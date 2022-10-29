News
Hobbs HQ break-in suspect allegedly committed other burglaries nearby
Police say the suspect who allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Arizona Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was “known to officers” and is believed to have committed other burglaries near her office.
On Thursday, NBC News reported that there does not appear to be evidence that politics was the motivation behind 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis’ alleged burglary at Hobbs headquarters in Phoenix, AZ. Hobbs’ campaign released a statement on the issue that invoked his Republican opponent Kari Lake, and the Arizona Democratic Party later blamed Lake for the incident, saying she somehow instigated him. .
Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials fall victim to threats and bullying tactics like this. Make no mistake – this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies, hatred and inciting violence – and it’s despicable.
— Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022
Phoenix Police Department (PPD) Sergeant Phil Krynsky told Breitbart News in a statement that the department “cannot speculate on the motive,” although he noted that “the suspect was known to law enforcement officers. area and was arrested for unrelated commercial burglaries in the area.”
PPD said Dos Reis was already in custody for another alleged commercial burglary when he was arrested, as Reuters’ Gram Slatterly reported. An officer saw a news report that showed Hobbs’ attacker being watched and recognized him as Dos Reis.
Ancient Arizona Republic Journalist Megan A. Taros tweeted that she lives in the same apartment complex as Dos Reis. She claimed he “was in a lot of trouble” and said she didn’t believe “politics played a part”.
Really cringe to watch the lopsided takes on Daniel Mota Dos Reis. I lived for a while in the same complex as him, I saw him all the time, a great talker. I’m not going to share what isn’t mine, but anyone who thinks politics played a role should tune out.
— Megan A. Taros (@megataros) October 27, 2022
“Really cringe watching the lopsided takes on Daniel Mota Dos Reis,” she wrote in a post. I’m not going to share what isn’t mine, but anyone who thinks politics played a role should tune out.
“Dude has a lot of problems”, she wrote in a follow-up tweet replying to another user. “There are a lot of stories from people in my old neighborhood about strange/deviant behavior. He didn’t seem to agree.
When another user asked about his political affiliation, Taros replied that she thought he was apolitical.
I doubt he is either. There were plenty of convos with neighbors where he could have made it known and he was an “I don’t pay attention to politics” type. I’d be surprised if he had a motive that honestly makes sense
— Megan A. Taros (@megataros) October 27, 2022
“I doubt he is either,” she said. “There were a lot of conversations with neighbors where he could have made that known and he was an ‘I don’t pay attention to politics’ guy. I’d be surprised if he had a motive that honestly makes sense.
Lake blasted Hobbs, the Arizona Democratic Party and the media at a press conference Thursday.
“She made a defamatory statement, and you all ran with it,” Lake said. “You haven’t done your duty as a journalist; it was journalism malpractice the likes of which I had never seen before, and it was an effort, I believe, to influence this election.
Lake noted that DeMont’s statement came after a poll released earlier in the day showed the Republican with an 11-point lead.
.@KariLake to the Fake News: “You are in a frenzied panic because the candidate you have chosen does not win. You didn’t want to cover [new polls] so you had to run with a completely shitty story pic.twitter.com/ruCEBRAyVA
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 27, 2022
“We are 11 points ahead. You are in a frenzied panic because the candidate you have chosen does not win. You didn’t want to cover that, so you had to run with a completely shitty, shitty story,” the former Fox 10 Phoenix presenter said. “Shame on all of you.”
Lake also joked that she had evidence that Hobbs had barged into her campaign earlier in the day before featuring an image of a chicken. Lake’s campaign linked Hobbs with the chickens because she refuses to debate.
Why retailers are bullish on New York’s luxury hallways
Midtown is booming, brokers say, thanks to the return of office workers and tourists.
“We are totally back,” said Steven Soutendijk, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield.
Retailers around Midtown office corridors “live and die with office density, and we’re seeing a noticeable difference,” said David LaPierre, vice president of CBRE.
Now, there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of old and new concepts.
“It’s like the city and retailers have woken up,” said Jared Epstein, president and chief executive of Aurora Capital Associates. “We had stock on just about everything from Soho to the Meatpacking District, West Village, Midtown and Brooklyn. There’s clothing, food, fitness, healthcare, and interest at every level, with spaces filling up fast.
At Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, two clients represented by Brandon Charnas of Current Real Estate Advisors opened on the same block.
The first, Something Navy, owned by Charnas’ wife Arielle, is at 1055 Madison on the northeast corner of East 80th St. next to Reformation, which sells reinvented vintage.
There’s only one 2,000 square foot vacancy left in that building, and then his other client, Bandier, is open at the adjacent 1061 Madison. LoveShackFancy has an outpost across the street.
Meanwhile, Valentino has signed for 26,300 square feet at 654 Madison, which once owned Calvin Klein. Nearby, Hermès has just completed its new boutique at 706 Madison and inaugurated it with a block party at the end of September.
“Luxury as a category is on fire and this consumer is completely unaffected by what is happening in the market,” said Richard Hodos, who recently joined JLL as Vice President, Retail Brokerage, after 15 years at CBRE. “Those with a penchant for buying expensive handbags and shoes will continue to buy.”
It’s one of the reasons luxury retailers are once again sniffing around Fifth Avenue. “I expect Fifth Avenue to have a busy 2023,” Soutendijk said. Victoria’s Secret and its Pink store have reopened at 640 Fifth Ave. bringing this block back to life. Mango is open at 711 Fifth Ave. in the former space Ralph Lauren and Swarovski are working hard to transform the interior of The Gap at 680 Fifth Ave., but will be missing this holiday season. Aritzia has signed on for 33,000 square feet over three levels at 608 Fifth in a former Topshop spot.
Louis Vuitton celebrates the 200th anniversary of its namesake founder by renting the former Barney’s at 660 Madison Ave. for an end-of-year museum experience and an exhibition of 200 trunks decorated by world “names”.
But at 767 Fifth Ave., where the Apple Cube store is next door, Under Armor’s 25,000 square feet are still subleased. The asking rent is $17 million a year.
At the lower end, dollar-type stores and Target are also doing well, Hodos said. “It’s submarket specific,” said Jack Terzi of JTRE Real Estate, which leased 958 Broadway to cannabis company Cookies.
In Soho, 427 Broadway turns into the House of Cannabis, aka THCNYC. A|X Armani Exchange has just sublet 536 Broadway, while Glossier will open at 72 Spring St. and Athletic Propulsion Labs, aka APL, has leased 8,000 square feet at 75 Prince St from Aurora.
Downtown, there’s plenty of activity with the Life Time Fitness Center now open in Macklowe’s One Wall St., where Whole Foods and the city’s first spring will open on 54,000 square feet.
But “Flatiron is probably the most active submarket,” said Soutendijk, executive managing director.
Instagram sleeping fav Avocado Mattress is now open at 135 Fifth Ave. at 20th Street in the Flatiron District, while clothing retailer Psycho Bunny rented a maze in the old Aveda at 140 Fifth Ave. at the southwest corner of 19th Street, as well as a store at Hudson Yards via CBRE. Bag from the Herschel Supply Co. brand signed at 138 Fifth.
Newmark brokers market the current Nike store at 156 Fifth Ave., where the lease expires in May. Meanwhile, industry sources say Nike has explored other area openings, including the ground floor of the Flatiron Building, which is being completely revamped and, for now, has a T-store. Mobile occupying its glass “bow”.
Just north, Moinian has 3,700 square feet on the ground and 8,000 below for the corner of East 28th Street at 245 Fifth Ave. with an asking rent of $175 for the land.
The Meatpacking District is also getting an influx of offers, including a Sisley-Paris spa at 652 Hudson, around the corner from Gansevoort Street.
In mid-2023, Leica will open a flagship gallery at 406 W. 13th St. to showcase both cameras and images with VIP events on their patio.
“It’s great to see a company doing something like this in Meatpacking, let alone a side street,” said Epstein of Aurora Capital Associates, which represented the property.
Another photo-related non-profit has purchased its retail space. Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice President of Compass, represented a retail condo at 380 Columbus Ave., West 78th Street, which was sold to Aperture, a photography education provider for $8.9 million.
“You can’t really have a good brand without these social media influencers coming into the store and posting,” said Peter Braus, managing director of Lee & Associates NYC.
“They do it in stores in Soho, Meatpacking or the Lower East Side.”
Biden and Harris Rally Democrats for John Fetterman: ‘John is in Pennsylvania’
President Joe Biden showed off his World Series socks on Friday as he attended a dinner with Pennsylvania Democrats in Philadelphia to show his support for the candidates.
The president stressed his support for Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, despite his disastrous debate performance earlier in the week that alarmed Democrats nationwide.
“Imagine Casey and Fetterman as partners in the U.S. Senate,” Biden told the cheering crowd during his speech, referring to Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Lt. Governor Fetterman.
He praised Fetterman’s “integrity” adding that “John leaves no one behind”.
“You know who he is, you know where he is, you also know John is in Pennsylvania,” Biden added.
The president appeared with prominent Democrats in Philadelphia for the state’s 3rd annual Democratic Party Independence Dinner.
“God, I love Philly. I love Philly so much, I married a girl from Philly,” he said, referring to first lady Jill Biden.
Rolling up his pant leg, the president showed off his socks which featured the Phillies baseball team, indicating his support for their run in the World Series.
“We have a good year! ” He shouted. “The Phillies and the Eagles!
Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for joining him at the event.
“Thank you for great Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said. “She makes me look good.”
“God loves him. She looks more like my girlfriend and my sister, but I entrust my life to her. I trust him completely.”
Fetterman also spoke at the event.
“It’s so much nicer to spend a night with you all than with Dr. Oz,” he said with a smile, referring to Tuesday’s debate.
“Doing the debate, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy — certainly after five weeks, excuse me, five months after having a stroke,” Fetterman said, before continuing with his usual stump speech.
An Insider Advantage poll released after the debate shows Oz leading Fetterman by three points.
Carbon capture projects take off. This is how they hide greenhouse gases.
100 km off the Norwegian coastal city of Bergen, a drilling rig is digging layers of mud and rock under the North Sea. The energy companies behind the platform do not explore for oil or gas. They are looking for a place to store large quantities of greenhouse gases emitted by industrial installations across Europe.
The Northern Lights Project, a $2.6 billion joint venture Shell PLCTotalEnergies SE, Equinor ASA and the Norwegian government – is one of almost 200 carbon sequestration projects currently in operation or under development around the world, according to the Global CCS Institute, a think tank that promotes carbon sequestration. When completed in 2024, Northern Lights will be the world’s largest effort to sequester or store carbon dioxide underground.
‘I’m a bloated, overrated Hollywood guy’: White Lotus creator Mike White on sex, God and not loving success | Television
“Lluxury issues,” says writer-director Mike White, appearing via Zoom from his home in Hawaii. He’s 10 minutes late because he completely forgot we were meeting. He searches for his glasses which turn out to be on his head. The past week has been manic, with the editing of season two of his HBO comedy The White Lotus, the premiere, press calls and panel discussions. “I feel pulverized,” he declares, then quickly laughs to himself. Luxury issues, he knows, aren’t really issues. “Also, you don’t want to be the guy who complains because he has a hit show.”
The first season of The White Lotus made White an overnight star at the age of 52. His satire on class warfare won 10 Emmy awards last month. It’s his biggest (some say only) mainstream success since he wrote School of Rock in 2003. White can’t explain it. He suspects it must be a blip. “I did so many weird things,” he shrugs. “It’s just a little moment frozen in time.”
On screen, White occasionally has a sideline playing candid, smiling man-boys (most notably as School of Rock’s Ned Schneebly). As a writer, however, he is ruthless, ruthless, a sharp-eyed chronicler of so much human frailty. Filmed during lockdown, the first season of The White Lotus lifted the lid on a five-star Hawaiian resort, cutting between pampered guests and harassed staff. He told us that every millionaire’s vacation is built on the back of someone else’s misery. It showed us that any self-proclaimed escape is a prison in disguise. The exotic setting, the white jokes, helped coat the dark message. This made viewers think they were getting Fantasy Island instead.
It’s not just the backdrop. Maybe people help too. As White sees it, he typically writes scripts that focus on one central character: Laura Dern’s crusading former executive on the Golden Globe-winning TV series Enlightened; Jennifer Aniston’s capricious cashier in the 2003 film The Good Girl. More often than not, these protagonists are polarizing figures. Some viewers like them; many others do not. While on The White Lotus he simply doubled down, spread his net. “So there are more entry points because I hedged my bets. I thought that instead of one difficult character, I would write 10, I would write 12. Audiences seem to react more to that.
He designed The White Lotus as a stand-alone story. It’s now its own boutique franchise, with the second season set at a sister station in Sicily and a new cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and F. Murray Abraham. The only hangover from the last holiday is Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her Emmy-winning turn as the tragic and needy Tanya. In one episode, she staggers into the hotel lobby demanding that the manager find her a psychic immediately. “I want a real, authentic old-world gypsy,” she says, as if ordering a drink from a cocktail menu.
White, on the other hand, doesn’t need a medium. He accepts that he probably has another shot on his hands. The prospect, however, seems to make him uneasy. He’s grown accustomed to his role as a darling underdog, cult movie maker (like Salma Hayek with the film Beatriz at Dinner) and TV pilots who never quite left the runway (Mamma Dallas). He has always considered himself part of the Hollywood service industry. How annoying to realize that he has joined the elite.
In 2018, during a break from his day job, he appeared on US reality TV show Survivor’s biblical-themed spin-off Survivor: David vs. Goliath and fought his way to the finale. The experience was great; it taught him the best way to compete. On reality TV, he explains, you have to keep your threat level low. This way people love and support you. But if you raise your head, well, you’re just causing trouble.
“Like, I just read some reviews of this new season [of The White Lotus]. And they are very positive. I am very happy. But they’re all like, ‘OK, great show’, like it’s planned. He gropes for his glasses. “I guess I liked being the underrated, under-the-radar guy. Now I’m bloated, overrated old Hollywood, whatever.
Reality TV, he says, remains a key creative touchstone because it offers live-action drama that most screenwriters can’t match. But his upbringing in a conservative Christian community is the real source of his writing. “I was a pastor’s child,” he explains, having been raised by the Reverend Dr. Mel White. “The pastor brings his family out and says, ‘Look at us, we are a good example of a God-fearing family.’ And when I was a kid, I was like, “Well, it’s just not like that.”
As he tried to be pious, he felt something was missing; the teachings never sat properly. “I remember going to a religious summer camp and people would come out at night and accept Jesus into their hearts. But I never bought; I was a bit skeptical. It made me very alienated.
At the age of 11, he discovers that his father is homosexual. Mel then reinvented himself as a gay rights activist. He wrote a memoir (Stranger at the Gate), co-founded an LGBT Christian group (Soulforce) and traveled the country to explain that “being gay is a gift from God”. But it’s this early schism – this rift between our public and private selves – that has fascinated her son ever since.
“I grew up in this religion where nobody was honest about who they were and what was really going on,” he says. “And part of my drive to write has always been to make fun of that gap and show people for who they really are – complex, basic and flawed. That’s why I’m always reluctant to create characters people can rally around, because it seems too easy. Because we are essentially animals, we are essentially apes. In a religious community, people like to claim a connection to a higher spiritual dimension. That’s how they want to be perceived, but there’s always that human, animal backlash that pulls us away from it all.
Upon arriving in Hollywood, White worked as a screenwriter on Dawson’s Creek and the much-missed Paul Feig-created series Freaks and Geeks. But one of his first forays into the limelight was as creator and co-star of the 2000 film Chuck and Buck. He played Buck, the creepy Peter Pan who tracks down his former best friend in the city, desperate to rekindle their pre-pubescent romance. Chuck and Buck was a delirious one-off, a gratuitous affront to good taste. If nothing else, it seemed to establish White as a rogue agent, an identity: hiding in the shadows, throwing grenades from the wings.
Looking back, he says, he’s glad mainstream success didn’t come sooner. It would have screwed him up, would have turned his head. He remembers meeting prominent screenwriters in his early days and being mostly struck by their displeasure. “It was like they had won in Las Vegas – pulled the lever, hit the jackpot – and now they wanted to aim for that level every time. They were waiting for unconditional love or a perfect understanding of the world. He blinks in dismay. “And that level of success makes you self-aware. You start adjusting who you are in order to win the game. It’s a recipe for producing less work. But it’s also a recipe for disappointment in the game. life.
In the meantime, here it is. Top of the world, king of the hill, with a shelf full of Emmys and his bank balance bloated. The second season of The White Lotus is over and is almost as good as the first, although somehow it seems sadder, darker, haunted by the ghosts of old Europe as the guests drift from the palace to ruin. to the blown places of The Godfather Part 2. “I wanted to do a kind of opera round,” says White. “Mismatched lovers. People sneaking into hotel rooms. More of a sexual revolving door. I think that makes it interesting, the idea that content changes shape. So when people come back to the show, this is no longer as before.
In the first season of Hawaii-based The White Lotus, he says, he identified most with the character of Armond, the doomed resort manager, superbly portrayed by Australian actor Murray Bartlett. In Sicily, however, he found himself gravitating to Tom Hollander’s Quentin, a wasp-and-old-money gadfly who owns a lavish villa in the hills. “I’m not as sophisticated as him, but I aspire to be. He is like this figure of Gore Vidal. I guess I would like to be Gore Vidal.
All good, it could do a third season, possibly in Asia next time, assuming HBO gives the green light. But inevitably, he is in conflict. Having finally landed in paradise, he is already turning in circles towards the departure lounge.
“Even articulating that, I sound like an idiot,” he says. “But I’m not one to keep the franchise alive. I’m not a big tent entertainment person. I don’t always want to write about rich people in front of infinity pools. Success is a trap. Too much comfort means death. In White’s words, if his show tells us anything, it’s, “At some point, the whole house has to burn down.”
Port-a-potty King’s huge collection of classic American cars up for auction in New Jersey
Mr. Bob made a good living in the customer business.
Bob Drayton Jr. ran Mr. Bob’s portable toilet in southern New Jersey until his death at age 71 in 2020.
Drayton’s father started a septic system business in 1955 and added toilet and garbage container rentals over the years. Bob III is at the controls today.
But while Bob Jr. worked in the disposal industry, his passion was bringing things back to life – classic American cars.
THE PARTY IS OVER: THE FORD FIESTA WILL BE DISCONTINUED AFTER 47 YEARS
Drayton has amassed a collection of over 70 cars hidden in various garages, sheds and woods near his home in the Pine Barrens.
“He worked on it himself and had a few employees that helped him out,” Drayton’s son told Fox News Digital.
“A guy, his lifelong friend, knew how to make them run.”
He didn’t manage to fix them all, but most of the cars are now being sold online in various states through VanDerBrink Auctions until November 6.
Drayton said his dad had a thing for 1950s and 1960s Chevrolets, and there are plenty on offer.
But many brands are represented, including several discontinued brands such as Crosley, Nash and Studebaker.
There are three cars from Willys, the company most famous for spawning Jeep, including a working 1954 Lark DeLuxe with just 28,799 miles on the odometer that Drayton has stored inside and remains in excellent shape.
A NO-ENGINE 1959 CHEVROLET IMPALA JUNKY JUST SOLD FOR $88,500, BUT WHY WILL IT BE VALUE SO MUCH?
“Dad kept those who were running inside and those who needed work outside,” Drayton said.
One of the hottest tickets on file is a restored and slightly modified 1966 Pontiac GTO first generation.
It is considered by many to be the car that really started the era of muscle cars.
Drayton also built a few drag race cars in his day, and there’s a 1979 Chevrolet Malibu with the 350 cubic inch V-8 engine from a track race car and a 1960s T-Bucket that needs a motor.
“Dad started racing with a friend named George Adams, who gave him his first job at his gas station,” Drayton said.
“He wanted to quit school, and my grandfather told him he could, but only if he went out and found a job on his own.”
Another gem is a street-legal maroon 1964 Dodge Polara.
It’s designed for drag racing with a fuel cell, hood scoop and a V-8 engine fitted with a nitrous oxide injection system to boost its power.
Drayton III, whose son Bob carries the surname to a fourth generation, is a bit of a car nut himself.
He fixed a vintage Chevrolet Camaro for his wife and said he hung on to about a dozen of his dad’s cars, including a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air with the classic 283-inch twin-carburetor four-barrel V8 cubes.
“Dad loved just about anything, anything that interested him at the time.”
See Chris Hemsworth, J.Lo and More React to People’s Choice Awards Nominations
These stars owe everything to their fans. The nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards are finally out, and some of this year’s biggest nominees have taken to social media to celebrate the big…
