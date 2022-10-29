Hong Kong Customs seized 1.8 metric tons (2 tons) of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s largest meth seizure, authorities said on Saturday.
News
Hong Kong Customs seize record transport of methamphetamine worth $140 million
Authorities found that 1,800 bottles out of a total of 7,700 bottles contained liquid methamphetamine. The bust is the largest ever meth deal in terms of quantity and market value.
Authorities are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
The drug stash was bound for Australia and had been shipped from Mexico via Hong Kong, according to authorities who spoke at a press conference on Saturday. In Australia, the market value of the drugs could reach around 8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1 billion).
The shipment had raised suspicions because it was unusually large for a shipment of coconut water from Mexico.
The transport of methamphetamine is the second found in shipments from Mexico to Australia in less than two weeks.
Earlier this month, customs officials seized around $5.9 million worth of crystal meth concealed in a shipment of electrical transformers that were also bound for Australia from Mexico.
washingtonpost
News
Foreign investors become net sellers for second month in a row amid weak rupee
New Delhi:
Foreign portfolio investors withdrew funds worth 1,586 crore rupees from Indian stock markets in October and became net sellers for the second month in a row amid a strong US dollar index, a weak rupee and a tightening of monetary policy.
However, the volume of outflows has fallen significantly this week, with Indian equity indices offering strong returns to investors. Indian stock indices have jumped in nine of the past 10 sessions.
In September, foreign investors sold Rs 7,624 crore worth of shares in India, according to data from National Securities Depository Limited. So far in 2022, they have sold Rs 170,375 crore worth of shares on a cumulative basis.
Apart from July and August, when they were net buyers, Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) had been selling stocks in Indian markets for a year, which started in October last year for various reasons.
Tighter monetary policy in advanced economies, including growing demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and the strength of the US dollar have triggered a steady outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors generally prefer stable markets during times of high market uncertainty.
In addition, the constant depreciation of the rupee and the depletion of Indian foreign exchange reserves have also affected the weak market sentiments.
India’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted for months now due to the likely intervention of RBI in the market to defend the depreciating rupee.
India’s foreign exchange reserves in the week ending October 21 fell to a new two-year low of $524.520 billion, down $3.85 billion from the previous week.
In the week ending Oct. 14, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 528.367 billion, according to RBI data.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Ramesh Ponnuru: The email that every campaign is sending right now
(Editors’ note: Bloomberg Opinion columnist Ramesh Ponnuru did not actually receive the following email, but he has gotten dozens, scores, hundreds of others like it. As far as we know, he is not actually running for office.)
Friend, we haven’t heard from you in a while. We’ve sent you 24 emails asking for money, just this week, and so far you haven’t stepped up.
This is IMPORTANT. You are a vital part of our movement, so I’m going to be blunt with you: My campaign is sucking wind.
Yes, I CRUSHED it in the debate last night. And sure, my advisors are full of optimism about how we’re winning when they talk to reporters.
But let’s face it: Every day, my opponent and his extremist allies are on the airwaves spewing lies about my record. They will stop at nothing to impose their radical agenda on Americans. They have BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to defeat our movement. And, sadly, IT’S WORKING.
I know you want to fight back just as badly as I do. But we haven’t come close to hitting our fundraising targets. I just got off the phone with my campaign manager, and he told me CONTRIBUTIONS ARE DOWN 500%. We are in DIRE STRAITS. It’s looking like we’re going to have to pull our TV ads OFF THE AIR.
This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do SO CLOSE to Election Day. But we have no choice.
My manager gave me your information because we’re not ready to give up.
That’s why I’m emailing you only 12 minutes after my last email pitch. My consultants tell me that if we ratchet up the level of desperation just a little bit more, you’ll finally cough up so that I can pay them.
But there’s good news. A group of benefactors has stepped forward to offer AN EXCLUSIVE 1300% MATCH. For every $100 you give us, they’ll give us $2,600. All you have to do is accept this amazing offer BEFORE MIDNIGHT. This is the LAST TIME we are doing this before the election. We need you to chip in RIGHT NOW.
You may be wondering why these charitable souls don’t just give us the $2,600 without making us send these demeaning pleas to collect a tiny bit more. Maybe they’re sadistic trolls who enjoy humiliating candidates and irritating their supporters? Anyway, they totally exist, and they will be VERY DISAPPOINTED in you if you keep holding out.
You may have other questions, too. Are my fundraising problems a sign of serious mismanagement? Will I ever quit with these emails? Will you have to fake your own death to stop getting them? How did I even get your email address? Have you ever heard of me? Am I even running in your state? An adjacent state, at least? What’s with all the WEIRD capitalization?
But I’ve got a question for YOU: Are you ready to keep us in the fight and STOP the radicals? Or have you joined the other side?
If we miss our goal, friend, it is GAME OVER. You are OUR LAST HOPE. I’m asking for YOUR help before we have to pull our ads down for good, close the curtains on our campaign, and say goodbye to the American dream.
We accept cash, credit cards and checks, or you can Venmo my strategist’s account directly.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
News
RJ Barrett will break the crisis at 3 points
MILWAUKEE, Wis. “RJ Barrett doesn’t seem worried, and neither does Tom Thibodeau.
Eventually, the Knicks’ fourth-year guard and his coach agreed that the 3-pointers will go down. They just haven’t fallen yet.
“Let go. You’re open, shoot,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks’ 119-108 loss to the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, in which Barrett went just 1 for 7 on 3-point attempts to drop to 4. for 28 from beyond the arc this season.” The more he does, the better he will be. Great confidence in him. »
When Thibodeau was asked if the Knicks are asking more of Barrett this year as the best perimeter defenseman compared to previous seasons, he replied, “It’s comical.”
Barrett, who scored 20 points, had a more muted response when told he came on Friday night after averaging 2.76 miles per game and 1.31 miles on defense, according to NBA.com .
Both are among the best numbers in the league – he was seventh in the first stat and fifth in the second – an example of how much energy Barrett expends on a game-by-game basis. But he will not attribute his shooting problems to all those kilometers covered so far.
“I feel like I’m keeping people last year, I ended up doing pretty well, finding [my] pace,” he said. “I could definitely play better offensively and I feel my rhythm coming back after not playing for a while. But my rhythm [is] slowly coming back every game so it will be fine.
The Knicks really have no choice but to depend on Barrett as a perimeter defensive stopper, especially because their next best wing defenseman, Quentin Grimes, is still out with lingering pain in his left foot.
When the Knicks let Reggie Bullock walk before last season, opting for Evan Fournier’s offense instead, Barrett became the defensive guy. As Barrett said, his shot came last year, when he averaged a career-best 20 points per game. He expects the same to happen this season.
Thibodeau has seen Barrett put in the extra work at night, and is sure those reps will soon pay off. Barrett too.
“I’ve been in the gym, I’m going to continue to be in the gym. It’s going to happen,” Barrett said. “I’m not worried about that.”
New York Post
News
Walker holds 3-point lead over Warnock in Georgia Senate battle
Republican Herschel Walker continues to hold a narrow lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the battleground race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, according to a poll released Friday.
The poll, conducted by InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 Atlanta among 550 likely voters, found Walker three points ahead of Warnock. Walker received 48%, Warnock received 45%, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received 2%, and 5% of respondents said they were undecided.
The poll, which has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, is the fifth in a row to show Walker with a one-point advantage over Warnock, indicating Walker is soaring in the final weeks of the race.
Walker, a University of Georgia football legend and former NFL player, seeks to unseat Warnock, a longtime pastor and one of the nation’s top-funded Democrats. The race has been fiercely competitive from the start and is widely seen as the one that could determine which party controls the US Senate next year.
The poll was taken Oct. 27, a day after high-profile feminist lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference on behalf of an unnamed client, who brought new charges against Walker. The accuser was one of two women to come forward in October with allegations Walker, who is vocally pro-life, urged them to have abortions.
The poll results indicate that the charges had no negative impact on Walker’s campaign. The latest InsiderAdvantage poll, conducted Oct. 16, had Walker behind Warnock by two points, meaning Walker saw a five-point swing in his favor in less than two weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was filmed the same day the poll was taken telling President Joe Biden, “The state we’re going down is Georgia. Schumer’s remark was echoed by Senate Republican campaign arm spokesman Chris Hartline:
Journalists who don’t believe me when I say @HerschelWalker is booming in Georgia…do you believe Chuck Schumer?
— Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) October 27, 2022
The poll also tested the hotly contested and expensive governors rematch between Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Democrat Stacey Abrams and found Kemp leading Abrams by seven points.
Kemp maintained a commanding lead over Abrams, another well-funded Democrat, for months despite Abrams outpacing governor. Kemp dubbed Abrams “celebrity Stacey” amid revelations that the majority of Abrams’ donations came from outside of Georgia, that she had campaigned with Oprah Winfrey and had been nominated as a presidential candidate. presidential election in 2024.
The poll comes as early voting in Georgia is already well underway. Turnout shattered midterm election records, according to Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling, who Noted Friday that 1.5 million Georgians had voted ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Breitbart News
News
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Tried Again in Supreme Court: NPR
Annelise Capossela for NPR
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing two cases — one involving Harvard University and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — challenging the constitutionality of gender-conscious admissions policies. breed.
In the Harvard case, the court will consider whether the school discriminated against Asian American students in the admissions process. Along with UNC, the court will consider whether the school uses racially aware admissions in a sufficiently limited way.
The admissions race has been the subject of numerous lawsuits, including at the Supreme Court level. And if the court decides to overturn more than 40 years of legal precedent, it could impact how race is used in higher education beyond just admissions.
The last time the court ruled on affirmative action was in 2016, when it said colleges box consider race in admissions. But the composition of the court is very different today than it was then.
“I can’t think of so many people who expect race-conscious admissions policies to be adhered to,” says Dominique Baker, professor of educational policy at Southern Methodist University. “So the question is how far do they cut it?”
The conservative activist group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) is behind the Harvard and UNC cases. The lawsuits claim that Harvard and UNC admissions practices discriminate against race.
While very similar, the cases represent two very different admissions environments: UNC is a public school that heavily favors out-of-state students (it is only allowed to admit 18% of UNC freshmen out of state) while Harvard is a very selective private school. school that admits less than 5% of applicants (it’s just under 2,000 students this fall).
Affirmative action in admissions has been considered (and reconsidered) many times
Prior to that 2016 decision, in which the Supreme Court determined that the University of Texas’ use of race in admissions did not violate the Equal Protection Clause, the court had already ruled on the lawsuit several times. positive.
In 1978, the court ruled on a case involving a white man who had been denied admission to medical school at the University of California, Davis. In this decision, the court concluded that the race could be used as a factor in the admissions process, but racial quotas were not allowed.
However, positive discrimination has not always prevailed. In 2003, the Supreme Court upheld the University of Michigan Law School’s affirmative action policies, but ruled that the school’s undergraduate admissions officers could not use racial bonuses, such as additional points for black, Hispanic, or Native American applicants on an admissions grading scale.
A few years later, in 2006, Michigan voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that banned affirmative action programs in higher education.
Michigan is one of eight states to ban such bans, including California, which banned the use of race in admissions in 1996. That state later attempted to overturn the ban through a ballot initiative in 2020. Voters chose to keep the ban in place.
There are other ways to diversify student numbers, but they are not always as effective
Using race in admissions isn’t the only way states and colleges have tried to diversify their incoming classes.
After California banned race-conscious admissions in 1996, the proportion of black and Latino students at the University of California, Los Angeles dropped drastically. In 2006, a decade later, only 96 black students enrolled in a freshman class of nearly 5,000. They became known as the “Infamous 96”.
UCLA responded to these numbers by revamping its admissions policies to take a more “holistic” approach, taking into account several factors, including whether students were the first in their families to go to college, in which high school they went to and their family’s income.
Other ideas include admitting a percentage of in-state high school students, such as the University of Texas at Austin which automatically admits Texas students into the top 6% of their high school graduating class. Lotteries have also been offered, where highly qualified eligible students are randomly selected for acceptance.
But so far, according to the researchers, none of the alternatives have been as effective as race-aware admissions.
“Nothing is as good at helping enroll a more racially equitable class as using race. Nothing comes close,” says Baker, of Southern Methodist University. “There are other tools. Other ideas. But if race is not taken into account, these different types of techniques and tools do not replicate what race-conscious admissions policies do. “
In two amicus briefs filed ahead of Harvard-UNC’s Supreme Court arguments, the University of Michigan and the University of California, Berkeley both admitted that their efforts to achieve their diversity goals without using race were insufficient.
But not all schools say they struggle to achieve diversity without race-conscious admissions. Oklahoma’s attorney general filed a brief on behalf of several states in favor of the SFFA, stating, “The University of Oklahoma, for example, remains just as diverse today (if not more) than it was when Oklahoma banned affirmative action in 2012.”
Liliana Garces, a professor of education law at UT Austin, says the debate over race in admissions mirrors the “race debate in America.”
“Are we ending and combating racial discrimination by recognizing the ways it plays a role in our society, and are we addressing those ways [in higher education]?” asks Garces. “Or do we just end up [racial discrimination] by prohibiting institutions from considering race completely? It is the misconception and the incorrect presumption that would only exacerbate these inequalities.”
Garces joined more than 1,200 social scientists to write an amicus brief supporting Harvard’s admissions practices. “Preventing institutions from taking race into account,” she says, “is actually making the situation worse.”
Other race-conscious education efforts could also be in play
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, and only a small fraction – just over 200 – have highly selective admissions where less than 50% of applicants enter. That’s just over 200 schools where a race-conscious admissions process could make a significant difference in who gets in.
And yet, despite how few students these policies would actually impact, “what the Harvards of the world are doing matters a lot,” Tiffany Jones told NPR in 2019, when she was director of education policy. superior to the Education Trust.
“We have to think beyond the simple question of who enters and who can register”, explains Dominique Baker. “It affects things like if there are additional groups, community events, if there are additional scholarships in any kind of race-conscious policies, that they might be on the chopping block depending on those decisions. .”
Baker wonders if a program designed to increase the number of black doctors — with support to complete the pre-med program and enter medical school — could be challenged.
Mitchell Chang, who studies diversity in education at UCLA, says that’s what happened in states that have banned race-conscious admissions by ballot. Michigan, California and Washington all moved to modify what was once again targeted at “race-conscious scholarship, race-conscious programming, race-conscious recruiting,” he says. “So it can have a much wider sweep, actually, than just with admissions.”
“I am deeply concerned about ending the use of race in any educational setting,” says OiYan Poon, visiting professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park.
She points to the first documents filed in court by the SFFA claiming that “any use of race or ethnicity in education” is unconstitutional – not just in admissions.
“Will this mean the closure of Asian American cultural centers?” Poon wonders. “Will this mean the end of Native American studies on college campuses? Will this mean the end of historically black colleges and universities? [and] designations of institutions serving minorities? »
On Monday, when oral arguments begin in the Supreme Court, Poon will listen from the court steps with her 7-year-old daughter. She will be more open to questions from judges – to better understand the potential implications on the colleges.
NPR News
News
How brands part ways with celebrity partners
Adidas AG this week became the biggest brand to end a partnership with Kanye West after the rapper and designer’s anti-Semitic outbursts.
Adidas said it had severed ties with Mr West, who goes by the name Ye, at considerable cost to its own business because his recent comments and actions had been “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the values of the company on diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
Mr. West could not immediately be reached for comment.
Some like-minded observers and writers have questioned why it took Adidas so long to announce its conclusion, more than two weeks into the partnership review.
“Every day you delay can hurt your brand,” Alan R. Friedman, a partner at entertainment industry law firm Fox Rothschild, said of such situations.
An Adidas spokesperson declined to comment beyond the company’s initial statement. But the process of separating a company from a famous business partner can be more complicated than it seems.
Bureaucracy can slow decision-making in times of crisis, said Mark DiMassimo, founder of New York-based ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.
““When something comes along that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared.””
Brands often ask their ad agencies to gauge public opinion and determine whether to act while simultaneously working internally on potential responses, DiMassimo said. The resulting competing narratives may facilitate more delays, he said.
“When something happens that requires quick, humane and unambiguous action, very few companies are prepared,” DiMassimo said. “Customers can be like frogs in the proverbial pot of heating water.”
Marketers who have made up their mind can often quietly terminate a contract if it is relatively basic, such as those requiring a celebrity to appear at an event or allowing brands to use the name and likeness of someone for promotional purposes, said Christopher R. Chase, a specialist partner. in advertising and entertainment law at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.
But cases in which celebrities help design products that bear their name and may even own some equity in the company are harder to solve, he said.
“If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just taking the name off,” Chase said. “It literally shuts down the factory to some extent.”
““If the talent retains some ownership, then you have to stop making the product entirely instead of just removing its name.””
Brands are increasingly relying on so-called morality clauses, which give them the right to terminate a contract when a spokesperson behaves in a way that could be perceived as damaging the reputation of the customer.
Offensive behavior may be specific to the company in question; Liquor brands typically include contract clauses prohibiting DUI arrests or drunken and disorderly behavior among their representatives, Chase said.
But moral clauses widened during the #MeToo movement, as backers of projects promoted by celebrities accused of sexual misconduct insisted on rewriting contracts so that any behavior deemed inconsistent with a brand’s stated values could trigger the termination, Mr. Fridmann said.
At the same time, vaguely worded moral clauses can lead to costly and potentially damaging litigation as lawyers argue over whether a spokesperson’s behavior constitutes a violation. While a brand may wish to terminate a contract if a spokesperson’s behavior does not please them, the celebrity legal team often argues that the language should only apply to much more specific breaches, as an arrest, Mr. Chase said.
Brands can also try to insure against potential monetary loss with liquidated damages clauses, which require the spokesperson to reimburse the company a certain amount as compensation for breach of contract. But these types of clauses aren’t particularly common, because the language defining the types of offenses that warrant such action must be very specific to be taken seriously by the courts, Chase said.
Brands should also carefully assess the risk when considering signing a spokesperson with a history of erratic or offensive behavior, especially if the person will play an outsized role in their marketing efforts. And it’s not just because such behavior could happen again, Chase said.
A brand may struggle to justify voiding a contract over new behavior when a celebrity’s legal team can point to similar instances that predated the agreement, Chase said.
“The talent lawyers said, ‘Look, you hire her because she’s kinda out there, so I’m not going to let you fire her because she’s doing something that’s kinda out there’” , did he declare.
Write to Patrick Coffee at [email protected]
Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
wsj
