High school football playoffs: Forest Lake holds off Eagan
Matchups between the fourth- and fifth-seeded teams in an eight-team playoff bracket should, on paper, be close postseason contests.
Friday’s Forest Lake-Eagan gathering was not one of them. And then it was.
The Rangers scored the first 27 points against the turnover-prone Wildcats and held on for a 27-21 victory in the first round Class 6A playoff game.
The Rangers (7-2) next play at top-ranked Maple Grove on Nov. 4. The undefeated Crimson crushed Hopkins 67-0 Friday.
Keagan Ziedler threw for two scores, Leyton Patzer ran for 182 yards and a touchdown, and the Rangers controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night.
“We’re proving that Forest Lake is a pretty darn good football team this year,” said wide receiver/defensive back Westin Hoyt.
Both teams entered with hopes of extending what they want to believe are program-turning years.
First-year Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow took over a program that won a total of 14 games, including a 41-game slide, between 2011 and 2021. The Rangers won twice last year and three times in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Eagan, which snapped a 27-game losing streak in 2020, won more games this season than it had in the previous four years combined.
“Our guys didn’t let it be a big situation, they didn’t let it be, ‘Oh, you haven’t won a playoff game in however long.’ They just played football. They just did their job,” Beeskow said. “They knew we have the talent. They know we have the guys to do it.”
Landon Tonsager had late rushing and receiving scores for Eagan (5-4), which scored all its points in the final right minutes but lost for the first time in five games.
The Wildcats put the ball on the turf five times in the opening half – losing three of them. Each turned into a Forest Lake touchdown.
Playing its first home playoff game since 2014, Eagan lost the ball on its third play. Hoyt had a 35-yard run on Forest Lake’s third play for a 7-0 lead.
“Coaches have preached all year about complementary football. When the offense does their part, the defense, the special teams. Tonight, the defense started off strong, offense kind of went off that energy, and we had a really good start,” Hoyt said.
Patzer scored from the 4 late in the opening quarter for a 13-0 advantage, and after another Eagan fumble, Jake Johnson got a toe down in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.
“Our option plays were getting us three yards a pop, four yards a pop and that’s what we wanted. But three possessions ended with turnovers,” Johnson said. “At halftime I was so mad, but the guys were so tight. Just relax, just have some fun. Obviously, in the second half we were better. Too big of a hole.”
Zeidler scored from the 2 to make it 27-0, and the Rangers’ faithful were pretty sure Forest Lake was heading into the Sweet 16 portion of the Class 6A tournament.
But Brooklyn Evans scored from the 1 in the fourth and connected with Tonsager for a 27-yard score to get Eagan within 27-14. After an onsides kick recovery, Tonsager scored from the 1 in the final minute.
Mitchell and LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second defense, but also recorded 19 turnovers.
BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.
Cleveland trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn their fourth straight win.
It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season, when he never understood his role due to injuries. His previous record for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second defense, but also recorded 19 turnovers.
Cleveland scored the first five points in overtime. Boston rallied and rebounded with a steal and a dunk from Brown.
The Cavs led 126-123 when LeVert caught an errant pass from Tatum, was fouled and hit two free throws.
Brown missed at the other end LeVert calmly drained a 24-footer with 31 seconds left.
Boston built a 15-point lead before shooting 9-of-20 and committing six turnovers in the third quarter as its lead was reduced to 99-95 early in the fourth.
Cleveland stayed close throughout the period and took a 113-112 lead off a 3-point corner from LeVert with 1:10 remaining.
The Celtics handed it over on a roving call on Marcus Smart but got it back following a missed jumper by Mitchell. It started a fast break and led to a Brown layup with 28 seconds left.
Jarrett Allen was fouled underhand but only managed one of his 2 free throws. Tatum then missed 3 in late regulation.
The Cavaliers were left without All-Star Darius Garland, who continues to recover from the left eye laceration he suffered in their season opener. That left the point guard duties to Mitchell, who still managed to maintain his score with 17 points in the first 24 minutes.
Mitchell also had the game of the night, stretching for a one-handed dunk over 7-foot Luke Kornet in the third quarter, then briefly laying down the big man before dropping back down to the floor.
TIPS
Cavaliers: Shooting 11 of 17 in the third quarter, 6 of 9 from the 3-point line. … Opened the game on a 22-9 run but was outscored 66-40 the rest of the first half. … JB Bickerstaff said it was unclear when Garland would return to action. “Still uncertain,” Bickerstaff said. “He is improving. He does more and more on the floor. But, at this stage, it’s really a matter of security and not putting him in a compromising situation.”
Celtics: Interim coach Joe Mazzulla improved to 2-0 on coaching challenges, getting a foul on Kornet overturned in the fourth quarter. … The 75 points they scored in the first half are their most in the first half since the 2007-08 title-winning team had 77 against Denver on November 7, 2007. … Closed the first quarter on a 25-11 run, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Sam Hauser, to take a 34-33 lead in the second. …Leaded 75-62 at halftime.
EARLY ACTION
While Boston’s Grant Williams was serving a one-game suspension for hitting a referee, the Cavaliers also used their size advantage in the frontcourt to take a 13-point lead.
The Celtics turned things around in the second quarter, shooting 70 percent from the field (14 of 20) and 6 of 9 from beyond the arc to help them beat Cleveland 41-29 in the period.
NEXT
Cavaliers: Host the Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics: Host Wizards Sunday.
Dave Hyde: Here comes the league-worst Detroit defense to put the Dolphins’ offense back on track
They need to score more?
Detroit ranks last in points allowed.
They want to, specifically, spice up the ailing second-half offense?
Detroit ranks last there by a historically wide margin.
The Miami Dolphins want to get quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on track, keep him healthy and not have to over-worry about turnovers all while giving the larger offense confidence?
Detroit’s defense is their good answer for this Sunday, too. It ranks 30th in opposing quarterback ratings, 31st in sacks, 30th in takeaways and dead last in yards allowed.
Isn’t this a day in Detroit just what the Dolphins offense needs — just what the neurologist ordered?
Sure, it’s on the road, but the road leads the Miami Dolphins to water Sunday. They just need to drink. Detroit owns the No. 1 pick in the draft right now as the NFL’s worst team. Its fans are conditioned to losing as they’ve witnessed one playoff win in 65 years. Even the domed stadium favors Sunday’s visitors.
“It’s a fast a track’’ Detroit quarterback Jared Goff said last season after his opening games at the indoor Ford Field.
Is there a faster track team than the Dolphins?
It’s time for the Miami Dolphins, beloved for their dynamic offense, to show that dynamic offense again. It’s time for coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tagovailoa, who have formed a strong partnership, to remind us what their partnership can produce again.
Nobody would have believed after the magic in Baltimore last month — and a lot of people still don’t believe — but this electric Dolphins offense hasn’t been electric outside one half this year. It’s been unplugged.
It scored 35 points in that second half against Baltimore.
It’s scored 29 points in the second half of their six other games.
It’s 19th in scoring. It hasn’t dished more than 20 points in six of its seven games. Do you want the parade for this offense or do you want the statistics that show another picture? Now it goes against a Detroit defense that makes opponents punt the fewest times in the league.
Look, there are reasons why the Dolphins offense has struggled, some very valid reasons, from learning a new system to the quarterback roulette they’ve played. But there’s no hall pass against a defense where half the opposing offenses have their highest point output this year — and the other half came within one point of it.
Detroit’s owner even set up this game by delivering a dreaded vote of confidence to this Detroit regime.
“We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship,” Sheila Ford Hamp said to reporters Wednesday. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t.”
Now, Detroit coach Dan Campbell is everyone’s favorite Dolphins interim coach. That’s saying something considering the list over the last 20 years.
Remember the first practice where he made rookies fight through a circle of veterans? Remember he was called “Dan-tallica,” for his love of the heavy-metal band Metallica? Remember the physical change he delivered in that 2015 team that over-rode its limited talent for a game? Maybe two?
Campbell got a six-year contract rather than the normal five years because this roster was such a mess. It’s still a mess. These are the Lions, the team whose playoff drought puts the Dolphins to shame. One win, sixty-five years?
Detroit fans root for their team. They just can’t take it seriously.
Dolphins fans? They root for their team blindly sometimes. They had magical wins over Baltimore, where they needed 28 fourth-quarter points, and Buffalo, where they dominated on the statistics sheets.
Great seasons are built on such wins. Or outlier games are. We’re still finding out who these Dolphins are.
They need to score more? Detroit offers them that. It’s the worst defense by most any measure in the league on the team that’s the worst so far. The Dolphins have been led to this water. It’s time to drink.
Mortgage rates are at their highest in 20 years. Here’s what that means for monthly payments.
The spike in mortgage rates this week continues a months-long trend that has dramatically increased the cost of home loans – but the exact rise in prices may surprise some buyers.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to 7.08% on Thursday, hitting highs last seen more than 20 years ago, according to data from Freddie Mac.
Soaring mortgage rates continue their sharp rise this year as the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised borrowing costs in an effort to reduce inflation.
For homebuyers, each percentage point increase in a mortgage rate can add thousands or tens of thousands of additional costs each year, depending on the price of the home, according to Rocket Mortgage.
“It’s a really tough market,” Derek Horstmeyer, professor of finance at George Mason University School of Business, told ABC News. “If you’re outside looking inside, it’s not pretty.”
About two months ago, the mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 5.5%, which equates to a monthly payment of about $1,700 on a $300,000 mortgage. Since this week, the monthly payment on this mortgage has gone up about $300 or 18%.
In turn, the current mortgage rate adds about $3,600 each year to the cost of a $300,000 mortgage, compared to the rate two months ago. Over a 30-year mortgage, the gap amounts to $108,000 in additional payments.
The bad news for potential buyers becomes more pronounced when comparing a current mortgage with one received earlier this year.
At the start of 2022, the mortgage rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.22%, bringing a monthly payment of around $1,300 on a $300,000 mortgage. The difference between this payment and the current payment adds about $700 per month or about $252,000 over the life of a $300,000 mortgage.
A rise in the benchmark interest rate raises borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which in theory should reduce inflation by slowing the economy and eating away at demand. This means borrowers face higher costs for everything from car loans to credit card debt to mortgages.
Stepping up its fight against inflation, the Fed has raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75% at each of its last three meetings. Prior to this year, the Fed had last matched a hike of this magnitude in 1994.
In response, mortgage rates soared, slowing the housing market. “Sales fell,” Horstmeyer said.
Potential home buyers face a tough spot, Horstmeyer said, as mortgage rates are likely to remain high for at least a year and a housing shortage will take up to 10 years to resolve.
Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to impose another giant-sized interest rate hike at a meeting next month, according to economists polled by Reuters.
Further rate hikes can lower a range of consumer prices, but they pose greater challenges for homebuyers, Horstmeyer said.
“If you’re looking to buy a house now, that’s small consolation,” he said.
Men’s hockey: Mistake-prone Gophers fall to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we barrel headlong toward Halloween, perhaps the Minnesota Gophers fell victim to some evil forces conspiring against them in their series opener at Ohio State.
The top-ranked Gophers were done in by a combination of misplays and misfortune, falling 6-4 to the Buckeyes in their Big Ten opener.
“Obviously we’re not real happy right now. That was not a good effort by us,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “Our energy was low and we’re trying to find it and you’ve got a few guys pushing. It was like a trip to the dentist tonight.”
Jackson LaCombe, Brody Lamb, John Mittelstadt and Bryce Brodzinski scored for the Gophers (4-3-0 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) and Aaron Huglen added a pair of assists. They got 21 saves from starter Justen Close, who was lifted after the fifth Ohio State goal.
The 11th-ranked Buckeyes (7-1-1, 3-0-0) took an early lead via a puck off the stick of a Gophers player and never trailed, scoring on a brief power play and taking advantage of a misplay behind the Gophers net to get some breathing room.
Trailing 3-2 and pressing to tie, the Gophers appeared deflated when Close went behind the net to play the puck and left it for defenseman Mike Koster. But Koster caught a rut in the ice and fell, which allowed Buckeyes freshman Stephen Halliday to grab the unattended puck and pop into an empty net.
From there the floodgates opened. When the Buckeyes made it 5-2 early in the third, Close headed to the bench and was replaced by Owen Bartoszkiewicz, who finished with eight saves in relief.
Jakub Dobes, the Big Ten’s top goalie last season, finished with 27 saves for the Buckeyes.
A week ago the Gophers had battled long-time neighborhood rival North Dakota before two packed houses at home, in two toe-to-toe battles that went to overtime.
In sharp contrast, Friday’s game was sparsely attended, with no band an not many fans inside the cavernous Value City Arena, and the Gophers clearly had trouble getting their legs and their emotions going early.
Knicks get a reality check in one-sided loss to Bucks
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Consider their game Friday a stark reminder and a series of reality check moments for the Knicks.
They can be improved. They can be considerably better than last season’s 37-win team. But they’re not in the same stratosphere as the title-seeking Bucks.
Even without key players Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, played the Knicks for two quarters and then chased them off the field in the third.
Antetokounmpo got Mitchell Robinson in trouble and outplayed the other Knicks. Jrue Holiday put on a show in the third quarter. The Knicks big three, Jalen Brunson, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, couldn’t kick the ball into the ocean when it mattered. The result was a one-sided 119-108 loss at the FiserV Forum that exposed many of the Knicks’ weaknesses.
The Knicks were down just six points midway through the third quarter, when the Bucks finally put the hammer down. In the space of 2:34, Milwaukee unleashed a furious 18-0 run that included three 3-pointers and eight points from Antetokounmpo. The Knicks (3-2) trailed by 11 after three, and they never got closer to nine in the final 12 minutes falling to 0-2 on the road.
Unlike their first road game, an overtime loss to the Grizzlies, the Knicks were largely outplayed this time around. They were beaten badly on the glass, 60-54, and their stars were mostly absent.
Antetokounmpo had more assists (eight) than Brunson, Randle and Barrett combined (five), and the Bucks superstar scored more points (30) than Randle and Brunson (27) combined . The Knicks trio’s most memorable moment was Brunson’s half-court shot on the horn in the first half – and it didn’t even count. The Knicks’ offense, so efficient and fluid in the first four games, was blocked by Milwaukee’s stellar defense.
Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists and former Knick Bobby Portis added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.
Barrett led the Knicks with 20 points, but his 3-point shooting issues continued in a 1-for-7 night that dropped him to 4-for-28 from range this season. Brunson was held to season lows in points (13) and assists (two) and Randle had as many turnovers (three) as field goals (three) in 31 minutes without much impact.
Considering Brunson, Randle and Barrett were a combined 5-for-18 from the field with just three assists, the Knicks weren’t in a bad position, trailing by six at halftime.
Twice they were down by as much as eight points – early in the game and late in the first half, after a failed 4-on-1 fastbreak sparked a 9-3 Bucks mini-run. The Knicks initially headed to the locker room just three, but Brunson’s heave beyond half the court was ruled to have come after the horn.
Predictably, coach Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks had no answer for Antetokounmpo. He had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half, getting all the shots he wanted while creating open 3-point looks for his teammates.
The Knicks used Robinson heavily on Antetokounmpo, but he committed his third foul with 10:37 remaining in the first half and sat until the break. Portis was almost as much of a headache, crushing the Knicks on the glass and producing 12 points off the bench.
The second half started like the first, with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks controlling the game. After Holiday hit two consecutive runs, the Bucks’ lead was a game-high 11, with just over eight minutes left. to play in the third. Two minutes later, Holiday helped push the lead to 15, after his strip of Hartenstein put Grayson Allen in transition for a dunk.
It only got worse, with Milwaukee stacking it before Barrett ended the 18-0 run with a floater in the lane with just over four minutes left in the third.
Timberwolves win ugly over winless Lakers
There are not many Timberwolves games at the moment that spectators can walk away from feeling as though Minnesota played well.
Things still just aren’t quite clicking for Minnesota. The on-court product isn’t lining up with the on-court product.
Sometimes the offense is clunky. Sometimes the defense is leaky. Oftentimes, it’s both.
And yet, after the Wolves’ 111-102 win over the Lakers at Target Center, Minnesota is 4-2.
The soft early-season schedule was thought to be a safety net for a Wolves team that may have to find its way. That is indeed what it has been. You can play poorly for large segments of action against Oklahoma City and an Anthony Davis-less Lakers team, which fell to 0-5 with the loss, and still come away victorious.
Target Center busted into an “0 and 5” chant in the game’s closing seconds to mock a Los Angeles team that missed the play-in last year and possesses a deeply flawed roster. The Lakers turned the ball over 21 times Friday, while shooting 31 percent from deep.
On Friday, Minnesota found a way to make enough shots in the second half. In the third quarter, it was Anthony Edwards carrying the load, scoring 16 points in a frame in which the rest of his teammates combined to make just three shots. Edwards finished with 29 points.
In the fourth, it was Karl-Anthony Towns’ turn to take charge. He went 6 for 9 from the field over the final 12 minutes and finished with 21 points for the game to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. With 2 minutes to play and Minnesota up five, Towns found a ducking Rudy Gobert for an easy dunk on the interior to move the lead to seven. Gobert finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, including a couple critical clean-up rebounds for buckets late.
LeBron James had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lakers.
