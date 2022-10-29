Hong Kong Customs seized 1.8 metric tons (2 tons) of liquid methamphetamine in the city’s largest meth seizure, authorities said on Saturday.
News
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva shared one final showdown after managing to gain weight on Friday ahead of their fight.
‘The Problem Child’ came in at a career low of 186.5 pounds, which was slightly heavier than his opponent who hit the scales at 186.1 pounds after a campaign career in the middleweight division of the United States. ‘UFC.
A weigh-in ceremony followed at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and the two boxers squared off one last time before fight night.
After a friendly build up, things escalated between Paul and Silva who got really close and refused to part ways despite the efforts of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre who was tasked with orchestrating the stare.
That’s when things got weird. The YouTuber-turned-boxer squatted in Silva’s “Spider” pose before the former UFC champion squatted as well and they continued to clash with GSP joining in.
When the bizarre showdown finally ended, the 25-year-old sat down with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani and delivered an epic promo using the same phrase he coined before his emphatic victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021.
“I respect this man, but he’s trying to take food off my plate,” Paul said. “He’s trying to stop my run. And tomorrow, guess what, Ariel? I fuck him! I fuck him! Fuck him!”
Paul is looking to pick up the biggest victory of his short boxing career after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and retired MMA champion Ben Askren before getting the better of the former titleholder from UFC Woodley in consecutive fights.
Crew
Joshua in the gym with Clarke and seen offering Chisora encouragement for the Fury fight
STORY
Lomachenko lost his second pro fight to a man who drove for Uber in his spare time
ULTIMATELY
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: UK start time, undercard and how to follow the fight
Unusual
Askren Reveals Bizarre Contract Paul Asked Him To Sign Before Boxing Fight
official
Jake Paul weighs career low for ‘biggest fight of the year’ with Anderson Silva
Swap
Hearn responds to Jordan calling him a ‘coward’ as talkSPORT host hits out
Although he looked impressive in his first five boxing fights, people pointed out that the former Disney actor has yet to fight anyone with a boxing background.
This is where Silva comes in. The 47-year-old is considered by many to be the best boxer to ever grace the UFC octagon. At the height of his powers, the Brazilian knockout artist dominated for years in his run for the historic middleweight title.
In 2020, after being released by the UFC, Silva returned to his boxing roots and scored a monumental upset victory over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Two more boxing victories over fellow MMA fighters Tito Ortiz and Bruno Machado followed his highest-profile fight since moving to the squared circle.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic?
Q: If Omer Yurtseven is ready for meaningful minutes, he slots in for Dewayne Dedmon and lets Nikola Jovic focus his minutes as a four. Do you see Erik Spoelstra giving Jovic non-garbage minutes if Yurtseven proves ready? – Michael, Boca Raton.
A: If you had asked before the season whether it was possible that both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic could both be receiving rotation minutes, the notion would have summarily been dismissed. With Dewayne Dedmon having struggled, the question is whether it was because of the current foot injury, or something deeper. First, of course, we have to see Omer Yurtseven get to the court and show if he can be a fit. But based on the early returns with Nikola, it would be intriguing to see him continue at least in spot minutes.
Q: Ira, was the loss in Golden State a one-off or a one awful? – Jesse.
A: Got to admit, enjoy the phrasing. It used to be that when the Heat ended a lengthy western swing with a game at altitude in Denver it was written off as the cliche “schedule loss.” This one, on the second night of a back-to-back against a Warriors team idle the day before, had that feeling. Look, even on the Heat’s best of nights, winning at Chase Center is a chore. Perhaps the stat that best summed up the night was this: The Heat were outscored 10-8 on second-chance points in the first half . . . and then 17-0 in the second. The legs grew weary. The irony is that one of the most difficult games on an NBA schedule can be the first one back after an extended trip. And the Heat’s first one back after this trip? Tuesday at FTX Arena against the . . . Warriors.
Q: Hello, Ira. Beside the fact that we need a real power forward in the starting lineup that complements this unit, Tyler Herro needs time to adjust his play to fit better next to Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Forcing Herro back to a sixth-man role will only stunt his growth. I think we need some patience. Even Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James needed time to adjust their games when they first got together. – Carlos, West Park.
A: Fair point. But the Big Three always knew they would secure a quality seed and be well positioned for the playoffs. In this season’s Eastern Conference, there are no guarantee that an uneven start can be as easily overcome.
()
News
UK bans imports of Russian gas — RT Business News
London previously pledged to phase out purchases of Russian oil by the end of 2022
The UK will halt shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia from January, the Foreign Office announced on Friday.
“From January 1, 2023, the UK will end all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and help countries around the world reduce their own dependence,” reads a statement posted on the Bureau’s Twitter account.
The announcement is part of a concerted effort by Western states to reduce their energy dependence on Moscow and deprive the Russian economy of a massive source of revenue in light of the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the start of the Russian military offensive in February, the UK announced its intention to phase out imports of Russian oil and petroleum products – such as diesel – by the end of this year.
In June, Kwasi Kwarteng, then Britain’s business and energy secretary, said the country had received very little gas from Russia, adding that even those imports were down 75% from 2021.
READ MORE:
UK ends Russian oil imports
Last year Britain imported 3.12 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, which was 4% of the UK’s total consumption. According to the Office for National Statistics, Russia was Britain’s largest supplier of refined oil, supplying 24% of the country’s total supply. Meanwhile, the share of crude oil imports from the sanctioned country totaled 5.9 percent last year.
In August, London reported that in June Russian fuel imports fell to zero for the first time since 1997.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
It’s possible Jalen Smith’s first sigh of relief since he was selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA draft occurred two years later, in a different city, playing for a different franchise.
In his first 26 seconds on the court with the Indiana Pacers, Smith ran down the floor, caught a pass on the perimeter and hit a 3-pointer. It was one basket. Just three points. And yet, it was the start of something new — a much-needed refresh for a player who was saddled with high expectations for a team that required perfection amid a playoff push.
The midseason trade that sent Smith from Phoenix to Indiana in February introduced the Baltimore native and former Maryland star to a team with far different expectations. The Suns were in win-now mode; the Pacers were building. The pressure of learning what it takes to compete in the NBA lightened ever so slightly — just enough for Smith to exhale as he knocked down his first shot.
“That big cloud got off of me,” Smith, 22, said during shootaround before Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. “All that weight just lifted off of me, and I was back to having fun again.”
It’s not that Smith didn’t enjoy his time with the Suns. He learned a lot from the coaching staff and his teammates. But for a player who knew nothing other than what it was like to be a star, being on the bench — and, for a stint, the NBA G League — was a challenge.
What Smith needed was a fresh start. And it came via a trade, a lifeline for a professional career that teetered and threatened to capsize before the Pacers bought into Smith’s potential.
The attention placed on Smith from a young age masks reality. It showed a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All American, an NBA lottery pick. He starred for Mount Saint Joseph under coach Pat Clatchey, made the Big Ten All-Freshman team with the Terps and skyrocketed his draft stock as a first-team All-Big Ten selection while helping Maryland capture its first Big Ten championship in program history in the 2019-20 season.
But at each step, Smith has required an adjustment period. As a freshman on Clatchey’s varsity squad, there were hiccups before triumphs for the lanky kid affectionately known as “Stix.” At Maryland, his freshman year ended in tears, with his teammates propping him up as he wandered off the court after a second-round defeat in the NCAA Tournament.
The NBA was no different.
But naturally, the NBA was harder.
“If it was tough in high school, and tough in college, it was going to get tough now,” said Lisa Smith, Jalen’s mother, who watched Friday’s game in Washington. “Even though the outside world looked at it as doom and gloom, we saw it as a part of his normal process. Just that this was a whole lot tougher than all the other times. And how he got through this was going to determine how he was going to proceed in the future.”
In the evaluation process for Smith, the idea he would be taken as a lottery pick took his family by surprise. Multiple teams conveyed that belief to the Smiths, however, while others confirmed he was at least a first-round talent.
As Smith’s representatives explained, the earlier he was taken, the better. A rebuilding team selecting early in the draft would have more room for Smith to grow. He’d have space to make mistakes without the pressure of a playoff hunt.
But the Suns found themselves in a unique position with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul leading an up-and-coming roster, and Smith averaged 4.1 points in less than 10 minutes per game.
“I think the Suns looked at it as, we have a two-year window to try to win an NBA championship, and developing a young player, despite his draft [status], is not a priority for us,” Clatchey said. “I’m sure he was disappointed. But he is also smart enough to learn that, ‘Hey, this is a business. How can I turn this into a positive?’”
At Mount Saint Joseph’s, Clatchey and his staff preach to their players that it’s not what happens to them that’s important; it’s how they react and respond.
In texts to Smith after the trade, Clatchey reminded his former star to control what he could control. And in a text from Suns star Devin Booker, a similar message came across: “Make sure you’re one of the hardest workers.”
Both struck a chord with Smith, who arrived in Indiana with an expiring contract yet played well enough to convince the Pacers to re-sign him to a two-year deal worth $9.6 million. In the latter half of last season, Smith averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. And in his first six contests this season, including a 127-117 win over Washington on Friday night, Smith is averaging nearly a double-double.
“He’s on track to proving that he doesn’t just belong in the NBA,” Clatchey said. “He’s on track to being a very consistent, productive, good NBA player who’s only 22 years old.”
In Lisa’s mind, this season is her son’s actual rookie year. He’s finally having the chance to prove himself on the floor each night, developing into the player he knows he can become. The early career expectations, the outward perceptions all faded away with a trade to the Pacers.
Smith is where he belongs, and the exhale that accompanied a 3-pointer in his first game only punctuated the weight off his chest.
“From the very first game, you could see he was happy,” Lisa said. “It was going to work.”
()
News
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape shared conspiracy theories
In the months leading up to the police charge of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Friday morning, David DePape had delved further into the world of far-right conspiracies, anti-Semitism and hatred, according to a Times review of its online accounts.
In a personal blog maintained by DePape, posts include such topics as “History Manipulation”, “Holohoax”, and “It’s OK to be white”. He mentioned 4chan, a favorite far-right message board. He posted videos about conspiracies involving COVID-19 vaccines and the war in Ukraine being a ploy to get Jews to buy land.
DePape’s screeds included articles about QAnon, an unfounded theory that former President Trump is at war with a cabal of Satan-worshipping elites who run a pedophilia ring and control the world. In an Aug. 23 entry titled “Q,” DePape wrote, “Either Q is Trump himself, or Q is the deep moles of Trump’s inner circle.
DePape’s daughter, Inti Gonzalez, told The Times that her father wrote the blog. She said she and her mother were shocked by the news that DePape had been arrested in connection with the attack on Paul Pelosi.
“I’m a little shocked,” she said, “but not really shocked, in all honesty.”
Authorities have not released the motive for the attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco on Friday morning. But police sources said the attacker shouted: ‘Where’s Nancy? Where is Nancy? before confronting Paul Pelosi, and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the attack “intentional”.
Several lawmakers have blamed hyper-partisanship and divisive political rhetoric for an increase in political violence and security incidents in recent years, particularly after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Scott said after a 911 call to the Pelosi residence, officers found a man – later identified as DePape – and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer”. The intruder pulled the hammer out of 82-year-old Pelosi and then began punching him, Scott said. Officers grappled with the suspect, disarmed him and took him into custody.
DePape, 42, was taken to hospital and later convicted of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and destruction of a cellphone to stop someone from asking for help. help, authorities said.
Paul Pelosi underwent surgery on Friday after the attack. Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi’s office, said in a statement that Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and serious injuries to her right arm and hands. “His doctors expect a full recovery,” the statement said.
DePape has followed a number of conservative creators online, including Tim Pool, Glenn Beck, DailyWire+ and Epoch Times. He also followed an account on YouTube called Black Pilled and reposted several of his videos on his blog. “Blackpilling” is Internet slang for coming to believe supposedly unacceptable facts about society, and reposted videos include accusations such as the FBI covering up child rape.
Three of DePape’s relatives — including his father — declined to be interviewed for this article. They said they had not been in contact with DePape in years and he was not in contact with his family. DePape grew up in British Columbia and moved to California more than 20 years ago, one said.
DePape was mentioned in a 2013 San Francisco Chronicle article and was described as a “father figure” to Gypsy Taub, a nudist who lived in a three-bedroom Victorian apartment in Berkeley with her then-fiancé and three children. . DePape, who was “a hemp jewelry maker,” was best man at Taub’s wedding.
When DePape was talking about QAnon, he posted, “Remember when the UK arrested parents for trying to save their kids from a gang bang at pedo rape parties and f— LET the pedos CONTINUE their orgies of child rape,” he continued.
Another article referred to “pizzagate”, a bogus conspiracy theory which postulated that children were trapped in a sexual abuse ring at a Washington, DC pizzeria run by Hillary Clinton and a chief aide.
“Pizza Gate is connected to Epstien hahahahha,” read an Aug. 23 post. “My friends would be like the pizza door has been debunked, there are NO elite pedophile sex rings and I’m like HELLO Epstein what planet are you on?”
In another, he called “equity” a leftist whistle “for the systematic oppression of white people” and “diversity” a “dog whistle for the genocide of the white race.” In others, he posted separate videos questioning the Holocaust and alleging that Jewish bankers were responsible for Hitler’s rise to power.
DePape also ran a WordPress blog with the domain “godisloving.wordpress.com,” which included racial slurs and far-right conspiracy theories, according to reports. A spokesperson for WordPress.com, which is owned by Automattic, confirmed that DePape’s blog was taken down on Friday “for violating our Terms of Service.”
DePape also shared intimate emails and text messages with family members, peppering them with xenophobic ideas and conspiracy theories. Even the non-political posts, like the one about a visit to a movie theater to watch “Black Adam,” were laden with conspiracy theories and ideas about racial tensions.
For memory :
7:56 p.m. October 28, 2022A previous version of this article referred to “Black Adam” as a Marvel movie. Black Adam is a DC Comics character.
“Critics are f— gatekeepers of the commies,” reads an article written two days before the attack on Pelosi. He writes that he “enjoyed” the superhero film. “Fantastic performance from Mr. ‘The Rock’, he carried the film.”
But the writing quickly shifted to a plot that the film’s plot isn’t about comedic superhero Black Adam, but about an effort to push hatred against white people. “The real plot of the story was to kill all white people,” DePape wrote. “Black Adams [sic] was just a plot for Hollywood to push their white hate narrative.
A few days after Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked due to anti-Semitic remarks, DePape created a subsection of his personal blog devoted to articles about Jewish people. He attempted to debunk the Holocaust and repeated anti-Semitic sentiments in nearly 20 posts over a 10-day period.
He also posted personal conversations with his daughter. Their conversations sometimes focused on simple moments, including the chirping of birds, while others were darker, angry moments between DePape, Gonzalez and his mother.
Gonzalez said she knew her father posted some of their text conversations on the blog, but said she didn’t pay close attention to the rest of the content.
“I knew he was posting stuff like that, but I didn’t know he was posting anything I sent him,” she said. “But I don’t really care.”
She had been in contact with her father, she said, but said her family did not want to talk about it at this time.
DePape posted videos on Facebook by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen, according to reports.
He also linked to sites reporting COVID-19 vaccine mortality.
“Promoted death rates are what ‘THEY’ want to be promoted for death rates,” one article read.
DePape’s Facebook page appeared to be down Friday. Facebook parent Meta did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Times writers Noah Goldberg, Richard Winton, Alexandra E. Petri and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Hong Kong Customs seize record transport of methamphetamine worth $140 million
Authorities found that 1,800 bottles out of a total of 7,700 bottles contained liquid methamphetamine. The bust is the largest ever meth deal in terms of quantity and market value.
Authorities are still investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
The drug stash was bound for Australia and had been shipped from Mexico via Hong Kong, according to authorities who spoke at a press conference on Saturday. In Australia, the market value of the drugs could reach around 8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1 billion).
The shipment had raised suspicions because it was unusually large for a shipment of coconut water from Mexico.
The transport of methamphetamine is the second found in shipments from Mexico to Australia in less than two weeks.
Earlier this month, customs officials seized around $5.9 million worth of crystal meth concealed in a shipment of electrical transformers that were also bound for Australia from Mexico.
washingtonpost
News
Foreign investors become net sellers for second month in a row amid weak rupee
New Delhi:
Foreign portfolio investors withdrew funds worth 1,586 crore rupees from Indian stock markets in October and became net sellers for the second month in a row amid a strong US dollar index, a weak rupee and a tightening of monetary policy.
However, the volume of outflows has fallen significantly this week, with Indian equity indices offering strong returns to investors. Indian stock indices have jumped in nine of the past 10 sessions.
In September, foreign investors sold Rs 7,624 crore worth of shares in India, according to data from National Securities Depository Limited. So far in 2022, they have sold Rs 170,375 crore worth of shares on a cumulative basis.
Apart from July and August, when they were net buyers, Foreign Portfolio Investors (REITs) had been selling stocks in Indian markets for a year, which started in October last year for various reasons.
Tighter monetary policy in advanced economies, including growing demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and the strength of the US dollar have triggered a steady outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors generally prefer stable markets during times of high market uncertainty.
In addition, the constant depreciation of the rupee and the depletion of Indian foreign exchange reserves have also affected the weak market sentiments.
India’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted for months now due to the likely intervention of RBI in the market to defend the depreciating rupee.
India’s foreign exchange reserves in the week ending October 21 fell to a new two-year low of $524.520 billion, down $3.85 billion from the previous week.
In the week ending Oct. 14, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 528.367 billion, according to RBI data.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squat in front of each other in a bizarre final showdown that got stranger when UFC legend Georges St-Pierre joined in
ASK IRA: Could Heat wind up playing both Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic?
UK bans imports of Russian gas — RT Business News
Now with the Pacers, Baltimore’s Jalen Smith is making the most of a fresh start: ‘You could see he was happy’
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape shared conspiracy theories
Hong Kong Customs seize record transport of methamphetamine worth $140 million
Foreign investors become net sellers for second month in a row amid weak rupee
Ramesh Ponnuru: The email that every campaign is sending right now
$57 Million New Lawsuit Filed Against Do Kwon by Investors
RJ Barrett will break the crisis at 3 points
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Is your kid a couch potato? Here are 6 amazing activities to get them off the couch
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype