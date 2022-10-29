News
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home
By COLLEEN LONG, OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL BALSAMO (Associated Press)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”
Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. The intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.
The speaker was in Washington, where she had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign, 11 days before congressional elections that have been filled with harsh, sometimes violent rhetoric. Pelosi canceled her appearance.
The intruder’s shouts in Pelosi’s California home were an unsettling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Police said a motive for Friday’s intrusion was still being determined, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that Depape targeted Pelosi’s home. Those people were not authorized to talk publicly about an ongoing probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Police gave few details on the suspect or his motives. But the attack raised questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection. In the current midterm election campaigns, crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.
Paul Pelosi was severely beaten, suffering blunt force trauma after he was struck several times in the head. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available, but Pelosi’s spokesman has said he would recover.
Lawmakers from both parties reacted with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.
“What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter, “Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi’s home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case.”
In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and several members have been physically attacked in recent years. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at an event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was severely injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team practice in 2017.
Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications. Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line of succession to the president, has a protective detail that was in Washington with her. She’d just returned this week from a security conference in Europe.
Often at Nancy Pelosi’s side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. The couple have five adult children and many grandchildren. They have been married 59 years.
Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.
The Pelosi home in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood has been the scene of several protests in the past few years. After Nancy Pelosi was seen on video getting her hair done at a salon while many were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, stylists protested outside with curling irons. Members of the Chinese community protested outside recently before Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.
And during debates over the federal stimulus package protesters scrawled anarchy signs in black paint across the garage door, along with “cancel rent,” and “we want everything.” They left a pig’s head on the driveway.
Meanwhile, wishes of support and concern poured in.
“We have been to many events with the Pelosis over the last 2 decades and we’ve had lots of occasions to talk about both of our families and the challenges of being part of a political family. Thinking about the Pelosi family today,” tweeted Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden had also been in contact with Nancy Pelosi.
“The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said. “This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The president continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”
At the Capitol, Democratic Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the Senate president who is third in the presidential line of succession, said he had known Paul Pelosi “forever.” He said, “It’s just horrible.”
___
Congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and AP writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo reported from Washington. AP writers Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed from Washington, Juliet Williams from San Francisco, Stefanie Dazio from Los Angeles and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar from New York.
News
NATO country ‘most interested’ in nuclear weapons — RT World News
The deployment of troops and bombs is limited by a 1997 treaty with Russia that Warsaw considers void
Poland absolutely wants to welcome both a permanent presence of NATO troops and American nuclear weapons on its territory, a senior official of President Andrzej Duda said on Friday. There was “conceptual” talks with Washington on atomic weapons, Jakub Kumoch told the Polsat news channel, and argued that the 1997 NATO-Russia treaty should not be treated as an obstacle to achieving this goal.
Duda made headlines earlier this month saying Poland had considered joining the “nuclear sharing” program, under which the United States deployed nuclear bombs in several non-nuclear NATO countries. The State Department quickly reacted by saying that Washington had “No project” to deploy atomic weapons to any NATO member who joined after 1997, deputy spokesman Vedant Patel insisting he was unaware of any discussions with Poland on the matter.
“The president did not say that Poland was conducting talks, but that there were such talks and it’s true – there were such talks,” Kumoch told Polsat on Friday. “They were in the so-called conceptual phase”, he added, Warsaw informing the Americans that Poland was interested in participating in the nuclear sharing program.
Kumoch, who heads the Foreign Policy Office of the Presidential Administration, called him a “pity” which Patel referred to in 1997, when the NATO-Russia Founding Act was signed. The treaty specifically banned permanent troop deployments in Eastern Europe, something Russia insisted on again last year, in the security proposal that the United States and NATO ultimately rejected.
“We believe, and the president said so at the NATO summit, that this act is dead, Russia simply canceled it with aggression against Ukraine,” Kumoch said.
A majority of Poles support Duda’s interest in US atomic bombs, according to a survey conducted earlier this month by pollster IBRiS. Overall, 54.1% favor participation in nuclear sharing, with only 29.5% of respondents opposed. Support was particularly strong among young people (93%), readers of state media (72%) and voters of the ruling PiS party (68%).
In addition to wanting to welcome US troops and nuclear weapons, Warsaw is demanding massive World War II reparations from NATO ally Germany – as well as Russia.
Meanwhile, Warsaw’s interest in US nuclear weapons has been met with concern in Russia and Belarus. Poland has been the main conduit for NATO arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, and Russia says a number of Polish fighters took part in the conflict alongside kyiv.
RT
News
Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
These entertainers and their obsession with cosmetic surgeries don’t get any better. You may think after they achieved a certain level of success they will feel confident enough but no! It gets worst. Cardi B in a new Instagram post has revealed her new b-tt after undergoing her 3rd BBL surgery. And we are asking,… Read More »Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
The post Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tommies freshman Ryan Sever shows that ‘wigglyness’ can go a long way
St. Thomas freshman Ryan Sever has become adept at wreaking havoc on a football field.
Last year as a senior linebacker at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Sever registered the most tackles in the state. His first season with the Tommies has been highlighted by three blocked punts, one shy of the lead in Division I football; all three blocks were returned for a touchdown.
Sever doubled his pleasure last Saturday at Presbyterian, blocking a punt and taking it into the end zone for the touchdown as the Tommies improved to 4-0 in the Pioneer Football League and 6-1 overall with a 46-17 victory. St. Thomas hosts San Diego on Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t know if we’ve had (one player with) three blocked punts in a season,” Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso said. “He’s what we call a crafty player; he finds ways to get himself free. He’s got a little bit of ‘wigglyness’ to him — a way to move your body so that you don’t take on a block square. When you partner that with speed and a disposition where you want to get to the big, brown thing, that makes for a pretty good football player.”
Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski, who also coaches linebackers, noted one other telling trait. “He’s got such a great get-off,” Kuchinski said. “If you pause the Presbyterian video as the ball is getting snapped, he’s a full yard ahead of everybody else.”
Sever, a sturdy 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, credits his teammates for making it possible for him to make the plays and the coaching staff for putting in a solid game plan.
“The whole team brings good energy,” Sever said. “If we didn’t have that good energy I don’t think we would have been able to block as many as we have. Film study plays a role, too, seeing where a hole might be, and try to attack that. It all comes down to preparation.”
Sever is a backup strong side inside linebacker, and with a recent injury to starter Tommy Shelstad, he has been able to show his skills in that role as well.
“It’s hard to play inside linebacker here because there a lot of things those guys have to do,” Kuchinski said. “So for him to pick that up as fast as he’s picked it up has been as impressive as any freshman I’ve seen so far. The attitude, the effort, the willingness to play violent, you usually don’t see that in a freshman.”
Once again, Sever credited the help he has received from his teammates, in this case the Tommies’ solid group of linebackers.
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve been able to do without those guys helping me every single day,” he said. “When I first got here my head was spinning, and those guys welcomed me into a brotherhood that I’m so grateful for.”
Despite his standout senior season at Benilde, Sever entered the final few games of that fall resigned to the fact that his football career could soon be over. Acknowledging that he did not do enough in his junior season to draw the attention of Division I recruiters (the period when most connections are made), Sever was prepared to face reality.
“I was thinking about not playing my first year,” Sever said, “but if I really missed it, I would walk on somewhere.”
Sever contacted various Division I schools to see if they had any interest but nothing materialized. His dad, Matthew, played football at St. Thomas, so Sever reached out to Kuchinski, and was excited to get a reply.
“I always follow up with (high school) coaches to see if they had any guys who surprised them,” Kuchinski said. “Ryan was one of those guys. He wasn’t on our radar as a junior. There wasn’t really a lot of good film on him as a junior. We had one of our coaches go watch him in a game to gauge his speed, and he said (Sever) could really run.”
When it was mentioned to him how close Sever came to giving up football, Kuchinski said, “What a waste that would have been.”
News
The municipal team cleans the property
A City of Wilmington crew cleaned the property of the recently condemned home at 118 E. Truesdell St. Friday morning.
A City of Wilmington crew cleaned the property of the recently condemned home at 118 E. Truesdell St. Friday morning.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
KYIV, Ukraine — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv’s mayor warning that the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels.
Meanwhile, the Russian president sought to dispel criticism of a chaotic call-up of 300,000 reservists for service in Ukraine by ordering his defense minister to make sure they’re properly trained and equipped for battle.
In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities would mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines.
But Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba warned “more severe and longer shutdowns will be applied in the coming days.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode” and added he hoped Ukrenergo would find ways to address the shortage “in two to three weeks.”
The former boxing world champion also said new air defense equipment has been deployed in the Ukrainian capital to help defend against Russian drone and missile attacks on energy facilities.
In the Kharkiv region, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city of the same name, Gov. Oleg Syniehubov said daily one-hour power outages would begin Monday.
Officials across the country have urged people to conserve by reducing electricity consumption during peak hours and avoiding the use of high-voltage appliances.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the thousands of reservists who were recently called up need the right training and equipment so “people feel confident when they need to go to combat.”
Shoigu told Putin that 82,000 reservists had been deployed to Ukraine, while 218,000 others were still being trained. He said there were no immediate plans to round up more, but Putin’s mobilization order left the door open for a future military call-up.
Putin’s effort to beef up the number of troops along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line followed recent setbacks, including a Russian withdrawal from the Kkarkiv region. The mobilization, however, fueled scores of protests in Russia and prompted hundreds of thousands of men to flee the country.
Activists and reports by Russian media and The Associated Press said many of the draftees were inexperienced, were told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves, and did not receive training before they were sent to fight. Some were killed within days of being called up.
Shoigu acknowledged that “problems with supplies existed in the initial stages,” but told Putin those have now been solved.
Putin ordered Shoigu to propose ways to reform the ground troops and other parts of the military based on their performance in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian missile and artillery barrages pounded targets across Ukraine. Several towns across the Dnieper River from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were struck, the presidential office said. Shelling damaged dozens of residential buildings in Nikopol, and power was cut there and to thousands of families in neighboring towns.
A Russian S-300 air defense missile destroyed a three-story office building and damaged a new residential building nearby, said Mykolaiv regional governor Vitalii Kim. Russian forces have frequently used converted S-300 missiles to strike ground targets in Ukraine.
Moscow also pressed its ground advance on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiikva after a string of setbacks in the east. The fighting had turned the entire Donetsk region into “a zone of active hostilities,” according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko.
“Civilians who remain in the region live in constant fear without heating and electricity,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “Their enemy is not only Russian cannons but also the cold.”
A Russian takeover of Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands throughout the war, would open the way for the Kremlin to push on to other Ukrainian strongholds in the heavily contested Donetsk region. A reinvigorated eastern offensive could also potentially stall or derail Ukraine’s push to recapture the southern city of Kherson, a gateway to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Last month, Putin also illegally annexed annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Much of the fighting since then has appeared geared toward consolidating Moscow’s control over that territory, which Putin has put under martial law.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that Russian soldiers had retreated from some areas; Moscow had claimed Luhansk’s complete capture in July.
“The Russians practically destroyed some villages after they started to retreat,” Haidai said. “There are a lot of freshly mobilized Russians in the Luhansk region, but they are dying in droves.” His claim could not be independently verified.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, Kremlin-appointed officials urged residents not to switch to daylight savings time along with Kyiv and the rest of the country. Russia switched to permanent winter time in 2014.
“We live in the Russian Federation, and our city lives by Moscow time,” said Alexander Volga, the Russian-installed mayor of Enerhodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.
Meanwhile, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency planned to visit two locations where Russia alleged, without citing evidence, that Ukraine was building radioactive “dirty bombs.” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said inspectors are being dispatched after a written request from the Ukrainian government.
Moscow has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a device that spreads radioactive waste on its own territory while trying to blame Russia. Western officials have dismissed the claim as misinformation possibly designed as a pretext for Russia’s own military escalation.
News
San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced for buying weapons
Longtime San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel, who has appeared for years in television commercials on local channels, was sentenced Friday morning to house arrest and probation for his role in an illegal drug scheme. gun buy run by a former San Diego sheriff’s captain.
U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel sentenced Hamel, 65, to 100 days house arrest and one year probation for aiding and abetting the unlicensed arms trafficking of former sheriff Captain Marco Garmo .
“I take full responsibility for everything I have done,” Hamel told Curiel during the hearing, adding that his actions were a “discredit to the family name.”
Hamel pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in 2019, a day after he, Garmo and several others were charged. As part of his plea and sentence, he confiscated over 200 firearms and over 100,000 cartridges.
Curiel said Friday that the case goes far beyond the illegal sale and purchase of firearms.
“Really, this case is also about corruption,” the judge said, explaining that at the heart of the scheme was Garmo’s “plan to one day become sheriff of San Diego County.”
Garmo needed wealthy benefactors who could support his ambitions, and Hamel was one of them, Curiel said. Garmo did the local jeweler a favor, knowing that Hamel would support his future sheriff’s campaign.
Garmo also pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced last year to two years in federal prison.
Hamel avoided time behind bars by cooperating with the government investigation, prosecutors say.
Hamel admitted in his plea agreement that Garmo purchased “off-list” weapons for him – firearms that can only be purchased new in California by law enforcement officers. The purchases were known as straw purchases, with Garmo indicating that the weapons were for himself when they were actually for Hamel.
Garmo made straw purchases of about 100 off-list guns in all for various people, and Hamel was his biggest customer.
Curiel said there was “no doubt” that Garmo and Hamel knew the captain’s arms deal was illegal.
The judge noted the jeweler’s many good deeds and charitable donations set out in a sentencing memorandum, but said that along the way to gaining local notoriety, Hamel “developed a sense of entitlement”.
The jeweler, who opened his first store in 1980 and now has seven branches across the county, thought “the rules of the average person, the average person, (didn’t apply) to you,” Curiel told her. .
Assistant U.S. attorneys Andrew Haden and Nicholas Pilchak told the judge that early in the case they intended to seek jail time for Hamel.
But the jeweler cooperated with the investigation from the start and even testified at the trial of one of his co-defendants, a local gun dealer, last month, so prosecutors recommended a period of 60-day house arrest.
Curiel said 100 days was more appropriate because “an additional punitive sentence is warranted”. The terms of his house arrest allow him to leave his home for work, church, medical appointments and a few other reasons, according to the judge.
Hamel ignored reporters’ questions after the courthouse hearing and his lawyers declined to comment.
California Daily Newspapers
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home
NATO country ‘most interested’ in nuclear weapons — RT World News
Cardi B Reveals Her Weird-Looking B-tt After 3rd BBL Procedure And Fans Say Her A** Has Had Enough
Tommies freshman Ryan Sever shows that ‘wigglyness’ can go a long way
The municipal team cleans the property
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced for buying weapons
Former Jets tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson says it’s ‘surreal’ going into Ring of Honor
Polkadot Privacy Project Manta Network Seeks Largest Trusted Setup Ever in Crypto
IndiGo jet engine catches fire moments before takeoff in Delhi
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Sanibel, Captiva Islands, Florida
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23