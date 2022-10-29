High school football playoffs: Forest Lake holds off Eagan

Matchups between the fourth- and fifth-seeded teams in an eight-team playoff bracket should, on paper, be close postseason contests.

Friday’s Forest Lake-Eagan gathering was not one of them. And then it was.

The Rangers scored the first 27 points against the turnover-prone Wildcats and held on for a 27-21 victory in the first round Class 6A playoff game.

The Rangers (7-2) next play at top-ranked Maple Grove on Nov. 4. The undefeated Crimson crushed Hopkins 67-0 Friday.

Keagan Ziedler threw for two scores, Leyton Patzer ran for 182 yards and a touchdown, and the Rangers controlled the line of scrimmage most of the night.

“We’re proving that Forest Lake is a pretty darn good football team this year,” said wide receiver/defensive back Westin Hoyt.

Both teams entered with hopes of extending what they want to believe are program-turning years.

First-year Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow took over a program that won a total of 14 games, including a 41-game slide, between 2011 and 2021. The Rangers won twice last year and three times in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Eagan, which snapped a 27-game losing streak in 2020, won more games this season than it had in the previous four years combined.

“Our guys didn’t let it be a big situation, they didn’t let it be, ‘Oh, you haven’t won a playoff game in however long.’ They just played football. They just did their job,” Beeskow said. “They knew we have the talent. They know we have the guys to do it.”

Landon Tonsager had late rushing and receiving scores for Eagan (5-4), which scored all its points in the final right minutes but lost for the first time in five games.

The Wildcats put the ball on the turf five times in the opening half – losing three of them. Each turned into a Forest Lake touchdown.

Playing its first home playoff game since 2014, Eagan lost the ball on its third play. Hoyt had a 35-yard run on Forest Lake’s third play for a 7-0 lead.

“Coaches have preached all year about complementary football. When the offense does their part, the defense, the special teams. Tonight, the defense started off strong, offense kind of went off that energy, and we had a really good start,” Hoyt said.

Patzer scored from the 4 late in the opening quarter for a 13-0 advantage, and after another Eagan fumble, Jake Johnson got a toe down in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.

“Our option plays were getting us three yards a pop, four yards a pop and that’s what we wanted. But three possessions ended with turnovers,” Johnson said. “At halftime I was so mad, but the guys were so tight. Just relax, just have some fun. Obviously, in the second half we were better. Too big of a hole.”

Zeidler scored from the 2 to make it 27-0, and the Rangers’ faithful were pretty sure Forest Lake was heading into the Sweet 16 portion of the Class 6A tournament.

But Brooklyn Evans scored from the 1 in the fourth and connected with Tonsager for a 27-yard score to get Eagan within 27-14. After an onsides kick recovery, Tonsager scored from the 1 in the final minute.