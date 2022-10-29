News
In final debate, Walz and Jensen go after each other on fraud, COVID, taxes, and view of Minnesota today
It was their final and by far feistiest debate.
On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen lit into each other on a range of issues, philosophies and personal styles as each seeks to gain momentum into the last 11 days before Election Day.
The race has garnered increased national attention and fundraising in the last few weeks as polls have shown the race tightening. Former President Donald Trump surprised Jensen by endorsing him earlier this week, and Walz sought — and got — a rare endorsement from Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, an independent who, like Trump, has spread false conspiracy theories.
The debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio inside the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul with no live audience, was at times chaotic and personal, and at times substantive. Topics ranged from state income tax policy to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Is the present bright or dark?
Walz, seemingly aware that he may not be the hands-down favorite many political observers once thought he was, charged into the debate with an attempt to draw a deep philosophical distinction with Jensen.
“Scott’s vision is a dark and fearful vision of Minnesota,” Walz said in his opening remarks, before accusing Jensen of wanting to “criminalize” women seeking abortions, supporting tax cuts to benefit the wealthy while cutting funding for schools, and enabling “election denialism.” “That’s not the vision I have, and it’s not the vision Minnesotans have.”
It was a theme Walz would harken back to throughout the debate as Jensen sought to lay blame for numerous items of bad news — including falling test scores in schools, the Feeding Our Future COVID funding scandal, and spikes in violent crime — at Walz’ feet.
As Walz continued, the former high school football coach appeared to try to channel the rallyer-in-chief role he sought to play in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic: “We’ve been through some challenging times together. We’ve come out stronger than ever. We offer up solutions to the toughest problems.”
The opening remarks of Jensen, a former state senator and Chaska family physician, were a direct contrast.
“I became a family doctor because I wanted to help people,” he said. “I’m running for governor because Tim Walz hurt people. In his inaugural address, he said he’d unite people … That’s a sham. Tim Walz failed. Minnesota is broken. We’re fractured. We’re more deeply divided than I can remember in my lifetime. A few minutes ago, you heard Gov. Walz say ‘We’re stronger than ever.’ Really?”
Policy differences
With moderator Mike Mulcahy several times inserting himself to maintain acoustic order, Walz and Jensen sparred substantively over a few policy differences.
Jensen has suggested eliminating the state income tax, which makes up a major portion of state government income. His statements have varied as to how fast to do it, and how state services would change as a result. On Friday, he said he was merely trying to “start a conversation” on the topic. “You can’t have a plan until you do the brainstorming first. I have never indicated any specifics in this regard, of the personal income tax.” Jensen has floated specifics, but has later dismissed them as “brainstorming.”
Walz pressed Jensen for specifics, suggesting that officers of the State Patrol or Bureau of Criminal Apprehension would have to be cut.
Jensen criticized Walz as a typical tax-and-spend liberal, saying, “I don’t know that I’ve seen Tim Walz see a tax he didn’t want to increase.” He noted that when Walz came into office with a plan to increase the gas tax. However, Walz quickly abandoned that plan, and on Friday, he noted that there hasn’t been a state tax increase in his four years in office, and he signed into law several tax cuts.
The pair also differ in their view on schools. Walz pushed for a $960 million increase to the state’s portion of education funding, while Jensen has been skeptical of any increase in school funding and has suggested he would cut it. Jensen supports allowing parents to use a portion of public education dollars to pay private school tuition. On Friday, however, the two men never quite got into an actual debate over their education policy differences, as that discussion devolved into bickering.
COVID plays prominently
Perhaps surprisingly, COVID-19 played a prominent role in the action Friday.
Walz several times sought to portray Jensen as a purveyor of misinformation, even suggesting after the debate that some of what he said on air would be banned by social media channels.
Jensen, who rose to prominence by sowing doubt about the dangers of the virus, the usefulness of mask wearing and the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines — positions that have earned him warnings from social media companies at times — didn’t shy away.
“I’ve definitely been a skeptic,” he said, touting that he has been investigated five times by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, which has investigated him after it received complaints, but has never meted out any discipline. Jensen remains unvaccinated.
Walz touted his endorsement of the Minnesota Medical Association’s political arm, which had previously endorsed Jensen when he ran for the state Senate — to which Jensen responded that the group is “a liberal organization.”
Jensen restated his some of his debunked grievances with COVID, including that the death count has been inflated, and he criticized Walz for closing businesses and schools and supporting mask mandates for as long as he did, as well as a policy that allowed hospitals to discharge recovering nursing home residents back to their facilities.
He pushed for Walz to declare he would oppose any state effort to mandate the coronavirus vaccine for schoolchildren. Walz said no such mandate is currently being considered, but he refused to rule one out in the future.
At one point when discussing the high rate of death for early COVID patients on ventilators, Mulcahy asked Jensen, “Isn’t that because of COVID?”
“No,” Jensen responded. “The ventilator was the problem.”
“I don’t want to platform Scott any more on this,” Walz said moments later.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
News
David Robertson thinks of Astros rematch at World Series
The Astros cheating scandal may be a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect this year’s World Series.
Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson, a member of the 2017 New York Yankees team eliminated in seven games by Houston in that year’s ALCS, called the Astros’ behavior “shameful” when it went public and did not change its mind.
“I think these people who were involved in this situation still have to, every day, at some point, realize what they did and live with the decisions they made,” said Robertson, winner of the World Series 2009 with the Bombers. “I will never get 2017 back.”
He pitched in four of the 2017 ALCS games, allowing five runs over five innings, though four of those runs were given up in Game 6.
The reliever is back in the World Series and wants to stick with the Astros. He’s been a solid option for the Phillies out of the bullpen, allowing one run in three and two-thirds innings this postseason, and has appeared in each of the Phillies’ last two games.
Although Robertson has some revenge in mind, the Astros hope the series isn’t about the past.
“I just wonder about humanity’s forgiveness,” manager Dusty Baker said. Baker was hired in 2020 after AJ Hinch was fired for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.
Starter Lance McCullers Jr., one of five 2017 Astros still on the team, won’t mind if Philadelphia fans take inspiration from Robertson’s lingering displeasure.
“It doesn’t matter to us, I don’t think,” McCullers said. “I think a lot of great teams throughout history, a lot of great players throughout history, get booed everywhere they go, even though they don’t deserve it. Maybe that’s a strange form of admiration.
Robertson will have his first opportunity for revenge on Friday when the World Series begins at Houston’s Minute Maid Park at 8 p.m.
New York Post
News
Dolphins’ run defense will be tested by some of NFL’s top rushing offenses during next three games
For the next three weeks, the so-called “soft” part of the schedule, the Dolphins’ run defense will get perhaps its biggest back-to-back-to-back test of the year as they visit Detroit and Chicago, and host Cleveland.
The Lions, led by running back D’Andre Swift, who seems set to return from a shoulder injury this week, are seventh in the league in rushing (145.7 yards per game). The Bears are first (181 ypg) in rushing, and the Browns are fourth (163.6 ypg).
Fortunately for the Dolphins, their run defense is strong, ranked No. 8 in the league at 103.3 yards per game, though 21st in yards per attempt at 4.2.
And what you’re seeing now from the Dolphins’ run defense is the culmination of several years of improvement.
Coach Mike McDaniel revealed part of the not-so-secret formula for this year’s success.
“Collectively, it’s been our commitment to getting better, that there’s pride in that,” he said.
And although they lost safety Brandon Jones, the team leader in tackles (49) to a season-ending knee injury last week, the Dolphins expect their run defense to continue its promising ways.
One big key for Miami is what style, or how many styles it plays this week without Jones, who is usually the eighth man in the box for the eight-man fronts that are so common and so effective at stopping the run. He’s also their best at blitzes.
“When you have really good players that you lose, you don’t replace them by one player,” McDaniel said. “You utilize other players on your roster and then you cater your scheme to what they do well, so the whole point and everyone on the defense knows is that we have to step up for his lost production.
“But that’s not one person. That’s the collection of Miami Dolphins defenders. Different players, different skill sets and you’re trying to utilize those to the best of their ability to put them in position to succeed.”
Expect the Dolphins to utilize a combination of safeties Clayton Fejedelem, Eric Rowe, and possibly rookie Verone McKinley III, who would have to again be elevated from the practice squad, to pair with fellow safety Jevon Holland.
Detroit comes equipped with a skilled offensive line, led by center Frank Ragnow and Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson, who is lised as questionable with a neck injury. They do good work. Lions running backs are tied for third in the league at yards before contact per attempt (3.4 yards).
But the Dolphins’ run defense is on the rise.
Last year the Dolphins were tied for 13th with Buffalo in run defense at 109.8 yards per game. That total could have been a little better but Tennessee rushed for 198 yards late in the season. But it still represented improvement.
In 2020, the Dolphins were 16th in run defense at 116.4 ypg.
In 2019, the Dolphins were 27th in run defense at 135.4 ypg.
In 2018, the Dolphins were 31st in run defense at 145.3 ypg.
Whether it’s defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler setting the tone up front, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram setting the edge, or linebackers Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker putting the clamps on a ball carrier, the Dolphins’ run defense has been steadily improving.
It takes its cue from the defense as a whole.
“We’ve got a standard here,” Van Ginkel said. “If we’re not shutting teams out or keeping teams out of the end zone, we’re not doing a good enough job. And we all hold each other accountable and take pride.”
Yeah, there have been some hiccups for the Dolphins’ run defense.
Baltimore rushed for 155 yards, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. Buffalo, led by quarterback Josh Allen’s 47 yards and running back Zack Moss’ 46 yards, rushed for 115 yards. The New York Jets, led by now-injured running back Breece Hall’s 97 yards, rushed for 135 yards.
But for the most part, the Dolphins have been good in run defense, and that’ll be vitally important for the next three games.
“No matter what, it’s always you’ve got to stop the run,” Sieler said. “The big thing we say is, ‘You stop the run before you play the pass.’ That’s something we preach around here and always have.”
()
News
Elon Musk Locks Out Twitter Engineers, Has Tesla Staff Review Code
After his takeover of Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly asked Tesla engineers to review Twitter’s software code and blocked Twitter engineers from making any further changes.
Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk arrived at Twitter’s offices on Thursday to formally confirm the takeover of his company after the $44 billion purchase agreement closed. As part of its takeover, Musk fired senior executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, trust and safety policy. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was also fired according to sources and all were quickly escorted out of the company’s offices in San Francisco.
Musk also reportedly brought Tesla engineers into the offices to review Twitter’s code and meet with the company’s product managers. Sources said Tesla engineers were there to review the code and assess and explain to Musk what changes they think the company needs to make to be in line with his vision.
Twitter engineers were reportedly quickly blocked from making changes to the platform’s current code base to ensure nothing about the product changes until Musk’s acquisition deal is fully confirmed. .
Sources say Musk plans to take on the role of CEO of Twitter, but may eventually step down and appoint a new leader to the role. Sources also say Musk plans to remove Twitter’s permanent user blacklist because he doesn’t believe in lifetime bans.
This would mean users who were previously removed from the platform, such as former President Donald Trump, should be able to return to the site once again. It remains to be seen whether formerly blacklisted users choose to return, and what other policies Musk plans to introduce.
Learn more about Bloomberg here.
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering free speech and online censorship issues. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan
Breitbart News
News
Pandemic cost MN students nearly a full year of math instruction, analysis finds
Minnesota students lost a semester’s worth of learning in reading and nearly a full year in math during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis of test scores.
The study by researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities provides the most comprehensive look yet at how much schoolchildren in 29 states have fallen behind academically.
Harvard economist Thomas Kane hopes that presenting the data in terms of learning years lost will create a new sense of urgency among parents and school district leaders to take aggressive steps toward recovery. School districts have two years left to spend federal relief grants, and Kane said they aren’t doing enough.
“We’re not going to make up for half a year of learning with a few extra days of instruction or providing tutors to 5-10 percent of kids,” he said.
The Education Recovery Scorecard project, which includes a map showing how many years of learning the average student in each school district has lost since 2019, examined scores on both state-specific tests like Minnesota’s MCA and the national NAEP exams.
Nationwide, the average student lost more than half a school year of learning in math and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading — with some district averages slipping by more than double those amounts, or worse.
Minnesota schools
Among Minnesota school districts, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale saw the greatest drop in scores between 2019 and 2022, falling 0.93 years in reading and 1.45 years in math.
St. Paul lost 0.48 years in reading and a full year in math. Of the 179 Minnesota school districts in the study, St. Paul ranked ahead of only Columbia Heights and Cass Lake-Bena in both subjects on this year’s tests.
Minnesota’s decline in math was especially stark. The average student was nearly a full year – 0.98 grade levels – ahead of expectations in math in 2019. But by 2022, the state was merely on grade level. Of the 29 states studied, only Delaware and Maryland saw greater losses in math than Minnesota’s 0.97 grade levels.
In reading, the average Minnesota student was 0.33 grade levels ahead in 2019 but 0.18 behind in 2022.
The researchers said it was unsurprising to see the pandemic disruptions have a greater impact on math than reading. That’s because parents kept reading to their kids while schools were closed but many – especially low-income parents – were unable to help in math.
More than school closures
The pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives.
Online learning played a major role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses.
“I was really surprised” there weren’t greater differences in performance according to time spent in remote learning, Kane said, adding that more research is coming on potential contributing factors like broadband Internet access, COVID-19 death rates and the kind of jobs parents worked. “Hopefully, we’ll learn more, but at this case we can say it wasn’t just remote instruction that was driving losses.”
Some educators have objected to the very idea of measuring learning loss after a crisis that has killed more than 1 million Americans. Reading and math scores don’t tell the entire story about what’s happening with a child, but they’re one of the only aspects of children’s development reliably measured nationwide.
“Test scores aren’t the only thing, or the most important thing,” Stanford education professor Sean Reardon said. “But they serve as an indicator for how kids are doing.”
And kids aren’t doing well, especially those who were at highest risk before the pandemic. The data show many children need significant intervention, and advocates and researchers say the U.S. isn’t doing enough.
“To address unfinished learning, we implore district leaders to invest in evidence-based strategies, including increased access to strong, diverse teachers, targeted intensive tutoring, expanded learning time, and strengthening socioemotional supports and relationships weakened during the pandemic,” said John B. King, president of The Education Trust and former U.S. secretary of education.
Kids’ recovery
Now, the onus is on America’s adults to work toward kids’ recovery. For the federal government and individual states, advocates hope the recent releases of test data could inspire more urgency to direct funding to the students who suffered the largest setbacks, whether it’s academic or other support.
School systems are still spending the nearly $190 billion in federal relief money allocated for recovery, a sum experts have said fails to address the extent of learning loss in schools. Nearly 70% of students live in districts where federal relief money is likely inadequate to address the magnitude of their learning loss, according to Kane and Reardon’s analysis.
The implications for kids’ futures are alarming: Lower test scores are predictors of lower wages, plus higher rates of incarceration and teen pregnancy, Kane said.
This story contains information from the Associated Press.
News
Jürgen Klopp insists Liverpool players are ‘1,000% committed’ as World Cup approaches | liverpool
Jürgen Klopp says his players are “1,000 per cent committed” to Liverpool and are not distracted by the World Cup in Qatar.
Liverpool have won four of their 11 Premier League games, leaving them eighth at the start of the weekend’s fixtures. They face a series of crucial games before the season comes to a halt in three weeks, starting with a visit from Leeds on Saturday night.
When asked if the players try to protect themselves to avoid injuries and miss Qatar, Klopp said: “It’s a logical thing, it happens every year when the World Cup is usually in the summer and that the grand finals also take place in the summer , so if you’re involved in the Champions League finals, FA Cup finals, whatever, European league finals, there’s no player who thinks at the World Cup [that is] a little later, they want to win their final. If the last matchday decides whether to qualify for the Champions League or stay in the league, there is no player that I know, that I have ever met, who thinks ‘be careful’ because the players I know, for sure, are 1,000% committed to us here.”
One of the hurdles for Liverpool this season has been injuries. They are, however, boosted by the return of Thiago Alcântara after the Spanish midfielder recovered from an ear infection. But Jordan Henderson is doubtful for a match against a team that has not won for eight matches.
Last week Klopp’s side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who are also in the bottom three and the manager fears another shock defeat. “Leeds are really going for it, super lively, super aggressive,” he said. “They have real machines. There’s a lot to like about this team, but they haven’t had any results in the last six or seven games.
“Yesterday when I walked in front of the screen, I heard Jesse Marsch say he was fed up with losing. We saw his speech at half-time in Salzburg, so obviously he’s quite lively in the dressing room. He will set them on fire.
Klopp will be on the touchline after avoiding a ban after being shown a red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City this month. The German, however, was fined £30,000 for clashing with the assistant referee late in a heated encounter.
“I think it’s a lot of money, but I heard it will be invested in something good, and that’s good,” Klopp said. “Should I have been banned?” I do not know.”
theguardian
