabled Showalter Field.
If Timber Creek pulls the upset it creates a three-way tie for first including Hagerty, which is done with district play at 3-1. That would keep the door open for all three to make the playoffs.
Winter Park and Timber Creek have met every year since 2011, including a playoff rematch in 2016. The Wildcats hold a 9-8 edge but lost by a 9-7 score last year on a last-second Timber Creek field goal.
Jeff Gardenour is covering this game
Playoff picture
Tohopekaliga (5-3, 1-1) at No. 4 Osceola (5-3, 2-0)
It’s 55-0 after Kowboys TD with 9:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Halftime: Osceola 49-0.
Osceola led 21-0 after one quarter, then scored early in the second to go up 28-0. Kowboys lead 42-0 in the second quarter.
Osceola, ranked No. 7 in 4S (Suburban), is heavily favored to wrap up its 18th football district title since 1982. The Kowboys won 45 consecutive district games (and nine straight titles) before a loss to West Orange last season. They are 48-1 in district play since 2011.
Tohopekaliga started 5-0 but has lost three straight, including a 21-20 defeat vs. Celebration on Monday.
The Tigers are 0-2 against Osceola, having been outscored 98-0 in games played the past two years.
No. 10 Oviedo (7-1, 3-0) at Winter Springs (0-8, 0-3)
Oviedo clinched the 3M District 2 championship with last week’s win against Lyman. The Lions are No. 6 in the FHSAA 3M rankings, third best in Region 1 behind Edgewater and Jones.
This is a school Hall of Fame inductioin night for Winter Springs.
No. 14 Hagerty (7-1) at Port Orange Spruce Creek (4-3)
Hagerty, coming off a lopsided loss to Winter Park on Monday, hopes to bounce back and lock down a likely at-large playoff berth. The Huskies are No. 5 in the 4M Region 1 rankings.
Centennial (5-3) at No. 15 Lake Brantley (4-4)
Halftime: Lake Brantley 27, Centennial 18.
Lake Brantley is on the bubble in 4M Region 1. A victory would help the Patriots stay in front of Timber Creek in the rankings.
Boone 43, Oak Ridge 0 (final)
The Braves (6-3, 4-0) led 37-0 at halftime against the host Pioneers (1-8, 0-4).
Boone wrapped up 4M District 4 by beating Lake Nona on Monday night. This was Boone’s third game in nine days.
Mount Dora (6-2, 2-0) at Eustis (3-4, 1-0)
Mount Dora is the 2S District 10 champion if it wins this rivalry game.
Eustis can clinch the title if it wins and Villages Charter loses to Umatilla. If the Panthers and Villages both win, Eustis would need to win its Tuesday game at Villages for the title.
Palm Bay Heritage (3-5, 1-1) at Harmony (5-3, 1-1)
Harmony lost 9-7 to 4S District 9 frontrunner Melbourne last week and is in a precarious position at No. 8 in the region rankings. Eight teams make the playoffs. Wins tonight and against St. Cloud next week might be needed.
Orlando Christian Prep (4-4, 3-0) at Trinity Prep (1-7, 0-2)
OCP is already the 1M District 4 champion.
Akelynn’s Angels (0-4) at The First Academy (7-1)
TFA leads 37-0 at halftime.
TFA sits at No. 8 in the FHSAA Class 1M power rankings and looks like a lock for a playoff berth.
The Royals have allowed more than one touchdown in a game only once – in their loss to OCP.
SSAC playoffs
Four Orlando area teams are in the top tier playoff bracket for the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. That includes undefeated teams Central Florida Christian Academy and reigning champion Lake Highland Prep, which is riding an 18-game winning streak after going 11-0 last season.
Here are the quarterfinal matchups, all kicking off at 7 p.m.
Gainesville Oak Hal (7-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0). CFCA leads 43-6 at the half.
Mount Dora Christian (4-4) at The Master’s Academy (5-3)
Fort Myers Canterbury (5-1) at Lake Highland Prep (7-0)
Jupiter Christian (5-3) at Fort Lauderdale Westminster (6-1)
Other games
Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) at East River (3-5, 1-2), 2 p.m. (this game is final)
Cypress Creek (5-3, 1-2) at Freedom (3-5, 1-2). This game is tied 7-7 at halftime.
Lake Nona (3-5) at Winter Haven (5-3)
Gateway (2-5, 1-3) at Davenport (1-6, 1-3)
Tavares (0-8, 0-2) at Belleview (3-5, 1-1), 7:30
Liberty (0-8, 0-4) at Lake Region (3-5, 2-2)
South Lake (0-8, 0-3) at East Ridge (2-6, 1-2)
Celebration (1-7, 1-1) at St. Cloud (5-3, 0-2)
Pine Ridge (0-8, 0-1) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2)
West Oaks (2-5) at Foundation Academy (4-3)
Windermere Prep (4-3) at Orangewood Christian (1-6). Visiting Lakers lead 7-6 at the half.
The Villages (2-5, 0-1) at Umatilla (4-4, 0-2)
Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Poinciana (5-2)
First Academy-Leesburg (1-7) at Berean Christian (1-7)
Faith Christian (3-5) at Eagle’s View (3-5)
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Disney’s ‘Reflect’ features a young plus-size ballet dancer – and fans are thrilled
LOS ANGELES– Disney finally has its first plus-size young heroine, and fans on the internet are thrilled.
“Reflect” is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Although the film was first released on the platform in September as part of the studio’s Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating “Reflect” as a victory for representation among young people. girls.
“I needed this Disney short at 16 before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore,” one user tweeted. “I’m glad the little ones have this. 10/10 for Reflect!”
“I don’t think y’all get it, this is my Ariel,” one TikTok user said in a video, captioned, “(Disney+) you really got my feelings on me.”
WATCH NOW ABC7 Los Angeles 24×7 Streaming Channel
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
Body positivity is something director Hillary Bradfield strongly believes in, she said in an interview shown at the start of the short. Doing the film from a dancer’s perspective, she explained, felt natural.
“It’s part of the job to look at your posture and check things in the mirror, so it seemed like a really good way to put her in that environment where she has to look at herself and she doesn’t want to,” Bradfield said.
In the short, Bianca is able to overcome her negative feelings and dance freely. But body positivity and self-acceptance can be easier said than done, Bradfield said.
“When people watch the short, I hope they can have a more positive image of themselves and how they look, and feel good about the tough parts of their journey,” Bradfield said. . “Sometimes you go in the dark to get to the right place. And that makes the right place even more beautiful.”
Disney has taken several steps in recent years to improve the diversity of its characters in its animated films. Earlier this year, “Baymax,” a spinoff of “Big Hero 6,” featured a transgender character. In 2020, Disney’s Pixar released its first animated feature featuring a black character, with “Soul.”
These recent depictions deviate from those seen in many of the company’s earlier films. The 2008 Disney/Pixar movie “Wall-E” negatively portrayed human obesity as synonymous with environmental destruction – a lazy portrayal that some critics said lacked nuance.
The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson hands out ‘Edge Department’ T-shirts to Vikings’ pass rushers
When the Vikings’ outside linebackers arrived at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, a surprise was waiting for each one.
Placed in front of the locker for each was an Edge Department T-shirt. That is the position group nickname for the outside linebackers, who are also known as edge rushers.
“(Cornerback) Patrick Peterson made them for us as a gift,’’ Danielle Hunter said Friday. “We really appreciate it.”
The purple T-shirts have “Edge Department” written on the upper left-hand front. The gift came after the pass rushers had perhaps their best game of the year in a 24-16 win at Miami on Oct. 16. Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Jones each had two sacks and Hunter had one. Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks also had a sack.
The Vikings had a bye last week, so that gave Peterson some extra time to get the T-shirts made.
“That’s who we are, the Edge Department,’’ said D.J. Wonnum. “There’s no better way to show that to the world than by rocking a T-shirt. That was a class act (by Peterson). He’s an honorary member of the Edge Department.’’
The Edge Department name was given by defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Hunter said the sign outside their meeting room still reads “Outside Linebackers” but players have put a sign up inside that reads “Edge Department.”
Hunter said all six edge rushers on the active roster and Chris Garrett on the practice squad got T-shirts.
While Hunter appreciates Peterson’s gesture, he said the Edge Department also plans to come up with some T-shirts.
“We’re trying to figure out the design,’’ he said.
Smith leads Minnesota with 5 1/2 sacks. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday he “plays every snap a thousand miles an hour.”
INJURY DISPARITY
With the Arizona Cardinals facing the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, there’s quite an injury disparity between the two teams.
The only player listed on the final injury report for Minnesota was defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who missed practice Friday due an illness and was listed as questionable. O’Connell said Bullard was “under the weather” Friday morning but was “feeling better” in the afternoon and he is “hoping to have him this weekend.’’
Meanwhile, the Cardinals listed five players, including four starters, as out and four as questionable. Listed as out were running back James Conner (ribs), offensive linemen Max Garcia (shoulder) and Rodney Hudson (knee), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle) and cornerback Christian Matthew (hamstring), the only reserve among that bunch. Listed as questionable were offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back), cornerback Byron Murphy (back), kicker Matt Prater (hip) and running back Darrell Williams (knee)
The bye week helped the Vikings get heathy. The Cardinals are very banged up even though they haven’t played since Oct. 20.
GRIDDY HOODIE
During his press conference Friday, O’Connell wore a hoodie with an emblem on the front of Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson doing the Griddy.
“I’ll probably get in trouble for wearing it somehow, some way,’’ O’Connell said lightheartedly. “We’ve got some superstars with their own clothing lines around here, and it’s not just J.J., so I try to be supportive of the guys. As I tell them, ‘I’m a big fan of free gear,’ so it shows up on my desk, I’m going to try to find a way to wear it, maybe not always at the press conferences.’’
Washington State May Investigate Seattle Pacific University’s Anti-LGBTQ Hiring Practices, Judge Rules
A Washington state federal judge has filed a lawsuit by a Christian college seeking to halt a state investigation into the school’s hiring practices that keep LGBTQ people out of positions full time.
Judge Robert Bryan of the Tacoma Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington dismissed the lawsuit brought by Seattle Pacific University against State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who in July sent to school a letter requesting information about the school’s hiring policies.
Administrators at Seattle Pacific University, a 131-year-old school affiliated with the Free Methodist Church USA, voted in May to maintain a policy requiring employees to accept “lifestyle expectations” that adhere only to heterosexual marriage.
Critics say the rule prohibits gay people in same-sex relationships from being hired full-time at the school and protested on campus and at graduation. In September, 16 faculty, staff, and students sued the school in state court, claiming that administrators placed “their personal religious beliefs above their fiduciary duties to SPU and its people.”
Mr Ferguson, in a press release, said the school’s lawsuit asking to block the investigation – which cited a Washington state civil rights law specifically exempting religious educational institutions from its provisions – was an “extreme position” that Judge Bryan, a Reagan appointee, “duly rejected.
The details of Judge Bryan’s Wednesday ruling were delivered orally, a written order from the legal officer noted. A transcript of the oral opinion was not immediately available.
Mr. Ferguson claimed that “as a person of faith” he supported the position that his “office respects the religious views of all Washingtonians and the constitutional rights afforded to religious institutions”, despite the investigation into the evangelical Christian school.
The attorney general, a Democrat, said “many SPU students and faculty” have complained to his office about universities’ hiring policies that “violate the civil rights of Washingtonians.”
Seattle Pacific is associated with the Free Methodist Church USA, whose position statement on sexuality asserts that heterosexual marriage is “the only appropriate setting for sexual intimacy.”
The school’s employment policy states that “employees shall refrain from any sexual behavior inconsistent with the University’s understanding of biblical standards, including cohabitation, extramarital sexual activity, and sexual activity between persons of the same sex”.
Lori Windham, vice president and senior counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a public interest law firm that represented the school, said Judge Bryan’s ruling was a “procedural” ruling that “did not affect to the larger issue regarding Seattle Pacific’s First Amendment Rights.
Ms Windham said Becket would “continue to champion SPU’s right to express its faith in all aspects of university life”.
SPU Acting President Pete Menjares said in a statement that the school is “committed to serving our students and the campus community in a way that honors our Christian faith and mission. The government should not interfere with our ability to operate from our sincere religious beliefs. »
The impact on hiring of the 131-year-old school’s sexuality policies has become a point of contention this year.
In June, a number of graduating students presented Mr Menjares with small rainbow flags at graduation ceremonies, where students refused to shake his hand.
Jéaux Rinedahl, a part-time nursing instructor married to another man, sued Seattle Pacific in 2021, claiming he was rejected for a full-time position there because of his sexual orientation and practice. The school said it settled the lawsuit out of court in May and did not disclose the terms.
Ban on care for transgender youth advanced by Florida medical board committee
Florida’s medical board committee on Friday approved a forward-looking rule that will ban gender-affirming medical or surgical care for trans youth under 18. The committee’s recommendation will be forwarded to the council, which will render the official decision next Friday.
The meeting, open to the public, was met with loud and emotional comments from both sides of the proposed rule. An uproar ensued when the opportunity to provide public testimony was cut short, with several attendees still waiting for a chance to address the committee.
“I wasn’t allowed to speak at all during today’s meeting. And not to honk my horn myself, but I feel like I’m one of the qualified people to speak there- in as a transgender minor,” Jacob Wiley, a trans teen, later told an Equality Florida press conference.
Prior to the decision, the council heard testimony from supporters and opponents. A number of adults in various stages of de-transitioning have spoken out in favor of the rule, citing multiple mental and physical complications they have suffered as a result of gender-affirming care. Opposing testimony came from transgender people or advocates for trans youth who cited the risk to a young person’s mental health, including an increased risk of suicide, if gender-affirming care were to be limited or banned.
If approved, the rule would limit care for the treatment of gender dysphoria in Florida. Gender dysphoria occurs when a person experiences emotional distress due to a misalignment between their biological sex and their gender identity.
The rule would ban puberty blockers, hormones, cross-hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery for people under 18, except for those enrolled in government-approved academic clinical research trials. ‘IRB. There are currently no active clinical trials in Florida related to the provision of gender-affirming care, and it is impossible to guarantee whether the duration of these trials would be sufficient to enable full transitional care.
Concerns about the irreversible consequences of care, including hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery, were raised at the meeting; however, for those who have not yet reached puberty or are going through puberty, the use of “blockers” is often the first step in medical transition and, according to the AAP, these are known to be safe, temporary and reversible.
The council brought in several experts to talk about the research that has been done on the effects of gender-affirming care on transgender youth.
Meredithe McNamara, a pediatrician and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine, criticized the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration for its recommendation to ban gender-affirming care in June during her presentation, saying it contradicted the general medical consensus on the importance of care for trans people. Specifically, the Florida AHCA report said there was not enough research to prove gender-affirming skincare was effective or safe.
However, McNamara pointed to the list of accredited medical institutions, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, alongside the US Department of Health and Human Services, that consider child care gender affirmation are gender safe and valuable. diverse people.
“This consensus is based on a strong body of evidence with more than 16 studies confirming that standard medical treatments for gender dysphoria are safe and effective,” McNamara said.
Medical research on the transgender community is limited, but studies of transgender adults suggest that gender-affirming care, including surgery, results in a significantly lower likelihood of psychological distress, smoking, and suicidal ideation.
Research shows that people who had gender-affirming surgery had significantly lower risks of psychological distress, smoking, and suicidal ideation compared to trans people with no history of gender-affirming surgery.
An endocrinologist, Michael Laidlaw, supports unique treatment with mental health care instead of such care in combination with pharmacological and/or surgical interventions for transgender youth. He told the council that some of the effects of gender-affirming care are irreversible and can lead to serious complications such as infertility. However, pediatricians and endocrinologists told ABC News that puberty blockers only pose real risks after puberty and pose no risk to young people. Additionally, hormone blockers alone do not impact future fertility, according to the AAP.
Prior to this ruling, transgender Florida residents had already been barred from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care beginning Aug. 21.
The move comes as Florida lawmakers, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis, continue to crack down on LGBTQ protections and identities. Studies have shown that discrimination contributes to high rates of mental health issues, suicidal ideation, and more among LGBTQ populations.
Alicia Zellmer, MD, is a resident physician in internal medicine and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.
ABC News
Ikea Indias Net Loss Widens to Rs 902 Crore in FY22; Net sales up 77%
New Delhi:
The net loss of Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer Ikea’s Indian unit widened to Rs 902.8 crore in FY22 from Rs 809.8 crore in the previous year, according to financial data consulted by the Tofler business intelligence platform.
Net sales/operating income of Ikea India Pvt Ltd increased by 77.07% to Rs 1,076.1 crore in FY22. It was at Rs 607.7 crore during the fiscal year ending March 2021.
Its income from “Other Income” doubled to Rs 48.2 crore in FY22.
Ikea India’s total revenue also increased by 73.1% to Rs 1,125.5 crore in FY22 from Rs 650.2 crore a year ago.
Total operating expenses, excluding interest, depreciation and amortization, also increased by 45.62% to Rs 1,590.8 crore.
In FY22, the company’s expansion plan and operations were hit due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Ikea India said in its financial report.
“However, the company has not only managed its operations efficiently, but has also extended its support to society through its various partners to help those in need and to minimize the spread of the pandemic. “The company also ensured the safety of its employees while managing its operations,” he said.
He further added, “The company has continued to perform reasonably well and management is also optimistic about its future prospects.” In FY22, the company continued to work on its plans to position, grow and profit from Ikea’s omnichannel business in India.
Ikea operates three large format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru. Additionally, it also sells online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.
In FY22, it “also focused on the cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Delhi NCR”.
While answering a question, a company spokesperson said India was an important market for Ikea.
“We are in India for the long haul and still in the early years of operations, where we continue to invest in omnichannel expansion in our priority markets. We have nearly doubled our sales in India over the past year and we will continue to focus on reaching the many people with our accessible, affordable and sustainable products and solutions that are relevant to life at home in India,” the spokesperson said.
Ikea opened its first store in India in Hyderabad in 2018.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
